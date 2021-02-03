Connect with us

Marteen Verwey (European Commission): If used wisely, the recovery funds will boost Romania’s economy. They represent more than 13% of the county’s GDP

Romania could benefit from a very sizeable support from the 672.5 billion euros Recovery Resilience Facility (RRF), with 14.25 billion euros in grants and another 15 billion in loans, said Marteen Verwey, European Commission’s Director General for Economic and Financial Affairs, during an online debate organised by CaleaEuropeana.ro on the state of play of the RRF and Romania’s National Plan for Recovery and Resilience.

The EU official emphasised that the amount of grants represent more than 6% of Romania’s GDP and the loans around 7% of its GDP. This mean around 13% of the national GDP.

“These are very very sizable amounts that come on top of the regular multi annual budgets”, he stressed, during a debate together with MEP Dragoș Pîslaru, co-rapporteur of the European Parliament for the RRF and former MEP Cristian Ghinea, now the Minister of Investments and European Projects in the Romanian Government.

In order to access these funds, Romania must be present to the European Commission a National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (NRRP) until April 30th.

Marteen Verwey underlined that Romania needs to focus its NRRF on a mix of investments and reforms.

If used wisely these funds could provide a significant boost to the economy. And also the social conditions in Romania. And what is required for this to happen is, first a very solid plan that addresses the key challenges of Romania to an appropriate mix of investments and reforms. Secondly, it requires a very strong implementation”, he added.

The Commission’s official mentioned that the 20 countries specific recommendations issued by the European Commission provide the required direction for reforms and investment to address challenges.

The country specific recommendations for Romania are focusing on improving the quality and effectiveness of Public Administration and the predictability of decision making, as well as the strengthening of the corporate governance of state owned enterprises and improving the preparation privatization and implementation of large projects and the efficiency of public procurement.

“They also address shortcomings in education, health, social sectors and investments in relevant sectors such as transport energy digital and environmental infrastructure and immigration” Verwey explained.

“And, in our view these should come early in the in the process because without such reforms, it will simply not be possible for Romania to absorb the amounts of funding that is available from the European level so this is very, very important” he concluded.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the central pillar of the Next Generation EU 750 billion euros fund adopted by EU leaders to tackle the consequences of COVID-19 and to build and transform the European economy on a green and digital basis, two of the requirements for the national governments being to spend at least 37% of funds on green transition and at least 20% on digital.

