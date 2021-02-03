ENGLISH
Marteen Verwey (European Commission): If used wisely, the recovery funds will boost Romania’s economy. They represent more than 13% of the county’s GDP
Romania could benefit from a very sizeable support from the 672.5 billion euros Recovery Resilience Facility (RRF), with 14.25 billion euros in grants and another 15 billion in loans, said Marteen Verwey, European Commission’s Director General for Economic and Financial Affairs, during an online debate organised by CaleaEuropeana.ro on the state of play of the RRF and Romania’s National Plan for Recovery and Resilience.
The EU official emphasised that the amount of grants represent more than 6% of Romania’s GDP and the loans around 7% of its GDP. This mean around 13% of the national GDP.
“These are very very sizable amounts that come on top of the regular multi annual budgets”, he stressed, during a debate together with MEP Dragoș Pîslaru, co-rapporteur of the European Parliament for the RRF and former MEP Cristian Ghinea, now the Minister of Investments and European Projects in the Romanian Government.
In order to access these funds, Romania must be present to the European Commission a National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (NRRP) until April 30th.
Marteen Verwey underlined that Romania needs to focus its NRRF on a mix of investments and reforms.
“If used wisely these funds could provide a significant boost to the economy. And also the social conditions in Romania. And what is required for this to happen is, first a very solid plan that addresses the key challenges of Romania to an appropriate mix of investments and reforms. Secondly, it requires a very strong implementation”, he added.
The Commission’s official mentioned that the 20 countries specific recommendations issued by the European Commission provide the required direction for reforms and investment to address challenges.
The country specific recommendations for Romania are focusing on improving the quality and effectiveness of Public Administration and the predictability of decision making, as well as the strengthening of the corporate governance of state owned enterprises and improving the preparation privatization and implementation of large projects and the efficiency of public procurement.
“They also address shortcomings in education, health, social sectors and investments in relevant sectors such as transport energy digital and environmental infrastructure and immigration” Verwey explained.
“And, in our view these should come early in the in the process because without such reforms, it will simply not be possible for Romania to absorb the amounts of funding that is available from the European level so this is very, very important” he concluded.
The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the central pillar of the Next Generation EU 750 billion euros fund adopted by EU leaders to tackle the consequences of COVID-19 and to build and transform the European economy on a green and digital basis, two of the requirements for the national governments being to spend at least 37% of funds on green transition and at least 20% on digital.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: “Minority SafePack”, a predictable outcome formalized by the European Commission
MEP Vasile Blaga has spoken out on several occasions about the citizens’ initiative “Minority SafePack” which gathered the signatures of over one million European citizens in 2013 and stresses that this initiative, in short, aimed to introduce a package of measures to protect minorities at European Union level to be actively implemented by the European Commission.
”Romania has initiated several steps, both at the Tribunal of the European Union and in positions at the level of the European Parliament, in order to block this initiative,” Vasile Blaga told to Calea Europeană.
According to the MEP, the arguments that supported these steps showed that no such initiative can go beyond the scope of the EU treaties, but also the constitutional order of the Member States: “In addition, I argued in the debates in the European Parliament and the public, the fact that the problems of national minorities can be managed very well through the national legislations of each member state, Romania being here an example of good practice. ”
Vasile Blaga underlines Romania’s position: “Let it be very clear, Romania is a supporter of minority rights and I think this can be seen on the spot, in the Bucharest legislature and at the local level. But Romania is also a supporter of the law and of the functioning treaties of the European Union that do not allow the European Commission to propose legislation in the field of minorities, an area exclusively within the competence of the national states.”
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Romania’s PM reminded his Dutch counterpart a reality. Romania has been prepared since 2011 to become a Schengen member
Liberal MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomed on Saturday the position expressed by Prime Minister Florin Cîțu, who conveyed to his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte that Romania has been ready to enter the Schengen area for ten years now.
“I did not miss any opportunity in the European Parliament to reaffirm this clear fact: Romania and Bulgaria are full Schengen members. Romania has been prepared since 2011 to enter Schengen. Unfortunately, political barriers have kept Romania far from this goal. It is good that the Prime Minister of Romania reminded the interim Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, of this reality. Sometimes, the excess of politics creates parallel realities in the European Union”, said Vasile Blaga in a statement for CaleaEuropeană.ro.
As Minister of Internal Affairs two times, 2004-2007 and 2009-2010, Blaga had an essential contribution in Romania’s fulfilling of the justice and home affairs requirements in the context of its accession to the European Union and in the context of preparing our country to enter the free movement Schengen.
On Monday, Prime Minister Florin Cîțu had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, in which they discussed the deepening of bilateral economic and political relations, as well as the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process in Romania and the Netherlands. In this context, the head of the Government from Bucharest raised with his Dutch counterpart the legitimate question of joining the Schengen area.
Subsequently, Romania’s message was doubled by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, who conveyed at the meeting of the Informal Council Justice and Home Affairs that Romania should benefit as soon as possible from the rights of any Schengen Member State and requested the acceleration of discussions in this sense.
The Netherlands is one of the countries that explicitly opposes the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area amid the corruption that exists in the two states, as well as the non-fulfilment of certain conditions within the MCV. However, the European Commission has emphasized that the two states met the technical obligations, recommending the admission of Romania and Bulgaria in the free movement area. In turn, the European Parliament supports the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area.
ENGLISH
Launch of the European Project Team2Share: Integrated Training & Teaching for Learning further aiming Knowledge Sharing Across Generations
The National Scientific Research Institute for Labour and Social Protection (INCSMPS, Romania) will host the ”Team2Share: Integrated Training & Teaching for Learning further aiming Knowledge Sharing Across Generations” project (no. KA2 2020-1-RO01-KA204-079963), financed by the European Commission, Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency, through the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union, during the period 01/11/2020 – 31/10/2022.
In partnership with eight other European organisations from four European Union countries (Austria, Belgium, Greece, Romania) plus Turkey, INCSMPS aims through this project to support the acquiring of key competences, including basic skills for all through the development and transfer of innovative learning methods for low-skilled adults, including but not limited to vulnerable groups.
The project was elaborated in a context where almost three quarters of the population in the EU has at least an upper secondary qualification, yet basic literacy and numeracy skills cannot be taken for granted. In 2017, around 61 million adults aged 25 to 64 had stopped their formal education before completing upper secondary education.
Further, we will lay down the partners involved in the project, main objectives, target group and deliverables, termed ”intellectual outputs”.
Partners:
- ANA (Romania)
- EMC (Romania)
- Culti Multi (Greece)
- K.A.N.E (Greece)
- BLICK (Austria)
- e-BL LLC (Turkey)
- TAKIDD(Turkey)
- EfVET (Belgium)
The main objectives of the project are:
- Strengthening key skills, including life skills, through introducing innovative methods useful for teachers and trainers;
- Supporting the development and uptake of innovative approaches in learning methodologies and digital technologies for teaching and learning;
- Improving the access to training for low skilled adults, with focus on vulnerable groups by increasing quality, supply and accessibility of learning opportunities tailored to their learning needs;
- Providing opportunities for professional development of teachers/trainers through the development of effective digital, open and innovative methods supporting the work with low skilled adults.
The Team2Share project’s target group consists of: trainers, teachers, mentors who work with low-skill adults and low-skilled adults with a focus on youth, women, low-skilled seniors. It will include 120 low skilled adults, 50 teachers/trainers/mentors, 15 experts.
The project will develop during 2 years of implementation 3 intellectual outputs as follows:
- Training programme for trainers/teachers/mentors working with low skilled adults, consisting of a training curriculum and content that will be inserted in an ICT state of the art tool “Android application – App1” which will be based on an innovative methodology “team-oriented learning in interactive working groups” that was developed based on the principle “reproduction of the learning material in its own words deepens the acquired knowledge”.
- Training programme for low skilled adults aiming their Team2Share, consisting of a training curriculum and content developed and included in second app, namely “Android application – Team2Share App2
- Guidelines for Formative Monitoring and Assessment of learning outcomes, consisting in a collection of methods for formative performance monitoring, including numerous methods of performance assessment in various formats, aiming to increase performance motivation through targeted and helpful feedback.
Team2Share
Cristian Bușoi, președintele Comisiei ITRE din PE: Agenda noastră trebuie să-și concentreze eforturile asupra sectoarelor strategice pentru a deveni lideri în domenii precum robotica, comerțul sau sănătatea
Grupul PPE din Comitetul European al Regiunilor cere implicarea autorităților locale și regionale în implementarea rapidă a planurilor de redresare economică
Eurodeputatul Marian-Jean Marinescu: Planul european de combatere a cancerului, un prim pas foarte important
Cazul Navalnîi: De la București, ministrul spaniol de externe solicită eliberarea opozantului rus. Ministrul român îi cere șefului diplomației UE să transmită un semnal puternic în vizita la Moscova
Mario Draghi, fostul șef al BCE și salvatorul zonei euro, are sarcina de a forma noul guvern italian și de a repune Italia pe picioare post-pandemie
SUA și Rusia au prelungit oficial Tratatul nuclear New START până în 2026. România și celelalte țări NATO salută decizia
Ministrul spaniol de externe, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, a exprimat ”sprijinul deplin al Spaniei” pentru obiectivul României de a adera la spațiul Schengen și la OCDE
Comisia Europeană lansează Planul european de combatere a cancerului: Va fi finanțat cu 4 miliarde de euro
Dragoș Pîslaru: Noul PNRR este mult mai coerent și profită de „flexibilitatea contabilă” de alocare a fondurilor pentru a bifa procentele de 37% pe tranziția ecologică și de 20% pe digital
Marteen Verwey (European Commission): If used wisely, the recovery funds will boost Romania’s economy. They represent more than 13% of the county’s GDP
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Maarten Verwey, director general al DG ECFIN, îndeamnă România să elaboreze un plan național de redresare și reziliență ”solid”: Fondurile alocate prin MRR pot fi un real impuls pentru economie
Cristian Bușoi, președintele Comisiei pentru cercetare din PE, și ministrul portughez pentru Știință, a cărui țară asigură președinția Consiliului UE, au lansat Programul Orizont Europa: Am dat startul revoluției inovării și cercetării în UE
CaleaEuropeană.ro și eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru organizează dezbaterea “UE și România pe calea redresării: Transformarea economiei prin MRR și PNRR” (LIVE, 3 februarie, ora 11:00)
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru, mesaj către Londra: Accesul la beneficiile sociale și drepturile cetățenilor români înregistrați pentru a rămâne în Regatul Unit trebuie să fie protejate
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Pîslaru, distins cu Premiul de Excelență pentru Implicarea în Protecția Lucrătorilor Transfrontalieri: Continuăm să ne asigurăm că se fac pași spre protejarea drepturilor acestora
COVID-19: Ministerul Sănătății a semnat o comandă pentru 9 milioane de vaccinuri CureVac
Comemorarea Holocaustului. Ambasadorul Germaniei la București îndeamnă cetățenii să se alăture inițiativei ce îşi propune realizarea unui ”monument digital” al victimelor nazismului
Ministrul de externe, Bogdan Aurescu, despre introducerea unui certificat de vaccinare anti-COVID-19 unic la nivelul UE: Trebuie să evităm ”orice abordare discriminatorie”. Discuțiile continuă
Dragoș Pîslaru: Statele membre ar trebui să profite de majorarea de 3% din FEAD pentru a sprijini persoanele defavorizate în timpul pandemiei COVID-19
Eugen Tomac i-a solicitat șefului politicii externe a UE să creeze mecanisme care să condiționeze sprijinul financiar acordat partenerilor de garantarea accesului minorităților naționale la educație în limba maternă
Trending
-
ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Premierul Florin Cîțu i-a transmis telefonic omologului olandez că România este „pe deplin pregătită” să intre în Schengen
-
Corina Crețu6 days ago
Corina Crețu îi invită pe cetățeni să semneze o petiție care să determine instituțiile UE să emită o directivă europeană pentru locuințe decente
-
U.E.4 days ago
Emmanuel Macron cere Marii Britanii să se decidă cine îi sunt aliații: “Prieteni pe jumătate nu este un concept. Brexit-ul a fost o greșeală și s-a bazat pe minciuni”
-
CONSILIUL EUROPEAN1 week ago
Angela Merkel respinge, la Forumul de la Davos, ideea ca Europa să aleagă între SUA și China: Să evităm construirea de blocuri de tipul Războiului Rece
-
INTERNAȚIONAL1 week ago
Joe Biden, avertisment către Vladimir Putin în prima lor convorbire telefonică: SUA vor reacționa ferm la acțiunile Rusiei împotriva noastră și a aliaților