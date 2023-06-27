ENGLISH
Marcel Ciolacu coordinated a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for the NRRP for the first time: The good news from the EC on the second payment request entrusts us with the responsibility to move forward
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu coordinated for the first time today, June 27, the meeting of the Interministerial Coordination Committee of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a working structure that brings together all the ministries responsible for fulfilling the commitments made by the Government under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.
The meeting reviewed the targets and milestones to be met for the submission of payment requests 3 and 4, as well as the progress made to update the NRRP to include the RePowerEU chapter.
The Prime Minister called for compliance with the deadlines set by the ministries and the Government for the implementation of reforms and investments.
„This Government is very much about reforms and the economy. The good news we received today from the European Commission, which approved the partially positive preliminary assessment of the second payment request, encourages and empowers us to move forward. And we will pursue our bold objectives. The reform of the public pension system is one of them. What we started yesterday in Parliament, the elimination of special pensions for senators and deputies, we will continue in the coming period to close this chapter as soon as possible, as Romanians naturally expect from the Government and the governing coalition”, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.
The European Commission has today endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of part of the milestones and targets linked to Romania’s second payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
On 16 December 2022, Romania submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the 49 milestones and 2 targets set out in the Council Implementing Decision for the second payment worth EUR 3,227,690,000, of which EUR 2,147,490,000 consists of grants and EUR 1,080,200,000 of loans. After looking at the evidence provided by the Romanian authorities, the Commission considered 47 milestones and 2 targets out of the 49 milestones and 2 targets to be satisfactorily fulfilled.
The Commission has found that two milestones related to energy investments (specifically, milestone 129 and milestone 133) have not been satisfactorily fulfilled. The Commission acknowledges the first steps already taken by Romania to fulfil these outstanding milestones, though important work remains to be done. The Commission is therefore activating the ‘payment suspension’ procedure, under Article 24(6) of the RRF Regulation. This procedure gives Member States additional time (6 months) to fulfil the outstanding milestones, while receiving a partial payment linked to the milestones and targets that have been satisfactorily fulfilled.
Nicolae Ciucă, after the approval of the second payment request: The almost €3 billion will significantly boost the country’s modernisation
Senate President Nicolae Ciucă welcomed the approval of the second payment request related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, of almost €3 billion, ”European money that will significantly boost the country’s modernisation in all key areas, especially infrastructure, health and education”.
”I have always said that Romania must continue to meet the targets and milestones of the NRRP, because investments are the best tool we have to fight inflation and price increases”, reiterated National Liberal Party Chairman.
He pointed out that, over the last year, ”the absorption rate of European funds has increased from 54% to a record 77%, which means that, for one year, 31 million euros entered Romania every day”.
”The National Liberal Party continues its commitment to make every effort so that Romania can absorb as much European money as possible, for the development of communities and the increase of living standards”, Nicolae Ciucă assured.
The 47 milestones and 2 targets that have been satisfactorily fulfilled demonstrate progress in the implementation of Romania's recovery and resilience plan.
The Commission has found that two milestones related to energy investments (specifically, milestone 129 and milestone 133) have not been satisfactorily fulfilled.
The 47 milestones and 2 targets that have been satisfactorily fulfilled demonstrate progress in the implementation of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan.
The Commission has found that two milestones related to energy investments (specifically, milestone 129 and milestone 133) have not been satisfactorily fulfilled.
Romania’s recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures organised in fifteen thematic components. The plan is supported by more than €29 billion in grants and loans, 13% of which (€3.7 billion) was disbursed to Romania as pre-financing in December 2021 (€1.8 billion in pre-financing from grants) and in January 2022 (€1.9 billion in pre-financing from loans). On 27 October 2022, Romania received the first instalment of €2.6 billion (€1.8 billion in grants and €0.8 billion in loans) net of pre-financing.
PM Ciolacu: We see certain political leaders suggesting that Romania should leave the EU, forgetting that we received over 54 billions euros from the EU
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Friday said that there are political leaders who suggest Romania should leave the European Union, forgetting the benefits that the EU membership offers.
He added that politicians who forget how important the “NATO umbrella” is, especially in the context of a security crisis, should be asked what alternatives they support.
“Now, we can see how important our NATO membership is. We also see certain political leaders who come up and suggest that Romanians should leave the European Union, forgetting that from the European Union Romania has received over 54 billion euros, which are found in the infrastructure and the development of the country, forgetting how important NATO and the NATO umbrella are at this moment, especially in a major regional security crisis for the whole of Europe, with a conflict in Europe in the year 2023. When you see them express such opinions, maybe you ask them what they will put in place. Maybe they have other concepts,” Ciolacu told a news conference, according to Agerpres.
Regarding his social media post on Thursday after threats from the governor of Kherson regarding the attack of the Giurgiulesti bridge, Ciolacu said that the Romanian government had to have a reaction.
“I think the threat was only a test and it was mandatory for the Romanian government to have a reaction. I saw that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also had one. I had one too, as the prime minister and also as a Romanian. We are under an obligation to offer security to Moldova. Remember that there are Romanians like me, just like you, living in Moldova. And I was under that obligation,” said Ciolacu.
Marcel Boloș, successful approval as Minister of Finance: Fiscal-budgetary consolidation and sustainability of public finances, important for joining the Eurozone
Fiscal-budgetary consolidation and the sustainability of public finances, two important objectives for joining the euro area, will be high on the agenda of the Ministry of Public Finance, said Marcel Bolos, confirmed on Wednesday as head of the ministry.
Marcel Boloș was endorsed with 30 votes “for”, 10 “against” and 3 “abstentions” by the members of the relevant committees of the two Houses of Parliament.
From this point of view, close monitoring of the evolution of the budget deficit, together with improved collection of budget revenues, together with better methods for combating tax evasion or even in the area of eliminating budget waste – these are objectives and measures that we must consider in order to lay the foundations for fiscal-budgetary consolidation. This is an extremely important criterion, including for joining the euro area, and that is why Romania needs to pursue this objective closely in the coming period, and it is a priority for the Ministry of Finance in order to enter into a logic that ensures the implementation of this objective, an extremely important criterion for joining the Eurozone,” said Boloș.
Read also: Implementing the European minimum wage, increasing the purchasing power to 82% of the EU average and updating the strategy for joining the Eurozone, among the economic priorities of the Ciolacu government
Eurozone accession is foreseen in the programme for government, although no clear timetable is given. The objectives include: the adoption of the euro by updating the strategic documents based on and agreed in 2019 by all the institutions concerned – the National Plan for the adoption of the euro and the Report substantiating this plan – according to a new Roadmap appropriate to post-pandemic economic and social conditions; and increasing real convergence with the European economies by achieving a GDP per capita at standard purchasing parity of at least 80% of the EU27 average by 2024.
