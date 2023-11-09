ENGLISH
INTERVIEW | Achilleas Kanaris, CEO of Vodafone Romania: Our initiative is to make Romania an exporter of technology on European markets
This interview is part of the editorial project “European Digital Agenda”
One of the major initiatives and challenges for Vodafone Romania is how Romania can be transformed into a technology exporter at the level of other European markets, the company’s CEO Achilleas Kanaris said on Thursday in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro on the occasion of the signing ceremony of the statute establishing the International Technical Centre for Innovation in Smart City, through which the 16 founding members, including Vodafone, aim to transform Romanian cities into the cities of the future.
“One of the things that the IT&C sector in Romania is facing is there’s a high proportion of GDP that is generated from the sector, but more than 80% is actually value added that goes abroad in the form of near-shoring. So for me the challenge was how can we create technology, real innovation in Romania and innovation that can then be exported to other European markets. So how can we make Romania an exporter of technology” said Kanaris.
The International Technical Centre for Innovation in Smart City (CITI Cluster), created by 16 founding members, including the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, the City Hall of Sector 6, the National Institute for Research and Development in Computer Science – ICI Bucharest (ICI), the National Institute for Aerospace Research and Development “Elie Carafoli” – I. N.C.A.S. Bucharest, the Maritime University of Constanta and Vodafone Romania SA, organised on Thursday the official signing ceremony of the CITI Cluster statute, a significant moment in the approach to develop smart and sustainable cities in Romania.
During the interview, the CEO of Vodafone Romania said that in order to develop the smart city concept in Romania in general and in Bucharest in particular, vision, belief and resources are needed, pointing out that Vodafone has the capacity to export the technology produced in Romania to the more than 20 markets where it operates.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What is the main driver that brings Vodafone together with distinguished public and private entities to help us shape the digital future of Romania and the concept of smart city here in a very, let’s say, troubled somehow Bucharest?
CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: I mean, it was an obvious choice for us. Because it’s an innovation is part of our new DNA, let’s say as a company. As you probably know we are more and more becoming a technology company, which offers connectivity as opposed to connectivity business. And we are looking for partnerships and where we see initiatives that can generate a meaningful innovation that actually can be used tomorrow, not innovation for the next 50 years, we really jump on it. We really appreciate it. We have a partnership with university for the last few years and as you probably know, we have an innovation lab already installed in the Politehnica University and when the idea came, it was hard to refuse it. For me it’s a real opportunity to generate something that will become exportable from Romania, because one of the things that the IT&C sector in Romania is facing is there’s a high proportion of GDP that is generated from the sector, but more than 80% is actually value added that goes abroad in the form of near-shoring. So for me the challenge was how can we create technology, real innovation in Romania and innovation that can then be exported to other European markets. So how can we make Romania an exporter of technology. This is one of those initiatives and this is why we like it a lot.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And this type of project is one that can help Romania export technology and know-how abroad. What can you tell us about this initiative? You mentioned that the idea came up together with the Politehnica University. What will this initiative focus on?
CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: The focus is a smart city. Smart City is a very broad concept. There are a lot of existing Smart City solutions. It’s not about that. It is about what’s the next step what’s the next evolution of smart city and to me, combining connectivity platforms and artificial intelligence can give us a real opportunity to develop something which is quite innovative in this field. And what we know for sure is that the economic and social impact of digitalizing cities can have is immense. And the other thing I like about this project is Bucharest. And Bucharest is not a city which has has done many steps in this direction which to me is fine because now we can really accelerate and leapfrog like other cities and put Bucharest ahead of the rest on the European markets in terms of its progress.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: That’s a powerful stance coming from the fact that here in Romania we have the concept of a smart city in different other cities like Cluj-Napoca that aims on that, we have also a smart village in Ciugud, in the Alba county developed with European funds. But when it comes to Bucharest we have the real power of GDP here in the country’s capital, maybe the brightest minds. But what do you think that we lack here in Bucharest in order to gain this impetus? Can you give us let’s say two or three pillars that Bucharest can focus on to gain on this smart city concept?
CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: Sure. I mean, I will say this is part of the dialogue we need to have with the City. For me, what we need is a vision first of all, in conviction, meaning that I believe that we can do this and I will put all the resources and efforts behind it to make it happen. Through this initiative, my understanding is that those elements are there. And I’m really looking forward to working closely with the mayor and city council in order to actually define the priorities. If I was running the city, the areas that I would concentrate on for sure would be traffic. How can we manage traffic in another way, green? How can we make the city even greener than it is today? And last but not least, how can we digitalize more and more the services that we offer to our citizens? Unfortunately, what I see as a symptom of this country, despite as I said the fact that we are proud about the size of the IT&C sector and unfortunately, in the day to day lives of our citizens we live decades behind you know, there’s a lot of paper still in the relationship. There’s a lot of physical interaction between the citizens and the city hall. This is an opportunity to actually change this.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You mentioned conviction and vision and that comes with human power and human resources. And you also said that Vodafone is ready to bring connectivity, to bring ideas, to bring technology. But what can Vodafone benefit from this type of opportunity, this type of fusion between public and private sector?
CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: It’s a win win. Because if this thing succeeds, and if we manage to create technologies and rollout technologies in the city, like Bucharest and improve the case for Bucharest for us as a global business, it’s the perfect example of something we can export. Remember, we operate in more than 23 markets. So you know we have the pleasure if you like to be able to export that technology. So when it comes to exporting Romanian technology, we will be the biggest advocate. And that’s what we’re looking forward to.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the types of ideas and projects that Vodafone will support in this in this city clustering this concept? Could you give us some examples, maybe two or three examples of projects that Vodafone will support?
CEO Vodafone Romania, Achilleas Kanaris: Any type of smart activity like traffic management, waste management, lighting, all of these things that are important for us. Urban Planning, how do we change urban planning as a consequence of having a lot more information about the flow in the city, are areas that we would like to get involved. What people need to understand about us is that you know, more and more we are seen as a technology company. So for me, the reason why we are in this project is not about connectivity. It is about really creating solutions, digital solutions that will enable the city to operate in a much better manner.
PNL leader Nicolae Ciucă: Moody’s reconfirmed rating shows Romania has a strong economy, a result of measures taken under the liberal government
The President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciucă, is of the opinion that the report published by the Moody’s Agency shows that Romania has a robust economy, arguing that “this solid economic situation is the result of the measures taken during the Liberal government.”
“The third largest international financial institution notes the performance of the Romanian economy. Moody’s agency reconfirmed the country’s Baa3 rating for long-term debt and P-3 for short-term debt. These indicators show that Romania has a robust economy, which has dealt with the challenges last year and has the capacity for sustainable growth in the coming years. This solid economic situation is the result of the measures taken during the Liberal government,” Ciucă wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
He claims that last year “Romania set historical records in terms of foreign direct investments, absorption of European funds,” noting that “the value in money of the economic growth of the previous year was as much as the entire GDP of Romania in 2004.”
“The Moody’s report confirms that these are firm foundations for continuing to increase labour productivity and robust economic growth in the coming years, as well as for further reducing the difference between the living standards of Romanians and the European average. Moody’s is the third largest international agency, according to Fitch (in September) and Standard & Poor’s (in October), which certify the solidity of the Romanian economy and our capacity for growth,” wrote Nicolae Ciucă.
Moody’s rating agency on Friday reconfirmed Romania’s government debt rating at Baa3 for long-term debt and P-3 for short-term debt, as well as the stable outlook, according to Agerpres news agency.
The confirmation of the ratings reflects, in the agency’s opinion, Romania’s robust medium-term growth prospects, supported by the funds allocated by the European Union and foreign direct investment flows.
In the agency’s opinion, Romania’s economy will register a growth of 2% in 2023, 3.2% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025, in line with the growth potential of the economy, the favorable prospects being supported by high levels of direct foreign investments and fund allocations under the European Union programmes.
Automecanica Mediaș launches in Brussels the first electric bus produced in Romania: It aligns with the European concept of green transportation
Automecanica Mediaș launches in Brussels the first electric bus produced in Romania, the prototype will be exhibited at Busworld Europe, the largest international exhibition in the field of buses and coaches, informs a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
Currently in its 50th edition, the event will take place this year at Brussels Expo, from 7-12 October 2023. More than 500 exhibitors will welcome around 40,000 visitors during the 6-day event.
“Several Romanian MEPs, as well as local and central government representatives from Romania were pleasantly surprised by this Romanian presence at a world leading exhibition hosted in Brussels and announced their presence at the exhibition and at the Romanian Automecanica Mediaș stand,” the source quoted above said.
The Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium, as well as the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union also welcomed the Romanian presence at this exhibition and expressed their wish to visit the exhibition and the Romanian stand, the company’s press release also states.
The chairman of Automecanica Mediaș, Andrei Scobioală, said at the press conference held on Friday, October 6, in Brussels:
“The bus features all the technical characteristics that top manufacturers in this field have introduced to the market. Its production in Romania will stimulate horizontal development in other companies and aligns with the European concept of green transportation, emphasizing high quality, energy efficiency, and avant-garde urban design. Automecanica’s bus family portfolio includes various lengths ranging from 6 to 18 meters. The company’s short and medium-term strategy aims to introduce the prototype for trams to customers starting in 2024, followed by the electric prototype of a high-speed light train in 2025, and the metro prototype in 2026.”
The Automecanica Mediaș industrial platform, founded in 1941, with a long industrial tradition, through major investments in the last year and an important contribution of know-how, is moving into a new phase, that of the production of buses and electric urban transport vehicles.
Automecanica Mediaș and its research and development centre, with a very good experience and know-how in this field, has attracted specialists with a strong international experience, thus obtaining the realization of a state-of-the-art prototype, with a high quality and competitive level and an exceptional design, appreciated also by the members of the competing companies, present at this event.
Transgaz organized in Sibiu the 2023 edition of the Central European Natural Gas Congress in Central, South-East Europe and the Balkans
SNTGN Transgaz SA organized the 2023 edition of the Central European Natural Gas Congress on 27-29 September 2023 in Sibiu, at a defining moment for Europe’s energy security, in the autumn of the second year of conflict in Ukraine, according to a press release for caleaeuropeana.ro.
The growing importance of SNTGN Transgaz SA’s prestige at European level, supported by its management strategies, by the strategic investments made in the modernisation and development of the energy infrastructure, by its active participation in projects of regional and European interest and by dynamic partnerships with companies in the sector, was completed with the organisation of this Congress.
Partners in the organisation of the Congress were OMV Petrom, ROMGAZ, DELGAZ grid, CEEnergy News, INSPET, CIS GAZ, IRIGC IMPEX, SUTECH. The event was attended by high-level guests, including: CONSTANTIN DUDU IONESCU – State Counsellor, Presidential Administration, VIRGIL POPESCU – Deputy, Chamber of Deputies, Committee for Environment and Ecological Balance, ANTAL ISTVÁN-LORÁNT – Senator, Committee for Energy, Energetic Infrastructure and Mineral Resources, CRISTINA PRUNĂ – Deputy, Chamber of Deputies, Committee for Industries and Services, BENDE SANDOR – Deputy, Committee for Economy, Industries and Services, MIHNEA CLAUDIU DRUMEA – Secretary of State at the General Secretariat of the Government, DANIELA CÎMPEAN – President of Sibiu County Council, MIHAI LUPU – President of Constanta County Council, Mircea Dorin CREȚU – Prefect of Sibiu County, RĂZVAN POPESCU – Director General ROMGAZ, FRANCK NEEL – President of the Oil and Gas Employers Federation, KATERYNA KOVALENKO – Director of the Strategy Department LLC TSO of Ukraine, KLEOPATRA AVRAAM – Senior Manager Strategic Planning, DESFA Greece, KIRIL RAVNACHKI – Member of the Board of Administration Bulgartransgaz, MARKO JANICIJEVIC – Senior Sales Manager Gas Connect Austria GmbH, BASILIO PETKIDIS – CEO Mediterranean Gas SA, GABOR SZOKODI – Director for Trading and Business Development FGSZ Hungary, VADIM CEBAN – Chairman of the Board of Administration Moldovagaz, VASILE CÂRSTEA – Director General DEPOGAZ Ploiesti, CIPRIAN PĂLTINEANU – Director General INSPET, IOAN DAN GHEORGHIU – President CNR -CME, DUMITRU CHISĂLIȚĂ – President of Intelligent Energy Association, ADRIAN TĂNASE – Director General BVB, as well as His Excellency MOAYAD FATHALLAH MOHAMED EL DALIE – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Romania.
The Director General of SNTGN Transgaz SA, Mr. Ion STERIAN, declared on the occasion of the opening of the event:
“It is a great honour for Transgaz, for my colleagues in Transgaz, for the whole area of gas exploitation, transmission, distribution and supply, to have the license for this year to organize, here in Romania, the Central European Gas Congress. And it was not by chance that we chose the place where we organised it: Transylvania, because Transylvania is part of Central Europe. I would like to thank all the guests who attended and participated in this Congress, the ambassadors who made a great effort to travel from Bucharest to Sibiu, the other guests from the TSOs of Central Europe, the Balkans, Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary. I would like to thank all the partners who came together with us to organise this event. I am glad that together we have managed to put Romania once again on the rightful place on the European stage in the energy sector”.
Over the course of two days, in eight panels, delegates attending the Congress discussed current topics of real interest, such as: Diversification of natural gas supply sources and transmission routes in Central, South Eastern Europe and the Balkans, geostrategic uncertainty in the European energy market, the future of natural gas in the European energy mix in the medium and long term, strengthening European energy security, as well as the financing of investments in the development of gas infrastructure in Central, Eastern Europe and the Balkans, process optimisation in the energy industry using new digital technologies, hydrogen as a long-term and large-scale energy carrier and the LNG market in Central, Eastern Europe and the Balkans.
The topics have been chosen to cover all the important issues for the gas sector today, and for its medium and long term future, such as hydrogen. The central element of the topics is energy security, both from the perspective of diversification of supply sources and from the perspective of gas infrastructure development, so that collaboration between European Transmission System Operators is facilitated.
In the context of increasing energy security in gas supply at European level, diversification of gas supply sources and transmission routes are vectors for enhancing energy security and solidarity, and expertise and collaboration between European Transmission Operators becomes essential. Therefore, facilitating a framework for interaction at regional level was an opportunity to develop potential partnerships in the energy sector.
The venue was chosen with dual symbolism in mind: on the one hand, Sibiu was the city that put Romania on the European map several times, both when it was the European Capital of Culture and when it was the place that brought together European leaders when Romania held the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and on the other hand, it reminds us of the fact that the headquarters of SNTGN Transgaz SA is located in Mediaș, Sibiu county, and that the first natural gas transmission pipeline in our country and in Europe was built in the centre of the country in 1914.
In 2022, the Central European Natural Gas Congress was hosted by Slovakia and held under the aegis of the Slovak Gas and Oil Association and under the patronage of Eustream, the Slovakian company that is Transgaz’ counterpart. Transgaz has been granted a licence to organise the Central European Natural Gas Congress and to use its name and logo for a period of 12 months beginning with 1 July 2023.
