The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised the Conference “Evaluation of the Social Impact of structural changes on the European labor markets”.



The event has taken place on Friday, September 2tth, at the Marshal Garden Hotel in Bucharest, and has been live streamed on CaleaEuropeană.ro and on Calea Europeană’s Facebook Page.

In the first part of the debate the following guests were present: Secretary of State Elena Solomonesc from the Ministry of Labor and Radu Minea, President of FSLCPR.

Later Dr. Friedrich Schneider discussed the topic of unobserved or unregistered economics: ”Shadow economies around the World, with the latest results (2019) for Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Serbia.

In the second part of the conference were discussed economic issues, social inclusion and respect for citizens’ rights and freedoms in the context of the exit of the UK from the European Union.

Speranța Pîrciog, Dr. at the National Institute of Scientific Research in the field of Labor and Social Protection, discussed “Structural changes existing at the level of local labor markets in Romania”. This paper work was done together with Dr. Cristina Lincaru.

The inclusion of young people in the labor market was also analyzed. This topic was presented by Dr. Mihaela-Nona Chilian from the Romanian Academy, the National Institute of Economic Research with the help of the following project: “The access of the graduates of higher education on the labor market in Romania”.

Given that many Romanian citizens live in the United Kingdom, the result of a complex questionnaire about the life of Romanians in the UK was presented, the reasons why the number of Romanians from UK continues to grow. About 10 million Romanians live outside the borders, and over 400,000 live in the United Kingdom, due to the rights they have acquired with the accession to the European Union.

Dr. Aniela Matei presented tha project “Labor force mobility for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – motivational factors and return behaviors” and underlined the reasons why Romanian citizens choose to leave Romania and live in the United Kingdom. The reason was to replace the need for “survival” with the need of “saving.” In conclusion, Romanians want to leave the UK for economic reasons, but these are not the only reasons. The lack of trust in the Romanian institutions, but also of justice issues in Romania are part of the determining factors.

A worrying conclusion found in the questionnaire is that 70% of the respondents do not want to return to Romania.

“Brexit – Story of an announced divorce” was the theme presented by Dr. Cătălin Ghinărău. He explained with graphical instruments the economic powers of the European Union, but also the sovereignty of Great Britain through the desire not to enter in the euro area.

In the third part of the conference Dr. Daniela Pașnicu presented “Analysis of the main trends regarding employment at European level”.

Further was explained the technique of “Text Mining” in the presentation “Need for skills for the research staff at the beginning of the career”. Presentation made by Dr. Mihaela Monica Maer-Matei, Dr. Cristina Mocanu, Dr. Ana Maria Zamfir, from National Institute of Scientific Research in the field of Labor and Social Protection ”.

At the same time, forecasts and challenges were presented in the “Educational Asymmetry of the Bulgarian Labor Market”. Project developed by Dr. Grigore Ioan Piroșca and Dr. George Laurențiu iuerban Oprescu.

Dr Ana Maria Zamfir presented ”At Work Project” during a conference organised by The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised.

At the end of the event the themes of the conference were reminded and plans for the future were discussed. All the guests together with the event organizers took a group photo.

As for INCSMPS, since it was established, in 1990, the institute has performed scientific research activities in the field of labour market and social protection, thus supporting Romania’s efforts to create and develop a sustainable economy, based on modern, European principles. The scientific research in the institute is related to the labour market and social policy, for the creation of measurement instruments, indices and criteria.

INCSMPS has as main object of activity the research and development in the field of social and humanist sciences, carry out surveys and research with theoretical-applicative character in fields of national interest regarding the human resources management, social development and social protection in Romania.