Maia Sandu: Rusia respinge pacea și intensifică atacurile, ucigând oameni nevinovați. Suntem alături de toți ucrainenii 

Președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, reiterează sprijinul pentru poporul ucrainean care luptă, într-un efort „supraomenesc”, pentru a-și apăra copiii, pământul și națiunea.

„Republica Moldova condamnă Rusia pentru continuarea războiului său inuman. Rusia respinge pacea și intensifică atacurile, ucigând oameni nevinovați și distrugând ceea ce alții au construit de-a lungul deceniilor, chiar al secolelor. Suntem alături de toți ucrainenii în efortul lor supraomenesc de a-și apăra copiii, pământul și națiunea”, a scris Maia Sandu într-un mesaj postat pe platforma X.

Moldova condemns Russia for perpetuating its inhuman war. Russia rejects peace and escalates, killing innocent people and destroying what others built over decades, even centuries. We stand with all Ukrainians in their superhuman effort to defend their children, land and nation.

Potrivit președintelui ucrainean, numai în ultima săptămână, Rusia a utilizat aproximativ 1.450 de bombe aeriene, 75 de rachete de diferite tipuri și peste 1.640 de drone de atac, dintre care aproximativ 60% erau propulsate cu reacție.

Zelenski propune încetarea reciprocă a atacurilor asupra infrastructurii energetice: „Ucraina va fi pregătită să înceteze atacurile asupra rafinăriilor de petrol din Rusia dacă Rusia încetează atacurile asupra infrastructurii noastre energetice. Orice măsură de dezescaladare trebuie să fie reciprocă și susținută de garanții reale”, a subliniat Zelenski.

I am grateful to all our emergency services, who are always there for our people and work to address the aftermath of brutal Russian strikes. Only this morning, search and rescue operations were completed in Zaporizhzhia, where Russia killed 23 people, including four children. Yesterday, the Russians struck a medical facility in Kharkiv, and overnight there were Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and energy infrastructure. This morning, the Russians struck a five-story apartment building in Slovyansk – an entire section of the building was destroyed, and people may still be under the rubble.

And this continues unabated – this week alone, the Russians have used around 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of various types, and more than 1,640 attack drones, about 60% of them jet-powered.

Today, we will continue coordinating with partners – there will be talks with European leaders. Virtually every day, we coordinate at different levels and work on additional defense packages, first and foremost air defense and munitions for combat aircraft. All of this is to protect the lives of our people and Ukraine’s interests.

The real cause of the war in Europe is Russia and Russia alone. It is possible to stop strikes on energy infrastructure as early as today, but Putin does not want to do so. Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation steps must be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 11, 2026