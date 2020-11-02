Manfred Weber, EPP Group leader, calls on EU political families to fight against terrorist content online: The regulation of the internet is an area where Europe needs to act united

The regulation of the internet is an area where Europe needs to act united, states Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP Group in the European Parliament in an op-ed signed for the French media l’Opinion.

“How many more attacks will it take for the European left to take its responsibility for the security of Europeans?”, asks Weber rhetorically, while underlining that the case of Samuel Paty’s assassin shows that Islamist propaganda and hate speech on social networks play a decisive role in the radicalisation, recruitment and action of terrorists.

“The regulation of the internet is clearly an area where Europe needs to act united. In the upcoming days negotiators will try once again to unblock this file”, says Weber, in a post on social media.

He reminds that the EPP Group in the European Parliament welcomed the legal proposal in 2018, which empowers Member States’ to send orders to Internet platforms to remove content within one hour.

“This is not a theoretical discussion: between a video posted for 1, 3 or 24 hours, the difference is millions of views! Yet, despite the urgency, negotiations are blocked. During the negotiations the left has done everything it could to complicate the procedure of removal orders and undermine the effectiveness of the law” he explains.

A member of the Bavarian CSU junior partner of CDU in Germany, Manfred Weber mentions that in an attempt to unblock the file the German Presidency of the EU Council proposed a compromise that includes a clear definition of terrorist content and numerous guarantees to limit the risk of abuse.

“Despite this, the party political blockade continues. For years, the EPP Group in the European Parliament has been putting the security of Europeans first”, Weber adds, while calling for the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament and Greens/EFA in the European Parliament to do the same and act now to fight against terrorist content online.

“We should not need to be reminded by its urgency, before we finally act” Manfred Weber concludes.