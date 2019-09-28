EVENIMENTE
INCSMPS has organised the Conference “Evaluation of the Social Impact of structural changes on the European labor markets”
The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised the Conference “Evaluation of the Social Impact of structural changes on the European labor markets”.
The event has taken place on Friday, September 2tth, at the Marshal Garden Hotel in Bucharest, and has been live streamed on CaleaEuropeană.ro and on Calea Europeană’s Facebook Page.
In the first part of the debate the following guests were present: Secretary of State Elena Solomonesc from the Ministry of Labor and Radu Minea, President of FSLCPR.
Later Dr. Friedrich Schneider discussed the topic of unobserved or unregistered economics: ”Shadow economies around the World, with the latest results (2019) for Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Serbia.
In the second part of the conference were discussed economic issues, social inclusion and respect for citizens’ rights and freedoms in the context of the exit of the UK from the European Union.
Speranța Pîrciog, Dr. at the National Institute of Scientific Research in the field of Labor and Social Protection, discussed “Structural changes existing at the level of local labor markets in Romania”. This paper work was done together with Dr. Cristina Lincaru.
The inclusion of young people in the labor market was also analyzed. This topic was presented by Dr. Mihaela-Nona Chilian from the Romanian Academy, the National Institute of Economic Research with the help of the following project: “The access of the graduates of higher education on the labor market in Romania”.
Given that many Romanian citizens live in the United Kingdom, the result of a complex questionnaire about the life of Romanians in the UK was presented, the reasons why the number of Romanians from UK continues to grow. About 10 million Romanians live outside the borders, and over 400,000 live in the United Kingdom, due to the rights they have acquired with the accession to the European Union.
Dr. Aniela Matei presented tha project “Labor force mobility for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – motivational factors and return behaviors” and underlined the reasons why Romanian citizens choose to leave Romania and live in the United Kingdom. The reason was to replace the need for “survival” with the need of “saving.” In conclusion, Romanians want to leave the UK for economic reasons, but these are not the only reasons. The lack of trust in the Romanian institutions, but also of justice issues in Romania are part of the determining factors.
A worrying conclusion found in the questionnaire is that 70% of the respondents do not want to return to Romania.
“Brexit – Story of an announced divorce” was the theme presented by Dr. Cătălin Ghinărău. He explained with graphical instruments the economic powers of the European Union, but also the sovereignty of Great Britain through the desire not to enter in the euro area.
In the third part of the conference Dr. Daniela Pașnicu presented “Analysis of the main trends regarding employment at European level”.
Further was explained the technique of “Text Mining” in the presentation “Need for skills for the research staff at the beginning of the career”. Presentation made by Dr. Mihaela Monica Maer-Matei, Dr. Cristina Mocanu, Dr. Ana Maria Zamfir, from National Institute of Scientific Research in the field of Labor and Social Protection ”.
At the same time, forecasts and challenges were presented in the “Educational Asymmetry of the Bulgarian Labor Market”. Project developed by Dr. Grigore Ioan Piroșca and Dr. George Laurențiu iuerban Oprescu.
Dr Ana Maria Zamfir presented "At Work Project" during a conference organised by The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised.
At the end of the event the themes of the conference were reminded and plans for the future were discussed. All the guests together with the event organizers took a group photo.
As for INCSMPS, since it was established, in 1990, the institute has performed scientific research activities in the field of labour market and social protection, thus supporting Romania’s efforts to create and develop a sustainable economy, based on modern, European principles. The scientific research in the institute is related to the labour market and social policy, for the creation of measurement instruments, indices and criteria.
INCSMPS has as main object of activity the research and development in the field of social and humanist sciences, carry out surveys and research with theoretical-applicative character in fields of national interest regarding the human resources management, social development and social protection in Romania.
INCSMPS presented ”At Work Project”, a European project, part of the Erasmus+ program
Dr Ana Maria Zamfir presented ”At Work Project” during a conference organised by The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised.
”At Work Project” is a European project, made in partnership with a series of organizations and international organizations and institutions and is part of the Erasmus+ program within the access on cooperation for innovation and exchange of good practices.
The project aimed to develop as the title says: a methodology that is supported by an online platform to assess the social platform of the programs of professional training.
Why was this project necessary?
Dr. Ana Maria Zamfir answered that ”we all know that school abandonment school dropout represents an important problem, not only in Romania, but in many European states. Moreover, we talk about dropout from professional train training courses as well so very often, companies.”
The state, the employment agencies, invest a lot of resources in the training courses best into the unemployed or other people needing to seek other jobs, but not always, those courses are not always appropriate or responding, meeting the needs of the job seekers, we either have a dropout level that is very high, or not very positive result.
Sometimes the participants, realize that their respective qualification is not suited to them for them, or they don’t seek a job in that field, and the expected results are not obtained at the end of the courses, and we know that in Romania as well.
This is an initiative that is considered as a good practice and this is always given us a good example in the field of assessing skills and professional training and from Poland, or it skilled partner who made and continues to work on licensing the platform that supports the assessment methodology.
We decided to assess on the platform, the skills of the trainers, as they are being seen and perceived by the participant professional confidence. Because we, it is important to see how the level of confidence is maintained throughout the training process.
It is a platform that will be free access will be free, just like Erasmus indicates informatics, a digital solution available in all languages of the project in Spanish, English Romanian polish.
Every administrator will be able to create an account on this on this platform, and we’ll be able to associate users. Very soon we hope to have it functional to its fullest and available to be used by schools by training suppliers, as I said, and maybe through promotion. It could be transferred by more and more users.
Cea mai mare rețea de organizații pro-europene își deschide filială în țara noastră: European Movement România este lansată miercuri la Spațiul Public European
Miercuri, 25 septembrie, are loc lansarea oficială a European Movement România, filiala celei mai vechi reţele de organizații pro-europene din Europa, informează un comunicat remis CaleaEuropeană.ro.
În cadrul evenimentului vor lua cuvântul Secretarul General al European Movement International, Petros Fassoulas, și fondatorul filialei din România, Victor Negrescu.
Printre invitați se mai numără profesorul universitar doctor Iordan Bărbulescu, câștigător al Premiului Cetățeanului European, Ionuț Sibian, membru în Comitetul Economic și Social European, Florin Jianu, președintele Consiliului Național al Întreprinderilor Private Mici si Mijlocii din România, Marin Florian, membru în Comitetul Economic și Social din România, și mulți alți reprezentanți din societatea civilă, mediul decizional și universitar sau din media.
Mișcarea Europeană (European Movement) este cea mai mare rețea pan-europeană de organizații pro-europene.
Este prezentă în 34 de țări și înglobează 38 de asociații internaționale, reunind societatea civilă, mediul de afaceri, sindicate, patronate, organizaţii non-guvernamentale, partide politice, autorități locale și mediul academic.
Mișcarea Europeană a fost creată oficial la 25 octombrie 1948, Duncan Sandys fiind ales președinte, iar Léon Blum, Winston Churchill, Alcide De Gasperi și Paul-Henri Spaak președinți de onoare. Prima realizare majoră a Mișcării Europene a fost crearea Consiliului Europei în mai 1949. Mișcarea Europeană a fost, de asemenea, responsabilă pentru înfiinţarea Colegiului Europei din Bruges și a Centrului European de Cultură din Geneva. Încă de la înfiinţare, Mișcarea Europeană a jucat un rol esențial în procesul de integrare europeană, prin exercitarea influenței sale asupra instituțiilor europene și naționale. A luptat în favoarea alegerii directe a componenţei Parlamentului European de către toți cetățenii europeni, în favoarea Tratatului privind Uniunea Europeană și, de asemenea, a unei Constituții Europene.
INCSMPS organizează conferința ”GLOBE – Competenţe noi pentru joburi verzi” (LIVE, 26 septembrie, ora 10:00)
Institutul Național de Cercetare Științifică în domeniul Muncii și Protecției Sociale organizează joi conferința ”GLOBE – Competenţe noi pentru joburi verzi. Formare prin joc pentru dezvoltarea competenţelor verzi transversale în programele de ucenicie”.
Evenimentul are loc în data de 26 septembrie, la Hotel Marshal Garden din București, sala Ametist. Conferința va începe de la ora 10:00 și va fi transmisă LIVE pe CaleaEuropeană.ro.
VIDEO I
VIDEO II
VIDEO III
Proiectul GLOBE (www.competenteverzi.ro) este cofinanţat cu sprijinul Comisiei Europene, prin programul ERASMUS+.
Proiectul se adresează în mod direct beneficiarilor de programe de ucenicie: persoane fizice, companii, furnizori de formare, instituţii de învăţământ cu profil profesional – seral sau învăţământ dual.
”Apreciem că rezultatele proiectului nostru vin în sprijinul preocupărilor angajatorilor de a-şi forma resursa umană, prin dobândirea de noi competenţe, care să răspundă provocărilor globale date de transformarea proceselor de producţie pentru integrarea într-o economie verde”, transmit organizatorii într-un eveniment publicat pe Facebook.
