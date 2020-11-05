ENGLISH
Manfred Weber hails an historic agreement on the rule of law budget conditionality: The EPP Group kept the promise made during our European elections campaign
The deal reached between the European Parliament and the Council is an historic agreement all Europeans, says Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP Group in the European Parliament.
“The deal reached today is an historic agreement for all Europeans. While Member States failed to do so in July, the European Parliament has pushed for and finally obtained a mechanism to defend our European values. European citizens expected us to act and we did! The EPP Group kept the promise made during our European elections campaign. Throughout this negotiation, the EPP Group’s priority has been to make sure European taxpayers’ money is well spent and that a Member State that receives EU funds respects the basic principles of the rule of law. This is what has been achieved now, thanks to our political family’s determination”, said Weber, in a press release from the EPP Group.
EU countries that disrespect the rule of law will risk losing access to EU funds, under a provisional deal struck by Parliament and Council negotiators on Thursday.
According to a press release from the Parliament, MEPs succeeded in ensuring that the new law does not only apply when EU funds are misused directly, such as cases of corruption or fraud. It will also apply to systemic aspects linked to EU fundamental values that all member states must respect, such as freedom, democracy, equality, and respect for human rights including the rights of minorities.
Parliament’s negotiators also insisted that tax fraud and tax evasion are considered possible breaches, by including both individual cases and widespread and recurrent issues.
Moreover, they succeeded in securing a specific Article that clarifies the possible scope of the breaches by listing examples of cases, such as threatening the independence of the judiciary, failing to correct arbitrary/unlawful decisions, and limiting legal remedies.
Prevention
Crucially, MEPs succeeded in keeping a strong preventive aspect for the mechanism: not only can it be triggered when a breach is shown to directly affect the budget, but also when there is a serious risk that it may do so, thus ensuring that the mechanism prevents possible situations where EU funds could finance actions that are in conflict with EU values.
Protecting final beneficiaries
To ensure that the final beneficiaries who depend on the EU support – such as students, farmers, or NGOs – are not punished for the actions of their governments, MEPs insisted that they can file a complaint to the Commission via a web platform, which will assist them in ensuring they receive the due amounts. The Commission will also have the possibility to make a financial correction by reducing the next instalment of EU support to the respective country in question.
Functioning of the mechanism
MEPs succeeded in shortening the time that the EU institutions will have for the adoption of measures against a member state, if risks of breaches of the rule of law are identified, to a maximum of 7-9 months (down from 12-13 months as initially requested by Council).
The Commission, after establishing the existence of a breach, will propose to trigger the conditionality mechanism against an EU government. The Council then will have one month to adopt the proposed measures (or three months in exceptional cases), by a qualified majority. The Commission will use its rights to convene the Council to make sure the deadline is respected.
Next steps
The agreed compromise now needs to be adopted formally by the Parliament and EU ministers.
ENGLISH
Op-ed Nicolae Ștefănuță, vice-chair of EP Delegation for relations with the US: A character clash – Who will be the next president of the United States and why does it matter?
by Nicolae Ștefănuță
After all’s been said and done, after the candidates’ personalities have been thoroughly analyzed in all their complexities, the battle that will be waged today in the US is one for role models, character and the kind of person that will lead the free world.
This has been and will remain the main feature of this campaign.
The Democrats have tried to show America that Joe Biden is a decent human being. That he’s emphatic. That he’s someone who cares. And above all, that he’s humane.
That’s because the incumbent president is, in his own words, a shark, an unscrupulous winner-takes-all, a hard-nosed negotiator and someone who is fearless in the face of the pandemic.
Will America choose humane liberalism over stone cold wins, insularism, alternative “truths” shouted at the top of one’s lungs in spite of the actual facts, a lack of compassion? That’s today’s question for Americans.
For us, Romanians and Europeans, today is also about something else: it’s about the future of democracy. Basically, the way in which the United States will conduct themselves will be crucial for democracy’s credibility throughout the world.
Whether we like it or not, by ourselves, we Europeans lack the strength and the moral authority to fight and advance around the world a system that’s based on the rule of law, parliamentary democracy and a free society and economy, if we don’t have by our side the very symbol of these values: the United States, along with their president.
Who will win and why?
The winds of change may be blowing: by Monday morning, about 94 million Americans had already cast their vote, either in person, via early voting (34 million), or through the mail (60 million).
On the other hand, had the vote taken place back in February – before the pandemic – we would have almost surely witnessed a solid victory for Trump. His administration’s policies, coupled with deregulation, have fueled strong economic growth.
7 million new jobs were created during Trump’s first 3 years in office. Certainly, there was already a well-established positive trend by the time Trump took office. For comparison, 8 million new jobs were added during Obama’s last 3 years in office.
What set Trump apart however was that he brought back jobs in the industrial goods and manufacturing sector. For instance, thanks to a protectionist policy that also affected Romanian companies, Trump made possible the survival of steelworkers. Furthermore, some jobs that were written off as having been permanently offshored in the era of globalization actually started popping back up across American companies.
Lots of business people and workers praise the value of the policies promoted by the Trump administration and show understanding towards the inevitable economic fallout during the outbreak, something that The New York Times, a publication considered close to the Democrats, also recognizes.
This economic favorability, coupled with the possibility that some of Trump’s supporters may not be forthcoming about their preferred candidate when asked by pollsters, contribute to a certain degree of uncertainty when it comes to forecasting the election results.
On the other hand, it’s also worth pointing out that in the months leading up to the elections, the share of undecided voters has consistently been significantly lower than in previous election cycles and that the polls have been remarkably stable. That’s in spite of tumultuous news cycles and the record shattering $14 billion that will have been spent on the White House, the Senate and the House races by the end of these elections.
The US Postal Service and the mail-in ballot: Trump’s thinly veiled plan B in case of failure
60 million have already cast their ballots through the mail. By the time the polls close, it’s estimated that over 100 million will have voted in this manner. This is significant, given that in 2016, there were 126 million total votes, nearly a quarter of which were cast by mail.
Trump has already trumped up suspicions and unfunded accusations regarding the security of the mail-in voting process. This is hardly surprising, as mail-in voting doesn’t seem to favor him, with polls showing that Republicans prefer casting their vote in person. This comes after teams of Republican affiliated lawyers across many states have eroded the public’s (Republicans in particular) credibility in this type of vote.
Some states, such as Pennsylvania, mandate that two envelopes be used. The inner one, called the privacy envelope, is meant to separate the voter’s identifying information – used to confirm the eligibility of the voter – from his/her ballot, which shows how the person voted. For those voters who forget to use the inner envelope, their vote will be rejected.
Other states have shortened the deadline by which envelopes have to be delivered by the US Postal Service in order to be counted, irrespective of the fact that those envelopes were postmarked on time, a decision recently upheld by the US Supreme Court. It’s worth noting that the USPS has made major operational changes this year, including the removal of a number of mail sorting machines, changes which have adversely affected the on-time delivery of first-class mail.
Furthermore, certain states mandate that processing the mail-in ballots must not commence before Tuesday morning. This is in spite of states’ general lack of adequate funding and resources to quickly process the unprecedented volume of such ballots, given the strain on their budgets due to the pandemic.
It’s thus possible that we may face a scenario where Tuesday night’s presumptive winner, according to the exit polls and the partial counts of those ballots cast in person, may be different than the one resulting from the final tally, after all the envelopes have been opened and counted. We should also be prepared for intense, highly contested and unpredictable legal battles, especially if the margins in key battleground states like Pennsylvania or Florida turn out to be razor-thin.
Unbelievable, isn’t it?
Trump has declared on Monday that he won’t accept too long of a wait for the official results. The pressure being put on the mail-in ballot system is tremendous, and in a country with around 400 million guns being owned by private citizens, the potential for civil unrest and violence is high.
What will a new president bring for Romania and Europe?
We know what Trump brought to the table. He brought a transactional model based on barter and negotiation, which he applied across the board, internally and externally. The core of the NATO alliance was called into question. Europe was no longer seen as a strategic ally. The Paris Agreement was abandoned and doubt was cast over climate change itself.
The World Trade Organization is in chaos and lots of other international organizations have been weakened. Practically, no one knows what international law is worth nowadays or the amount of power still held by those institutions tasked with enforcing it.
Trump’s term was a boon to those who wish for a return to the power of individual nation states and a nightmare for those who consider that we depend upon each other in the world.
Biden, for a change, offers a political program with renewed impetus for the multilateral world. He wants to strengthen the WTO, WHO and reform NATO, in order to be leaner and more adapted to the present challenges. Biden will continue the policy of strengthening the Eastern Flank, as well as the plans for military investment projects in Romania and the neighboring region.
Biden has also announced that, on his first day in office, he will take action so that the US rejoins the Paris Agreement. Furthermore, he’s going to organize a “summit of democracies” meant to bring fresh energy to human rights and strengthen democratic democracies throughout the world.
Virtually, tomorrow’s elections are also a test for the American soft-power, not just the raw power of guns and money.
We must not expect a Biden that brings back the Obama era policies. Joe is different and, in many ways, more conservative than the one whom he served as vice president.
At the same time, Biden would preside over a divided, highly polarized United States of America. Regardless of the outcome, the winner will also have to adopt policies for the almost 50% of the voters who made a different choice. And due to America’s somewhat quirky election system, that number could even turn out to be significantly higher than 50%, in the case of an electoral college victory that’s accompanied by a loss of the popular vote.
We, as Europeans, have to remember that this president is America’s president and not our own, so we must calibrate our expectations accordingly.
In a race of passions and of two antithetical models, we can only put our hope in the robustness of the democratic mechanisms and in the elegance of the competitors. Democracy is more than a set of laws, it’s also a certain type of behaviour displayed by the competitors.
Democracy is good enough if we choose to cultivate it, to make it a model for our conduct from today onwards. Truly, there can be no democracy without democrats (lowercase “d”).
What we’re about to see in the United States over the next few days and weeks days will be an important test of resilience, one that’s going to significantly change our lives.
I’m not judging. It’s not a matter of right or wrong. It’s the sovereign choice of the American people. Nonetheless, today’s choice is about a winning model in the world of tomorrow’s politics, one that’s going to stay with us for a long time from now on.
Nicolae Ștefănuță is a Romanian politician who has been serving as a Member of the European Parliament for the Save Romania Union since 2019 and is a part of Renew Europe, the third largest group in the House.
In the European Parliament, Ștefănuță serves on the Committee on Budgets and on the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety. In 2020, he also joined the Special Committee on Beating Cancer.
In addition to his committee assignments, Ștefănuță is part of the parliament’s delegation for relations with the United States as a vice-chair of the delegation.
ENGLISH
Manfred Weber, EPP Group leader, calls on EU political families to fight against terrorist content online: The regulation of the internet is an area where Europe needs to act united
The regulation of the internet is an area where Europe needs to act united, states Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP Group in the European Parliament in an op-ed signed for the French media l’Opinion.
“How many more attacks will it take for the European left to take its responsibility for the security of Europeans?”, asks Weber rhetorically, while underlining that the case of Samuel Paty’s assassin shows that Islamist propaganda and hate speech on social networks play a decisive role in the radicalisation, recruitment and action of terrorists.
“The regulation of the internet is clearly an area where Europe needs to act united. In the upcoming days negotiators will try once again to unblock this file”, says Weber, in a post on social media.
He reminds that the EPP Group in the European Parliament welcomed the legal proposal in 2018, which empowers Member States’ to send orders to Internet platforms to remove content within one hour.
“This is not a theoretical discussion: between a video posted for 1, 3 or 24 hours, the difference is millions of views! Yet, despite the urgency, negotiations are blocked. During the negotiations the left has done everything it could to complicate the procedure of removal orders and undermine the effectiveness of the law” he explains.
A member of the Bavarian CSU junior partner of CDU in Germany, Manfred Weber mentions that in an attempt to unblock the file the German Presidency of the EU Council proposed a compromise that includes a clear definition of terrorist content and numerous guarantees to limit the risk of abuse.
“Despite this, the party political blockade continues. For years, the EPP Group in the European Parliament has been putting the security of Europeans first”, Weber adds, while calling for the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament and Greens/EFA in the European Parliament to do the same and act now to fight against terrorist content online.
“We should not need to be reminded by its urgency, before we finally act” Manfred Weber concludes.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Romania is an example in terms of minorities, and an over-regulation at EU level would be “harmful”
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) considers that Romania is an example in terms of minorities, and over-regulation at EU level would be ”harmful”.
“As for the Minority SafePack initiative, I fully support the democratic participation of citizens in EU decisions. But citizens’ initiatives, such as this one, cannot achieve the spirit and principles set out in the fundamental treaties of the European Union. In this sense, the initiative does not tell us that in order to make it happen, it is necessary to amend the EU treaties but also the constitutional order in the Member States. Likewise, the initiative speaks of collective rights on ethnic grounds given that at EU level there is not even a clear definition of a national minority. Moreover, the effects of the implementation of this initiative could generate an even greater polarization of societies, contrary to the EU objective – integration and cohesion “, underlined the MEP Vasile Blaga, according to the official press release, sent by CaleaEuropeana.ro
Minority Safe Pack is a package of law proposals for the safety of the national minorities, a set of EU legal acts that enable the promotion of minority rights, language rights, and the protection of their cultures. In short, it sums up our main objectives: safety for minorities and legislative package for minorities: ”We want the European Union to take responsibility and become a genuine promoter of cultural and linguistic diversity across Europe. We want the Copenhagen Criteria on protecting the rights of minorities to be observed also by the Member States of the EU.”
