Manfred Weber, EPP Group leader, calls on EU political families to fight against terrorist content online: The regulation of the internet is an area where Europe needs to act united
The regulation of the internet is an area where Europe needs to act united, states Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP Group in the European Parliament in an op-ed signed for the French media l’Opinion.
“How many more attacks will it take for the European left to take its responsibility for the security of Europeans?”, asks Weber rhetorically, while underlining that the case of Samuel Paty’s assassin shows that Islamist propaganda and hate speech on social networks play a decisive role in the radicalisation, recruitment and action of terrorists.
“The regulation of the internet is clearly an area where Europe needs to act united. In the upcoming days negotiators will try once again to unblock this file”, says Weber, in a post on social media.
He reminds that the EPP Group in the European Parliament welcomed the legal proposal in 2018, which empowers Member States’ to send orders to Internet platforms to remove content within one hour.
“This is not a theoretical discussion: between a video posted for 1, 3 or 24 hours, the difference is millions of views! Yet, despite the urgency, negotiations are blocked. During the negotiations the left has done everything it could to complicate the procedure of removal orders and undermine the effectiveness of the law” he explains.
A member of the Bavarian CSU junior partner of CDU in Germany, Manfred Weber mentions that in an attempt to unblock the file the German Presidency of the EU Council proposed a compromise that includes a clear definition of terrorist content and numerous guarantees to limit the risk of abuse.
“Despite this, the party political blockade continues. For years, the EPP Group in the European Parliament has been putting the security of Europeans first”, Weber adds, while calling for the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament and Greens/EFA in the European Parliament to do the same and act now to fight against terrorist content online.
“We should not need to be reminded by its urgency, before we finally act” Manfred Weber concludes.
MEP Vasile Blaga: Romania is an example in terms of minorities, and an over-regulation at EU level would be “harmful”
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) considers that Romania is an example in terms of minorities, and over-regulation at EU level would be ”harmful”.
“As for the Minority SafePack initiative, I fully support the democratic participation of citizens in EU decisions. But citizens’ initiatives, such as this one, cannot achieve the spirit and principles set out in the fundamental treaties of the European Union. In this sense, the initiative does not tell us that in order to make it happen, it is necessary to amend the EU treaties but also the constitutional order in the Member States. Likewise, the initiative speaks of collective rights on ethnic grounds given that at EU level there is not even a clear definition of a national minority. Moreover, the effects of the implementation of this initiative could generate an even greater polarization of societies, contrary to the EU objective – integration and cohesion “, underlined the MEP Vasile Blaga, according to the official press release, sent by CaleaEuropeana.ro
Minority Safe Pack is a package of law proposals for the safety of the national minorities, a set of EU legal acts that enable the promotion of minority rights, language rights, and the protection of their cultures. In short, it sums up our main objectives: safety for minorities and legislative package for minorities: ”We want the European Union to take responsibility and become a genuine promoter of cultural and linguistic diversity across Europe. We want the Copenhagen Criteria on protecting the rights of minorities to be observed also by the Member States of the EU.”
MEP Vasile Blaga: By supporting the CAP reform, the EP is firmly committed to the development of small rural communities and jobs in the agri-food sector
By supporting the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the European Parliament is firmly committed to the development of small rural communities and jobs in the agri-food sector, is the statement made by MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) for caleaeuropeana.ro.
“The reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, voted by the European Parliament at the last plenary in Brussels last week, offers an extremely strong signal of support for all farmers in the European Union. Parliament thus makes a strong commitment, especially to small farmers, but also to young farmers who, through their work, ensure the Union’s food security. In other words, the EU is committed to preserving and developing small rural communities and protecting and increasing the number of jobs in the agri-food sector. In short, the measures voted aim at the sustainability, flexibility and increased resistance to the crisis of the entire agri-food sector “, said the EPP MEP.
The strategic plans regulation was approved by 425 votes in favour to 212 against, with 51 abstentions. The regulation on common market organisation was approved by 463 votes in favour to 133 against, with 92 abstentions. The regulation on financing, management and monitoring of the CAP was approved by 434 votes in favour to 185 against, with 69 abstentions.
MEPs endorsed a policy shift that should better tailor the EU’s farm policy to the needs of individual member states but they insist on maintaining a level playing field across the Union. National governments should draft strategic plans, which the Commission will endorse, specifying how they intend to implement EU objectives on the ground. The Commission would be checking their performance, not only their compliance with EU rules.
Belarus opposition leader expresses “gratitude” to Romania and Klaus Iohannis for their solidarity: “We feel the support from Romania, Lithuania and Poland”
Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, the leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus, expressed her gratitude to Romania and President Klaus Iohannis for the support that Bucharest, together with Warsaw and Vilnius, has given to the democratic movement and the peaceful demonstrators that took the streets of Minsk and other Belarusian cities against the oppressive regime of Aleksandr Lukashenko.
Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, who took refuge in Lithuania, made this comments in an online intervention during a debate organized in Bucharest by the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania and the Centre for Conflict Prevention and Early Warning (CPC-EW) at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute.
“Given the opportunity, I would like to take the time to express my gratitude to our Romanian friends, who’s President (e.n. – Klaus Iohannis) on September 21st together with his Polish and Lithuanian colleagues signed a letter to the international community to help ensure that Belarusians receive the support we drastically need in our economical, political, and social transition. (…) The old saying, and friend in need is a friend indeed, has never seemed more resonant for Belarusians as our country is ruled by an autocrat giving order to use violence on peaceful demonstrators. We welcome, every bit of solidarity, as support, and we feel the support from Romania, Lithuania and Poland“, Tikhanovskaya said.
“Not so long ago, in 1989, Romania, Poland and Lithuania walked in the same shoes. Today, the time for Belarusians has come to unshackle ourselves, to acknowledge and let go the ghosts of our past and to look into the future“, she added.
Romania played has an active role in the European Union’s position on the situation in Belarus, the debate also taking place in the context of the Joint Declaration signed by the Presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania in support of a democratic Belarus, in which the three heads of state called on the European Union to identify economic support measures for a democratic Belarus.
The call of the three presidents has been included in the conclusions of the special European Council of 1-2 October, when the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union invited the European Commission to come up with proposals to support this country.
Previously, Romania provided 100,000 euros in support to Belarusian civil society and independent journalism. The Romanian ambassador to Minsk also joined his EU colleagues and visited Svetlana Aleksievich, a Nobel Prize winner and a member of the Democratic Opposition Coordinating Council, an entity that will receive the Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought from the European Parliament.
At the same time, in another gesture of solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, Romania decided to recall its ambassador from Minsk for consultations. Lithuania and Poland have decided to resort to this measure after Belarus recalled its ambassadors to Vilnius and Warsaw for consultations following EU sanctions on Belarusian officials accused of electoral fraud and human rights violations.
Also, both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies have adopted two declarations on the violation of fundamental human rights in Belarus, documents by which the Romanian Parliament expresses its solidarity with the Belarusian people, calls for an end to violence against peaceful protests in Belarus and considers necessary more articulated reaction ”from the international community in the event that the situation does not improve urgently.
Last but not least, Romania is among the countries requesting the inclusion of Alexandr Lukashenko on the list of sanctions of the European Union.
The situation in Belarus deteriorated following the presidential election on August 9, when the democratic opposition led by candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and civil society accused the regime of President Aleksandr Lukashenko of defrauding the election results.
Violent repression by the authoritarian regime in Minsk of the protests and demonstrations that followed, as well as suspicion of fraud in these elections, led the European Union to take a position in support of the democratic opposition and to take restrictive measures against Lukashenko regime officials.
There are major concerns at EU level and about Belarus’ interest in the size of nuclear energy and nuclear safety, given that the unsafe operation of the Astravets plant poses a major threat to the region and implicitly to the European Union.
The European Union has also warned that an additional list of sanctions could include Alexander Lukashenko, whose new presidential term is considered illegitimate by the Western community, which was adopted on October 12.
COVID-19: Vaccinul companiei germane CureVac a generat un răspuns imun la subiecții umani în prima fază de testare
Eurodeputatul Siegfried Mureșan anunță un acord în Parlamentul European asupra Mecanismului de Reziliență și Redresare: Putem spune cu certitudine că României îi vor reveni 79,9 miliarde euro
Manfred Weber face apel la familiile politice din UE să lupte împotriva conținutului online cu caracter terorist: Europa trebuie să acționeze unită
Comisia Europeană: Producția de gaze naturale a UE, cu 19% mai mică în primul semestru. România, al doilea mare producător, a extras cu 10% mai puțin
Republica Moldova: România subliniază că “este esenţial” ca turul al doilea al prezidențialelor să se desfăşoare în conformitate cu standardele europene
INTERVIU Eurodeputatul Eugen Tomac: Există șanse ca Republica Moldova să intre într-o nouă eră de stabilitate și siguranță
Mesajul Germaniei în “ajunul alegerilor prezidențiale istorice” din SUA: Europa este pregătită să apere moștenirea comună atlantică. SUA nu pot purta singure steagul valorilor occidentale
Republica Moldova. Corina Crețu o felicită pe Maia Sandu pentru câștigarea primului tur al prezidențialelor: Cetățenii doresc o apropiere mai mare de UE
Eurodeputatul Daniel Buda lansează un îndemn absolvenților de studii universitare să aplice la stagiile Robert Schuman de la Parlamentul European
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Eurodeputatul Marian-Jean Marinescu, raportorul PE pentru Cerul Unic European, speră că va finaliza cât mai rapid acest dosar ”esențial pentru viitorul aviației”
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru, la audierea lui Cosmin Boiangiu: Autoritatea Europeană a Muncii este pe mâini bune. Coordonarea în domeniul protecției sociale și al muncii este fundamentală
Ela Moraru, CEO Google România: Consiliul Naţional pentru Transformare Digitală ar trebui să susțină și să promoveze continuarea studiilor de către femei în domeniul IT&C, fiind necesară această forță de muncă
Violeta Luca, Microsoft: Crearea CNTD vine într-un moment foarte bun, pe o bază în care digitalizarea s-a făcut într-un ritm accelerat, efectul de transformare fiind unul structural
Lansarea CNTD. Călin Bota, secretar de stat în cadrul MFE: Vom colabora foarte bine cu ADR și în perioada următoare vom găsi soluții astfel încât marile sisteme publice să poată fi digitalizate
Sabin Sărmaș, președinte ADR: Consiliul Naţional pentru Transformare Digitală este un mic minister al transformării digitale a României, cu expertiză din mediul privat pentru instituțiile statului
Dacian Cioloș a votat adaptarea Politicii Agricole Comune la nevoile de mediu și protecția, în premieră, a lucrătorilor sezonieri prin condiționarea plății subvenției către ferme de respectarea drepturilor muncitorilor
Guvernul a aprobat proiectul privind structura suport în cazul celor 15 procurori delegați la Parchetul European, condus de Laura Codruța Kövesi
Ministrul Finanțelor, Florin Cîțu: Urmează discuţii foarte dure cu agenţiile de rating şi cu Comisia Europeană
Marian-Jean Marinescu, raportorul PE pentru politica de transport a UE: Comisia Europeană trebuie să prioritizeze finalizarea coridoarelor strategice și alocarea integrală a fondurilor pentru atingerea acestui obiectiv
