Ilie Bolojan: Romania’s membership in OECD will be an anchor to create conditions for development from Bucharest to the edge of the country

In a complex geopolitical landscape, the United Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to European security, transatlantic cooperation, and strategic partnerships, including with Romania. In an exclusive interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro, British Ambassador Giles Portman provided a comprehensive outlook on the UK’s role in current global challenges, particularly in supporting Ukraine, strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, and fostering deeper defense and economic ties with the European Union and Romania.

“Absolutely”, Ambassador Portman affirmed when asked about the UK’s readiness to assume leadership alongside France. Highlighting the Coalition of the Willing, he emphasized that “this year is a really important year, not only in trying to achieve a sustainable peace deal in Ukraine, with security guarantees, but also to take UK’s relationship with the EU to a new level of defense and security cooperation and economic cooperation”.

The UK, according to Portman, remains fully engaged in transatlantic relations despite shifts in U.S. foreign policy, working closely with partners to maintain stability.

On the evolving security dynamics in Eastern Europe, the Ambassador reiterated Britain’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank, including Romania.

“Our commitment to defending NATO’s eastern flank and our commitment to defending Romania and working with Romania are absolutely solid“, he stated.

The UK’s increased military presence, participation in large-scale exercises like Steadfast Dart and Sea Shield, and the sale of Sandown-class mine-hunters to Romania underscore this dedication. The UK also backs efforts to enhance NATO troop deployments in the region, a matter actively discussed in the lead-up to the NATO summit in The Hague.

In addition to the military component, Portman also addressed the issue of disinformation and foreign interference, appreciating Romania’s efforts in combating these threats.

“It was a very difficult moment towards the end of last year in Romania, and we recognized and understood the actions that were taken by the Romanian authorities and institutions“, said the British diplomat, referring to the annulment of the elections by the Constitutional Court. “I believe that the most important thing now is for the May elections to take place as planned and for as many Romanians as possible to go out and vote, expressing their democratic will”, he added.

From 2015 to 2019, Giles Portman led the East Stratcom Task Force within the European External Action Service, established by EU heads of state and government to identify, analyze, and respond to Russian disinformation.

“The problem with disinformation campaigns is that they take us by surprise, are difficult to piece together, and hard to prove. This is why we must continue to share best practices and our experience,” he added, emphasizing that “Romania is a trusted partner both in defense and security, as well as in our trade and economic cooperation”.

Beyond security, Portman underscored the importance of economic cooperation. The UK-Romania trade relationship surpassed £10 billion last year, with significant potential in energy and telecommunications.

“There are real opportunities in energy and telecoms for us to bring significantly more British investment to Romania”, he noted. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for robust law enforcement collaboration, particularly in combating illegal migration, fraud, and human trafficking.

As Romania seeks OECD membership by 2026, Britain’s support remains firm. The Ambassador, who was instrumental in Romania’s EU accession two decades ago, reaffirmed the enduring strength of UK-Romania relations: “Whatever we do as politicians or diplomats, our two countries are only going to become more and more entwined in the future, and that’s a wonderful thing to celebrate”. Britain and Romania mark 145 years of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.

Full text interview:

CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, thank you for this interview. In our turbulent times, some have a tendency to go back to history. Munich 1938 and Ribbentrop Molotov 1939, but few discuss of Normandy operation or opening EU and NATO’s doors for Eastern Europe after the Cold War. Now, like back then and especially because of a void that we see from our American friends, we put our hopes in the joint leadership of UK and France. Is the United Kingdom up to the task of our times?

Giles Portman: Absolutely. I am really proud of the fact that under the British Government we’ve been able to engage productively not only with the new American administration, but also to re-engage with all friends and partners in Europe, as well. I am also really pleased that in these discussions around the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine Romania has been involved and is playing a key role. This year is a really important year, not only in trying to achieve a sustainable peace deal in Ukraine, with security guarantees, but also to take UK’s relationship with the EU to a new level of defence and security cooperation and economic cooperation.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: You mentioned the US administration, and in his already-famous speech at the Munich Security Conference, US Vice President JD Vance said that there is a new sheriff in town, referring to US President Donald Trump, of course. We have experienced a direct and unconventional style from President Trump and his administration. We see its effects in the Trump-Zelensky Oval Office incident — a very angry spat, the Signalgate episode, and we see reports on how the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, are still working to save the transatlantic relationship and even mediate Trump-Zelensky relations by picking up their phones and texting and calling the two presidents directly. So, Mr. Ambassador, you are a very experienced diplomat, and we count on your ability to show us how we can better understand the relationship that we are currently experiencing within the transatlantic arena. So, my question is: how do we learn, even here in Eastern Europe, to deal with the new US administration?

Giles Portman: The fundamental fact is that the UK’s relationship with the US has not changed. We’re still extremely close partners. We’re extremely close defense and security partners and also trade and economic partners. But absolutely, it comes down to personal relations as well. And I think it’s been really important that Keir Starmer was able to go to Washington very early on in President Trump’s new administration, that they’ve been able to establish a regular dialogue by telephone as well, and that we’re also able to demonstrate the value of the relationship, for example, by confirming a second state visit for President Trump. So the fundamentals of the relationship are extremely secure. It doesn’t mean you have to agree on absolutely everything 100% of the time, but it means that you engage constructively and find ways forward. So, for example, we understand and support President Trump’s wish to achieve a peace deal in Ukraine as soon as possible. We understand President Trump’s concerns about Arctic security, for example, but we also have our own principles in terms of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we’re also very committed to pointing out, for example, in Ukraine, that any peace deal that is achieved has to be sustainable and has to be backed up by security guarantees. This is why this coalition of the willing that we’re leading with France is so important. The US has been very clear that Europe has to step up and do more, and that’s another thing that we agree on and are providing leadership for, which is why our own defense budget is going up to 2.5% with an aspiration to take it further to 3%. It’s why so many other European countries are doing more now in terms of their own defense budgets, closer cooperation, and support for Ukraine. But we also want to keep that relationship between Europe and the United States as close as possible because we need to continue working with each other as partners and friends.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: But do you feel that this type of direct diplomacy with President Trump and the way the US administration is dealing with situations around the globe, especially when it comes to the European Union, is something that we can leverage within our common interests, or is it difficult to use the traditional diplomacy that we are used to?

Giles Portman: No, I think traditional diplomacy is exactly what we need. So, for example, there have been quite a lot of harsh words about European countries not doing enough on security and defense. We have to do two things. We have to demonstrate when we are doing plenty. So, for example, about two-thirds of the aid provided to Ukraine today is European aid. Over half of the military support provided to Ukraine today is European support. So we have to stand up and explain what we are doing, but we also absolutely recognize that we have to do more. That’s why one of our major objectives this year is to develop the UK’s security and defense relationship with the European Union. We need to make sure that this is as integrated as possible to enable, for example, joint partnerships between the Romanian and UK defense industries. Because if we’re all having to spend more on defense — and we are — we need to make sure that every penny counts and is well spent, and that means as much collaboration and cooperation between European countries as possible, with no artificial barriers to stop that from happening.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: Since you mentioned in your previous answer the coalition of the willing that the UK and France have put forward, I want to review and summarize a bit the London summit that we had at the beginning of March and the recent Paris summit that occurred before our interview. The leaders identified three pillars: boosting Ukraine’s army, building a reassurance force, not on the battleground, but maybe inside the eastern flank of the EU and NATO and amplifying efforts to rearm Europe. They also designated Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron to co-lead this effort and maybe represent Europe as a whole at the negotiating table. So, firstly, I want to ask you: what is the significance for the eastern flank of both Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron co-leading plans for future security guarantees? What can we expect for the eastern flank?

Giles Portman: Can we step back a little bit and just explain why this has been necessary? We’ve seen attempts at a peace negotiation between Ukraine and Russia. And the situation has now become extremely clear. On the one hand, you have Ukraine, which has signed up to an unconditional, full, and immediate ceasefire. And on the other hand, you have Russia, which hasn’t. So it is perfectly clear to us that Russia is not negotiating seriously. It’s playing for time, it’s prevaricating, it’s trying to change the goalposts and change the conditions all the time. That’s why we have to do three things. First of all, we have to support the US-led efforts for peace negotiation because we all want peace as soon as possible. But it’s also why we have to keep up the pressure on Russia, and that means continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine, but also economic and financial pressure, sanctions, asset freezing, etc. Thirdly, it’s why we have to make sure that any peace deal that is achieved is sustainable. And there’s the importance of the coalition of the willing, where all members who come to that organization will provide something, and that’s why I’m so pleased that Romania is in that negotiation and that discussion. But of course, the UK and France have for a long time been the two leading military powers within Europe, and I’m proud that we’re once again trying to do all we can to achieve peace and security on our continent.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: We see that both from Presidents Zelensky and other European leaders, Ukraine’s security is linked to the Eastern flank’s security. And I’m insisting on this phrase because it was also mentioned within the recent conclusions of the European Council at the EU level, and also within the Paris Summit. When it comes to this reassurance force, Romania’s interim president, Ilie Bolojan, said that there is a broad discussion about increasing NATO troops in the eastern flank within the perspective of the Hague summit of NATO, and that the hypothetical force keeping for Ukraine can be located inside the eastern flank, or transiting Romania, for instance. So, can we expect new troop deployments on the eastern flank? And what would be Romania’s role in this endeavor, as far as you have seen?

Giles Portman: These are all exactly the discussions that are taking place now. So what I can’t do is talk for Romania about what it will sign up to and commit to. But as I said, it’s very important for me that Romania is part of the discussion, because what we are dealing with with Russia is a country which is committed to an imperialistic ideology and that won’t stop unless we make it stop. So that’s why it’s so important that we work together. Just two practical examples. Recently, we had Exercise Steadfast Dart, a major NATO exercise taking place here in Romania, with 10,000 troops, a quarter of whom were British. Next week, we have Exercise Sea Shield taking place in the Black Sea, again a Romanian-focused exercise. This is real evidence of our military cooperation moving to a new level. If you add in, for example, MK Base, where British Typhoons were working with the Romanian Air Force to defend the eastern flank skies last year, these are all examples of the importance of the Eastern Flank and the importance of Romania.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: I have to ask you about that because back in 2014, 11 years ago, when practically Russia unleashed its let’s say, the imperialism that you mentioned against Ukraine by annexing Crimea, the UK Royal Air Force was the first to come here and protect the Black Sea skies and Romania’s skies. So, can we expect the UK to increase its military presence in Romania and in the Black Sea region?

Giles Portman: Well, we’ll be back for air policing. I can guarantee you that we’re back. Our commitment to defending NATO’s eastern flank and our commitment to defending Romania and working with Romania are absolutely solid. And we will have to continue to do that and increase that. Putin has so far sent 850,000 of his own men and women to be killed or wounded in Ukraine. He internationalized this war by bringing 11,000 North Korean troops, many of whom have been killed or wounded. So, as I say, it’s an imperialist ideology and we have to stand up and be stronger in defending our own values, our own people, and our own territory. So yes, our commitment to the eastern flank is very strong.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: And this is one of the reasons that we can expect also further, let’s say, British engagement when it comes to the Black Sea demining mission. We know that Romania invited the UK in this demining mission, and Romania also says that this type of mission that we launched together with Bulgaria and Turkey is the one that can also help with this monitoring mission that the Coalition of the Willing has decided.

Giles Portman: Yes, I think it’s a really important role that Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania are playing. I was really pleased that we were able to sell two Sandown mine hunters to the Romanian Navy, one of which is operational, the second of which is arriving soon. This problem of mines, free-floating mines in the Black Sea, is a massive problem. It’s a massive security and safety problem for merchant navies, for tourists, for passengers, and it’s going to be a challenge for several, if not many, years to come. So, all that we can do to support Romania in terms of that vital demining role in the Black Sea to bring safety and security back to the Black Sea will be really important.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: Zooming out a bit on a European level, because you mentioned the cooperation within the European Union. With this coalition of the willing, and not only, we tend to feel that Britain has left the EU, but it hasn’t left Europe, taking now a more leading role in securing the European security architecture and knowing how to deal with the Russian threat. Because if we tend to look at both sides of the Atlantic, they were mainly the eastern flank countries and the United Kingdom who were saying and warning about what Russia is capable of doing and triggering this war against Ukraine, of course. So, we know that at the same time, the new EU plans for defence such as rearmament, and defence production, require security partnership with third countries to take part in. And you mentioned this briefly at the beginning of our interview. At this moment, technically speaking, judicially speaking, the UK is out of these preliminary plans because it doesn’t have this type of partnership with the EU, but the UK will be in?

Giles Portman: Well, I think we should be. So, as I said, this is a really important year for the UK’s relationship with the EU. Brexit has happened, we won’t be seeking to rejoin the EU in any way, but we do recognise that the relationship could be closer than it is. And this is not a UK ask or demand, this is a UK offer for a mutually beneficial closer relationship. And I think the really immediate area to focus on is security and defence, where we all have to pay more for our defence and we have to do it quickly, so we need to make sure we do that in the most cost-effective way possible and that means allowing joint partnerships between British defence companies and Romanian defence companies, for example, allowing closer collaboration, allowing closer research and development, and making sure that we spend that money wisely. The other part of the reset with the EU is in terms of our economies, because again, if we want to spend more on defence, we’re going to have to find the money, which means we’re going to have to grow our economies, and we think that there are some barriers to a freer trading relationship in the Brexit agreement, and we want to work on those as well. But as I say, this is absolutely mutually beneficial. It’s a UK offer, and we really hope that we’re able to make significant progress in time for what will be the first UK-EU summit on the 19th of May.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: And the summit that we can expect good signals coming both from the UK and the European Union, as we’ve seen in the recent joint op-ed of Foreign Secretary David Lammy and High Representative Kaja Kallas.

Giles Portman: Absolutely. So those relationships have thickened up enormously over the last year and I really stress the importance of Romania in this as well. Romania is now the sixth biggest member state. It’s got a particularly close relationship with the UK, not least because of the Romanian diaspora in the UK. We think alike in many, many ways. So, Romania’s voice around the table arguing for the closest relationship, which benefits Romania’s defense companies, which benefits Romania food producers and exporters, that would be a really important voice.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: Your last part of your answer moves me to the last part of our interview, focusing more on the bilateral relationship that you already mentioned. And one of our last questions also counts on your expertise, because before leaving the European Union, you led the East Stratcom Task Force within the European External Action Service. And it was created by the EU heads of state and government to identify, analyze and respond to Russian disinformation. I wonder, based on your expertise, what is the UK’s assessment of what Romania has dealt with and is dealing with when it comes to disinformation, foreign interference, and this unprecedented and exceptional decision to cancel the recent presidential elections?

Giles Portman: Yes, this was obviously a very difficult moment towards the end of last year in Romania, and we recognized and understood the actions that were taken by the Romanian authorities and institutions. I think the important thing now is that the elections are run according to plan in May and that as many Romanians get out and vote and express their democratic will. But only Romanians. This is an election for Romanians, and foreign interference should be prevented. I’m really proud of the work I did in Brussels setting up the Stratcom Task Force. Back then, 10 years ago, people weren’t really that aware of Russian disinformation and Russian hybrid threats and hybrid warfare. We’re much more aware of it now. We’ve seen it in Moldova, for example. We’ve seen it all over Europe. And, of course, most of all, targeting Ukraine for many, many years as a precursor to the invasion. It’s really important that we continue to share best practices and raise awareness about hybrid warfare and external disinformation, and that’s why my Prime Minister spoke about this aspect of defending ourselves, not only against disinformation, but other challenges such as sabotage. Again, plenty of evidence that Russia has tried to carry out sabotage attacks across Europe. So, this would be an important area of our defense and security reset, not just looking at hard kinetic defense cooperation, but also increasing our resilience to hybrid threats, including disinformation.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: So, based on your assessment, is Romania a reliable partner and ally despite all of this that happened, and how can it cope better with this disinformation? Because in society, we had the feeling that we were caught by surprise with this pretty massive way of tackling our society through disinformation. We thought that we were immune or that we had strong resilience.

Giles Portman: Yes, absolutely. Romania is a reliable partner both in terms of defense and security and in terms of trade and our economic cooperation. And the whole point about disinformation campaigns is that they catch us off guard and that they’re hard to piece together and hard to prove. That’s why we have to carry on sharing best practices and experience. That’s why we need to support independent, professional investigative journalism and quality media in our countries. But it’s also why the role of civil society, of NGOs, but ultimately of individuals is so important. Ultimately, every one of us takes responsibility for what information and media we consume and takes responsibility for checking whether it’s correct or fabricated. It’s that combination of government, non-governmental, journalistic, but also individual responsibility.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, Romania and the United Kingdom have shared a strategic partnership for 20 years. It was renewed in 2023, as far as I remember, also with the launch of a bilateral forum. And you, as a country, including you personally, played a key role in Romania joining the EU. We also have a significant Romanian community in the UK, and we are grateful to have a special place in His Majesty’s heart and mind. So, having this both political and society- and community-based rapprochement and relationship, what can you tell us in our last question, in these turbulent times, about what we can see moving forward in political cooperation and economic cooperation? Because we also know that Romania has a brand-new national project: joining the OECD by 2026.

Giles Portman: Yes, which we strongly support. I’m delighted to see the progress. So yes, as you said, well, 20 years ago, I was sitting in Brussels chairing the enlargement working group and working very hard to see Romania and Bulgaria join the European Union, which is why it’s such a pleasure for me to be back here 20 years later as ambassador and see the progress that the country has made. And as I said, I think our relationship has become significantly more important over the last year. That defence and security cooperation, including a greater presence of UK troops working with and supporting Romanian troops in the country, has been really important. The trade relationship surpassed 10 billion pounds for the first time last year, and there are real opportunities in energy and telecoms for us to bring significantly more British investment to Romania. And the third area where we work very closely is on law enforcement cooperation, and that might be dealing with illegal migration, which is why one of the aspects of our relationship with the EU that we think could be improved is a new returns agreement between the UK and the EU. But it goes much wider than that. It’s dealing with police cooperation, judicial cooperation, fighting fraud and financial crime, people trafficking, and other similar issues. All of this has become more important, and I think Romania will continue to be a really close ally of the UK, and that aspect of the diaspora means that, kind of, whatever we do as politicians or diplomats, our two countries are only going to become more and more entwined in the future, and that’s a wonderful thing to celebrate when you’re the ambassador to Romania.