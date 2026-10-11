Maia Sandu: Rusia respinge pacea și intensifică atacurile, ucigând oameni nevinovați. Suntem alături de toți ucrainenii 

INTERNAȚIONALREPUBLICA MOLDOVA
Diana Zaim
Autor: Diana Zaim
de citit in2 min.
© presedinte.md

Președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, reiterează sprijinul pentru poporul ucrainean care luptă, într-un efort „supraomenesc”, pentru a-și apăra copiii, pământul și națiunea. 

„Republica Moldova condamnă Rusia pentru continuarea războiului său inuman. Rusia respinge pacea și intensifică atacurile, ucigând oameni nevinovați și distrugând ceea ce alții au construit de-a lungul deceniilor, chiar al secolelor. Suntem alături de toți ucrainenii în efortul lor supraomenesc de a-și apăra copiii, pământul și națiunea”, a scris Maia Sandu într-un mesaj postat pe platforma X.

Potrivit președintelui ucrainean, numai în ultima săptămână, Rusia a utilizat aproximativ 1.450 de bombe aeriene, 75 de rachete de diferite tipuri și peste 1.640 de drone de atac, dintre care aproximativ 60% erau propulsate cu reacție.

Zelenski propune încetarea reciprocă a atacurilor asupra infrastructurii energetice: „Ucraina va fi pregătită să înceteze atacurile asupra rafinăriilor de petrol din Rusia dacă Rusia încetează atacurile asupra infrastructurii noastre energetice. Orice măsură de dezescaladare trebuie să fie reciprocă și susținută de garanții reale”, a subliniat Zelenski.

Ultimele Articole

Concrete & Design Solutions

Concrete-Design-Solutions

INCAS - Institutul Național de Cercetare-Dezvoltare Aerospațială „Elie Carafoli”

Din aceeași categorie

Articolul precedent
Comisia Europeană pregătește măsuri pentru accelerarea studiilor clinice: Pentru pacienții care așteaptă noi tratamente, timpul contează
Comisia Europeană pregătește măsuri pentru accelerarea studiilor clinice: Pentru pacienții care așteaptă noi tratamente, timpul contează
Articolul următor
Victor Negrescu, despre negocierile decisive pentru viitorul buget al UE: Ar fi o greșeală strategică să intrăm în această etapă cu un guvern slab
Victor Negrescu, despre negocierile decisive pentru viitorul buget al UE: Ar fi o greșeală strategică să intrăm în această etapă cu un guvern slab
Diana Zaim
Diana Zaimhttp://www.caleaeuropeana.ro
Diana Zaim este fotojurnalist și coordonator al rubricii de sănătate, preocupată de politici de sănătate și acces la servicii medicale în România și la nivel european. Este câștigătoare a Premiului Publicului la European Youth Event 2020, cel mai mare eveniment pentru tineri organizat de Parlamentul European. Absolventă a secției germană-portugheză în cadrul Universității din București, Diana a urmat programul de master „Relații Internaționale și Integrare Europeană” în cadrul SNSPA. În activitatea sa jurnalistică, acoperă, inclusiv din teren, activitatea principalelor instituții ale Uniunii Europene.

Articole Populare