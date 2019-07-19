ENGLISH
INTERVIEW with Marian Nechifor, Transparent Design CEO, one of the biggest glass manufacturers of South-East Europe: We are going to open a new dealership in Brussels
After they invested over five million euros in new technologies, obtaining ISO European certification, one of the biggest glass manufacturers of South-East Europe, Transparent Design is preparing to extend its activity in the heart of the European Union. In the interview given after his return from the Conference about the industrial future of Europe, organized by the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU, during the mandate of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Marian Nechifor, the company CEO, announced that he has decided to open an office in Brussels.
CaleaEuropeană: Today, CaleaEuropeana.ro is at the headquarters of one of the largest glass manufacturing companies in South-East Europe. We have with us the CEO of this firm “Transparent Design”, Mr. Adrian Nechifor, who recently returned from Brussels where he attended a business event. Thank you for having us.
Marian Nechifor: During the previous week I have participated in a conference, at Bruxelles, on the industrial politics for the next 10 years and after. It came with the idea of promoting Transparent Design in Europe. We wish to further take part in such conferences with the occasion of the Romanian Presidency in the European Council. It was a conference in which we made ourselves known to certain organizations, the presidents of specific companies in Europe.
CaleaEuropeană: How are Romanian businessmen received? How did you integrate in that atmosphere and how relevant is what is happening here, in Bucharest, where you have this factory, for your European partners?
M.N.: They were successfully received. There is no difference because we come from South-East Europe. Regarding what is happening in Bucharest, it should be noticed by the European Union more. There are good things happening. We are developing at a faster pace than them.
Massive investments in the raise of quality and capacity of production
CaleaEuropeană: How did you start? We can see in the back a numerous modern machineries. How did Transparent Design start and what level have you reached until now?
M.N.: In accordance with a Romanian proverb, not to put all your eggs in one basket, in the first years of business, having a company for auto commerce and a business for public consulting, I considered that a production business can be more durable than a commerce business. I put my soul in it. The first steps were taken in January 2006, by purchasing some second hand machinery from EU. Unfortunately for us, the recession came in 2008. It was pretty rough. I did not stop fighting, I very much believed in the business and in the year 2012-2013, when the business came around, I focused on extremely big investments which I carried out and still do. And in the course of this year we have approximately 1 million euro for rising the productivity, the quality and, of course, to enter the European markets.
CaleaEuropeană: You have talked about big investments. What is the total of all the investments you’ve made here, at Transparent Design?
M.N.: At the moment, the investments made for Transparent Design are around 5 million euro. We also have, for next year, an investment of approximately 1 million euro to grow the capacity of production and quality.
CaleaEuropeană: Did you use European funds?
M.N.: I did not manage to use European funds because the moment I decided to apply for European funds, in the region Bucharest-Ilfov I didn’t catch the last train. I had to borrow from several banks.
CaleaEuropeană: Do intend to use such funding solutions in the approaching years?
M.N.: I intend to use such funding solutions. However, I don’t know if for future projects there will be any European funds for Bucharest and for the developed cities in Romania.
CaleaEuropeană: You were for the first time at Bruxelles, at this meeting with businesspeople from the European Union. Will you continue to participate in these kind of meetings in order to connect with the European Union?
M.N.: Yes, I wish to participate in the next events and I’ve already asked to be informed about the upcoming conferences.
CaleaEuropeană: Thank you very much! We have with us the members of your team. I invite Mr. Adrian Badici, the executive director of the company. I’ve talked earlier with Mr. Nechifor about the mass of investments here, about plans for development. Besides the fact that you indeed use new technology here and that you have a production on a large scale, what makes you different from other companies?
Adrian Bădici: Not only is it new, but it is also the best technology on the market, from the best brands of machinery in the industry, all made in Europe, we offer European certification for out products. Our goal is to always follow the quality of our delivered products or mounted for our customers and, in general, to improve every aspect of the production part, the relationship with the client and the respect towards workers and employees of the firm.
CaleaEuropeană: What are you making here?
A.B.: In general, products made of plain glass, edge processing, securing, lamination, high quality enameling, both ceramic and organic, cutting, milling, about the whole range of processing available.
CaleaEuropeană: What kind of clients do you have? From the industry, household consumers? What are your products used for?
A.B.: We have clients from the industry and from households, all kinds. We’re working really hard to head towards industrial because things are more clear and the serial products can be better handled.
CaleaEuropeană: Thank you! We have with us the technical director, the one who manages the installation itself, Mr. Bogdan Turcu. All of these technologies which you have include some products that have to be brought to the beneficiaries? What is your role? How do you involve yourselves in their assembling?
Bogdan Turcu: We go to all respective locations. From taking the quota, together with the architects involved in this project, we put in action the finished products. We use the best materials, from the hardware to the adhesive part, what the application of colored glass on the walls needs. Architects are used very often in everything that means office buildings and assembling luxurious residential areas and we try to collaborate well with everything that means their design part, to adjust to their demands and to give them the needed produce, very good quality and our support for each project with everything that means assembling teams, logistics for deliveries, because we also have deliveries in these kind of projects where we don’t do the assembling, the client does it and we try to offer them a range of products as big as it gets for everything the market is asking for at the moment.
CaleaEuropeană: Do you go only in Bucharest or do you also go across the country and outside of it?
B.T.: Anywhere we are needed, we will go without any kind of problems.
CaleaEuropeană: Can you give us some examples of places in Romania where you did this kind of work?
B.T.: More offices. We did in Iași, Constanța and residential areas in Constanța. We also have projects in Delta Dunării, a 5 star hotel. In Bucharest we have an ensemble of Bluerose, Renalut offices, which is a new concept in Romania, Bridge 2, which is an ensemble of 3 office buildings, 2 are finished and we are starting the third faze. We have residential areas in Pipera, Eden Capital, which is developing many luxurious residential areas where we work together with them.
Marian Nechifor: Moreover, the assembling of many malls in different parts of the country, such as Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Sibiu and some in Bucharest: Vitan, Plaza Romania, Afi.
Western customers, impressed by the quality of the glass produced in Bucharest
CaleaEuropeană: Do your clients sometimes come to see what kind of technology you are using, and how are these things produced?
M.N.: It happens and they are very impressed, but the most impressed are the ones from Europe. It seems they remained at a developing stage 20 years ago and they remain impressed when they enter our factory. They don’t believe their eyes.
CaleaEuropeană: Because we are talking about the way in which you promote your products, we have Mrs. Luana Liciu, marketing director of Transparent Design. I have talked with the CEO and with the directors of the company about how these things are produced, how do they get to clients and most of the time, your role is to convince them that what is happening here is high quality and that it is worth working with you. What feedback do you receive form them?
Luana Liciu: We say that very well; there are small issues which we can improve, but we are working on it every day.
CaleaEuropeană: Does it help, as marketing director, the fact that you use new technology and that you have an extremely well prepared staff?
L.L.: It is our strength, the machinery and the staff part. First of all, the deadlines are respected, and we have a delivery time shorter than the competition and, of course, the quality. This was our target from the beginning, the quality side, not the quantity, and then we focused on this line and it worked, if I may say so, successfully, considering the clients’ feedback after the receiving and the installing of the merchandise.
CaleaEuropeană: Do you plan to head towards the European markets? Because in Romania, I found out, you have many important clients, various zones, from malls to other buildings which are in need of your services. Do you intend to test the European market also, have you entered other countries?
L.L.: Yes, we also had exports and in the following period we have to increase the amount of exported product especially because we have a very large producing capacity and we don’t have to worry about the quality. The most important thing when you are exporting is to maintain a high standard and not to have problems with the transport or other expenses and negative feedback.
M.N.: We intend to open this year an office Transparent Design in Bruxelles by hiring a Belgian citizen who can represent us. We considered Belgium to be placed ok for the countries around it and we hope to finalize it by the end of this year.
A third of the production will be exported to other EU member states
CaleaEuropeană: Until now, comparing the Romanian exports to yours, about 80% from what Romania produces goes to the EU market. If we are to relate to export, what is your target for the following period?
M.N.: At the moment we have a very small percentage relating to export, around 5% and 10%, but we intend to increase it around 30-40% because the majority of raw material is imported from Europe and we want to bring the products to them.
CaleaEuropeană: Thank you very much. With us, because we spoke of promoting, is the director for promoting Transparent Design, Mrs. Alina Nechifor. Will you adapt the promoting strategy for the expansion in Bruxelles?
Alina Nechifor: At the moment, we are trying to do it online because it is a trend and our clients know us on the market as we are trying to do this promotion on the external market. We have a firm with which we are collaborating.
CaleaEuropeană: In order to get into those markets you firstly have to make yourselves known. That would be the first challenge. Participating in a profile fair or business conferences in Europe can help you connect and, finally, to understand the resorts. You were saying earlier that all the technology that you use have European standards. Are there any certificates for this, what can you tell us?
A.N.: All the equipment in our factory is imported within the EU, same as the raw material we use, we are certificated ISO and all the products which we use have certificates on the back and this is why I don’t think it will be hard for us to come out on the EU market which includes 28 countries and 500 million civilians; it is a big market for all of us and I hope we make it.
A.N.: Of course, it is also about the range of products. Because the tendency now is to use bigger and bigger windows, we purchase machinery with which we process the windows until 5 m. Furthermore, in the enameling line, we make ceramic varnished glass and, lastly, we will purchase the biggest printer with which we will make screen printing and prints on glass from 3m to 6m. It will the the biggest line in Romania or even in the South-East Europe.
CaleaEuropeană: Can you tell us some numbers regarding the employees, the turnover, that will somehow make sense to the magnitude at which you work here?
M.N: The number of employees is around 60 people. The turnover has grown every year with a percentage of 20- 30%. We had a big growth in 2018 compared to 2017, with approximately 50% and we believe this year we’ll surpass the turnover of 2018 with approximately 30%.
CaleaEuropeană: We will stop here with Transparent Design, a firm which has grown, unfortunately without European funds, but, who knows, maybe the future will smile upon you in this zone also. A firm like many others in Romania which offers and wishes to enter the free market, with 14 milliard euro annually, compared to the 200 milliard euro which Romania produces, with a very high potential. It can also happen in our industry which has examples of success. We will be back to see what will happen.
Sibiu County Council and the platform Advisory Hub organise the Summit for the Simplification of Accessing Structural Funds
Sibiu County Council and the platform Advisory Hub, with support of the National Union of County Councils (UNCJR), the Association of Municipalities (AM), The Association of Towns (AOR) and the Association of Villages (ACoR) in Romania, in the framework of the Romanian presidency of the Council of Europe, organize the Summit for the Simplification of Accessing Structural Funds. The event will take place in the ASTRA Museum, the same location that hosted the EPP Summit on the 9th May this year. The purpose of the event is to round up the work of the AdvisoryHub experts started in 2015, aiming to simplify the procedures for accessing and implementing structural funds at both European and national level, with a debate on the legislative proposal for simplification measures necessary.
“European funds are Romania’s chance to make up for the delays in social-economic development and to become competitive at European level. However, although we should be cashing in on this opportunity by now, the poor absorption and inefficient use of the European money is preventing us from making the most of it. The legislative proposal for the simplification of accessing European funds is a solution we would like to launch on the 28th of June from Sibiu” stated Daniela Cîmpean, the President of Sibiu County Council.
The simplification of national rules and regulations related to European structural and investment funds needs to be a top priority for Romania in order to speed up the development of infrastructure, shorten the timeframe between project submission and approval, in order to ensure a timely disbursement of the funding to applicants. Starting with 2014-2020, the EU regulations have laid the basis of simplification, but unfortunately this did not translate into simplified procedures at national level in Romania. On the contrary: the complexity of management and control has increased, and this led to the decrease of the efficiency and impact of structural funds.
“First of all, simplification needs to be achieved for the beneficiaries in the public and private sectors so that they can focus on the quality of the project implementation and not to be spending excessive time and resources on administrative issues. Secondly, the need for simplification should be understood in the context of a drive for increasing performance, efficiency and impact of European funding. Last but not least, the investment objectives need to be simplified to be in line with the real development needs of the country, of the local communities and the SMEs and microbusiness, combining wherever possible grants with other financial instruments. I would like to thank both Mrs. Daniela Cîmpean, the president of Sibiu County Council for the support and the partnership in organizing this event, but also our partners in the public organizations, the local and private decision makers who have contributed to turning into a legislative proposal the need for simplification of accessing funds in Romania” said Bogdan Rogin, the initiator of the AdvisoryHub platform.
Besides the representatives of UNCJR, AMR, AOR și ACoR, the event includes as guest speakers the former Ministry for European Affairs in Ireland, Dick Roche (Ireland being the country with the best absorption rate of EU Funds who initiated the simplification procedures, the former president of the well-known global organization PMI (Project Management Institute) Antonio Nieto, the president of the National Council of SMEs Florin Jianu, Dumitru Fornea – member of the European Economic and Social Committee, representatives of the European Bank of Investments, Alexandru Potor – the president of the Association of Local Action Groups in Romania, Dan Vlădescu – the president of the Authority for Audit and Cătălin Lungu – the vice-president of the Engineers’Association in Romania, as well as other state institutions directly involved in the process.
The key topics debated will be the legislative proposal for simplification of several pieces of legislation, the necessary measures that need to be adopted by management authorities and ministries that administrate European funding, additional sources of funding at local and county level through financial instruments, as well as a new approach to funding industrial and mining areas in transition. All of these are aimed to initiate the Citizens’ Initiative in support of adopting legislation for simplification as well as to launch the Sibiu Declaration for Simplification.
Considering the complexity of the subject, as well as the diversity of the beneficiaries, Sibiu County Council launches a public call for all those with experience in accessing European funding to contribute with suggestions to the simplification of accessing funds, using an online form available on the website of Sibiu County Council.
Also, questions can be sent to the following link – click here– and they will be raised during the discussion with experts at the Summit on the 28th of June in Sibiu. Further information is available on www.cjsibiu.ro.
EPP MEP Adina Vălean discussed EU’s relations with China and the US with a group of 30 students
EPP MEP and ENVI Chair Adina Vălean met in the European Parliament and discussed with a group of several students from from the University of Applied Studies in Munich about EU’s input in a changing world.
In a post on her Instagram account, Vălean wrote: ”This morning I discussed with 30 students from the University of Applied Studies in Munich about EU and international digital market, trade, how do I see the future talks within this newly elected Parliament and the relations with China and the US”.
This morning I discussed with 30 students from the University of Applied Studies in Munich about EU and international digital market, trade, how do I see the future talks within this newly elected Parliament and the relations with China and the US. With thanks to my colleague Angelika Niebler for the invitation and opportunity. #youth #future #priority #europeanparliament
Innovative Enterprise Week Conference in Romania: Researchers and innovators encouraged to work closer for a prosperous Europe
Finding ways to connect “the right people to the right people” and removing the financial barriers that prevent brilliant, but risky, ideas from coming to market are the most important challenges of future-focused EU research in the years to come.
This conclusion was issued during the event ‘Innovative Enterprise Week Bucharest 2019’, co-organized by the EC’s DG Connect and DG for Research and Innovation (RTD) and the Romanian Ministry of Research and Innovation, under the aegis of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. From 19-21 June the event gathered scientific experts, innovators, investors and policymakers from Europe and across the world to debate the future of innovation and its impact on the creation of new jobs.
Innovative Enterprise Week conference has put together scientists and policymakers to scan the monetary horizon of Future and Emerging Technologies (FET) research and its evolution in the European Innovation Council (EIC) Pathfinder programme.
“The technology that we are now hearing every day such as quantum, artificial intelligence, robotics or the Internet of Things has been pioneered within the Future Emerging Technologies (FET) programme , because it has always combined high-risk academic research with the strong participation from industry, including high tech small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” said Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, in a video message send to the participants at the conference. “The continuation of this mission, which is at the heart of the pilot program Pathfinder, will form an excellent completion to the European Innovation Council’s component Accelerator for driving market creation and business leadership.”
Two components of the newly created European Innovation Council, the pilot scheme Pathfinder and the Accelerator, together with other possible financial instruments such as InvestEU, ranked highly on the agenda of the discussions. These tools, but especially Pathfinder and Accelerator, are meant to fill the gap between researchers who have innovative ideas and investors who may consider them too risky to be taken further.
“Pathfinder will depend largely on the future and emerging technologies; it is about bridging the world of research and a world of innovation. Through Accelerator, we will finance those SMEs and start-ups that have an ambition about the future, that want to scale up and see their innovative ideas going to the market, but which are too risky to be supported by normal financing possibilities,” explained Thomas Skordas, Director of ‘Digital Excellence and Science Infrastructure’ at the EC’s DG Connect.
He also emphasised the challenges Europe is facing today: an innovation gap, due to the fact that many of the excellent ideas which have emerged from the EU programmes are not valued in Europe but abroad. He also highlighted the high-risk finance deficit that prevents business to scale-up, and the fragmented research ecosystem at local or national levels. Many panelists agreed that these ecosystems need to be addressed by creating a framework where scientists and innovative SMEs can meet. They also said that the new financial schemes should be flexible, agile and open to any sort of innovation.
Elaborating on the changes, Nicolas Sabatier, advisor to the Director at DG RTD, shaped a more accessible financial scheme for the applicants: “We will not have these heavy, bureaucratic administrative procedures anymore. There is a shift in attitude, in the way we operate, we have to assure that we go for the risk which have innovative potential.”
Other panels focused on: how to manage the equity investment and how to attract potential scale ups; trends that will drive the development and market deployment of breakthrough and market-creating innovations; responsible research and innovation and impact investments; and European, regional and national venture capital schemes.
Exhibits displayed during the event showcased ongoing or completed research projects in the fields of sport, agriculture, medicine and physics. FETFX, a project funded by the HORIZON 2020 FET-Open Programme, had an exhibition stand and informed participants about its projects and their innovative, breakthrough results.
Several FET-related initiatives – as the FET Coordination and Support Action (CSA) projects – were presented at the event by Marta Calderaro, FETFX Project Coordinator at Italian Agency for the Promotion of European Research, APRE, to support the upcoming Calls for Proposals available at the European Innovation Council Work Programme. Alongside Viorel Peca, Head of the Innovation Unit at the EC, DG Connect, Calderaro emphasised that key elements of FET, as part of the EIC Pathfinder Pilot, are people, ideas and markets capable of fostering talents, new technological paradigms and innovative communities for an innovative society.
The EIC Pathfinder Pilot comprises FET-Open and FET-Proactive and offers grants of up to €4M to promote collaborative, interdisciplinary research and innovation on science-inspired and radically new future technologies. It will bridge science, technology and innovation in the new European research and innovation program, Horizon Europe, which will run from 2021 to 2027.
