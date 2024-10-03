ENGLISH
INTERVIEW | Ambassador Peer Gebauer on German Unity Day: We will remain a pillar of stability in Europe. Energy and defense, major pillars of growth in German-Romanian cooperation
Germany will remain a pillar of stability in Europe, despite the advance of the far-right on the political scene of the most powerful economy in the European Union, at a time when the European Union is looking for solutions to revive its competitiveness, and Berlin’s support for Ukraine will not follow a change of course, but will remain constant because the only solution for peace is not the one dictated by Russia, but the one that brings security to Ukraine and Europe. The assurances come from the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania, Peer Gebauer, and were expressed in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of German Reunification and the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In the interview, the German diplomat also explained the security rationale behind Germany’s decision to introduce temporary border controls, which are a “much less invasive form of border control” than the Schengen external border, and emphasized that Berlin “worked hard” for Romania’s accession to Schengen because it is in Europe’s interest that this happens. Peer Gebauer also looked at bilateral relations, mentioning “a lot of potential” for cooperation “in the fields of energy and defense”. Regarding the election season in Romania, the German ambassador referred to the legacy of a Romania of trust in the EU and NATO of President Klaus Iohannis, who is at the end of his term in office, and emphasized that it is in the interest of Germany, Europe and Romania that the future leadership in Bucharest supports a “pro-European and pro-transatlantic course”.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, we meet at a time of celebration for your country, especially, but also to the benefit of Europe. 34 years since the German Reunification and 35 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Germany is seen as not just A pillar but THE pillar of European stability and prosperity. Therefore, when we see the far right winning or coming second in German regional elections and the shrinking of the federal coalition we tend to worry. Is it justified? Do we have something to worry about when it comes to German leadership in Europe?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Indeed, the unification, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the opening of the Iron Curtain, are still up until today and for the future causes of joy and of pride for us in Germany and in Europe, because they showed that people can overcome dictatorships and move towards free, liberal and open societies. I think this is still a success we can be proud of. You’re right when you point out to the phenomenon of far right-wing parties gaining strength in Germany, in these regional elections that you have referred to, but also in many other countries in Europe. I believe it’s an expression of growing insecurity and unease about the many challenges that we have been facing over the last years: financial crisis, migration challenges, the pandemic, and now the brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine with all the implications, rising energy costs, etc. The rise of nationalistic right-wing parties is an expression of this uneasiness. At the same time, we see in Germany, but also across Europe, that the parties of the middle, the mainstream of the political arena is still the strongest part. We have no majorities for far right-wing parties. And there is a clear belief by all democratic parties that there is the need to continue a pro-European, pro-transatlantic course. This is true for Germany and the other countries that one could mention. So, you don´t need to worry. Of course, I understand that people ask questions, but Germany will remain a pillar of stability in Europe.
Draghi report: Europe no longer guaranteed to be a global industrial leader
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Nowadays, in the EU, we seem to have a new problem fixer – the Draghi report on the European competitiveness. The report was launched by the former Prime Minister of Italy and the former President of the ECB, together with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. German reactions to the report were somehow diffused, depending on different ministries. And I want to know, how does Germany view the recommendations from the Draghi report, when it comes to defense, when it comes to regulation, to digital, to climate, to all the aspects in which Europe is lagging when it comes to energy, when it comes to the global competition with China and the US.
Dr. Peer Gebauer: I share the assessment in your question. Germany and Europe, all of us, we are facing many challenges. We tend to lose ground when it comes to competitiveness, whether it be vis-a-vis the US, China or other parts of the world, which is why we very strongly welcome the renewed focus on competitiveness. In this regard, the Draghi report is of utmost importance, and it is welcomed by Germany. Because competitiveness is the base to move ahead in Europe, and to move ahead not by simply adjusting minor things here and there, but by strongly changing course towards more competitive-oriented policies. In this sense, the Draghi report is very much welcomed. The areas that he’s focusing on in his report, strong innovation, the combination of a green transition with a stronger competitiveness, a strong focus on security, and at the same time resilience, are the key areas. Obviously, it’s a comprehensive document and a very thoughtful one. There are many individual proposals and ideas that now will have to be discussed in the European framework. One issue, obviously, will be the question of financing this renewed focus on competitiveness. Of course, we will see discussions. I don’t see this as a weakness, I think it’s a strength in Europe that we have the possibility to discuss. And by discussing, by striving for compromise, we’ve always managed to take everybody on board. I think this will be also the case when it comes to implementing the ideas of the Draghi report. So once again, we welcome very much to have this report and we are eager to now start into a speedy discussion on how to best take up the ideas and how to move forward in this regard.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: If we look at the German leadership, but also at the German industry when it comes to the issue of competitiveness, of strategic sovereignty and so on, Germany has a term that it says we want economic security as a broader umbrella. Under this position, what role do you see that Germany should play in shaping the future of Europe, using maybe this Draghi report as a starting point?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Economic security is a keen interest of not only Germany, but I assume pretty much every country on our continent and in the world. Indeed, we have put a strong emphasis on securing what we have achieved in Germany, in Europe, in decades of economic growth, of prosperity, of peace. We now feel and realize that a lot of what has made us strong is now under heavy pressure. When it comes to our industrial base in Europe, we realize that we have no guarantee for the future that we will continue to be leaders in this or that segment and area. So the focus of today’s time, I think, is not only on security, but maybe even more on making sure that we regain our strength. That we regain our competitiveness. That we manage to go through the green transition – which, of course, is relevant and decisive when it comes to the future of our planet -, that we go through this transition by keeping our strength and our base. Because only then we will manage to shape the future in a positive way. Security is one angle, but I think you might add to it the economic innovation, the economic change that is necessary, the shaping of a transition which is necessary and that implies that we also take bold and courageous decisions, sometimes also take risks. Just leaning back and saving what we have will not do the trick for the next years to come.
German border controls due to security threats: a “much less invasive form of control” than at Schengen external border
CaleaEuropeană.ro: On this part, I must confess that we have seen in recent weeks Germany on the spotlight on different topics, and one which is also important for Romania is of course the issue of internal security and migration. Germany has recently reintroduced border controls due to migration concerns, drawing criticism from Poland and Greece that is has abolished the Schengen Area. Could you elaborate on the reasons behind this decision and how it fits within the broader EU framework for internal security?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Let me start by saying that Germany knows and fully believes in the need for a European answer to cross-border challenges within Europe. We are very much benefiting from an openness on our continent and that’s why we always put a strong focus on finding European solutions. That is why we were very supportive of the adoption of the Common European Asylum System that has been agreed on recently and is now to be implemented. What we’ve seen in the recent weeks in Germany, the reintroduction of border controls, has to do with the fact that there have been many challenges for Germany and for the German society in the last months and years, mainly security threats. We had terrible terror attacks recently that were committed in the context of irregular migration. We have seen a very heavy burden on the financial situation of communities, also on the capacity to house refugees. We have right now 3.5 million refugees in Germany, that’s quite a high number, even for a large country like my country. It’s almost four percent of the population, this gives you an indication how challenging it is. It was perceived to be necessary, and I agree with that, that we temporarily take additional measures. The border controls that you’ve been referring to are not something new. We have seen these frequently. For example, during the Euro 2024 Football Championship. The same is true for the Olympic Games in Paris. Germany, and in the case of Paris, France, introduced temporary border control simply to manage the flow of fans, of supporters. There is a strong angle of security involved. Why? Because by controlling the borders you make sure that terrorist threats, organized crime or human traffickers cannot just freely move across the borders. In this sense, the recent decision by the German government has proven to be quite effective and for example a number of human traffickers have been caught and irregular crossings have been stopped in this sense. The border controls are not to be compared with the border controls you still have, for example, between Romania and Hungary. There you have a border where everybody has to stop, every truck is checked, every visitor and passenger has to show the passport. When we talk about border controls between Germany and the neighboring countries, it’s a broader network of making sure that you have a better understanding of who’s crossing, and only on an individual base, people are stopped and checked. In this sense, I think it’s a much less invasive form of border controls than you have at the outside border of the Schengen area.
Romania deserves to be in the Schengen area. Germany has “worked hard” for this goal, which is “in Europe’s interest”, “not an act of mercy”
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And it’s based, probably, as you were developing, on intelligence cooperation and sharing information within the Schengen area with other countries.
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Absolutely, this is a key element also when it comes to how to best involve our neighbors. It only functions if we closely cooperate with our neighbors. German politicians in charge have started this process of closely liaising with our neighboring countries. We have found ways to make sure that we explain better, that there is no winner and loser in this game, but that we all join forces to tackle challenges that concern us all. Because it’s not a German problem or a Polish problem or an Austrian problem alone. There are issues that affect us all in Europe and that’s why cooperation is always key. I wouldn’t see these measures that have been introduced recently as aimed against anyone. But they’re actually meant to be embedded in the European approach to tackle the challenging question of irregular migration. With regard to the Schengen area, I think you’ve implied it also in your question, what does it mean for Romania and how do we move forward there? Let me just reiterate that Germany continues to unwaveringly support Romania and Bulgaria when it comes to the lifting of the land border controls. I’ve said it before, but I would like to repeat it: Romania has done all its homework. Romania deserves to be in the Schengen area and not to be restricted in this regard. That’s why we will continue to fully support Romania. I believe that we will soon see how the new Austrian government will position itself and this will hopefully open doors also with regard to the goal of Romania, which we fully support.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Do you see more windows of opportunities or potential obstacles when it comes to fulfilling this last piece of fully entering Schengen by Romania and Bulgaria? Because we still have land border controls, we’ve managed to enter the Schengen area by air and by sea.
Dr. Peer Gebauer: It is a great success that the sea and air border controls have been lifted and I would like to congratulate Romania on that. But yes, the land border issue is still a pressing one. I tend to be optimistic, which is why I say: yes, I see more opportunities and less obstacles. As a diplomat you always must be a believer in possibilities and I can only compliment those in charge here in Romania on taking a very prudent, professional and clear stance when it comes to negotiating with the partners. I think this will pay off. Although we have no guarantee I remain more an optimist on this topic.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: On this part, do you feel that you as a major partner of Romania can do something more than you already did? I’m asking you this because probably this topic of Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen would not have been that high on the table if it wouldn’t have been for Chancellor Scholz’s speech in Prague.
Dr. Peer Gebauer: I agree. He publicly stated two years ago that he was clearly in favor of a speedy accession of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area. So yes, Germany can take some credit for having been an active supporter. And active means not that when the decision is up for a vote we raise our hand in favor of Romania, but that Germany continuously worked hard towards all the partners to achieve this goal for Romania. And why? Because Romania deserves it and because it is in the interest of Germany and of Europe to complete the Schengen area in this regard. It’s not an act of mercy, but it’s in the interest of all of us. Germany will continue to be actively supportive. If there’s a way to be helpful also when it comes to convincing those that are still not yet convinced, Germany will do its part.
There will be no “change in the German course of action” in supporting Ukraine. The only possible peace solution, the one that brings “peace and security to Europe and to Ukraine in particular”
CaleaEuropeană.ro: This subject of Romania and Bulgaria coming closer to Schengen was also a strategic decision after Romania played a very important role in helping Ukraine, as also Germany did. This moves me to the other topic, one that also Germany is somehow in the spotlight, because we know that Germany has been a strong supporter of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, despite being criticized for a slower pace in delivering military help and the recent reluctant position on sending long range missiles with which Ukraine can strike military targets on Russia’s territory. What has changed in Germany’s approach to this support since the war began, and what will remain constant?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: What we have seen right at the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine is a clear commitment of Germany to do whatever it takes and as long as it takes to support Ukraine, in close liaison and cooperation with all our allies and partners. This is of utmost importance because we face a Russia which is not merely striving to conquer parts of Ukraine and then will be satisfied and stop. Russia has publicly declared on several occasions that it wants to turn back the clock, that it wants to re-establish the world order of the Cold War, which means that not only Ukraine is in danger. But also the ability to choose one‘s own fate is endangered for Romania and the other Central and Eastern European countries by Russia saying that it wants to turn back the clock. If you want to avoid that Russia has a say, for example, on the future of Romania’s NATO membership, then we must stop Russia and we must do everything for Putin not to be successful in his war against Ukraine. Simply hoping for it to stop would not help, it would simply prolong the conflict, so it is a wise and right approach by Germany, Romania and all its partners and allies to support Ukraine the best way we can. You’ve pointed out the fact, and I agree, that Germany has been a very strong supporter of Ukraine in these last two and a half years. We are indeed the second largest donor militarily, but also regarding other help, humanitarian goods, financial support and so on and so forth. The same is true for Romania. I applaud and praise the recent decision to give a Patriot system to Ukraine. This is literally saving lives and supporting a partner and neighbor in need and that’s something that cannot be appreciated high enough. What will we see in the future, as you’re referring also to the debate about long-range weapons delivery or the agreement to use those within the core land of Russia? You have, as a political leader these days, very complex decisions to make. You must take into consideration what is available, what do I need for the defense of my own country, of NATO territory, what effects will my decisions have. The German Chancellor and the German government have always publicly stated that it’s most relevant to liaise closely with our partners, not to have our unity of support for Ukraine somehow be dismantled. The Chancellor puts a great emphasis on closely liaising with the partners, particularly of course with the US, France, UK. You’ve seen this when the debate about the battle tanks came up and Germany acted in concert with the other allies by delivering the tanks. I think this approach is very understandable and this is also marking the debate about the use of long-range weapons. From outside it’s often very difficult to have the full picture on what will happen, but I remain very convinced that wise decisions will be taken, decisions in the interest of Ukraine, of Europe, of Germany. These decisions are on the table every day and there’s a development we have been seeing over the last two years in terms of what has been delivered. I can only express my understanding for a prudent and sober approach which does not rush into quick or hasty decisions, without coordinating closely with our allied partners.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Practically, Germany pleads for a more coordinated and allied decision not on bilateral or lower level?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Germany is a great supporter of this approach which we have seen in the last years, and which has made our Western answer to the Russian aggression, I believe, a strong one. I think we will continue to act this way, this will be the German position. And, I remain very sure that there will not be a change in the German course of action as you’ve asked in your question, but a continuation in our comprehensive support for Ukraine.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In an interview for the German Public Radio, Chancellor Scholz spoke about a future peace conference between Ukraine and Russia and I quote: “I believe that now is the moment when we must discuss how we get out of this war situation faster than the current impression is”. How should we interpret this and how can we establish that we have reached that moment?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: What he said, of course, speaks for itself, so there is no need for me to interpret him. But we all realize that this war having taken place already two and a half years has claimed many victims. We see that you have no guarantee that Ukraine can continue this courageous fight without limits forever. We also sense that there are political developments here or there and elections that bring insecurity on where we will be standing in the next two, three, four years. I think it’s wise, and that’s why it’s right what the Chancellor said, to do as much as we can to see if there is a peaceful way out of this war. But at the same time, and the Chancellor makes this clear every time he expresses his views on this Russian aggression against Ukraine, we cannot settle for a dictated peace, dictated by Russia, a peace on Russia’s terms. This would not bring peace and liberate Ukraine. It would make Ukraine a Russian dependency. Merely stopping the fighting at this moment would not give any guarantee that the fighting would not continue at the later stage after Russia has regained its military strength and capacity. Whatever solution we are working for, it must be a solution that brings stable peace and security to Europe and to Ukraine in particular. The hope of some people who say if you just call it quits and let the weapons be quiet then we’ll have peace again, this hope is naive. Russia will not stop. We have seen it in the past: After the previous aggressions of Russia, the annexation of the Crimea and then the invasion into the Donbas, the efforts of solving the conflict were only valid for some time, while Russia used the time to rebuild its troops, its military capacities and then again waged a full-fledged aggression. We must find a way of finding peace, but one that is not leading to the conflict breaking out again, but leading to a stable peace.
Defense and energy, the main pillars of increased cooperation Germany – Romania
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Nonetheless, the conflict that Russia waged against Ukraine has been a wake-up call for us in terms of defense and in terms of war economy as many European leaders already said. If we move from the European spectrum, the help for Ukraine and moving towards the bilateral relation between Germany and Romania, we could say that somehow Romania and Germany have responded to that call when it comes to cooperation, when it comes to joint European financing for different types of weapons and so on. And moving to this part, we know that this bilateral relationship between Germany and Romania has grown stronger in recent years. What are the key areas where you see further growth, particularly in the economic and security sectors?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: The bilateral relations between Germany and Romania are indeed as close and, I would say, as important as never before. We are allies and partners in NATO, in the EU and we have broadened the cooperation and the exchanges on all levels. On the very top level of our political leaders, with our Chancellor having visited Romania twice in the last two years, our Federal President having been here twice in the last years, our Foreign Minister also having been here twice, as well. This is a density of political contacts we have not seen at any stage before. That’s a positive development, and one that is very important, because Romania and Germany are very much in sync when it comes to analyzing the situation and have a great potential to broaden cooperation. This is what you’ve been referring to with your question, the cooperation areas where we can even intensify our going together. I see a lot of potential in the field of energy and defense. Why Energy? Because Romania is home to so many different energy sources, conventional and renewable ones and at the same time, is located at the crossroads of energy lanes, pipelines and connections between the Asian continent and the rest of Europe. I am very much convinced Romania will play a crucial role as an energy provider and energy hub for Europe. And given the energy needs that we have in Germany with our industry, it’s an obvious opportunity we can tap into to broaden this energy cooperation.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: We could consider this energy cooperation as the future rising star within the bilateral relationship?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: I’m sure it will be a major pillar of our bilateral relations. I’m very positive, because it will complement the already existing broadness of our cooperation in the automotive sector, in retail and so many other areas where we very closely cooperate. Germany, as you know, is the largest investor and the largest trade partner for Romania and we both benefit tremendously from this partnership. The second area is certainly the defense industry that you have also mentioned in your question. We see a tremendous need for Europe to beef up its capacities to defend ourselves and we have spoken about Ukraine. Let me reiterate just once more, it’s about helping Ukraine but it’s not an act of mercy. It’s about also securing our liberty and to protect our open societies against the Russian aggression. Anybody who believes that Russia would stop after conquering Ukraine is obviously wrong and naive. Russia will continue. We need to make sure that we strengthen our defense capacities. The only thing that will stop Putin is his realization that he will not be able to do any harm in Europe and against European interests, including Moldova. We need to strengthen our capacities, our defense industry. A lot of programs have been set on track in this regard. The European defense industry plan and strategy, that are just being debated in Brussels and implemented, indicate where we are heading. The Commission will put a strong focus on this area, and you have rightly pointed out that there are already programs where European money can be used for joint ventures of European partners. Germany and Romania are also benefiting from these programs. There are several projects involving German defense industry companies and Romania. We are working hard on them to make these come to life in a sense, to see German-Romanian corporations producing goods such as propellent powder, ammunition, counter-UAV, air defence, tanks etc. here in Romania. This would be excellent news in terms of business opportunities. It would be excellent news in terms of also having technology transfer and establishing Romania as a defense industry hub. And it would be excellent news when it comes to making sure that Europe is strong enough to defend itself.
Klaus Iohannis’ legacy: A reliable, pro-Western and pro-Atlantic Romania/ Pro-European and pro-transatlantic candidates are in our and Romania’s interest
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You gave us some interesting headlines when it comes to German and Romanian cooperation and coming to the last question, we know that Romania is heading towards a significant political change after the upcoming elections. I’m saying significant political change because we have both presidential and parliamentary elections. The presidential era of President Iohannis will come to its end after two mandates allowed by the Constitution. How do you foresee this transition shaping Romania’s relationships with the EU, NATO and particularly with Germany? And in what ways do you expect Romania’s new leadership to approach its commitments within NATO, the EU and Germany?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: It’s an interesting year for Romania, indeed, with many elections that have taken place, that will take place towards the end of the year and of course we are closely following. Romania, for the last years, has been in the international context a very stable and reliable partner in the EU, in the transatlantic alliance. And it is certainly part of the legacy of President Iohannis that he shaped this stable course and that he stood for a reliable and pro-western, pro-Atlantic Romania. The change will be coming at the end of the year, and we believe that there will be not a change with regard to Romania´s course of action within the EU and the transatlantic alliance. Of course, I have no idea who will win the presidential race as there are a lot of contenders. And I cannot foresee how the parliamentary elections will evolve. But we have a very good feeling about pretty much all of the candidates standing for a pro-European, pro-transatlantic course, which is necessary, which is in our interest, and which is in the interest of Romania. We are rather relaxed about the specific outcome of the elections, because we believe that it is the choice of the Romanian people, no matter whom they vote for, no matter what party they vote for, that it is the choice of the Romanian voters to stay on track of this pro-European, pro-NATO course also in the future.
ENGLISH
Roxana Mînzatu, after being nominated European Commissioner: I will bring over 20 years of experience in European affairs to serve Romanian and European citizens
Roxana Mînzatu, proposed by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu as Romania’s candidate for European Commissioner, stated that she would bring over 20 years of experience in European affairs to serve Romanian and European citizens.
Honored by the trust placed in her, she emphasized her commitment to representing Romania in the European Commission, focusing on cohesion policy and EU funds.
“I am honored by the confidence with which Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has entrusted me with the nomination as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania. It is a privilege and a responsibility to be able to represent my country in such an important decision-making structure of the European Union, the Commission being the driving force of European integration”, said Mînzatu.
“Cohesion policy and the management of European funds have given me an overview of how European policies are present in every industry, in every public service, in every community and in the life of every citizen. I have worked for Romania’s European journey for two decades, both in the private sector and in local and national public administration. I am prepared, both politically and technically, to represent Romania professionally, to contribute to a very good mandate for all Europeans and for all Romanians in the future Commission”, she added.
Mînzatu also noted that the process is just beginning, with upcoming candidate announcements and hearings in the European Parliament. Mînzatu has a solid background in managing European funds and public administration.
“This will be followed by the official announcement of the nominated candidates and their portfolios by President Ursula von der Leyen, followed by hearings in the European Parliament’s committees, which I will approach seriously and professionally”, concluded Mînzatu.
Who is Roxana Mînzatu?
Roxana Mînzatu is a Romanian MEP elected in the June 2024 elections on the Social Democratic Party list.
From January 2022 until July 2024, she was Secretary of State Coordinator of the Department for the Evaluation and Integrated Monitoring of Programs Financed from Public and European Funds.
She was a PSD MP from 2016 to 2020 and in 2019 she was Minister of European Funds.
In 2015 she was Secretary of State in the Ministry of European Funds, responsible for the reform of the public procurement system and from September 2015 she headed the National Agency for Public Procurement until January 2016.
In 2009 she was sub-prefect of Brasov County and between 2004 – 2008 and 2011 – 20212 she was PSD county councillor in Brasov County Council.
Roxana Mînzatu has 20 years of public and private professional experience in the field of management and implementation of European funds in Romania, a career that started as a Euroadviser (integration advisor) in the Ministry of European Integration in March 2004.
Priority areas supported include entrepreneurship and support to start-ups and SMEs, including involvement in the design of funding schemes such as Start Up Nation, promotion of women in both public life and entrepreneurship, integrated approach to public funding in the water and sanitation sector, water industry as a country project.
She has been a member of the Social Democratic Party since 2000.
ENGLISH
Floated as next European Commissioner from Romania, Victor Negrescu calls for economic integration to provide new opportunities, especially for SMEs and local and family businesses
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu pays an important visit to Brussels on Thursday, where he will discuss with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen the state of implementation of the PNRR, the deficit target in the context of Romania’s excessive deficit procedure, Romania’s future European Commissioner and the portfolio allocated to our country. Accompanied by a delegation of ministers, Prime Minister Ciolacu is also joined by MEP Victor Negrescu, Vice-President of the European Parliament, honorary advisor to the Prime Minister for foreign policy and the person who, according to media reports, is to be nominated as Romania’s European Commissioner.
Prior to these important talks, Victor Negrescu gave an interview to CaleaEuropeană.ro in which he explained the state of the talks, the portfolio the Government is considering, the institutional coordination in Romania on this issue and what will follow the Ciolacu – von der Leyen meeting.
“Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has managed to build a very good relationship with the European Commission and in particular with President von der Leyen. It is no coincidence that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is in Brussels to meet the President of the European Commission shortly after announcing his candidacy for the office of President of Romania. This is proof of Romania’s pro-European approach and attests to our role as a credible, serious European partner ready to take on more at EU level. The relationship built with the European Commission and President von der Leyen has translated into the amendment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which has led to increased pensions for Romanians, more consistent support for Schengen accession which has led to air and sea entry, and some flexibility on the deficit target for last year”, Negrescu said.
Asked about his desire to be appointed as the next Romanian EU Commissioner and the portfolio Romania should get, Victor Negrescu pointed out the necessity to nominate “a Commissioner with a European profile, a person with strong support in the European Parliament, because too few of those nominated have experience in European politics, but also someone who has the ability to work in a team and to generate majorities”.
“I have personally dedicated my professional career to raising Romania’s profile at European level and I hope that I have succeeded in convincing through my work. I am honored that my career at European level is appreciated and I believe that the significant number of votes I obtained for the position of Vice-President of the European Parliament, the constancy with which I have promoted Romania’s greater role in the EU over the last 17 years, the influence I have had in amending European regulations on recovery and resilience plans or in managing the European Union budget, through my capacity as chief negotiator for the European Parliament, are arguments which were probably taken into account in the analysis which the Romanian Government made”, he emphasized, while Romania is keen to obtain a portfolio with economic ties like other countries such as Austria, France, Ireland, Netherland, Poland or Slovenia.
Speaking about EU developing a new economic model that ties the economic security strategy with the EU foreign policy and the single market, Victor Negrescu explained that we supports President von der Leyen’s proposal to have a mandate focused on investment, security and economic development, both in terms of the EU’s internal policy and external action.
“The European Single Market has been the engine of economic development and has been at the basis of the development of the European project, but it has not been completed so far. We need to increase the level of economic integration to provide new opportunities, especially for SMEs and local and family businesses, we need to have principles of competition and competition that are respected by everyone and do not create illegitimate advantages in the market, we need to attract additional investment globally“, he concluded.
MEP Victor Negrescu (38) is currently vice-president of the PSD Romania and of the Party of European Socialists. Re-elected member of EP for a third time, Negrescu has been elected Vice-President of the European legislature. In the last part of the previous legislature, Negrescu was Quaestor of the European Parliament, the highest position held by a Romanian in the hierarchy of the previous mandate.
Victor Negrescu is also the European Parliament’s chief negotiator for the 2025 EU budget.
ENGLISH
eMAG’s strategy to strengthen its position as a regional hub in South-Eastern Europe: 180 million euros investments in logistics, technology and entrepreneurship (Interview with Stejara Pircan, Senior VP)
eMAG aims to offer customers in Southeast Europe access to a wide range of value-added products and services, targeting a population of over 35 million people and with investments of over 180 million euros, including in logistics and entrepreneurship, said Stejara Pircan, Senior VP eMAG Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro.
To support local entrepreneurs and boost cross-border sales, eMAG has invested in technology, logistics and financial services, and a key aspect has been the synchronization of the platforms in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, facilitating international sales without additional efforts from sellers, said Stejara Pircan, pointing out that there are 56.000 entrepreneurs doing business in the three countries through eMAG, while the number of merchants exporting through eMAG Marketplace from Romania to Hungary and Bulgaria or from the two countries to Romania has doubled in the last year.
In the interview, Stejara Pircan emphasized the advantages for eMAG Marketplace sellers in the context of regional expansion, the challenges on the South-East European markets and the development of the logistics infrastructure.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What strategies does eMAG have to maintain and enhance cross-border sales growth in the future, given the growing market in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, and how do you see the impact of the expansion of eMAG Marketplace in Eastern and Southern Europe on the current ecosystem of sellers and consumers?
Stejara Pircan: Our long-term vision is to be able to offer customers across the SEE region tools to help them live a good life through value-added services and access to a very diverse range of products. We serve a population of over 35 million people and through our sustained investments in technology, logistics, entrepreneurship or financial services, we have created a strong community of entrepreneurs who we want to thrive alongside us. That’s 56.000 entrepreneurs doing business in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, growing year on year. The number of traders exporting through eMAG Marketplace from Romania to Hungary and Bulgaria or from Hungary and Bulgaria to Romania has doubled in the last year to more than 12.000.
We have invested in warehouses in Romania and Hungary which we have equipped with state-of-the-art technology and we have developed, together with Sameday, the network of delivery points in proximity in all three countries where we operate. In parallel, we have extended the Genius service with free delivery and exclusive offers in over 300 locations in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary, opening the program also to retailers who have access to our base of hundreds of thousands of loyal customers.
One of the most important strategic decisions we have invested in, which has helped to increase the number of companies choosing to sell cross-border, was the synchronization of the three platforms in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary. The impact of this investment was that sellers no longer had to list their products individually on the three platforms, but benefited from an automated process that saved them additional effort.
In parallel, we developed an automated solution for translating product descriptions, which meant that sellers no longer needed to hire Bulgarian or Hungarian speakers to handle this process. At the same time, the extension of the Fulfilment service, where we take over the entire logistics operations, as well as the customer relations area, has greatly simplified the international expansion process. In order to achieve these results, in the last three years alone we have invested more than RON 3.2 billion, and in the fiscal year that started on April 1, 2024, we plan to invest RON 900 million.
The expansion of eMAG’s offer, which now exceeds 22 million offers in Romania alone, more than double the previous year, is also due to sellers who are always looking for new products to satisfy their customers’ needs. More than 60% of the products ordered by eMAG customers are from the sellers’ offer, and the diversification of the product range has also changed buying habits: people now prefer to order several products in one order, covering the needs of the whole family.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the main advantages for sellers who join eMAG Marketplace in the context of the regional expansion in Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary?
Stejara Pircan: Accessing additional sales channels is opportune for any retail business, as each additional channel increases the likelihood of having a stable additional revenue. Our partners benefit from the technology infrastructure that we have built with significant investment and have access to our customer base at no listing cost. They also benefit from the positive image transfer: more than 85% of the region’s population of more than 35 million people know what eMAG is and one in three product searches start on eMAG. We register 120 million visits/month on the eMAG website and 6.7 million people have the eMAG app installed on their mobile phone. We have over 7 million active customers, of which 4.5 million in Romania, 1.9 million in Hungary and 900,000 in Bulgaria.
Entrepreneurs who have made the decision to move into other markets through eMAG Marketplace have seen the benefits in terms of sales: those who have expanded into Bulgaria and Hungary had 37% additional sales last year. And cross-border expansion is just one of five programs we make available to companies that join our community. Another is Genius, and sellers who have listed products in this program have seen a doubling of their conversion rate. We have more than 700.000 loyal customers who have a Genius subscription, and our recent expansion in the region is expected to generate even more sales. In Hungary, one month after we launched the service, we had already reached 50.000 users, and in Bulgaria, two months after launch, we had 100.000 users.
At the same time, sellers have the advantage that they can use this additional sales channel effortlessly if they choose the Fulfilment service. Another useful tool is eMAG Ads, a pay-per-click service that can give them more than 40% more visibility on the product pages of the products they order. All these programs are complemented by eMAG Campaigns, i.e. all the campaigns we develop month after month, which can generate three to four times more sales for entrepreneurs who consistently list products.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are the main differences and challenges specific to Eastern and Southern European markets compared to Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary?
Stejara Pircan: In the region in which we operate, online commerce is developing and we believe that eMAG has an important role to play in accelerating this field, both in terms of investments in value-added services and from the perspective of the business community gathered in the Marketplace. Our objective is to become a regional ecommerce hub and our strategy is to develop technology and services in Romania and scale them internationally once we see that they work and generate the results we are aiming for. The three markets we are present in have many common characteristics. In all three countries, online commerce has a penetration rate of somewhere between 8-10%, and if we look at more mature markets, there is still a lot of room for growth. Among the challenges we see is therefore the need to increase the level of digitalization, but also the development of road infrastructure would help, especially in Romania.
Looking at the behavior of our customers, we notice that in Bulgaria and Hungary the appetite for cash payment is higher than in Romania, where card payment is increasing year on year. At the moment, in Romania 35% of orders are still paid cash on delivery, while in Hungary the percentage rises to 55% and in Bulgaria to 70%. What we are doing to contribute to the growth in card payments is to give people the flexibility to pay for products when it is the best time for them, which is why we have introduced payment methods that allow them to pay directly from their MyWallet account in four installments or 30 days or 12 installments with Hey Blu. We also offer other financing solutions through our partners in the banking industry.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What measures have you taken to ensure a smooth integration of sellers from new markets into the eMAG Marketplace ecosystem?
Stejara Pircan: An important step for sellers in the region is the cross-border listing, which from our perspective is today as easy as it can be, as eMAG manages all the effort involved in listing in three countries. From listing or translating offers into languages other than the seller’s home language, to synchronizing offers and prices on the platform, all this effort is taken care of by us precisely to facilitate this experience for the sellers and support them to focus on their business.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: How does eMAG support retailers in understanding and adapting to local regulations and consumer preferences in Eastern and Southern European countries?
Stejara Pircan: All our processes and tools are compliant with European Union legislation, and technology helps us to comply. For example, in the case of discounted products, the discount has to be related to the lowest price in the last 30 days, and with the help of technology we can validate compliance before the start of a discount campaign. In addition, we have regular and very close communication with the sellers on the platform through newsletters that include articles on the legislation of each country in which we operate and the legislative news relevant to them, as well as advice on how to manage their cross-border business and how to comply with the legislation.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What role do local partnerships play in eMAG Marketplace’s expansion strategy in these new regions and how do they help to improve the services offered?
Stejara Pircan: We have strong communities of local sellers in each of the countries where we operate, and this is extremely important because they come with a very good understanding of the local specifics, with products tailored to the consumer in that country and with the speed of delivery that customers expect.
Otherwise we make the best use of synergies at Group level, and a relevant example of this is the collaboration with Sameday, which this year is accelerating proximity delivery by expanding its delivery points and network of lockers. This also helps us because easybox delivery has seen very good customer adoption, and through it we have extended the reach for the Genius service with free delivery and exclusive offers. Genius is also an important program for sellers, as it gives them access to a loyal customer base that buys more online. The products that sellers sell through Genius thus achieve higher sales.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What are eMAG’s expectations in terms of sales growth and customer base expansion as it expands into Eastern and Southern Europe?
Stejara Pircan: Our objective is to strengthen our presence in the region and to bring to these markets other services that we have tested in Romania and have proven their usefulness for our customers. We also aim to increase the range of products to cover every need and offer customers good prices, and if ten years ago, when we made the leap into international markets, we had 10.000 products on offer, now we have over 22 million, but there is room for growth if we look at more mature markets such as Poland, where over 200 million items can be ordered online. We are banking on the involvement of Marketplace entrepreneurs, and the volume of products they have sold through the platform has accounted for over 60% of the total, and the percentage is growing.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: What plans do you have for developing logistics infrastructure and delivery services in the new markets to ensure an optimal experience for both retailers and consumers?
Stejara Pircan: This fiscal year we plan to invest over 180 million euros, including in logistics and entrepreneurship.
We have already made significant investments in warehousing and robotization to be able to offer a better experience to our customers: we have been able to consolidate orders, i.e. group several products in the same parcel, and our productivity has increased four times. At the same time, we see that easybox delivery is preferred by the majority of customers in Romania and Hungary, where around 66% of orders are delivered by this method. In Bulgaria, delivery to nearby delivery points stands at 35%, rising steadily as the network expands. The network will reach 8.500 delivery points in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria this year, up from 5.000 at the beginning of the year.
Concrete & Design Solutions
Ambasadorul Germaniei respinge o pace dictată de Rusia: Soluția pentru care lucrăm trebuie să aducă pace și securitate Europei și Ucrainei în special
Procedură de infringement: Comisia Europeană solicită României să elimine restricțiile legate de stabilirea prețurilor și exportul de energie electrică și gaze
România ar putea juca rolul de furnizor de energie pentru industria germană. Ambasadorul Peer Gebauer: Energia va fi un pilon major al relațiilor bilaterale
Ambasadorul Germaniei: O Românie “de încredere, pro-occidentală și pro-atlantică” este “moștenirea lui Klaus Iohannis”. Rezultatele alegerilor nu vor schimba cursul de acțiune al României
INTERVIEW | Ambassador Peer Gebauer on German Unity Day: We will remain a pillar of stability in Europe. Energy and defense, major pillars of growth in German-Romanian cooperation
INTERVIU | Ambasadorul Peer Gebauer, de Ziua Unității Germane: Vom rămâne un pilon de stabilitate în Europa. Energia și apărarea, pilonii majori de creștere a cooperării româno-germane
Eurobarometru: 7 din 10 români consideră că țara lor a avut beneficii de pe urma statutului de membru al UE. 68% sunt optimiști cu privire la viitorul UE
Klaus Iohannis, vizită în Franța pentru summitul Francofoniei. Șeful statului va prezenta viziunea României privind rolul francofoniei în transformarea multilateralismului
Uniunea Europeană pregătește noi sancțiuni contra Rusiei după o serie de atacuri hibride asupra mai multor țări membre
Marcel Ciolacu merge vineri la Chișinău pentru a reconfirma sprijinul fără echivoc al României. Statul român donează microbuze școlare Republicii Moldova
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Ambasadorul Germaniei: O Românie “de încredere, pro-occidentală și pro-atlantică” este “moștenirea lui Klaus Iohannis”. Rezultatele alegerilor nu vor schimba cursul de acțiune al României
INTERVIEW | Ambassador Peer Gebauer on German Unity Day: We will remain a pillar of stability in Europe. Energy and defense, major pillars of growth in German-Romanian cooperation
INTERVIU | Ambasadorul Peer Gebauer, de Ziua Unității Germane: Vom rămâne un pilon de stabilitate în Europa. Energia și apărarea, pilonii majori de creștere a cooperării româno-germane
Noul secretar general NATO: Interesele și reputația Chinei vor fi afectate de faptul că alimentează “cel mai mare conflict din Europa de la al Doilea Război Mondial”
Noul secretar general NATO îl avertizează pe Putin că Alianța “nu va ceda” în susținerea Ucrainei și diminuează temerile legate de Trump
Forumul de Securitate de la Varșovia. Ministrul Energiei, intervenție francă: Piața energiei ar trebui să fie o piață unică. Nu trebuie să fii un geniu ca să vezi unde se termină prețurile mici și unde încep cele mari
UE ia în considerare o nouă tranșă de asistență pentru Liban, denunțând încălcarea suveranității acestuia de către Israel
Oficial: România îndeplinește începând de astăzi toate criteriile tehnice pentru aderarea la Visa Waiver, anunță ambasadorul României în SUA
Ministrul Apărării subliniază necesitatea de „tineri militari cât mai bine pregătiți și motivați pentru provocările viitorului mediu de securitate”
Klaus Iohannis, în ultimul său discurs la ONU: România pledează pentru un Consiliu de Securitate al Națiunilor Unite extins, în care responsabilitatea este norma, nu excepția
Trending
- NATO1 week ago
Nicolae Ciucă, la conferinţa “National Security Dialogue” din Elveţia: Sprijinul pentru Ucraina trebuie să crească pentru a împiedica victoria Rusiei. Este necesară o strategie SUA pentru Marea Neagră
- ONU1 week ago
Un discurs cât pentru o moștenire de cinci decenii în arena globală. Joe Biden, pentru ultima oară la tribuna ONU: Oamenii sunt mai importanți decât a rămâne la putere
- EDITORIALE1 week ago
Iulian Chifu: Războiul din Ucraina și integrarea europeană – impactul asupra separatismului nistrean
- U.E.3 days ago
Virajul electoral al Austriei: În premieră după 1945, un partid de extremă-dreaptă anti-migrație și cu rădăcini în nazism câștigă alegerile. Quo vadis “Schengen terestru” pentru România?
- CONSILIUL DE SECURITATE1 week ago
Consiliul de Securitate al ONU. Ministrul britanic de externe, discurs vehement îndreptat către Putin: Imperialismul? Îl recunosc când îl văd. Invazia voastră este pentru a vă extinde statul mafiot într-un imperiu mafiot