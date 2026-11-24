Romania must enter a second phase of its European Union membership, with competitiveness based on innovation, education and research, moving beyond an economic model sustained by low labour costs, says former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, President of the Jacques Delors Institute. In his view, the diaspora is an extraordinary asset, and creating the conditions for Romanians abroad to return must be one of the central missions of this transformation.

In an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro, on the sidelines of the launch in Bucharest of the report “Assessing Romania’s Competitiveness. A 2027–2035 Strategic Outlook”, Letta stressed that Ukraine’s reconstruction could bring significant investment to Southeast Europe and offer Romania the opportunity to take a leading role in the region, if it chooses to do so.

“Romania has a fantastic asset in its diaspora. Millions of Romanians are successful abroad. Romania needs to invest in its talent, try to bring back these talents and give them the possibility to succeed here,” Letta said.

The former Italian Prime Minister also called for Romania to have greater confidence in its capabilities, benefit from the integration of European capital and energy markets, invest in preparedness for artificial intelligence and extend digitalisation beyond the major cities. In healthcare, he sees pharmaceuticals and life sciences as opportunities for Europe’s future, with Romania capable of being at the forefront.

The report, prepared by the Jacques Delors Institute and HorizonX under Letta’s coordination and commissioned by the Dialogue for Democracy and Development Southeast Europe Foundation (DDD Foundation), calls for an integrated national competitiveness strategy for 2027–2035. It recommends coordinated reforms in governance, public finances, energy and human capital, backed by a broad political and social commitment extending beyond electoral cycles.

Read the full interview below:

Calea Europeană: Mr. Letta, welcome, and thank you for joining us here today for this interview with Calea Europeană, on the day you are presenting a report on Romania’s competitiveness towards 2035. We look forward to discussing its findings and what they mean for Romania’s economic future. I would start with a central warning in your report, namely that Romania’s future prosperity cannot rely on the policies of the past. What policies need to change first, and what should replace them?

Enrico Letta: Romania entered the European Union 20 years ago: 20 years as a newcomer, with all the advantages of newcomers. I know what I mean. Italy was in exactly the same situation some decades ago. Italy had a big industry in the European Community, which at that time was based on Germany and France. Italy had cheap labour costs, a great advantage and great competitiveness as a newcomer. It was exactly the same for Romania in the last 20 years.

But the experience of Italy tells me that you have to enter a second phase in the story of the Romanian membership of the European Union. As Italy and other European countries did, no longer being the newcomer with all the advantages of cheap labour costs, but entering a second phase. A second phase means a phase in which it is clear that cheap labour costs are no longer the advantage. Cheap labour costs will, for me, be what brings Romania to a declining position in the European Union.

Romania has to be more aware of all the strengths and assets that it has. Entering a second phase in which innovation, education, research, a higher level of production and being more aware of the importance of private capital in parallel with public capital, and working on what is, in my view, a fundamental mission. That is, I would say, convincing young Romanians not to leave, and not to stay outside Romania, but to come back to Romania.

Romania has a fantastic asset in its diaspora. Millions of Romanians are successful abroad. Romania needs to invest in its talent, try to bring back these talents and give them the possibility to succeed here.

You know why I say that? Because the next years will be years in which this part of Europe will have a great opportunity. The reconstruction of Ukraine after the war — and I hope peace will come soon — will bring leadership and a lot of investment to this part of Europe, Southeast Europe, and the possibility for Romania to lead this new phase of growth.

In the last years, Europe was driven by the North East. Poland, the Baltic countries and the Scandinavian countries took the leadership at the European level, on both the political and economic sides, because of this Russian aggression against Ukraine. It was clear that Europe was driven by the North East. In the next years, it will be the Southeast, if Romania wants to take this leadership.

Calea Europeană: Turning to the European level, the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap aims to deepen European market integration, while the Savings and Investments Union seeks to attract finance. What needs to change at EU level and at the national level for Romanian companies, especially the smaller ones, to turn these initiatives into prospects for growing across Europe?

Enrico Letta: You know, next year, the year ’27, will be an important year for the future of Europe because of the landing phase of the implementation of the two reports: Draghi’s report on competitiveness and my report on the integration of the Single Market.

The Single Market is not complete. Energy, connectivity and financial markets are still fragmented. Twenty-seven, not one. That puts us in a very marginal situation in these fields. Energy costs are too high in Europe.

Connectivity doesn’t work well. I’ll tell you a story. In the ’90s, Europe used to sell mobiles to the Americans. Can you imagine? At that time, a big revolution, a mobile revolution, was driven by Europeans. Today, because of the fragmentation of our market, we have 27 telecom markets, 27 digital markets, all very small, and the Americans are driving. On the other side, the Chinese are driving. So integration there is fundamental to take the leadership again.

On AI, for instance, we are lagging behind because, in AI, what is necessary is private investment. AI is the first big technological disruption in the world driven by private capital, not by public money. The US won because the US is one financial market, integrated and very, very large. We in Europe have 27 financial markets, very small, because we didn’t integrate them.

The plan that you were referring to, “One Europe, One Market”, is absolutely fundamental. It has 42 measures. Some of these measures will bring down energy costs, creating a European grid and interconnections across the 27 European countries to lower energy prices. Another fundamental step, as you mentioned correctly, is the Savings and Investments Union.

We have a lot of savings in Europe, but we don’t use the savings well. Savers are not happy because the return is very low. As savers, we send our money to the US. That is crazy because then this money, our savings, strengthens American companies, and they come back to Europe to buy our European companies with our money. That is total nonsense.

So this Savings and Investments Union programme is the way to give savers a better return through the Savings and Investments Accounts, and to bridge the gap between savings and investment, transforming savings into investments for public goods.

So we are at a very revolutionary moment in terms of the economy. If we are able to integrate the European market completely and launch these investments, that would be fundamental for the future of Europe, and Romania can be at the centre of this programme.

I think that the plan, “One Europe, One Market”, needs “One Romania”. Many times, Romania has been divided into different Romanias. “One Romania” is a big project for Romania, with the capacity to draw on this fantastic talent — the Romanians abroad — trying to convince them to come back and bring their experience into the country.

Calea Europeană: Talking about connectivity, I would like to ask you about the digitalisation and performance of public institutions. We know that Romania has strong digital connectivity, but what needs to change in the way public institutions work so that digitalisation and AI can deliver better services to businesses and customers and improve overall economic competitiveness?

Enrico Letta: Stop worrying about AI. In Europe, we have too many worries. We think that AI is the devil. AI is the top opportunity for development at present. AI gives us the possibility to be more successful, to create jobs and to create new opportunities. We need to be prepared for AI. Otherwise, we lose jobs. It’s a problem of being trained, being prepared. Romania is a country with a great capacity to do so.

My father today is old and sick, but he was a great Italian mathematician. He always told me: “The best mathematicians in Europe are the Romanians.” He always told me that the Romanian school of mathematics is the best in Europe.

Romania has a historic legacy that can put it at the forefront of this innovation revolution. Romania has to be more self-trusting and move beyond these 20 years of being a newcomer. The future is different, but the future calls for better investment, starting with digitalisation and innovation, starting with Romanian people, starting with universities, research centres and the capacity to digitalise the entire country, not only the big cities. This is the most relevant point.

In my report on the Single Market, I launched a slogan. Europe and the European Single Market must not be only about the freedom to move. The European Single Market has to be also about the freedom to stay. In the case of Romania, I would add the freedom to return.

Freedom is the most important part of our lives as European citizens. We need to have the freedom to stay, not to be obliged to leave. This is the most important and most relevant part of this plan, “One Europe, One Market”, for the next years.

Calea Europeană: Regarding innovation and these freedoms, you recently argued that health is a strategic investment in Europe’s future. Building on your proposal for a fifth freedom for research, innovation and knowledge, what should Romania do to attract more clinical research and investment in innovative medicines while addressing its budgetary constraints?

Enrico Letta: I think it’s potentially one of the great new opportunities for Romania. For many reasons, first of all because of the size of Romania. Romania is a big country with great capacity and great experience. And the future in Europe is a future in which health needs will become more and more important. That means investment in innovation, investment in long-term shots, investment in the capacity to combine people’s needs, assets and training capacities.

Europe is an aging society. Today, the entire European Union has an average age of 42. In Africa, it is 19. Forty-two, nineteen. The difference is incredible.

It is clear that the future will be a future in which we need to raise the retirement age because life expectancy is growing. But it is also a future in which we need to work on how to combine all the different needs. An aging society means new needs for the fourth age, the silver age, if I may say. That means the capacity to give answers to this. That also means the capacity to innovate our production.

Pharma and life sciences are the future for Europe. I’m sure that Romania can be at the forefront of this future.

Calea Europeană: Another important area is energy. Your report highlights Romania’s substantial energy resources as a potential competitive advantage. What needs to happen for this advantage to transform into competitively priced energy for businesses and affordable energy for households?

Enrico Letta: One answer, very short and very clear: we need interconnections. In Europe, we don’t have interconnections. We are a sum of 27 national energy mixes. It’s crazy. It’s crazy because we are all small countries in Europe compared to China, the US or India.

I usually say that the problem of Europe is that Europe is composed of two groups of countries: the small European countries and the European countries that don’t realise they are small. We are all small European countries. We have to realise we are all small European countries: Italy, France, Germany. We are small compared to China, the US or India. This is why we have to build up Europe as one energy system, with connections connecting all the different systems.

If we are able to do so, as a consumer — a private consumer or a business consumer — one day, when this project is completed, you will be able in the morning to choose which kind of energy source you will use. The lower prices can come from solar in the South or wind in the North, nuclear or geothermal energy.

It can be done and used day by day only if the interconnections are working. If these interconnections do not exist, as they don’t exist today because we are all organised nationally, then prices will go up.

The problem of energy in Europe is the lack of Europe. It’s not Europe. We have to build up this framework of interconnections. One of the 42 measures of the One Europe, One Market plan is the construction of a European grid. We have started. It is fundamental.

Calea Europeană: Mr. Letta, thank you for your time and for sharing your insights with us. It was a pleasure.

Enrico Letta: Thank you very much. Thank you.