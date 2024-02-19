Interview| Minister Bogdan Ivan: Romania supports public-private partnerships as a tool to accelerate innovation and economic growth and promotes dialogue between the public and private sectors in key areas

Interview conducted by Robert Lupițu

Europe’s tech companies need a single set of rules with one interpretation, not 27 national interpretations, and their voice to be taken into account at EU level, says Victoria de Posson, Secretary General of the European Tech Alliance, the umbrella organisation representing Europe’s leading tech companies providing innovative services to 500 million users. In an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro in the context of the adoption of the manifesto on the future of Europe’s digital policy, Victoria de Posson says the tech industry wants to ensure that Europe becomes competitive by adopting a European strategy for tech companies, having a European approach and listening to the voice of the industry.

“European, national and regional measures should complement each other, not clash or duplicate efforts. (…) The ink was not even dry on the Digital Services Act (DSA) when some EU countries added extra layers of regulation at national level,” said the European Tech Alliance Secretary General.

Victoria de Posson warned that if “particular emphasis is not placed on avoiding national fragmentation where EU legislation exists”, then “we are moving further away from a truly single market, which is the cornerstone of European competitiveness”.

According to the industry, the European strategy for tech companies should unlock “the power of data as a key lever for innovation, while respecting consumer privacy”.

The EUTA Secretary General also insisted on smart regulation and fair competition.

“We need one set of rules with one interpretation, not 27 interpretations. Ultimately, we need to ensure that this interpretation takes place consistently. We need more cooperation between Member States,” said Victoria de Posson.

Full interview:

CaleaEuropeană.ro: First of all, Victoria de Posson, the Secretary General of the European Tech Alliance, thank you for this interview for Calea Europeană. We know that you published on the 27th of November a bold and forward-looking manifesto on EU digital future by 2030. According to the manifesto in terms of geopolitical and economic instability, you are saying that promoting homegrown tech businesses has never been more central and more important to achieve the European Union’s wider goals. First of all, what are the main key points of this manifesto? What drives it forward?

Victoria de Posson: The first point is to ensure that competitiveness is achieved in Europe. We keep talking about it. It’s now time to strengthen it, and each that competitiveness in Europe in the next five years. We suggested three approaches to reach this competitiveness.

First adopting a European strategy for Europeans tech companies. For instance, we need to unlock the power of data to allow European tech companies to use data in a privacy friendly manner. Another example would be to help them attract talents like developers.

A second point is adopting a European lens. It comes through harmonization and adopting a European approach when looking at markets including for merger and acquisition.For instance, you can be a big player in Romania, but still a small one at European level. When authorities are looking at merger and acquisition, we invite them to take a European perspective.

A third point is to ensure that European tech companies’ voices are taken into consideration when EU rules impact them. For the moment, laws are often developed with a few stakeholders in mind and do not always consider their impact on European companies.It’s critical to consult European companies more in the future.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: So the three points are strengthening Europe’s competitiveness with a European strategy for European technology, prioritizing smart rules and a better enforcement of regulations in order to have fair competition.

Victoria de Posson: The three points that I mentioned were part of the competitiveness chapter: Develop a European strategy for European tech companies, adopt a European lens and bring in the voice of European tech companies.

The second chapter is on smart rules: We need to make sure that the rules are properly enforced, and that they have enough time to be enforced before being reviewed. When new rules are created, a good impact assessment is needed to make sure that they will fit with the existing legislative landscape. There cannot be overlaps or clashes with other rules. The new rules should be problem-based and adapted to the business models and not go for a one-size-fits-all approach.

The third chapter is about enforcement for fairer competition. EU rules should be enforced properly, and in a fair manner. For instance, national authorities should be as strict with their national champions as with international companies. Another point would be to have a consistent interpretation of EU rules. We need one set of rules with one interpretation, and not 27 interpretations. Lastly, it must be ensured that this interpretation happens consistently. We need more cooperation between the member states.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: Since you mentioned the smart rules section, how do we define smart rules in this endeavor, because you also mentioned the overlapping of legislation? Do you feel, as an entity that represents digital players in Europe and tech players in Europe, that there is a clash between the idea of having smart rules and the overlapping of norms? And can you give us an example where the overlap affects your members?

Victoria de Posson: What we mean by giving time for enforcement, is to make sure that when the law is adopted, it has enough time to reach its objectives before it’s assessed. For instance, we see that the EU commission is now reviewing its consumer framework with the EU consumer law refit. The omnibus Directive is partially reviewed while it only started to apply in May 2022. In such a short timeframe, it will be difficult for the Omnibus Directive to reach its objectives. So before reviewing rules, we need to give the market time to produce the intended effects, especially when a few member states are late to implement the new law(s).

When it comes to making sure that the rules are properly assessed, we must make sure that we have a good mapping of what works, what doesn’t work and of potential overlapping rules. New rules need to be based on strong impact assessments which are evidence-based and representative of the whole European continent.

When it comes to avoiding overlapping rules: European, national, and regional measures should complement each other, not clash or duplicate efforts. The ink of the Digital Services Act (DSA) was not even dry when some EU countries added extra layers of regulation at national level, such as the French law for online influencers and the proposed bill to secure and regulate the digital space. There must be a strong focus on avoiding national fragmentation where EU laws exist. Otherwise, we are moving further away from a truly single market that is the cornerstone of European competitiveness.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: And how can the European Union balance on that because we know that we have this big idea over our head that we are the main regulator feel, we are the pioneers of inventing and creating norms to make it more easy but also more difficult at the same time. So how can we balance this?

Victoria de Posson: It’s very important to say that rules are not bad. We are proud of Europe’s ability to invent rules: Making sure that consumers are well protected, maintaining the rule of law, and having transparency laws. With size comes greater responsibility. Now, the challenge is to enforce the rules on every actor in the same manner. Whether a company is based in Europe or not, as long as it targets European consumers it has to comply with EU rules.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: Since you mentioned the competitiveness, I want to ask you two ideas that I noted. What are the key elements that should be included in this European strategy for taking competitiveness to address the needs in the private sector? This is the first question and the other one: what is the role that we envisage for the public private partnership should play in this European tech strategy?

Victoria de Posson: In the European strategy, we would, for instance, need to unlock the power of data as a key lever for innovation while respecting consumer privacy. Privacy enhancing technology, like pseudonymization should be further promoted by European lawmakers to empower European companies to use data in a privacy friendly manner. We need to make sure that EU companies can use data in a privacy friendly way, allowing them to grow and remain competitive.

Another example is to make sure that EU companies are still attractive. Today, European tech companies’ resources are taken by compliance. Sometimes, it is assumed that this compliance consists of a few lawyer, but actually compliance means several developers implementing the law, instead of improving interfaces, services, products or consumers’ experiences. For a developer, it’s not the most interesting task to do. It’s very important to ensure that developers are still willing to work for European tech companies.

To your second question about improving the public private partnerships: One way would be to involve companies in the early stages. When policymakers consider new initiatives, they must have a good understanding of what currently exists, of the good and the bad practices. Sometimes, laws are created against a certain company or against a certain practice. These practices are not always representative of what’s happening in the market. Policymakers should have a better understanding of what’s happening on the grounds and of the good practices that are in place. It would help them create better laws.

When the proposed EU rules at in the hands of co-legislators, we have seen new services being added in the scope with no impact assessment for these new services being added. For instance, the rules on distance marketing of financial services were aimed at financial services. However, the co-legislator extended the scope.

It would have been better to have a good impact assessment and understand the impact of such an extension before making it law. When it comes to enforcement. We believe that lawmakers should have the right resources to understand how innovation and technology works.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: You touched some ideas on retaining talent. So, we need a European tech strategy. We also need digital skills. I’m also speaking for Romania which is a very good IT country. Looking at the DESI index, we have a lack of digital skills. We are winning on the rules field, but we are losing the battle for hearts, minds, and creativity with other global markets. So how should the European Union address all these challenges to retain talent, and also keep top tire professionals here in Europe within the technological sector?

Victoria de Posson: First, we should not have a limited reading of digital skills. It’s not only coding or about developers. It’s a lot bigger than that. We have to make sure that we attract all talents and all digital skills. Second, we could improve the visa policy to attract talents from abroad, making it easier for digital talents to access the Schengen area.

CaleaEuropeană.ro: And one last question. We understand that this manifesto is a part of an ongoing debate for the future of digital Europe by 2030 and there can be no good debate without the public sphere. So what are your expectations after this manifesto from the EU institutions, the Commission, the Parliament, the Council, considering also that 2024 will be an election year so we will have a lot of overlapping movements from this mandate to the next one.

Victoria de Posson: In terms of procedures, we know that the institutions are busy finalizing the files until February, more or less.

After February, as of March, they will be more focused on what’s upcoming. For instance, the upcoming Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU will reflect on how to improve the Commission’s operations. It will be quite interesting to see what is coming out from the Belgian Presidency. Another aspect is what the services of the Commission are preparing for the next Commissioners.

And of course, from the Parliament side, the future members of the European Parliament are looking at what should be done and what could be improved over the next few years.