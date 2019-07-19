INTERVIEW with Marian Nechifor, Transparent Design CEO, one of the biggest glass manufacturers of South-East Europe: We are going to open a new dealership in Brussels

After they invested over five million euros in new technologies, obtaining ISO European certification, one of the biggest glass manufacturers of South-East Europe, Transparent Design is preparing to extend its activity in the heart of the European Union. In the interview given after his return from the Conference about the industrial future of Europe, organized by the Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU, during the mandate of the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Marian Nechifor, the company CEO, announced that he has decided to open an office in Brussels.

CaleaEuropeană: Today, CaleaEuropeana.ro is at the headquarters of one of the largest glass manufacturing companies in South-East Europe. We have with us the CEO of this firm “Transparent Design”, Mr. Adrian Nechifor, who recently returned from Brussels where he attended a business event. Thank you for having us.

Marian Nechifor: During the previous week I have participated in a conference, at Bruxelles, on the industrial politics for the next 10 years and after. It came with the idea of promoting Transparent Design in Europe. We wish to further take part in such conferences with the occasion of the Romanian Presidency in the European Council. It was a conference in which we made ourselves known to certain organizations, the presidents of specific companies in Europe.

CaleaEuropeană: How are Romanian businessmen received? How did you integrate in that atmosphere and how relevant is what is happening here, in Bucharest, where you have this factory, for your European partners?

M.N.: They were successfully received. There is no difference because we come from South-East Europe. Regarding what is happening in Bucharest, it should be noticed by the European Union more. There are good things happening. We are developing at a faster pace than them.

Massive investments in the raise of quality and capacity of production

CaleaEuropeană: How did you start? We can see in the back a numerous modern machineries. How did Transparent Design start and what level have you reached until now?

M.N.: In accordance with a Romanian proverb, not to put all your eggs in one basket, in the first years of business, having a company for auto commerce and a business for public consulting, I considered that a production business can be more durable than a commerce business. I put my soul in it. The first steps were taken in January 2006, by purchasing some second hand machinery from EU. Unfortunately for us, the recession came in 2008. It was pretty rough. I did not stop fighting, I very much believed in the business and in the year 2012-2013, when the business came around, I focused on extremely big investments which I carried out and still do. And in the course of this year we have approximately 1 million euro for rising the productivity, the quality and, of course, to enter the European markets.

CaleaEuropeană: You have talked about big investments. What is the total of all the investments you’ve made here, at Transparent Design?

M.N.: At the moment, the investments made for Transparent Design are around 5 million euro. We also have, for next year, an investment of approximately 1 million euro to grow the capacity of production and quality.

CaleaEuropeană: Did you use European funds?

M.N.: I did not manage to use European funds because the moment I decided to apply for European funds, in the region Bucharest-Ilfov I didn’t catch the last train. I had to borrow from several banks.

CaleaEuropeană: Do intend to use such funding solutions in the approaching years?

M.N.: I intend to use such funding solutions. However, I don’t know if for future projects there will be any European funds for Bucharest and for the developed cities in Romania.

CaleaEuropeană: You were for the first time at Bruxelles, at this meeting with businesspeople from the European Union. Will you continue to participate in these kind of meetings in order to connect with the European Union?

M.N.: Yes, I wish to participate in the next events and I’ve already asked to be informed about the upcoming conferences.

CaleaEuropeană: Thank you very much! We have with us the members of your team. I invite Mr. Adrian Badici, the executive director of the company. I’ve talked earlier with Mr. Nechifor about the mass of investments here, about plans for development. Besides the fact that you indeed use new technology here and that you have a production on a large scale, what makes you different from other companies?

Adrian Bădici: Not only is it new, but it is also the best technology on the market, from the best brands of machinery in the industry, all made in Europe, we offer European certification for out products. Our goal is to always follow the quality of our delivered products or mounted for our customers and, in general, to improve every aspect of the production part, the relationship with the client and the respect towards workers and employees of the firm.

CaleaEuropeană: What are you making here?

A.B.: In general, products made of plain glass, edge processing, securing, lamination, high quality enameling, both ceramic and organic, cutting, milling, about the whole range of processing available.

CaleaEuropeană: What kind of clients do you have? From the industry, household consumers? What are your products used for?

A.B.: We have clients from the industry and from households, all kinds. We’re working really hard to head towards industrial because things are more clear and the serial products can be better handled.

CaleaEuropeană: Thank you! We have with us the technical director, the one who manages the installation itself, Mr. Bogdan Turcu. All of these technologies which you have include some products that have to be brought to the beneficiaries? What is your role? How do you involve yourselves in their assembling?

Bogdan Turcu: We go to all respective locations. From taking the quota, together with the architects involved in this project, we put in action the finished products. We use the best materials, from the hardware to the adhesive part, what the application of colored glass on the walls needs. Architects are used very often in everything that means office buildings and assembling luxurious residential areas and we try to collaborate well with everything that means their design part, to adjust to their demands and to give them the needed produce, very good quality and our support for each project with everything that means assembling teams, logistics for deliveries, because we also have deliveries in these kind of projects where we don’t do the assembling, the client does it and we try to offer them a range of products as big as it gets for everything the market is asking for at the moment.

CaleaEuropeană: Do you go only in Bucharest or do you also go across the country and outside of it?

B.T.: Anywhere we are needed, we will go without any kind of problems.

CaleaEuropeană: Can you give us some examples of places in Romania where you did this kind of work?

B.T.: More offices. We did in Iași, Constanța and residential areas in Constanța. We also have projects in Delta Dunării, a 5 star hotel. In Bucharest we have an ensemble of Bluerose, Renalut offices, which is a new concept in Romania, Bridge 2, which is an ensemble of 3 office buildings, 2 are finished and we are starting the third faze. We have residential areas in Pipera, Eden Capital, which is developing many luxurious residential areas where we work together with them.

Marian Nechifor: Moreover, the assembling of many malls in different parts of the country, such as Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Sibiu and some in Bucharest: Vitan, Plaza Romania, Afi.

Western customers, impressed by the quality of the glass produced in Bucharest

CaleaEuropeană: Do your clients sometimes come to see what kind of technology you are using, and how are these things produced?

M.N.: It happens and they are very impressed, but the most impressed are the ones from Europe. It seems they remained at a developing stage 20 years ago and they remain impressed when they enter our factory. They don’t believe their eyes.

CaleaEuropeană: Because we are talking about the way in which you promote your products, we have Mrs. Luana Liciu, marketing director of Transparent Design. I have talked with the CEO and with the directors of the company about how these things are produced, how do they get to clients and most of the time, your role is to convince them that what is happening here is high quality and that it is worth working with you. What feedback do you receive form them?

Luana Liciu: We say that very well; there are small issues which we can improve, but we are working on it every day.

CaleaEuropeană: Does it help, as marketing director, the fact that you use new technology and that you have an extremely well prepared staff?

L.L.: It is our strength, the machinery and the staff part. First of all, the deadlines are respected, and we have a delivery time shorter than the competition and, of course, the quality. This was our target from the beginning, the quality side, not the quantity, and then we focused on this line and it worked, if I may say so, successfully, considering the clients’ feedback after the receiving and the installing of the merchandise.

CaleaEuropeană: Do you plan to head towards the European markets? Because in Romania, I found out, you have many important clients, various zones, from malls to other buildings which are in need of your services. Do you intend to test the European market also, have you entered other countries?

L.L.: Yes, we also had exports and in the following period we have to increase the amount of exported product especially because we have a very large producing capacity and we don’t have to worry about the quality. The most important thing when you are exporting is to maintain a high standard and not to have problems with the transport or other expenses and negative feedback.

M.N.: We intend to open this year an office Transparent Design in Bruxelles by hiring a Belgian citizen who can represent us. We considered Belgium to be placed ok for the countries around it and we hope to finalize it by the end of this year.

A third of the production will be exported to other EU member states

CaleaEuropeană: Until now, comparing the Romanian exports to yours, about 80% from what Romania produces goes to the EU market. If we are to relate to export, what is your target for the following period?

M.N.: At the moment we have a very small percentage relating to export, around 5% and 10%, but we intend to increase it around 30-40% because the majority of raw material is imported from Europe and we want to bring the products to them.

CaleaEuropeană: Thank you very much. With us, because we spoke of promoting, is the director for promoting Transparent Design, Mrs. Alina Nechifor. Will you adapt the promoting strategy for the expansion in Bruxelles?

Alina Nechifor: At the moment, we are trying to do it online because it is a trend and our clients know us on the market as we are trying to do this promotion on the external market. We have a firm with which we are collaborating.

CaleaEuropeană: In order to get into those markets you firstly have to make yourselves known. That would be the first challenge. Participating in a profile fair or business conferences in Europe can help you connect and, finally, to understand the resorts. You were saying earlier that all the technology that you use have European standards. Are there any certificates for this, what can you tell us?

A.N.: All the equipment in our factory is imported within the EU, same as the raw material we use, we are certificated ISO and all the products which we use have certificates on the back and this is why I don’t think it will be hard for us to come out on the EU market which includes 28 countries and 500 million civilians; it is a big market for all of us and I hope we make it.

A.N.: Of course, it is also about the range of products. Because the tendency now is to use bigger and bigger windows, we purchase machinery with which we process the windows until 5 m. Furthermore, in the enameling line, we make ceramic varnished glass and, lastly, we will purchase the biggest printer with which we will make screen printing and prints on glass from 3m to 6m. It will the the biggest line in Romania or even in the South-East Europe.

CaleaEuropeană: Can you tell us some numbers regarding the employees, the turnover, that will somehow make sense to the magnitude at which you work here?

M.N: The number of employees is around 60 people. The turnover has grown every year with a percentage of 20- 30%. We had a big growth in 2018 compared to 2017, with approximately 50% and we believe this year we’ll surpass the turnover of 2018 with approximately 30%.

CaleaEuropeană: We will stop here with Transparent Design, a firm which has grown, unfortunately without European funds, but, who knows, maybe the future will smile upon you in this zone also. A firm like many others in Romania which offers and wishes to enter the free market, with 14 milliard euro annually, compared to the 200 milliard euro which Romania produces, with a very high potential. It can also happen in our industry which has examples of success. We will be back to see what will happen.