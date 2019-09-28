INCSMPS presented ”At Work Project”, a European project, part of the Erasmus+ program

Dr Ana Maria Zamfir presented ”At Work Project” during a conference organised by The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS) has organised.

”At Work Project” is a European project, made in partnership with a series of organizations and international organizations and institutions and is part of the Erasmus+ program within the access on cooperation for innovation and exchange of good practices.

The project aimed to develop as the title says: a methodology that is supported by an online platform to assess the social platform of the programs of professional training.

Why was this project necessary?

Dr. Ana Maria Zamfir answered that ”we all know that school abandonment school dropout represents an important problem, not only in Romania, but in many European states. Moreover, we talk about dropout from professional train training courses as well so very often, companies.”

The state, the employment agencies, invest a lot of resources in the training courses best into the unemployed or other people needing to seek other jobs, but not always, those courses are not always appropriate or responding, meeting the needs of the job seekers, we either have a dropout level that is very high, or not very positive result.

Sometimes the participants, realize that their respective qualification is not suited to them for them, or they don’t seek a job in that field, and the expected results are not obtained at the end of the courses, and we know that in Romania as well.

This is an initiative that is considered as a good practice and this is always given us a good example in the field of assessing skills and professional training and from Poland, or it skilled partner who made and continues to work on licensing the platform that supports the assessment methodology.

We decided to assess on the platform, the skills of the trainers, as they are being seen and perceived by the participant professional confidence. Because we, it is important to see how the level of confidence is maintained throughout the training process.

It is a platform that will be free access will be free, just like Erasmus indicates informatics, a digital solution available in all languages of the project in Spanish, English Romanian polish.

Every administrator will be able to create an account on this on this platform, and we’ll be able to associate users. Very soon we hope to have it functional to its fullest and available to be used by schools by training suppliers, as I said, and maybe through promotion. It could be transferred by more and more users.

