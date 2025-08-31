ENGLISH
INTERVIEW The danger of extremism is at maximum levels in Europe, warns Thomas Vaupel. What is the strategy of the Party of European Socialists to regain the trust of Europeans?
In an interview realized by Dan Cărbunaru, director of Calea Europeană, Thomas Vaupel, deputy secretary general of the Party of European Socialists (PES) for Central and Eastern Europe, provided details on the key directions of the European social democratic family for the immediate future: progressive mobilization at the PES Congress in Amsterdam (October 16-18), unity among democratic parties in the face of rising right-wing populism, citizen-oriented social and economic reforms, and a clear vision for the European integration of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.
What are the main topics you will address at the PES Congress in the Netherlands?
The PES Congress will be a demonstration of unity and openness, under the motto “progressive mobilization.” The PES’s goal is to show that progressives can speak with one voice and work with other democratic political actors to counter populism. Vaupel emphasized that the event in Amsterdam is not just an internal meeting, but a platform for broader dialogue to build bridges between progressives and the rest of the democratic spectrum.
“The main title and theme of the entire event is progressive mobilization. (…) We want to show that progressives in Europe can find a common voice to counterbalance right-wing populist movements in Europe and around the world and to establish a progressive vision for Europe, but also for the development of our society. So we will invite partners from other regions, we will invite civil society, we don’t want to just talk among ourselves.”
How big is the danger of populism and extremism for the European project?
The danger is at its highest, warns Vaupel. Populism and extremism cannot be ignored or tamed through alliances. The solution is responsible cooperation between all political forces. In his opinion, Europe needs a clear distinction between democracy and extremists, and attempts by mainstream parties to co-opt populist parties into government are not at all productive.
“The danger is greater than ever. We must acknowledge that populist and right-wing extremist forces have gained ground. If we look at the European Parliament, the EPP is still a dominant force. The Social Democrats are in second place, which is good. So there is still a majority of pro-European democratic forces, but the right-wing spectrum is larger than ever, and it is not just right-wing populism, but right-wing extremism. So this is a challenge for the European project, and the only way to control this situation is for democratic forces to cooperate reasonably and seriously with each other.”
In the PES’s view, how can the trust of citizens who are increasingly attracted to populist and extremist movements be regained?
The PES strategy focuses on three main areas: 1. Integrity and respect for democratic rules; 2. Policies centered on people’s real needs (cost of living, decent jobs, impact of artificial intelligence); and 3. Strengthening the European project through joint investments. Vaupel emphasized that populism feeds on frustrations related to declining living standards. That is why social democrats are proposing measures to protect incomes, adapt the labor market, and use new technologies responsibly. He also called for a stronger Europe in economic and industrial terms.
“So, for us, the most important angle from which to view challenges is always the impact on people and how we can work to improve their lives. This may not be a grand vision, but it is a very important goal and something that, in a way, may differentiate us from other parties if we strictly follow this goal. (…) New technologies that allow right-wing populist movements to spread their poison at a much higher level.”
Why is the younger generation attracted to these new right-wing extremist movements, and what does the Social Democratic family intend to do about it? Should manipulation on social media be ignored or combated?
The far right knows how to use emotions, especially through social media. Progressives must in turn offer a narrative with positive emotional charge, not just technical data or communication tools. Manipulation on social media cannot be ignored, but neither can the extremists’ agenda be taken up. The PES official explained that it is wrong for progressives to allow themselves to be constantly drawn into populist territory, such as the subject of migration. Furthermore, simply being present on platforms such as TikTok is not enough.
“Don’t ignore danger, face it head on. Let’s tackle our issues (the welfare state, the industry of the future, new technologies). We must do so in an intelligent way, we must think about how to mobilize emotions, and we must also think about which topics to address. It is not enough to have a TikTok channel. You must have emotion behind it.”
What are the Social Democrats’ priorities for the future Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)?
The PES supports a strong Multiannual Financial Framework focused on social and strategic investments, but also on European defense. Thomas Vaupel explicitly listed priorities such as housing, energy and renewable networks, but also consistent support for Ukraine. At the same time, he pointed out that Europe must become more autonomous in terms of defense through joint investments.
“We want a strong MFF that is up to today’s challenges and geared towards future investments in the social field and investments in the renewable energy network, but also to take the next steps in strengthening European defense.
What is the Social Democratic family’s vision for the European integration of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova?
EU enlargement must be realistic and credible, based on firm conditions, but with early incentives for candidate countries. According to Vaupel, the classic accession process is too slow and risks fueling frustration. That is why the Social Democrats are proposing clear benefits during the negotiations, not just at the end. At the same time, he stressed the importance of respecting the rule of law and fighting corruption, so that the citizens of Ukraine and Moldova can feel the changes brought about by closer ties with the EU.
“The PES’s vision is a European one. We are clear on this for both countries and for the entire Western Balkans region. I believe that now more than ever it is important for Europe to reach out to these regions and offer them a clear and realistic path to European Union membership, because it is absolutely necessary to stabilize this region, to give people a perspective, and we must be clear about this perspective.”
ENGLISH
VIDEO INTERVIEW “I will miss Romania and the Romanian People” – German Ambassador’s end of term reflections: Schengen, strong defense and energy ties, deep political partnership; Our new leaders poised to build on this path
At the end of a four-year term marked by profound geopolitical transformations and the strengthening of bilateral relations, Germany’s ambassador to Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, reflects in an interview for CaleaEuropeană.ro on the most important milestones of his diplomatic activity in Romania, especially highlighting the strategic relationship between the two countries and their increasingly close ties in the European and transatlantic context. The interview was conducted shortly after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to the White House—a meeting with strong symbolic and political significance, which Ambassador Gebauer explained from a diplomat’s perspective, while also reviewing the main markers of his mandate, which began before Russia’s aggression in Ukraine: Romania’s accession to the Schengen area, the impressive growth of Romanian-German bilateral political dialogue at all levels, and cooperation in strategic fields such as defense and energy.
Speaking about the moment in the Oval Office, Gebauer remarked that “the visit was very successful” and “sent a strong message, namely that Germany and the United States have long been close partners and allies.”
He noted the symbolic gesture by which the German chancellor offered President Trump a copy of his German grandfather’s birth certificate, considering it “a powerful sign of closeness, of partnership,” which was highly appreciated by the American leader.
Regarding Romanian-German bilateral relations, the ambassador emphasized that his term was “marked by this geopolitical shift,” but also by “extremely positive developments in bilateral relations.”
Gebauer noted an unprecedented intensification of high-level contacts and political dialogue, stating: “In the past four years, we have witnessed an impressive increase in exchanges at all political levels.”
A turning point was, without a doubt, the support for Romania’s accession to the Schengen area.
“Personally, I am proud that we managed to bring Romania into the Schengen area. It is something well-deserved and long overdue… It was unwise and unfair to keep these two countries out of the family for so long,” he said, also referring to Bulgaria.
At the same time, Gebauer emphasized the development of closer cooperation in defense and the defense industry, calling it “a necessity” in the current geopolitical context. “Partnerships with the German industry are, in my view, a wonderful solution”, he underlined.
On the economic front, the ambassador noted the continuity and deepening of the bilateral economic relationship, emphasizing that “this has been a success story, not only for Romania but also for Germany.”
He indicated that the future of cooperation will focus on strategic areas such as defense, energy, and digitalization. “We have a common interest in maintaining the security of our continent… and in making Europe a continent that drives and leads innovation”, the German diplomat emphasized.
Regarding the prospects under the new political leadership in Berlin and Bucharest, Gebauer expressed optimism. “Chancellor Merz and President Dan have a wonderful opportunity to join forces… and to continue on the path already set, that of intensifying cooperation”, he said.
The ambassador concluded by recalling his deep connection to Romania, built over the four years of his mandate.
“I will miss Romania, and I will miss the Romanian people… I feel a great closeness to Romania and Romanians, because their mindset is one I feel very connected to”, he concluded.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, your diplomatic tenure started before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Romania far away from being a Schengen member, but with a pro-European stance, to name a few examples that we had in the last four to five years. But before moving to the most important moments of your mandate, I would like to take the opportunity to mention that the moment we are having this interview is just after Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz was in Washington. Today, when we are recording, it is D-Day, an important moment for Europe, but also for Germany, becoming once again a democratic power and a power that leads the European Union. And I would like to start by perhaps decrypting a bit what happened in the Oval Office. We know that Chancellor Merz had the gesture of offering President Trump a framed copy of his grandfather’s German birth certificate, which was a powerful symbol that put an emphasis on the U.S. President’s European origins. The meeting also touched upon complex historical legacies, such as the different perspectives on D-Day and remarks about German rearmament, when President Trump quoted General MacArthur. When a diplomat might be asked to take some conclusions and takeaways from this Oval Office meeting, what would those be?
Peer Gebauer: Thank you so much for the opportunity to exchange. Of course, this visit is one that makes headlines today. We feel it was a very successful visit. It sent a strong message that Germany and the U.S. are close partners and allies and have been for a long time, and that it is in both our interests to continue this close partnership. We are linked when it comes to security, when it comes to the economy, and while it is obvious that there are a lot of issues to discuss, that there are sometimes different positions, the visit was meant to highlight the fact that despite differences in some areas, we are partners, we are allies, and I think in this regard the visit went very well.
It is also about symbolic gestures. Donald Trump has German roots, and it was therefore a strong sign of closeness, of partnership, to hand over this wonderful gift, the birth certificate of his grandfather. I think it was a wonderful gesture, and we have seen, we have all followed, of course, how appreciated it was by President Trump. I think overall the two leaders matched very well. They, of course, made their positions clear, also our Chancellor, when it comes to Ukraine, when it comes to clearly addressing who is the aggressor, and that’s Russia. So in this sense, I think it was also important to exchange and to liaise, but it is a very, very important base to jointly tackle the challenges that now lie ahead of us, which are, on the one hand, the situation in Ukraine, the terrible aggression of Russia, the continuous aggression of Russia against Ukraine, and the threat to Europe overall in this regard, and secondly, of course, the issue of trade, of economic partnership, where we have, I think, seen a clear statement also from our Chancellor that there is a joint interest in binding us closer together by finding a solution in the trade dispute.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: As Germany’s top diplomat here in Romania, the EU and NATO country with the longest border with the conflict that Russia caused in Ukraine, we want to look back at your tenure as a diplomat here, and what do you consider to be the most important milestones in the German-Romanian relations in these years?
Peer Gebauer: For me as a diplomat, as the German Ambassador to Romania, it was really a great privilege to be here in these last four years, because these last four years have brought with them a number of challenges. Foremost, of course, the Russian aggression, which directly affects also this neighbourhood and Romania, which, as you have rightly described, has the longest land border of any EU country to Ukraine, and is being directly affected by refugee flows or when it comes to supporting Ukraine in many respects. So during my tenure here, my mandate here, the last four years have been marked by this geopolitical change. And as I’ve said, it has also been a privilege to be here because a number of very positive developments have taken place in the bilateral framework of Germany and Romania.
Romania has been an EU and NATO ally for a long time already, but the years before 2021, maybe the focus of Germany and other Western European countries on this region was not as high as it should have been, and as it had been deserved over the years before. But now this has changed. We have seen in the last four years a very impressive increase in exchanges on all political levels.
For Germany, we have seen two visits of our Federal Presidents, two visits of our then Federal Chancellor, two visits of our then Foreign Minister, a number of leaders from the federal states, parliamentarians, and other ministers. This is unheard of, unseen when it comes to German-Romanian relations before 2021.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And actually, you were the first ambassador since maybe ever that was a German ambassador in Romania under three chancellorships. Mrs. Merkel, Mr. Scholz, and now Mr. Merz.
Peer Gebauer: Well, that might be true. One would have to look that up. I don’t think I can take any credit for that, but you’re right. I mean, it’s been an interesting time also for Germany domestically. And for Romania as well. But the good news is, despite having had three different chancellors, I think the focus, the perception of Romania has been very steady over the last four years with German politicians and Berlin, in a sense, the “political“ Berlin, having a very well and even better understanding now how important it is to have this partnership with Romania.
Why? Because of its geography, being located where it is located. But second of all, because of the stance and the approach Romania has taken in the international arena, in Brussels, in NATO and the EU framework, always being a reliable partner, one partner always focusing on a joint solution, not trying to block, veto or spoil the development of a joint position, but on the contrary, being always constructive. And this is something that needs to be appreciated and that is now appreciated much more than before.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: If you were to rank maybe three of them, what are the most important bilateral initiatives or agreements, also at the EU and NATO level, that you are most, let’s say, proud of?
Peer Gebauer: Well, I take pride in the fact that I had the privilege to be part of this development of a close political partnership that was not there four years ago. Of course, I cannot take credit for the geopolitical framework we’re working in, but I’m really proud to have been part of this building up of an even more intense and close political partnership, highlighted by these high-ranking visits, but also by a much closer coordination on political issues.
So this is certainly a highlight. What I take pride in personally, is the fact that we have managed to bring Romania into the Schengen area. That’s been something well-deserved and overdue for a long time, we all agree, but there has been some hesitancy from a number of countries before. And also Germany was not always the staunchest supporter of a speedy accession because there was the perception that there need to be some reforms done first. That there need to be some reforms done first in the judiciary field or when it comes to fighting corruption. So I think it has been one of the most important decisions of these last years on a European level to finally get Romania and Bulgaria in, because Romania and Bulgaria are part of the European family. It’s been unwise and unfair to keep these two countries out of the family for so long. And I’m really happy that it worked out despite it having taken quite a long time. So this is something that has been also part of my mandate here.
What I also take pride in, what I’m also very pleased to see, is that we have started a process of even closer cooperation on military and defence industry areas.
That’s a need, it’s a must in the geopolitical framework we are in. Romania has a very long-standing and rich tradition in defence industry. But, of course, now there is room for restarting it or kicking it off again, and that’s where partnerships with German industry are a wonderful solution, I feel. And that’s why we are working in that area very well. So we see a trend towards a closer cooperation in the defence industry field, which I’m very proud of.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: We also know that Germany is Romania’s top economic partner, and how has this economic partnership between our countries evolved in the last years, and what do you think will be Germany’s future investment priorities in Romania in sectors like energy, digital, and military industry, as you mentioned?
Peer Gebauer: Yes, we’ve seen over the last decades, I might say, a steady increase in our economic partnership. Germany is de facto the biggest investor here in this country when it comes to the origin of the investment, in addition to Germany being by far the largest trading partner for Romania, and German companies providing numerous jobs in this country. So this has been a success story, not only for Romania, but for Germany and for German companies, a mutually beneficial partnership. We have seen this trend continue in the last years. Now we are in a situation, in both our countries and the whole continent and the whole world, I might say, where we also face a number of challenges.
But the economic partnership over the last decades has always evolved and developed. That’s very necessary, and you’ve rightly pointed out some areas where we’ll see in the future an even broader cooperation in defence industry, energy, and digitalisation, which is good. A lot of areas, all these areas are areas where Romania has a lot to offer. And that’s why I do sense that we will see, again, a bit of an adaptation in the fields of cooperation, but a continuous growth in this regard. We do need to make sure that the international global framework stays a positive one, which is not too easy, because given, as I’ve mentioned before, the trade disputes and the raising of tarrifs, this will make our lives in Europe a lot more difficult. And at the same time, we see high deficits in a number of countries, also Romania is of course challenged by this, which also limits the possibilities to have an active fiscal policy approach. So the challenges are there, but overall we know and we understand, as Germans and Romanians, that there’s only one way forward, which is even more economic cooperation in Europe. I think this is what makes us strong. And the more difficult the times are, the more important it is to join forces. So I can only warn that those voices pursuing a course of renationalisation, or isolation, will not do any good to any country. We in Europe are strong because we have one another.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: But moving on from this last point that you mentioned, I have to stress that now in Berlin and Bucharest we have new leaderships in town, Chancellor Merz in Berlin, President Dan in Romania. What role do you see for Romania and Germany under these new leaderships in shaping the future of the European Union?
Peer Gebauer: Both leaders will have a wonderful opportunity to continue on the path, that has already been set and that I’ve described over the last year, of intensifying the cooperation. Both are from the same political family, if you like, and share a number of beliefs and convictions and values. So I think there’s a wonderful potential for further intensifying the bilateral cooperation. For the good of the two countries, but for the good of Europe at the same time. Again, we share an interest in keeping our continent safe. We share an interest in keeping our continent economically sound and stable and to make Europe a continent that is driving and leading innovation, that is not just trying to secure what has been there in the past, but is actually focusing on developing new value and new prosperity. We do sing from the same sheet, so to speak, and that’s where Chancellor Merz and President Dan have a wonderful opportunity to join forces.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: When you began your mandate, Romania was a country, of course, known for its pro-European stance that we all know, but it’s mostly known because of being a welcoming and a very tolerant country. We had a president from a German minority, and you were also the ambassador of Germany to Romania when we succeeded in our most important performance at the European Championship for 24 years. So what surprised you the most when you arrived here in Romania, and what will you miss the most about this country?
Peer Gebauer: To start with the second part, I will miss many, many things, a lot of things. I will miss Romania and Romanians, with this country being so beautiful when it comes to nature, landscape, and a broad variety of different areas that I’ve all, at least many of them, visited, and I really enjoyed having stayed here. And I will miss the people. I do feel a great closeness to Romania and Romanians, because the mentality is one that I very much connected to. How would I describe it? It’s about a very direct exchange, free of hierarchical boundaries. You know, you don’t have to worry about whom do I contact, how. It’s more a culture of sending a WhatsApp here and there, not worrying about the level or the rank. So this is something, this direct communication style, is something that resonates with me, that I very much like. And I will miss that kind of friendly exchange and jointly working on these important issues that connect us.
I will, of course, hopefully in the future, often have the opportunity to travel back and come back and visit my friends here, which I will certainly do. But there are a number of areas that I will certainly miss.
What did surprise me, to come back to the first part of your question? I was not a Romania expert before coming here, I have to say. And there were certainly many discoveries. Not in the sense that I didn’t know this or wasn’t aware of it, but in a different sense. To give you one example, both countries are connected by the German minority, which has been here for centuries.
Of course, I knew before that there were the Saxons and the Swabians and other groups, but I wasn’t really aware of what they meant for the country and what they do today. And it’s something I experienced, and I was very positively impressed and surprised, if you like, by seeing that despite the number of Germans in Romania being significantly lower than it has been historically, there is still a great connection between the minority and the Romanians as such, that there is no suspicion of the minority, of the German minority, not being loyal to Romania, but on the contrary, an acknowledgement of the contribution of this minority to the development of a modern Romania.
This is something I very much cherish, and wherever I travelled in this country, of course, I also made sure to stop by the local German community, and those were always fun and interesting exchanges I had there.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Thank you. One final question, Ambassador. As we mentioned, after your tenure, we have Romania in Schengen, we have Romania moving to OECD, we have this economic, energy, also military partnership. You came here when, as we mentioned, the pro-European position of this country was strong. We experienced some turbulent extremists, isolationists, based on disinformation, and now we are back on our, let’s say, European track or path. What advice would you give to your successor when he or she comes here to Romania?
Peer Gebauer: I think my successor, first of all, will have a wonderful time, and I can only congratulate her — it will be a woman — on assuming this position here, because she will enjoy all the advantages and the beauties that I’ve described in terms of the beauty of the country, the fantastic cooperation and collaboration we have with the Romanian government and Romanian authorities, and of course meeting Romanians all across the country. So she is, first of all, to be congratulated. I wouldn’t give any specific advice in the sense that you have to do this or that, because every diplomat has a certain personal style and experience, and I feel there is no need for me to give any good advice here. But the only advice I would give is to enjoy. This is a wonderful position, I couldn’t think of any better one.
ENGLISH
Romania strengthens European cooperation in space and cybersecurity between ROSA, SEREN 5 network and EU Cyber Centre
On 5 June 2025, Bucharest hosted the event “Cybersecurity: Funding Opportunities and Strategic Collaboration in Europe”, dedicated to deepening the links between the space and cybersecurity sectors at the European level.
Organized by the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA), with the support of the SEREN 5 network and the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC), the event brought together representatives from public institutions, academia, industry, and security structures, providing a platform for strategic dialogue and for identifying new opportunities for collaboration and funding.
ROSA emphasized the importance of integrating cybersecurity considerations into the design and operation of space systems, as well as Romania’s role in supporting participation in European research and innovation programmes, particularly under Horizon Europe – Cluster 3.
The SEREN 5 network presented the tools available for stakeholders interested in accessing EU funding, offering insights into upcoming calls, priority topics, and support mechanisms for building competitive consortia.
ECCC highlighted its mission to strengthen Europe’s cybersecurity capacities, including in relation to space infrastructure, and showcased synergies between research policies and security strategies.
The panel discussion brought together perspectives from academia, institutions, and operational actors, addressing both technical and policy challenges related to the protection of space assets, development of advanced processing infrastructure, maturation of Security Operations Centres (SOCs), and support for SMEs in the cybersecurity domain.
The event was hosted by the National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest, a key player in applied research and professional training in areas essential to Europe’s digital transformation and strategic resilience.
This initiative reaffirmed Romania’s role as a promoter of European cooperation in strategic fields and provided participants with concrete tools for engaging in impactful projects.
ENGLISH
A technological premiere that transforms education – the 5G Standalone private mobile network, a partnership between Vodafone Romania, the Politehnica University of Bucharest, and Fifth Ingenium, supported by the European Commission
At a time when digital transformation is redefining the way we learn, research, and collaborate, Romania is marking a major technological first: the launch of the first private 5G Standalone educational mobile network. The 5G-ENRICH project, carried out in partnership between Vodafone Romania, the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest, and Fifth Ingenium, with the support of the European Commission, paves the way for immersive education and state-of-the-art connectivity.
This innovative initiative promises not only to transform the academic experience, but also to reduce the digital divide and stimulate innovation in research, providing a concrete example of effective collaboration between academia, industry, and European institutions.
Nicolae Vîlceanu, Network Director at Vodafone Romania, highlighted the essential role of communications in the digital transformation process during the launch of the first private 5G Standalone educational mobile network, emphasizing that both Romania and Europe are following a common path in this direction. However, he warned that, despite local technological advances, the level of digital development in Europe is not as advanced as in other regions of the world.
“If we look at the percentage of 5G coverage in other continents, it exceeds 85%, while in Europe it is barely over 25%. There is a huge gap,” Vîlceanu pointed out.
Vodafone Romania, in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucharest and Fifth Ingenium, sets out to implement the 5G-ENRICH (5G-Edge Network for Reinventing Innovation in Community and Higher-Education) project, a digital infrastructure initiative supported by the European Commission through the CEF Digital programme.
“This is the first Romanian 5G edge computing network funded by the European Union. It is the first project of its kind in Romania, dedicated to education. And it will cover everything here. This encouraged us to apply for the expansion of the project, to go even further—to Pitești and other university locations, and to Cluj, to create a bridge. If we meet again in a few months, it means that the project has been approved,” said Prof. Dr. Bogdan Ionescu, project coordinator at the Politehnica University of Bucharest.
“A few years ago, the challenge was that we didn’t have the technology to solve a problem. Today, we often have to find a problem to solve for the technology we have. That’s actually my job, my company’s job. We try to turn advanced technologies into useful tools, into applications that can be used, that can have an impact. I believe that one of the roles of the University is precisely this: not only to develop technologies, but also to understand how they can be applied in everyday life,” explained Matteo Valoriani, founder and CEO of FifthIngenium.
Referring to artificial intelligence, Matteo Valoriani pointed out that it is an essential part of his work.
“Today, computing power is essential. We have enormous computing power even in our pockets. An image sent via messaging apps probably takes up a megabyte or even more. So yes, today we have computing power. But connectivity has become a key element of our lives, especially when we want to develop large-scale projects that require much greater computing power,” added Valoriani.
Valoriani also mentioned artificial intelligence and real-time applications developed using extended reality (XR) technology, which can be applied across various sectors and markets.
“I believe that education is one of the sectors that can immediately benefit from the combination of 5G and XR technology,” he said.
“Today, everything revolves around artificial intelligence. And that requires enormous computing power. The problem arises when you need that capacity—you say to yourself: I need a server, or at least access to one. But what if the server is in one place and you are in another? How do you approach real-time processing tasks, for example?” added Prof. Dr. Bogdan Ionescu.
With a total funding of EUR 2.9 million, including EUR 0.7 million in co-financing from project partners, the initiative will play a key role in bridging the digital divide, promoting digital inclusion, and boosting economic growth in the region. The platform is also designed as a collaborative ecosystem that brings together partners from academia, industry, and research institutions.
Ciprian Zamfirescu, Head of Innovation and Business Development at Vodafone Romania, highlighted an essential aspect related to the adoption of this technology in Europe during the launch event for the first private 5G Standalone educational mobile network: currently, only a quarter of the population is connected to the latest generation of 5G networks.
Furthermore, Zamfirescu stated that Vodafone is actively involved in developing technologies for the use of drones in Romania for rescue missions and search techniques.
“We have started connecting people and even mountain rescuers with mobile signals in the most remote areas, as well as with state-of-the-art technology. And we have managed to save lives. More than 130,000 lives in over 20 years of partnership. These drones will reach urban areas, where we will have dispatch centers. But we need a network to connect them based on 5G SIM cards. Since they are not piloted by humans, we will be able to use several drones at the same time. It is an extraordinary opportunity for the research environment,” explained Ciprian Zamfirescu.
A pioneering project with a duration of 36 months, 5G-ENRICH represents the first Standalone 5G educational infrastructure as part of university faculties. By harnessing the transformative potential of 5G technology, the project will introduce immersive learning experiences that transcend the traditional boundaries of classrooms, facilitating real-time collaboration, exploration, and engagement through high-tech tools such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative also aims to improve campus safety and emergency response capabilities by integrating drones, edge computing, and real-time video analysis.
The project directly contributes to the objectives of Europe’s Digital Decade by promoting resilient digital infrastructure and digital inclusion. By providing equitable access to advanced 5G networks and edge computing, 5G-ENRICH reduces the digital divide, revolutionizing education, improving academic research, and promoting technological innovation at the National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest and beyond.
Concrete & Design Solutions
INCAS - Institutul Național de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Aerospațială „Elie Carafoli”
Ursula von der Leyen, alături de premierul Donald Tusk în Polonia: Frontierele Europei, o responsabilitate comună
Maia Sandu și Nicușor Dan au celebrat Ziua Limbii Române la Chișinău: Limba română rămâne cea mai puternică punte între cele două maluri ale Prutului
Nicușor Dan laudă, la Chișinău, eforturile R. Moldova de a apăra democrația în fața presiunilor: Sunteți mai europeni decât europenii. Locul vostru este în UE
”România are nevoie de reforme, iar Uniunea Europeană duce lipsă de leadership”, subliniază vicepreședintele PE, Victor Negrescu
UE pregătește un pachet de sancțiuni care să pună ”presiune maximă pe Rusia”. Kallas: Avem nevoie și de sprijinul SUA
De Ziua Limbii Române, diplomați americani și germani descoperă frumusețea proverbelor românești
INTERVIEW The danger of extremism is at maximum levels in Europe, warns Thomas Vaupel. What is the strategy of the Party of European Socialists to regain the trust of Europeans?
Zelenski: Fără presiune din partea comunității internaționale, războiul nu se va sfârși. Putin doar îi păcălește pe lideri
Șefa diplomației române, mesaj de la reuniunea Gymnich: ”O unitate mai mare a acțiunilor și a pozițiilor europene, în avantajul UE și al României
INTERVIU Pericolul extremismului, la cote maxime în Europa, avertizează Thomas Vaupel. Care este strategia Partidului Socialiștilor Europeni pentru a recâștiga încrederea europenilor
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
UE „pare să fie din ce în ce mai condamnată la irelevanță geopolitică” în fața competitivității Chinei și SUA, avertizează Giorgia Meloni: A fi din nou protagoniștii istoriei și propriului destin nu este un proces lipsit de durere
RADR 2025/Sorin Grindeanu: România, pilon logistic vital la Marea Neagră. Trebuie să punem accent pe dezvoltarea accelerată a infrastructurii de transport
România va sprijini reconstrucția Ucrainei și integrarea sa europeană, promite Nicușor Dan de Ziua Independenței Ucrainei
Dorin Recean salută „nivelul frățesc” al relațiilor dintre R. Moldova și România: Chișinău și București, într-o zi cât mai apropiată, vor sta la masa europeană de decizii pentru viitorul întregului continent
Victor Negrescu: Înaintea alegerilor din R. Moldova, PE va adopta o rezoluție fără precedent pentru a denunța ingerințele Rusiei și a reafirma sprijinul pentru aderarea la UE
PSD pregătește un pachet de măsuri pentru relansare economică. Grindeanu: Vorbim doar despre lucruri negative și dăm un semnal prost. Trebuie să venim și cu soluții pozitive
Taxare inspirată din SUA pentru multinaționale. Nazare: Schimbăm paradigma în privința modului în care tratăm companiile
Ministrul Finanțelor propune o taxă de 25 lei pentru coletele sub 150 euro importate din afara UE: Ar putea aduce 1,3 mld. de lei la bugetul de stat
Soluția oferită de guvernatorul BNR: Dacă vrem să evităm recesiunea, trebuie să accelerăm absorbția fondurilor europene
Prin amendamente depuse la raportul privind un plan al UE pentru criza forței de muncă din sănătate, Victor Negrescu insistă ca „sănătatea să rămână o prioritate europeană reală”
Trending
- NATO1 week ago
Ilie Bolojan: Punerea bazelor militare la dispoziția aliaților NATO, aportul României la o pace durabilă în Ucraina
- INTERNAȚIONAL1 week ago
Erdoğan i-a spus lui Macron că Turcia este pregătită să găzduiască orice inițiativă privind negocierile de pace Ucraina–Rusia
- NATO1 week ago
România “va fi parte la toate deciziile aliaților privind garanțiile de securitate” pentru Ucraina, transmite MApN: Infrastructura militară aeriană a României, un punct forte pe flancul estic NATO
- ENERGIE5 days ago
PPC Renewables România a instalat primele turbine pentru cel mai mare parc eolian din Moldova, în județul Vaslui
- REPUBLICA MOLDOVA1 week ago
Desant european la Chișinău în ajun de alegeri: Macron, Merz și Tusk vor celebra Ziua Independenței R. Moldova alături de Maia Sandu. Nicușor Dan, așteptat peste Prut de Ziua Limbii Române