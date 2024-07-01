INTERVIEW Adriana Ștefan, President and CEO of INCAS: The National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” revives the research and development ambitions of the Romanian space industry

The National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” revives the research and development ambitions of the Romanian space industry, says Adriana Stefan Stefan, President and CEO of INCAS, in an interview to CaleaEuropeană.ro, in which she details the main projects in which the institute is involved, the funding lines and the cooperation platforms at EU and NATO level that the institute is considering in order to contribute to shaping Romania’s profile as an exporter of aerospace know-how.

Adriana Stefan, President and CEO of INCAS: INCAS is a symbol of the research capacity in our country, with a long tradition and a significant contribution to the development of the Romanian aerospace field. Since its foundation, the Institute has played a key role in the design and construction of high-performance space aircraft and satellites, as well as in the participation in well-known international space programs.

Established within the Romanian Academy after the Second World War, INCAS was founded in 1949 as the Institute of Applied Mechanics. It is worth mentioning that the activity in the field of aeronautics, between 1949 and 1960, included the design and manufacture of the first Romanian gliders, IS-2 and IS-3 (1951). This was followed by three decades of consolidated Romanian research in the field of aviation, and in the 1970s the Institute developed the first Romanian-made military jet airplane, the IAR-93 Vultur, with its first flight in 1974.

In the 1980s, the institute was reorganized and renamed INCREST – Institute of Scientific and Technical Creation, a name under which it is associated with the most important achievements in the field of Romanian aerospace research and industry, among which we proudly mention the development of the IAR-99 Falcon school and training aircraft, as well as the Institute’s contribution to the development of the ROMBAC 1-11 passenger aircraft.

In 2008, we received the status of National Institute, becoming the representative entity for aerospace research and development in Romania under the name INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli”, one year after joining the European Union. With a vast scientific background in the space field, in the 2000s our specialists were involved in the development of components and subsystems for aircraft and space satellites. It is worth mentioning that in 2010 we were involved in European space research projects such as Galileo and Vega.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the main research and development projects that INCAS is currently conducting, which improve the quality of life for European citizens?

Adriana Ștefan: INCAS has several such projects. One example is the RACER demonstrator is the result of a strong European collaborative research program, developed under the coordination of Airbus Helicopters together with 40 partners from 13 European countries, including Romania, through the RoRCraft consortium formed by INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” and ROMAERO S.A.

RACER is a helicopter demonstrator that aims to reduce costs by 25% per nautical mile compared to a conventional helicopter, as well as fuel consumption and noise by about 20% for typical passenger missions.

The activities of the Romanian consortium RoRCraft, coordinated by INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” within the European partnership, consisted in the design, manufacturing, testing and development of the certification documentation for the Main Fuselage of the future helicopter.

On May 15, 2024, the official unveiling of the RACER Demonstrator by Airbus Helicopters took place in Marignane, France. The flight of the RACER helicopter marked a milestone for the European Commission’s Clean Aviation technology initiative and the partners involved.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: At the European level, there is a significant concern regarding the green transition, including in the aviation sector. How is INCAS aligning with this trend through the establishment of a green aviation technology development platform? What are the benefits of this project for transforming Romania into a leader in this field?*

Adriana Ștefan: TGA Technologies for Green aviation is a technology development platform for “Green” technologies in aviation and green manufacturing with added value.

The TGA – Technologies for Green aviation project innovatively complements the AEROSPACE – Platform for Aerospace Vehicle Research, Numerical Simulation, Experimental Testing and Certification research infrastructure, part of the ESFRI JSVFA – Joint Simulation and Virtualization Facility in Aerospace proposal promoted in the National Roadmap. The new technology base will be accredited according to industry standards (ISO and EASA) and offer a wide range of fully diversified high-tech services to future national and international partners.

The main objective of the TGA project is to develop an advanced technology center for the aerospace industry, based on Industry 4.0 principles, as a core component of the INCAS research infrastructure of excellence, while providing the environment for harnessing the innovative potential associated with the development of green technologies in aerospace.

The TGA project delivers substantial benefits and long-term sustainability. Seizing the opportunity to create a modern, innovative R&D technology center, unique in Central and Eastern Europe, TGA will offer a synergistic leveraging of investments in state-of-the-art equipment and technologies in the field of composite materials manufacturing (state-of-the-art AFP robots) Fibre Placement and ATL (Automated Tape Laying), AM (Additive Manufacturing / DMLS – Direct Metal Laser Sintering) and SM (Subtracting Manufacturing) technologies, controlled atmosphere surface coatings for aerospace subassemblies and advanced design and control technologies.

The TGA ensures a significant increase of INCAS’ scientific competitiveness at international level. The TGA platform provides unique technology development capabilities at higher levels of maturity (TRL 5 – TRL 7) offering both Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) protection and competitive exploitation of development strategies.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: More and more often we are witnessing extreme weather phenomena, linked to climate change and having a significant impact on a wide range of fields, from the environment to aviation. What projects are INCAS contributing to the development of research infrastructure to further train personnel involved in observing these phenomena?

Adriana Ștefan: One such project we are running is CAART – Construction, Development and Operationalization of Research-Innovation-Training Infrastructure for Advanced Atmospheric and Earth Surface Observation Studies.

The general objective of the project is to develop the research capacities of INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research ”Elie Carafoli” and to expand the components of the research infrastructure in the field of atmospheric environment and Earth observation – CAART, recognized as a benchmark infrastructure on the National Roadmap 2017-2027, in order to improve national participation in European and international projects, but also to achieve a high degree of competence in the field of research-innovation, including the intelligent specialization of human resources.

The infrastructure development consists in the construction and fitting out of the ”Training Center for CDI-CAART activities”, and implicitly the creation of 4 new laboratories, complementary to the existing ones:

Laboratory for flight simulations with research aircraft

Laboratory for hyperspectral techniques

Laboratory for cloud microphysics

Laboratory for cloud remote sensing

The development of research capabilities is not limited to the acquisition and operation of new IC – CAART infrastructure elements, but also involves a dedicated specialization of the personnel who will use this equipment.

Through investments in infrastructure and human resources, the project contributes to the consolidation of emerging directions in environment and space research, thus strengthening the institutional position in the field and stimulating progress in understanding and protecting the environment.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: In recent years, major space powers such as the US and China have engaged in a fierce competition to conquer space, while private players such as SpaceX have become dominant by launching rockets into space. How can Romania, through the involvement and expertise of INCAS, support the strategic autonomy of the European Union in this field?

Adriana Ștefan: One such project is the ADAMP, or the Aerospace Technologies Test, Verification and Validation Platform.

The ADAMP (Ascent and Descent Autonomous Manoeuvrable Autonomous Manoeuvrable Platform) demonstrator is a reusable test platform with a 6 kN rocket motor in its basic version. The platform has been designed, developed and subsequently operated by INCAS together with its subcontractor ATD Aerospace RS (a Romanian SME with extensive experience in the development and testing of propulsion systems), with the support of the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA), through the General Technology Support Program (GSTP).

ADAMP’s activity proposes developing a reusable testing platform by constructing an experimental vertical take-off and landing vehicle, accompanied by the corresponding facilities, personnel, and procedures, to host testing, verification, and validation campaigns to identify new, more reliable and efficient space technologies for other companies and research institutes. ADAMP was designed to be a modular platform that can also accommodate various payloads, from software to hardware and different propulsion modules, in its extended configuration called Extended Vehicle ADAMP (EVA).

Within the ESA GSTP program, INCAS is at the center of a highly innovative small system integration activity that will serve as a foundational element in European research on space system reuse initiatives. The demonstrator is developed to be used in experimental campaigns for ESA, industry, and academia, thus providing a long-term investment in research and substantial support for engineers and students involved in space exploration.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: The European Union needs a dynamic space sector, which is why this sector’s approach was included in a report on the future of the EU single market published in April and debated among member states. The report states that a dynamic space sector capable of thriving in fierce global competition and providing the tools for Europe’s strategic autonomy and security is essential for Europe’s future. What are INCAS’s strategic development objectives for the coming years, how do they align with European and global trends in the aerospace industry, and how do they contribute to shaping Romania’s profile as an exporter of aerospace know-how?

Adriana Ștefan: INCAS has a clear strategic vision for the coming years, aligned with global trends in the European aerospace industry. At the same time, it is an important player in the European aerospace industry and plays an essential role in the success of future aerospace programs.

INCAS’s strategic objectives for the next years are:

Consolidating its leading position in the domestic and international market for aerospace components and subsystems;

Increasing the institute’s internationalization by participating in European projects;

Developing new systems based on advanced technologies by increasing R&D investments;

Diversifying its client portfolio by attracting new partners from the aerospace industry;

Training highly qualified human resources.

These objectives align with global trends in the aerospace industry by:

Transitioning to a green economy: since 2020, INCAS has focused on developing sustainable aerospace solutions with reduced carbon emissions in line with the European Green Deal objectives.

Digitalization: INCAS invests in digitalizing its processes and developing smart aerospace solutions based on data and artificial intelligence.

Security and defense: INCAS strengthens its capabilities in space security and defense in the current geopolitical context by actively participating in EDF programs.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: Such a complex field as aerospace needs well-prepared people and adequate funding to successfully complete innovation and development projects. What funding and collaboration opportunities exist at the European Union level for INCAS, and how do you intend to leverage these opportunities to support research and innovation projects?

Adriana Ștefan: At the European level, there are funding programs and instruments that INCAS can find interest to participate in and opportunities to collaborate with European entities representing the entire aviation ecosystem.

The program that addresses the needs of INCAS to a large extent is the Horizon Europe program. HE is the EU’s key funding program for research and innovation with a budget of €95.5 billion. It addresses climate change, helps achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and boosts EU competitiveness and growth. The program facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting and implementing EU policies while addressing global challenges. It supports the creation and better dispersion of knowledge and technologies. It creates jobs across Europe, stimulates economic growth, promotes industrial competitiveness and optimizes the impact of investments in a strengthened European Research Area. Organizations from the EU and associated countries can participate.

The cross-cutting component of the HE program – Widening Participation and Strengthening the European Area – is also of interest to INCAS – this program addresses the needs of the “new” member states, including Romania. Widening Participation and Strengthening the European within the HE contributes to building research and innovation capacity for countries less developed in terms of research and innovation. Participants will strengthen their potential for successful participation in transnational research and innovation processes, promote networking and access to excellence. Participants will be able to improve their research and innovation systems, making them stronger and enabling the EU as a whole to move forward together in line with the policy objectives of the European Research Area.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: The European Union has committed to the irreversible path of the dual green and digital transition, aiming to anchor all fields in actions to achieve this objective. What are the important funding lines in this regard, especially since European economies emerged weakened from the COVID-19 pandemic? Has the aviation sector been significantly affected?

Adriana Ștefan: The Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking (CAJU) will develop new aircraft technologies to support the European Green Deal and climate neutrality by 2050. These technologies will support net greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions of no less than 30% compared to 2020. New aircraft with this performance are expected to replace 75% of the world’s civil aviation fleet by 2050.

The European Partnership for Integrated Air Traffic Management (ATM) – SESAR 3 The digital transformation of air traffic management is making Europe’s airspace the most efficient and environmentally friendly in the world. This will support the competitiveness and recovery of the European aviation sector in a post-coronavirus Europe. Key areas: improving connectivity, air-ground integration and automation, increasing the flexibility and scalability of airspace management and the safe integration of drones.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: The illegal and unprovoked war initiated by Russia against Ukraine highlighted the necessity for Europe to develop its defense capabilities in a field where cooperation among European countries has often been fragmented. What funding programs have you identified in this regard, and what are the cooperation platforms?

Adriana Ștefan: EDA HEDI (Hub for EU Defence Innovation): HEDI will act as a platform to stimulate, facilitate, and support cooperation in defense innovation among member states while ensuring synergies with related activities of the European Commission, particularly the EU Defence Innovation Scheme, and coherence with NATO innovation initiatives such as the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA). HEDI will operate at the intersection of EDA’s existing innovation activities, serving as a catalyst and amplifier. The existing innovation framework within EDA contains the necessary tools to support collaborative defense innovation, based on three pillars: identifying innovative ideas and innovators; implementing these ideas; and raising awareness to increase the uptake of produced solutions and their application in defense.

EC EUDIS (EU Defence Innovation Scheme): EUDIS can be seen as part of the EDF and is the EU’s 2 billion EUR investment scheme to support innovation and entrepreneurship in critical technologies in the European defense industry. It proposes implementing a series of concrete measures to remove entry barriers and provide a wide range of support to help innovative EU companies bring their ideas to market and make a significant difference for EU defense.

Among the schemes presented here, the European Defence Fund (EDF) is by far the largest, with over 1 billion EUR per year. Apart from EUDIS, which is actually part of EDF, there are many opportunities for funding innovation not only in calls for disruptive technologies (open or not) or in calls dedicated to SMEs but also in ”regular” research or development calls, which are always open to innovative solutions.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: As you pointed out the funding lines that INCAS can access from the European defense funds envelope, what are the cooperation and funding opportunities at the NATO level, especially since the North Atlantic Alliance has been giving top importance to innovation and maintaining global technological supremacy for several years, and INCAS hosts one of the testing centers of the NATO DIANA Accelerator in Romania?

Adriana Ștefan: DIANA (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic) leverages its acceleration program and testing network to bring startups together with end-users, scientists, and systems integrators to advance compelling deep tech solutions with dual-use potential for the Alliance. Among other emerging technological domains, DIANA will focus on big data, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum autonomy, biotechnology and human enhancement, energy and propulsion, new materials and advanced manufacturing, hypersonics, and space – particularly where dual-use (civil and defense) and deep-tech solutions can address challenging defense and security problems.

New challenges will be organized in 2024 (from 8 to 10), with the summer season as the starting point. All NATO nations are DIANA members. The DIANA board of directors is responsible for governance, comprising representatives from each allied country. DIANA has a regional office in London (UK) and will soon open a regional office in Halifax (Canada) and a regional hub in Tallinn (Estonia).

Additionally, the NATO Innovation Fund itself is a financial partnership among participating NATO Allies as Limited Partners and a specially created investment management component for this Fund. The Fund will prioritize investments in companies accelerated through DIANA that are based in any of the participating Fund countries (which currently include 23 NATO Allies: Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom).

At the Alliance level, there is the NATO Industrial Advisory Group (NIAG), a high-level advisory body of senior industry leaders from NATO member countries that operates within the framework of the Conference of National Armament Directors (CNAD), with the objectives of:

Providing a forum for the free exchange of views on industrial, technical, economic, management, and other relevant aspects of armament research, development, and production within the Alliance;

Offering industry advice to CNAD on how to encourage armament cooperation between government and industry and among industries within the Alliance;

Ensuring optimal use of NIAG resources to assist the Main Armament Groups and their subordinate bodies in exploring international collaboration opportunities and seeking timely and effective ways to meet NATO military requirements.

The NATO Industrial Advisory Group (NIAG) provides a link to the defense industries of NATO nations through which the industrial perspective and industrial technology development can be incorporated into NATO activities.

NATO recognizes the necessity of close engagement with industry, not least to:

Support the development of military capability requirements and implement interoperable solutions;

Promote transatlantic technological and industrial defense cooperation;

Provide advice on adopting open-source standards.

Effectively leveraging these opportunities will be essential for INCAS to achieve its strategic objectives and continue to play an important role in the European aerospace industry .