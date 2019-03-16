ENGLISH
INTERVIEW Manfred Weber launched in Bucharest his bid as head of the next European Commission: ”We have to reconnect Europe, the Brussels level to the citizens”
We have to reconnect Europe, the Brussels level to the citizens, came out from Manfred Weber’s call ahead of the EPP local and regional leaders Summit in Bucharest, were we spoke in an interview for Calea Europeană about the plans that a Weber Commission has for Europe and the program of the National Liberal Party from Romania in the upcoming EU elections.
Speaking before the speech where he presented is vision as EPP lead candidate for the president of the European Commission, Manfred Weber described to Calea Europeană the profile that the next European Commissioners should have in his mandate.
Robert Lupițu: Mr. Weber, the current President of the European Commission and the former Spitzenkandidat from EPP did not manage to visit Romania during the EP elections campaign back in 2014. But now you are here in Bucharest for the EPP regional and local leaders. Why is Romania important for you and for your project for Europe?
Manfred Weber: For me there is no Europe of East, West, North, South, small or big, poor or rich countries. There are only Europeans with their concerns, with their emotions and with their hopes for the future of our European way of life. That is why first of all I want to listen. The mayors told me about the problems in their regions, their villages and their cities. To listen is the very most important thing for a European politician and then to act. This is why I am in favour of a strong regional policy. I think we have still to invest a lot, especially in Romania. In infrastructure, in hospitals, to make the life better here in Romania. This is what I want to do, together with the agriculture funds. This is what we need for the future. And again, Europe starts with listening, that’s why politicians have to listen.
Robert Lupițu: PNL list of candidates for the EP elections looks like a solid one – 6 current MEPs, two important mayors and on top of the list there is one of the finest Romanian journalists. Why should the Romanian citizens vote for PNL candidates and not for others?
Manfred Weber: First of all, it is about the concrete program of PNL for the future of Romania inside of Europe. I have to say, the last years under the Socialist government, Romania was more perceived as a country we spoke about the weak engagement in the fight against corruption and other developments that were negative. Romania was not anymore in the first row of the European development and this why I think PNL has a good chance to show that Europe must be the first row. Romania is a strong European country and we want to see a strong Romanian voice on the European level. And the second is about the list. I think it is a good mixture, with professionals that have a lot of experience at a European level, six of them are active current members of the European Parliament and also fresh air: mayors who are very professionals and know what to do from a local point of view and others such as journalists. I think is a good mixture and is good to see that PNL is going up in the polls. We are having a good momentum. Everybody must now: when you vote for PNL you will be part of the largest political family in Europe that makes a lot of impact to the decision-making process.
Robert Lupițu: One final question. You mentioned about your program for Europe. How will the Weber Commission look and what type of profile should the next Romanian Commissioner have for your Commission and for your program for Europe?
Manfred Weber: I don’t wan to propose anything. We need a good mixture in the next European Commission between men and women. I think we have to respect the gender balance in the European Commission and we have to think about the practical impact. Is someone capable to deliver what it has to do? So, the next European Commission must be, first of all, a democratically legitimated Commission and it must be a Commission who is really listening a lot. We are not Brussels bubble, we are not elites in Brussels. We should be close to people and that is why all the Commissioners, I myself as a Commission President, must be close to people. And all the project must be linked to the concerns of the people. That is what I deeply believe. We have to reconnect Europe, the Brussels level to the citizens.
—
Manfred Weber has served as Leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliamentsince 2014. He has been a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Germany since 2004.
On the 5th September 2018, Weber declared his intention to run for the position of President of the European Commission and was elected as the candidate of the EPP on November 8th.
ENGLISH
The National Liberal Party has nominated its candidates for the European elections. The list includes six MEPs, two important mayors and distinguished leaders with the journalist Rares Bogdan on top
The National Liberal Party is the largest center-right party in Romania and a member of the European People’s Party, has nominated today the list with the candidates for the 23-26 May European elections. The National Liberal Party adopted the list of those who will compete for as many mandates as possible of the 33 mandates which are allocated to Romania. The list has been made under the motto “Romania in the first place” with two days before hosting in Bucharest the Summit of regional and local EPP leaders about the European elections in 2019.
On the list of the Liberals for the European Parliament elections, there are, according to the seats occupied by the internal vote: Rareş Bogdan (TV producer), Mircea Hava (Mayor of Alba Iulia), Siegfried Mureşan (MEP and EPP spokesman), Vasile Blaga (former co-president of the National Liberal Party) AdinaVălean (MEP), Daniel Buda (MEP), Dan Ştefan Motreanu (vice-president of the National Liberal Party), Gheorghe Falcă (Mayor of Arad), Cristian Buşoi (MEP), Marian-Jean Marinescu (MEP and deputy chair of the EPP Group in the European Parliament ), Vlad Nistor (vice-president of the National Liberal Party), Mihai Ţurcanu (MEP) or Violeta Alexandru (former minister).
“The National Liberal Party is the political force, in fact, the only political force that is respected and appreciated at European level, which has the capacity to influence the decisions at European level in favor of Romania. It is up to every member of the National Liberal Party to be seriously involved in this campaign, to open and have an open ommunication with every citizen of Romania. We have to send to our message very clearly, that “Romania in the first place!”, said the leader The National Liberal Party, Ludovic Orban, in the debates of the Liberals meeting.
After the list of candidates for the European Parliament has been set by BEx, it will be validated by the National Political Bureau of the party, which will be held also on Thursday in Parliament.
A total of 49 liberals entered the race for the European Parliament.
At present, MEPs in the European Parliament are: Daniel Buda, Cristian Buşoi, Marian-Jean Marinescu, Siegfried Mureşan, Traian Ungureanu and Adina Vălean.
Continue reading: EPP Regional and Local Leaders to debate future of Europe with Manfred Weber and Klaus Iohannis on 16 March in Bucharest
ENGLISH
EPP Regional and Local Leaders to debate future of Europe with Manfred Weber and Klaus Iohannis on 16 March in Bucharest
Around 4.000 political leaders across all governance levels will gather on Saturday in Bucharest for the Summit of EPP Regional and Local Leaders in view of the EU 2019 Elections, a high-level event that will bring together Manfred Weber, Spitzenkandidat of the European People’s Party (EPP), Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, and main EPP leaders across Europe.
According to a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro, the Summit, co-hosted by the National Liberal Party of Romania (PNL), together with the EPP Group in the European Committee of the Regions (EPP-CoR) and the EPP, takes place in RomExpo upon the invitation of President of PNL, Ludovic Orban, President of EPP-CoR, Michael Schneider and EPP President Joseph Daul.
Manfred Weber, the EPP Lead Candidate for the Presidency of the European Commission, will deliver the Summit’s keynote speech and hold an EPP Local Dialogue with regional and local leaders and young citizens as part of his Spitzenkandidat Listening Tour.
The event will also see a high-level debate on Europe is our Common Future with Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, as well as a debate with mayors and regional representatives across Europe on how the EPP Family delivers results that protect and improve citizens’ lives.
Adding to the momentum of the Summit, youth members from the young EPP and PNL will share their perspective on the future of Europe in view of the European elections in May. The Summit will also showcase successful EU-funded projects in EPP-led regions and cities which have greatly benefitted EU citizens.
The Summit will adopt the EPP Regional and Local Manifesto, presenting the long-term vision of cities and regions for the future of the European project.
United together in Bucharest, EPP local and regional leaders will send a strong signal for a united and value-based Europe, closer to its citizens, withstanding populist pressures and delivering tangible results on the ground.
ENGLISH
EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu: The information war is as real as possible and the EU needs to act firmly
During the plenary session of the European Parliament Strasbourg, EPP MEP Ramona Mănescu made a call to raise awareness among European decision-makers that “the information war is as real as possible and the EU needs to act firmly”.
Speaking before a plenary debate on the evaluation of actions taken by the European External Action Service to counter propaganda against the EU, Mănescu appreciated that the report prepared by the European Parliament recognizes the existence of disinformation campaigns and hostile propaganda and through which requires proactive action by Member States.
“The information war is as current as possible and the EU must act firmly,” the EPP MEP said, citing Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov, head of the Russian Army Staff.
“The role of non-military means in achieving political and strategic goals has increased and, in many cases, exceeded the power of weapons through their efficiency,” Mănescu read, noting that Gerasimov made these statements in 2013.
“We’re not just talking about promoting some lies. We are talking about annihilating the ability of citizens to make the difference between truth and lie. Not by accident, while we condemn the misinformation campaigns and the evil they bring, Putin congratulates the people who work on conceiving, building and propagating these campaigns”, she continued.
Mănescu concluded by saying that those who continue to support the contrary, despite the existing evidence, are in opposition to the interests of European citizens and the values around which the European Union is built, endangering the security and integrity of the EU.
Eurodeputatul Daniel Buda (PNL, PPE) salută discursul lui Manfred Weber de la București: ”Este liderul echilibrat și puternic de care Uniunea Europeană are nevoie!”
INTERVIU Manfred Weber, candidatul PPE la șefia Comisiei Europene. Ce criterii vor trebui să îndeplinească comisarii europeni, inclusiv cel din România, în ”Comisia Weber”
Galerie FOTO de la summitul popularilor europeni de la București. 3.000 de lideri locali, regionali și naționali au dezbătut sâmbătă cu Manfred Weber și cu Klaus Iohannis și au adoptat un ”Manifest PPE” pentru viitorul comun în Europa
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Klaus Iohannis, la summitul PPE de la București: ”Ne trebuie votul românilor şi îl vom avea. A fi bun român și patriot nu înseamnă să fii în antiteză cu Bruxellesul”
Summitul liderilor locali și regionali din PPE, astăzi la București: 3.000 de lideri dezbat cu candidatul PPE la șefia Comisiei Europene, Manfred Weber, și cu președintele Klaus Iohannis, urmând să adopte un ”Manifest PPE” pentru viitorul comun în Europa
Liviu Dragnea o propune pe Rovana Plumb pentru a deschide lista PSD la europarlamentare și sugerează că aceasta ar putea fi propunerea de comisar european din partea României
Trending
-
ALEGERI EUROPENE 20195 days ago
Frans Timmermans, lecție de integrare europeană pentru România: Dacă acum 30 de ani îmi spuneați că veți fi membri ai UE în 2007, trebuia să ne încredințăm unui spital de boli mintale. Dacă nu făceați acest pas istoric, ceea ce Putin face acum în Ucraina, o făcea și în România
-
EVENIMENTE3 days ago
Academicianul Nicolae Zamfir: Laserul de la Măgurele a atins o putere mai mare decât am visat noi, a 10-a parte din întreaga putere a soarelui pe Pâmânt, concentrată într-o rază de lumină
-
PARLAMENTUL EUROPEAN1 week ago
Este oficial: Parlamentul European merge la negocierile cu Consiliul UE cu Laura Codruța Kövesi în poziția de candidat susținut pentru șefia Parchetului European
-
PARLAMENTUL EUROPEAN1 week ago
Președintele Parlamentului European, scrisoare către Președinția României la Consiliul UE: Laura Codruța Kövesi este candidatul nostru pentru șefia Parchetului European
-
NEWS6 days ago
BBC News, despre candidatura Laurei Codruța Kovesi la funcția de procuror-șef european: ”Duşmanul de moarte” al partidului aflat la guvernare pentru care românii au protestat în stradă