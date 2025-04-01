ENGLISH
INTERVIEW UK Ambassador to Romania: “Our commitment to defending Romania” is “absolutely solid”. 2025 is an important year to take UK-EU relations to a new level of defense
In a complex geopolitical landscape, the United Kingdom remains steadfast in its commitment to European security, transatlantic cooperation, and strategic partnerships, including with Romania. In an exclusive interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro, British Ambassador Giles Portman provided a comprehensive outlook on the UK’s role in current global challenges, particularly in supporting Ukraine, strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, and fostering deeper defense and economic ties with the European Union and Romania.
“Absolutely”, Ambassador Portman affirmed when asked about the UK’s readiness to assume leadership alongside France. Highlighting the Coalition of the Willing, he emphasized that “this year is a really important year, not only in trying to achieve a sustainable peace deal in Ukraine, with security guarantees, but also to take UK’s relationship with the EU to a new level of defense and security cooperation and economic cooperation”.
The UK, according to Portman, remains fully engaged in transatlantic relations despite shifts in U.S. foreign policy, working closely with partners to maintain stability.
On the evolving security dynamics in Eastern Europe, the Ambassador reiterated Britain’s commitment to NATO’s eastern flank, including Romania.
“Our commitment to defending NATO’s eastern flank and our commitment to defending Romania and working with Romania are absolutely solid“, he stated.
The UK’s increased military presence, participation in large-scale exercises like Steadfast Dart and Sea Shield, and the sale of Sandown-class mine-hunters to Romania underscore this dedication. The UK also backs efforts to enhance NATO troop deployments in the region, a matter actively discussed in the lead-up to the NATO summit in The Hague.
In addition to the military component, Portman also addressed the issue of disinformation and foreign interference, appreciating Romania’s efforts in combating these threats.
“It was a very difficult moment towards the end of last year in Romania, and we recognized and understood the actions that were taken by the Romanian authorities and institutions“, said the British diplomat, referring to the annulment of the elections by the Constitutional Court. “I believe that the most important thing now is for the May elections to take place as planned and for as many Romanians as possible to go out and vote, expressing their democratic will”, he added.
From 2015 to 2019, Giles Portman led the East Stratcom Task Force within the European External Action Service, established by EU heads of state and government to identify, analyze, and respond to Russian disinformation.
“The problem with disinformation campaigns is that they take us by surprise, are difficult to piece together, and hard to prove. This is why we must continue to share best practices and our experience,” he added, emphasizing that “Romania is a trusted partner both in defense and security, as well as in our trade and economic cooperation”.
Beyond security, Portman underscored the importance of economic cooperation. The UK-Romania trade relationship surpassed £10 billion last year, with significant potential in energy and telecommunications.
“There are real opportunities in energy and telecoms for us to bring significantly more British investment to Romania”, he noted. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for robust law enforcement collaboration, particularly in combating illegal migration, fraud, and human trafficking.
As Romania seeks OECD membership by 2026, Britain’s support remains firm. The Ambassador, who was instrumental in Romania’s EU accession two decades ago, reaffirmed the enduring strength of UK-Romania relations: “Whatever we do as politicians or diplomats, our two countries are only going to become more and more entwined in the future, and that’s a wonderful thing to celebrate”. Britain and Romania mark 145 years of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.
Full text interview:
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, thank you for this interview. In our turbulent times, some have a tendency to go back to history. Munich 1938 and Ribbentrop Molotov 1939, but few discuss of Normandy operation or opening EU and NATO’s doors for Eastern Europe after the Cold War. Now, like back then and especially because of a void that we see from our American friends, we put our hopes in the joint leadership of UK and France. Is the United Kingdom up to the task of our times?
Giles Portman: Absolutely. I am really proud of the fact that under the British Government we’ve been able to engage productively not only with the new American administration, but also to re-engage with all friends and partners in Europe, as well. I am also really pleased that in these discussions around the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine Romania has been involved and is playing a key role. This year is a really important year, not only in trying to achieve a sustainable peace deal in Ukraine, with security guarantees, but also to take UK’s relationship with the EU to a new level of defence and security cooperation and economic cooperation.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You mentioned the US administration, and in his already-famous speech at the Munich Security Conference, US Vice President JD Vance said that there is a new sheriff in town, referring to US President Donald Trump, of course. We have experienced a direct and unconventional style from President Trump and his administration. We see its effects in the Trump-Zelensky Oval Office incident — a very angry spat, the Signalgate episode, and we see reports on how the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, are still working to save the transatlantic relationship and even mediate Trump-Zelensky relations by picking up their phones and texting and calling the two presidents directly. So, Mr. Ambassador, you are a very experienced diplomat, and we count on your ability to show us how we can better understand the relationship that we are currently experiencing within the transatlantic arena. So, my question is: how do we learn, even here in Eastern Europe, to deal with the new US administration?
Giles Portman: The fundamental fact is that the UK’s relationship with the US has not changed. We’re still extremely close partners. We’re extremely close defense and security partners and also trade and economic partners. But absolutely, it comes down to personal relations as well. And I think it’s been really important that Keir Starmer was able to go to Washington very early on in President Trump’s new administration, that they’ve been able to establish a regular dialogue by telephone as well, and that we’re also able to demonstrate the value of the relationship, for example, by confirming a second state visit for President Trump. So the fundamentals of the relationship are extremely secure. It doesn’t mean you have to agree on absolutely everything 100% of the time, but it means that you engage constructively and find ways forward. So, for example, we understand and support President Trump’s wish to achieve a peace deal in Ukraine as soon as possible. We understand President Trump’s concerns about Arctic security, for example, but we also have our own principles in terms of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we’re also very committed to pointing out, for example, in Ukraine, that any peace deal that is achieved has to be sustainable and has to be backed up by security guarantees. This is why this coalition of the willing that we’re leading with France is so important. The US has been very clear that Europe has to step up and do more, and that’s another thing that we agree on and are providing leadership for, which is why our own defense budget is going up to 2.5% with an aspiration to take it further to 3%. It’s why so many other European countries are doing more now in terms of their own defense budgets, closer cooperation, and support for Ukraine. But we also want to keep that relationship between Europe and the United States as close as possible because we need to continue working with each other as partners and friends.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: But do you feel that this type of direct diplomacy with President Trump and the way the US administration is dealing with situations around the globe, especially when it comes to the European Union, is something that we can leverage within our common interests, or is it difficult to use the traditional diplomacy that we are used to?
Giles Portman: No, I think traditional diplomacy is exactly what we need. So, for example, there have been quite a lot of harsh words about European countries not doing enough on security and defense. We have to do two things. We have to demonstrate when we are doing plenty. So, for example, about two-thirds of the aid provided to Ukraine today is European aid. Over half of the military support provided to Ukraine today is European support. So we have to stand up and explain what we are doing, but we also absolutely recognize that we have to do more. That’s why one of our major objectives this year is to develop the UK’s security and defense relationship with the European Union. We need to make sure that this is as integrated as possible to enable, for example, joint partnerships between the Romanian and UK defense industries. Because if we’re all having to spend more on defense — and we are — we need to make sure that every penny counts and is well spent, and that means as much collaboration and cooperation between European countries as possible, with no artificial barriers to stop that from happening.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Since you mentioned in your previous answer the coalition of the willing that the UK and France have put forward, I want to review and summarize a bit the London summit that we had at the beginning of March and the recent Paris summit that occurred before our interview. The leaders identified three pillars: boosting Ukraine’s army, building a reassurance force, not on the battleground, but maybe inside the eastern flank of the EU and NATO and amplifying efforts to rearm Europe. They also designated Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron to co-lead this effort and maybe represent Europe as a whole at the negotiating table. So, firstly, I want to ask you: what is the significance for the eastern flank of both Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron co-leading plans for future security guarantees? What can we expect for the eastern flank?
Giles Portman: Can we step back a little bit and just explain why this has been necessary? We’ve seen attempts at a peace negotiation between Ukraine and Russia. And the situation has now become extremely clear. On the one hand, you have Ukraine, which has signed up to an unconditional, full, and immediate ceasefire. And on the other hand, you have Russia, which hasn’t. So it is perfectly clear to us that Russia is not negotiating seriously. It’s playing for time, it’s prevaricating, it’s trying to change the goalposts and change the conditions all the time. That’s why we have to do three things. First of all, we have to support the US-led efforts for peace negotiation because we all want peace as soon as possible. But it’s also why we have to keep up the pressure on Russia, and that means continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine, but also economic and financial pressure, sanctions, asset freezing, etc. Thirdly, it’s why we have to make sure that any peace deal that is achieved is sustainable. And there’s the importance of the coalition of the willing, where all members who come to that organization will provide something, and that’s why I’m so pleased that Romania is in that negotiation and that discussion. But of course, the UK and France have for a long time been the two leading military powers within Europe, and I’m proud that we’re once again trying to do all we can to achieve peace and security on our continent.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: We see that both from Presidents Zelensky and other European leaders, Ukraine’s security is linked to the Eastern flank’s security. And I’m insisting on this phrase because it was also mentioned within the recent conclusions of the European Council at the EU level, and also within the Paris Summit. When it comes to this reassurance force, Romania’s interim president, Ilie Bolojan, said that there is a broad discussion about increasing NATO troops in the eastern flank within the perspective of the Hague summit of NATO, and that the hypothetical force keeping for Ukraine can be located inside the eastern flank, or transiting Romania, for instance. So, can we expect new troop deployments on the eastern flank? And what would be Romania’s role in this endeavor, as far as you have seen?
Giles Portman: These are all exactly the discussions that are taking place now. So what I can’t do is talk for Romania about what it will sign up to and commit to. But as I said, it’s very important for me that Romania is part of the discussion, because what we are dealing with with Russia is a country which is committed to an imperialistic ideology and that won’t stop unless we make it stop. So that’s why it’s so important that we work together. Just two practical examples. Recently, we had Exercise Steadfast Dart, a major NATO exercise taking place here in Romania, with 10,000 troops, a quarter of whom were British. Next week, we have Exercise Sea Shield taking place in the Black Sea, again a Romanian-focused exercise. This is real evidence of our military cooperation moving to a new level. If you add in, for example, MK Base, where British Typhoons were working with the Romanian Air Force to defend the eastern flank skies last year, these are all examples of the importance of the Eastern Flank and the importance of Romania.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: I have to ask you about that because back in 2014, 11 years ago, when practically Russia unleashed its let’s say, the imperialism that you mentioned against Ukraine by annexing Crimea, the UK Royal Air Force was the first to come here and protect the Black Sea skies and Romania’s skies. So, can we expect the UK to increase its military presence in Romania and in the Black Sea region?
Giles Portman: Well, we’ll be back for air policing. I can guarantee you that we’re back. Our commitment to defending NATO’s eastern flank and our commitment to defending Romania and working with Romania are absolutely solid. And we will have to continue to do that and increase that. Putin has so far sent 850,000 of his own men and women to be killed or wounded in Ukraine. He internationalized this war by bringing 11,000 North Korean troops, many of whom have been killed or wounded. So, as I say, it’s an imperialist ideology and we have to stand up and be stronger in defending our own values, our own people, and our own territory. So yes, our commitment to the eastern flank is very strong.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And this is one of the reasons that we can expect also further, let’s say, British engagement when it comes to the Black Sea demining mission. We know that Romania invited the UK in this demining mission, and Romania also says that this type of mission that we launched together with Bulgaria and Turkey is the one that can also help with this monitoring mission that the Coalition of the Willing has decided.
Giles Portman: Yes, I think it’s a really important role that Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania are playing. I was really pleased that we were able to sell two Sandown mine hunters to the Romanian Navy, one of which is operational, the second of which is arriving soon. This problem of mines, free-floating mines in the Black Sea, is a massive problem. It’s a massive security and safety problem for merchant navies, for tourists, for passengers, and it’s going to be a challenge for several, if not many, years to come. So, all that we can do to support Romania in terms of that vital demining role in the Black Sea to bring safety and security back to the Black Sea will be really important.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Zooming out a bit on a European level, because you mentioned the cooperation within the European Union. With this coalition of the willing, and not only, we tend to feel that Britain has left the EU, but it hasn’t left Europe, taking now a more leading role in securing the European security architecture and knowing how to deal with the Russian threat. Because if we tend to look at both sides of the Atlantic, they were mainly the eastern flank countries and the United Kingdom who were saying and warning about what Russia is capable of doing and triggering this war against Ukraine, of course. So, we know that at the same time, the new EU plans for defence such as rearmament, and defence production, require security partnership with third countries to take part in. And you mentioned this briefly at the beginning of our interview. At this moment, technically speaking, judicially speaking, the UK is out of these preliminary plans because it doesn’t have this type of partnership with the EU, but the UK will be in?
Giles Portman: Well, I think we should be. So, as I said, this is a really important year for the UK’s relationship with the EU. Brexit has happened, we won’t be seeking to rejoin the EU in any way, but we do recognise that the relationship could be closer than it is. And this is not a UK ask or demand, this is a UK offer for a mutually beneficial closer relationship. And I think the really immediate area to focus on is security and defence, where we all have to pay more for our defence and we have to do it quickly, so we need to make sure we do that in the most cost-effective way possible and that means allowing joint partnerships between British defence companies and Romanian defence companies, for example, allowing closer collaboration, allowing closer research and development, and making sure that we spend that money wisely. The other part of the reset with the EU is in terms of our economies, because again, if we want to spend more on defence, we’re going to have to find the money, which means we’re going to have to grow our economies, and we think that there are some barriers to a freer trading relationship in the Brexit agreement, and we want to work on those as well. But as I say, this is absolutely mutually beneficial. It’s a UK offer, and we really hope that we’re able to make significant progress in time for what will be the first UK-EU summit on the 19th of May.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And the summit that we can expect good signals coming both from the UK and the European Union, as we’ve seen in the recent joint op-ed of Foreign Secretary David Lammy and High Representative Kaja Kallas.
Giles Portman: Absolutely. So those relationships have thickened up enormously over the last year and I really stress the importance of Romania in this as well. Romania is now the sixth biggest member state. It’s got a particularly close relationship with the UK, not least because of the Romanian diaspora in the UK. We think alike in many, many ways. So, Romania’s voice around the table arguing for the closest relationship, which benefits Romania’s defense companies, which benefits Romania food producers and exporters, that would be a really important voice.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Your last part of your answer moves me to the last part of our interview, focusing more on the bilateral relationship that you already mentioned. And one of our last questions also counts on your expertise, because before leaving the European Union, you led the East Stratcom Task Force within the European External Action Service. And it was created by the EU heads of state and government to identify, analyze and respond to Russian disinformation. I wonder, based on your expertise, what is the UK’s assessment of what Romania has dealt with and is dealing with when it comes to disinformation, foreign interference, and this unprecedented and exceptional decision to cancel the recent presidential elections?
Giles Portman: Yes, this was obviously a very difficult moment towards the end of last year in Romania, and we recognized and understood the actions that were taken by the Romanian authorities and institutions. I think the important thing now is that the elections are run according to plan in May and that as many Romanians get out and vote and express their democratic will. But only Romanians. This is an election for Romanians, and foreign interference should be prevented. I’m really proud of the work I did in Brussels setting up the Stratcom Task Force. Back then, 10 years ago, people weren’t really that aware of Russian disinformation and Russian hybrid threats and hybrid warfare. We’re much more aware of it now. We’ve seen it in Moldova, for example. We’ve seen it all over Europe. And, of course, most of all, targeting Ukraine for many, many years as a precursor to the invasion. It’s really important that we continue to share best practices and raise awareness about hybrid warfare and external disinformation, and that’s why my Prime Minister spoke about this aspect of defending ourselves, not only against disinformation, but other challenges such as sabotage. Again, plenty of evidence that Russia has tried to carry out sabotage attacks across Europe. So, this would be an important area of our defense and security reset, not just looking at hard kinetic defense cooperation, but also increasing our resilience to hybrid threats, including disinformation.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: So, based on your assessment, is Romania a reliable partner and ally despite all of this that happened, and how can it cope better with this disinformation? Because in society, we had the feeling that we were caught by surprise with this pretty massive way of tackling our society through disinformation. We thought that we were immune or that we had strong resilience.
Giles Portman: Yes, absolutely. Romania is a reliable partner both in terms of defense and security and in terms of trade and our economic cooperation. And the whole point about disinformation campaigns is that they catch us off guard and that they’re hard to piece together and hard to prove. That’s why we have to carry on sharing best practices and experience. That’s why we need to support independent, professional investigative journalism and quality media in our countries. But it’s also why the role of civil society, of NGOs, but ultimately of individuals is so important. Ultimately, every one of us takes responsibility for what information and media we consume and takes responsibility for checking whether it’s correct or fabricated. It’s that combination of government, non-governmental, journalistic, but also individual responsibility.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, Romania and the United Kingdom have shared a strategic partnership for 20 years. It was renewed in 2023, as far as I remember, also with the launch of a bilateral forum. And you, as a country, including you personally, played a key role in Romania joining the EU. We also have a significant Romanian community in the UK, and we are grateful to have a special place in His Majesty’s heart and mind. So, having this both political and society- and community-based rapprochement and relationship, what can you tell us in our last question, in these turbulent times, about what we can see moving forward in political cooperation and economic cooperation? Because we also know that Romania has a brand-new national project: joining the OECD by 2026.
Giles Portman: Yes, which we strongly support. I’m delighted to see the progress. So yes, as you said, well, 20 years ago, I was sitting in Brussels chairing the enlargement working group and working very hard to see Romania and Bulgaria join the European Union, which is why it’s such a pleasure for me to be back here 20 years later as ambassador and see the progress that the country has made. And as I said, I think our relationship has become significantly more important over the last year. That defence and security cooperation, including a greater presence of UK troops working with and supporting Romanian troops in the country, has been really important. The trade relationship surpassed 10 billion pounds for the first time last year, and there are real opportunities in energy and telecoms for us to bring significantly more British investment to Romania. And the third area where we work very closely is on law enforcement cooperation, and that might be dealing with illegal migration, which is why one of the aspects of our relationship with the EU that we think could be improved is a new returns agreement between the UK and the EU. But it goes much wider than that. It’s dealing with police cooperation, judicial cooperation, fighting fraud and financial crime, people trafficking, and other similar issues. All of this has become more important, and I think Romania will continue to be a really close ally of the UK, and that aspect of the diaspora means that, kind of, whatever we do as politicians or diplomats, our two countries are only going to become more and more entwined in the future, and that’s a wonderful thing to celebrate when you’re the ambassador to Romania.
ENGLISH
The conference “Romania and the OECD – The Country’s Main Project After NATO, the EU, and Schengen,” under the High Patronage of the President of Romania. The event is organized by Calea Europeană and Romania’s business community
Calea Europeană, Romania’s leading media platform in European affairs, in partnership with the Concordia Confederation, the Foreign Investors Council, Romanian Business Leaders, AmCham Romania, CCIFER, and AHK Romania – key organizations in Romania’s economic development – is organizing the conference “Romania and the OECD – The Country’s Main Project After NATO, the EU, and Schengen”.
The event takes place under the High Patronage of the Interim President of Romania and is hosted by the Presidential Administration at Cotroceni Palace on April 2, 2025, starting at 11:00 AM.
The conference will be opened by Romania’s Interim President, Ilie Bolojan, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. The event will bring together high-ranking national and international officials, business representatives, experts, and decision-makers to discuss the roadmap for completing this essential process.
Romania’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) represents the next major national strategic objective after joining NATO, the European Union, and gaining full access to the Schengen Area.
The accession process could be finalized next year, as Romania has already met more than half of the necessary criteria to align with the highest international economic and institutional standards.
The event will analyze the progress and challenges of the accession process, the concrete benefits for Romania, and its impact on the national economy. The discussions will be structured into working sessions dedicated to Romania’s progress toward OECD standards from a political-institutional perspective and the necessary reforms from a business perspective.
Romania officially submitted its candidacy for OECD membership during previous expansion rounds, in April 2004 and November 2012, and has renewed its request annually since 2016.
On January 25, 2022, the OECD Council decided to begin accession discussions with all six candidate countries: Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, and Romania.
In June 2022, the OECD Council adopted Romania’s Accession Roadmap alongside those of the four other candidate states. Subsequently, in December 2022, Romania submitted its Initial Memorandum on accession to the organization.
Currently, Romania is in the technical evaluation phase of the process, which involves providing additional information, organizing thematic missions, and presenting assessments in the 25 key OECD sectoral committees essential for accession.
As of March this year, Romania has undergone preliminary or final evaluations by 24 of the 25 OECD sectoral committees. Of these, Romania has received 12 formal approvals from the following committees: Senior Budget Officials, Regional Development Policy, Steel Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Competition Policies, Digital Policy, Consumer Protection, Education, Social Affairs, Employment and Labor, Regulatory Policy, Health, and Fisheries.
Romania aims to complete its committee evaluations throughout 2025, with the goal of joining the OECD in 2026.
The agenda for the conference “Romania and the OECD – The Country’s Main Project After NATO, the EU, and Schengen” can be accessed HERE.
ENGLISH
INTERVIEW European tech giant compares military and telecom fragmentation urging EU to follow Draghi’s plan: Telecom is not a market-failure, but a policy-failure. Europe doesn’t lack innovation, but scale
In the midst of decisions on European defence, economic competitiveness and shaping Europe as a military power another strategic sector in the global competition has similar challenges as the military field, altering Europe’s traditional potential to be a genuine power of innovation and connectivity: the telecom sector.
In an interview for CaleaEuropeană.ro during a trip to Bucharest, Joakim Reiter, Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer at Vodafone, has urged EU institutions to put in practice the recommendations on telecom sector provided in the report issued by former Italian PM Mario Draghi. With his advice, Reiter cautions that European failure in the telecom industry is not a “market-failure”, but a “policy-failure”.
“Telecom is more akin to military systems in terms of its level of fragmentation”, he said, comparing both multiple systems that Europe has in weaponry and telecom.
Unlike the US and China, where each country has three operations, Europe has 120 operators in telecom area and the continent experiences the same “hyper-fragmented” situation that we see in the military domain.
“That hurts competitiveness directly”, Reiter added, while providing also the example of car industry consolidation through the creation of the single market in the 1980s.
“Even if you have different brands, they co-create platforms, so there are both different brands under a single owner, but there is also collaboration between different companies (…) None of that exists currently in telecoms. That’s part of Europe’s self-imposed handicap, which we simply cannot afford if we want to be productive, competitive, and secure”, Vodafone’s Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer explained.
Joakim Reiter welcomed that the ambitions formulated in the Draghi report, which are a “wake-up call”, were included in the mission letters of each European commissioner. He also highlighted that Brussels will present by the end of the year a new legislation piece for digital networks, while deploring the fact that 30 years ago Europeans “were the world leaders in mobile telephony and mobile technology”.
Vodafone representative pointed out that Europe’s gap in the global tech race with US and China si not about innovation, but more an issues of commercialisation and scale.
“Europe’s problem has mainly been commercialization and scale, not innovation. This is where we really lost out to the Americans, the Chinese, and many others”, he said.
“But telecom is not ultimately a market failure; it’s a policy failure. And if you eliminate the policy failure, private capital will flow into it, and private investment will be able to fill the investment gap”, Reiter concluded, displaying a sign of “cautiously optimistic” for the future of telecom sector under the condition of implementing the Draghi report.
Full text interview:
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Good afternoon, Mr. Joakim Reiter, Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer within the Vodafone Group, and thank you for this interview for Calea Europeană. We know that at the beginning of 2025, Vodafone conducted the world’s first space video call using commercial satellites. It was a major moment both for the company and for Europe as a whole, when it comes to technology. What role do you see for European satellites in this global competition that we have for connectivity? And how can Europe remain competitive in the strategic field and in other fields like this, related to connectivity and technology?
Joakim Reiter: It was the world’s first. We were very proud. I mean, it’s not a small thing. We successfully managed to make a video call using a flying base station in low Earth orbit that connected two phones at two different locations. And a phone call was made from an area where there was no mobile coverage — a complete white spot. Of course, we were very happy that we pulled that off. In space, there’s a lot of innovation that doesn’t relate to our sector or to telecom, but in the area that we’re looking at, which is now very exciting and where a lot of players have a huge interest, the question is how space technology can supplement the ground antenna, the base, and the mobile network on the ground, for example, in geographical areas where there is no mobile connectivity. Or in case there are natural disasters like the floods in the Czech Republic or Poland, or the recent storms in Ireland, where one-third of the citizens got disconnected because of the power of the storm. If you can flip the current traffic that sits on the ground to have some basic coverage via satellite, that would be a game changer from a security point of view, from a resilience point of view, and from making sure that people in distress can reach their loved ones, and of course, very importantly, for the many areas that still exist in Europe where we don’t have any mobile connectivity. Now, it’s not a fantastic service, and it’s never going to be a replacement for the mobile network, because the mobile network’s capacity is just so much more advanced. But as a supplement, it’s hugely exciting, and we’re at the cutting edge of figuring out how to merge this earth-based mobile network with a flying base station. And that’s technologically super advanced. Now, what does it mean for Europe? Well, there’s a perception in Europe sometimes that Europe is behind in innovation. I tend to disagree.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: So, is that a fact or a truth-based argument?
Joakim Reiter: Well, I mean, there are certain things that surely — if you look at large language models or generative AI — most of the models, if not almost exclusively, are developed by major players who are either Chinese or American. But in a number of frontier technology areas, Europe is still really advanced, both from an engineering point of view and from a research and development point of view. Europe’s problem has mainly been commercialization and scale, not innovation. This is where we really lost out to the Americans, the Chinese, and many others. For Vodafone, which has devoted significant R&D to bringing space technology together with mobile technology, this was a very important moment for us. And it remains a very important moment for us and our partners because the space solution that we have in mind fully integrates into a European operator’s network. So, for a single customer, they won’t notice the difference when they flip from a base station on the ground to a flying base station. That integration ensures sovereignty; it creates something that is symbiotic and mutually beneficial between the operator and the satellite solution. So, we are very excited about this, and we think it has great potential. But of course, there’s a real space race going on — one that we’re prepared to compete in by offering our solution in partnership with both governments and other operators.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: It happens these days that it’s a race in almost everything: technology, defense, industry, tariffs, and so on. But you have a leading role in a company that proposes a new era of connectivity on a large scale, both in the European Union and in Europe as a whole, as a continent. What concrete steps do you think the European Union should take to support this transformation, especially in the context of the Draghi report on European competitiveness, but also considering that the European Commission has proposed a lot of, let’s say, bold measures within the first 100 days?
Joakim Reiter: I think your first point is really important. This is a race. Technology moves incredibly fast. So if you’re slow, you’re always going to lose out. And Europe’s problem has been that it accepted being slow. And that is not true for all companies. You know, Europe has a lot of things to be proud of in the technology space. If I look at our company, we run the largest platform outside of China on the planet. We own one of the biggest estates of submarine cables, around 12% of the internet traffic or 14% — somewhere around there. A significant portion of the world’s internet traffic runs on our subsea cables. We’re now innovating in satellite technology. We’re innovating in post-quantum encryption. We’re innovating in how we think about network architecture with open-source, software-defined networks. So a number of European companies are quite cutting edge. But if your regulation slows you down or prevents you from pushing the boundaries of technological frontiers, you will ultimately lose out. And so Europe’s challenge has been that it’s been too complacent about being a technology leader. Draghi rightly points out that there is a very significant investment and innovation gap in Europe. And the way to resolve that is to have many more policies that are aimed at and fully focused on stimulating investment and stimulating innovation. That’s not a magic, one-single policy; a lot of it has to do with getting rid of legacy policies in telecoms. There’s a lot of old policies that basically are no longer relevant. But it’s also about trying to simplify and significantly simplify what it means to run a telecom network or what it means to run a technology company in Europe. And to start benefiting at both the local scale, because in telecoms it’s basically an infrastructure business, you need to have local scale with European scale for digital services. Europe has chosen, not by design but by default, to be hyper-fragmented. It’s a very fragmented continent when it comes to technology.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And this is where we move the discussion towards a single market, because we are talking about the single market as a whole being fragmented, but we look at it in different sectors, like telecom, like defense, like others, and we feel this.
Joakim Reiter: I mean, it’s quite interesting. Telecom is more akin to military systems in terms of its level of fragmentation. If you think about when the Ukrainians were saying they receive different ammunition from the Nordics compared to the Germans, the French, or the Spanish. Donations across Europe were essential for Ukraine’s defense, but they had to manage multiple weapon systems. Telecom is exactly the same. It’s hyper-fragmented. Every single member state basically has slightly different variations of the same regulation, and that drives fragmentation. Today, in the US, there are three operators. In China, there are three operators. In Europe, we have 120 operators. It’s basically operating at subscale. That hurts competitiveness directly. If you then compare that with, say, the car industry, the car industry faced a similar situation in the 1980s. Through the creation of the single market, we saw a consolidation of the car industry to what it is today. Even if you have different brands, they co-create platforms, so there are both different brands under a single owner, but there is also collaboration between different companies in building the platform. And that is about utilizing the benefits of scale. None of that exists currently in telecoms. That’s part of Europe’s self-imposed handicap, which we simply cannot afford if we want to be productive, competitive, and secure.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: We know that the European Commission right now is increasingly focusing on some of the issues of the Draghi report. It is about to present some proposals on simplification and reducing bureaucracy in general. It also discusses the possibility of finding more money for different types of projects, but what does this imply for the telecommunications sector, and what measures do you think are necessary in this part when it comes to these measures that the European Commission is about to propose? Also, we are expecting a union of savings and investments.
Joakim Reiter: The ambitions formulated by Draghi were then translated into the mission letters for each of the commissioners. This is something that we as Vodafone strongly support. And the Draghi report is a real wake-up call for Europe. And as such, this was even before the latest worsening of the geopolitical situation. Clearly, Draghi points his finger at that Europe needs to shape up. If you take the telecom sector, which is quite interesting, look back 30 years — we were the world leaders in mobile telephony and mobile technology. Today we’re the laggard. It’s not only the US and China that are ahead of us on 5G rollout. Frankly, a lot of middle-income countries are now ahead of us. That’s just not good enough. 5G standalone, in particular, or 5G networks, is ultimately a programmable platform that you provide for industry solutions. So if you’re slow in rolling out 5G, it means that you will be slow in automating factories, in driving a new productivity gain within your broader industrial sector, or things like smart cities, or things like sensor technology in water distribution, energy distribution, resource efficiency. So there are huge ramifications across the entire economy if you’re behind on 5G standards. It’s also one of the key ingredients for unleashing the power of generative AI. And if you believe in generative AI as a real step-change for productivity, well, again, if you’re behind on 5G, it’s likely you’re going to be behind on AI as well, in real-time applications of AI. Europe can ill afford to continue with this situation. I think what Draghi points out is correct. Now, is there a simple solution? No. But what you can do, and what the Commission rightly points out, and they’ve already identified a number of things, is proposing a new Digital Networks Act by the end of this calendar year. I sincerely hope that it will embody the Draghi proposals and translate them into legislative improvements. If they do that, it will be a real success.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: There was also a discussion about the future of telecom networks as well in the Letta report.
Joakim Reiter: Basically, you need to have scale, and that includes changing the merger guidelines and allowing for more consolidation within an infrastructure layer. Why? Because you cannot run multiple infrastructures; you just destroy capital. It’s very expensive to deploy modern infrastructure, and therefore, you need to have more scale to drive down unit costs and provide consumers with more benefits. You need to align your spectrum policies across Europe with this overriding objective of maximizing benefit for consumers through investment. Third, you need to make sure that in the digital ecosystem, where different players compete against each other, even if they come from different historical sectors, there is a level playing field, that there is no lack of symmetry, and ensure that competition works well. But broadly speaking, I think that’s the key thing, because you did mention money. Europe has enough private money to invest. The problem is that it’s not attractive to invest in Europe. Many times, it’s more attractive to invest in Africa than in Europe. That’s a fundamental problem. Private capital flows to the countries and regions where governments show that they’re open for business. I think what Draghi, more than anything, points out is that, yes, there is a role for some form of state subsidies when you have market failures. But telecom is not ultimately a market failure; it’s a policy failure. And if you eliminate the policy failure, private capital will flow into it, and private investment will be able to fill the investment gap.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Before concluding, one final take in one sentence from you. How do you see the future of the telecommunication industry in Europe by the end of the decade?
Joakim Reiter: By the end of the decade, I am cautiously optimistic if we implement Draghi’s recommendations.
ENGLISH
SNSPA, the Romanian School of Government, nominates US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize
On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Senate of the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration – SNSPA, the Romanian School of Government, decided to initiate the procedures for nominating Donald Trump, President of the United States, for the Nobel Peace Prize.
In this context, the President of the Romanian School of Government – SNSPA, Professor Remus Pricopie, PhD, stated:
“This decision acknowledges the sustained efforts of President Donald Trump to promote peace and stability in regions affected by global tensions. The diplomatic initiatives that support this nomination include his actions to stabilize the situation in Gaza, his innovative attempts to achieve a just peace in Ukraine, and his ongoing commitment to maintain balance among major geopolitical actors worldwide.
As a higher education institution strongly dedicated to democratic values and international law, SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government considers it essential to support leaders who contribute to global peace.
We recognize the crucial role of President Donald Trump in facilitating diplomatic solutions to end the conflict in Ukraine, ensuring respect for state sovereignty and alignment with Euro-Atlantic values. In particular, securing peace in the Black Sea region—by guaranteeing Ukraine’s sovereignty and the security of neighboring states, in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law—stands as a critical objective for global stability. It is also SNSPA’s duty, as the Romanian School of Government, to recognize and support initiatives that promote peace and dialogue while highlighting significant contributions in this regard.
Donald Trump is an unconventional politician who defies traditional norms but remains focused on achieving his ultimate goal. Since this goal is peace—translated into security, mutual respect among nations, and citizens’ prosperity—this effort must be acknowledged and supported at a global level. Recognizing a strong voice advocating for peace, such as that of Donald Trump, is fundamental.
SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government will invite other universities, both national and international partners, to join this initiative.
Through the expertise of its professors, researchers, and alumni, SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government has been consistently involved in projects aimed at strengthening Euro-Atlantic relations, promoting democratic values, and supporting NATO and EU member states in their efforts to ensure international cohesion and resilience.
The university reaffirms its commitment to support initiatives that counter threats to security, stability, and peace—an increasingly crucial role at a time when social tensions, rooted in extremism, ideological, economic, and ethnic conflicts, xenophobia, or hybrid attacks from state and non-state actors, are disrupting major geopolitical balances.”
SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government is one of the most important universities in Romania, with a strong legacy of academic excellence and international recognition. With an interdisciplinary approach and a research-oriented vision, the university cultivates critical thinking and analytical competencies essential for future leaders and professionals. SNSPA – the Romanian School of Government maintains strategic partnerships with prestigious academic institutions worldwide, facilitating student and faculty exchanges, as well as collaborative research projects addressing current societal challenges. Through active involvement in public debates and contributions to policy making, the university embraces its role as a responsible civic actor and a catalyst for positive social change, remaining faithful to its mission to train generations of professionals who can contribute to democratic development and the welfare of Romanian society.
Concrete & Design Solutions
INCAS - Institutul Național de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Aerospațială „Elie Carafoli”
Donald Trump se așteaptă ca Vladimir Putin să ”își onoreze partea sa” din acordul privind Ucraina
Von der Leyen: Europa are puterea de a riposta împotriva tarifelor impuse de SUA. Avem cea mai mare piață unică din lume
Fostul ambasador al Israelului la București, felicitat de președintele Federației Comunităților Evreiești din România pentru distincția acordată de președintele României
ICI București organizează între 8 și 11 aprilie Digital Innovation Summit Bucharest, cel mai important eveniment de inovație digitală și tehnologii emergente din România
Eurodeputatul Dan Motreanu atenționează cu privire la decalajul de competitivitate al UE în sectorul farmaceutic: Comisia Europeană să precizeze măsurile de sprijin pentru industruie
Comisia pentru Sănătate din Camera Deputaților a adoptat Proiectul de Lege care garantează accesul persoanelor cu dizabilități pe plajele Mării Negre, anunță deputatul Alexandru Rogobete
INTERVIEW UK Ambassador to Romania: “Our commitment to defending Romania” is “absolutely solid”. 2025 is an important year to take UK-EU relations to a new level of defense
Comisia pentru muncă și afaceri sociale din PE a votat raportul lui Gheorghe Falcă privind implementarea Mecanismului de Redresare și Reziliență: Susțin prelungirea perioadei de implementare
Președintele Comisiei pentru Sănătate din Camera Deputaților, Alexandru Rogobete, anunță avizarea favorabilă a proiectului de lege privind combaterea consumului de droguri
INTERVIU Ambasadorul britanic la București: “Angajamentul nostru de a apăra România” este “ferm”. 2025 este un an crucial pentru a duce relația UK-UE la un nou nivel de apărare și securitate
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
România și Polonia vizează consolidarea cooperării în contextul tensiunilor regionale de securitate: Vocile statelor de pe Flancul Estic trebuie să fie auzite
Marcel Ciolacu: România nu-și permite experimente. Crin Antonescu este singura garanție reală că tot ce am construit într-un ritm nemaiîntâlnit de la Revoluție încoace va continua
OCDE anticipează o încetinire a creșterii economice globale în contextul tensiunilor tarifare: Este esențial să se mențină piețele deschise și un sistem comercial internațional bazat pe norme
Înaltul Reprezentant al UE se îndoiește de intenția Rusiei de a face pace în Ucraina: Condițiile prezentate ridică un mare semn de întrebare
Planurile “coaliției de voință” pentru un acord de pace în Ucraina trec la “faza operațională”, anunță Starmer: Putin și Rusia să lase “armele să tacă în Ucraina”
Premierul Marcel Ciolacu: Livrarea primelor automobile complet electrice fabricate de Ford Otosan este o realizare ce subliniază puterea unui parteneriat solid
Zelenski denunță manipularea Rusiei privind un armistițiu: Lui Putin îi este teamă să îi spună direct lui Trump că dorește să continue acest război
Extremismul și populismul nu aduc bani și nu construiesc spitale, subliniază vicepreședintele PE Victor Negrescu, prezentând eforturile depuse pentru a aduce mai multe fonduri UE în România
Președintele Consiliului Județean Cluj, după sosirea celor 34 de microbuze electrice achiziționate cu fonduri de redresare: Facilitează accesul tinerilor la școală, asigurându-le dreptul la educație
Vicepreședintele BEI, Thomas Östros, subliniază importanța parteneriatelor pentru a răspunde nevoii universale de acces echitabil la servicii medicale: Provocările în acest domeniu nu cunosc granițe
Trending
- EDITORIALE1 week ago
Iulian Chifu: Prins între ciocan și nicovală: de ce nu poate Putin opri, dar nici continua războiul din Ucraina
- ADERAREA ROMÂNIEI LA OCDE1 day ago
Conferința “România și OCDE – Principalul Proiect de Țară după NATO, UE și Schengen”, sub Înaltul Patronaj al Președintelui României. Evenimentul este organizat de Calea Europeană și mediul de afaceri din România
- INTERNAȚIONAL1 week ago
“România are de jucat un rol foarte important” în “fortificarea flancului estic”, afirmă ministrul polonez al apărării: Europa trebuie să investească mai mult în apărare pentru a ține soldații americani în Europa
- SĂNĂTATE1 week ago
Deputatul Alexandru Rogobete anunță că pacienții nu mai pot oferi bani medicilor sub nicio formă: Noua legislație permite doar donațiile către spitale
- EDITORIALE3 days ago
Când porțile NATO și UE erau închise, Parteneriatul Strategic cu SUA a deschis calea