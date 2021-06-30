ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga about the EU Cohesion Package: “Romania has the chance for the biggest investments in the last 30 years”
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the publication in the Official Journal of the EU of the Cohesion Package, which consists of 3 regulations concerning the Territorial Cooperation Objective (Interreg), the European Regional Development Fund and the Cohesion Fund. The Cohesion Package totals EUR 330 billion for the financial period 2021-2027.
„Romania’s chance lies in attracting the maximum level of these funds, which, when added together, could result in the largest volume of investment in the last 30 years”, said the EPP MEP for CaleaEuropeană.
The so-called “cohesion package” comprises the European Territorial Cooperation Goal (Interreg), the European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund, as well as the Common Provisions Regulation, a set of norms governing EU regional, cohesion and social funds over the next seven years.
All three regulations will be published in the EU’s Official Journal on 30 June and will enter into force the following day.
In line with the new common provision rules, both Interreg and the Regional and Cohesion Funds will have to direct at least 30% of their resources to climate action, the circular economy and investments in sustainable growth and job creation. They also foresee specific measures for SMEs and outermost regions.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: EU COVID-19 certificate, a big step towards post-pandemic European reform
With a few days to go before the entry into force of the COVID-19 Digital Green Certificate, MEP Vasile Blaga stressed that “only a correct and rigorous implementation will avoid any form of discrimination, which opponents of this digital certificate claim.”
“Based on this premise, we can say that 1 July marks the start of the single European Union rules on the mobility of citizens of the Member States”, said Vasile Blaga in a statement for the news platform Calea Europeană.
The liberal MEP says that the introduction of the COVID certificate is an extremely important step towards a return to normality, to the situation before the outbreak of the pandemic: “It is a big plus for the European labour market, for tourism and for the health security of the European Union”.
“The post-pandemic COVID reform will be highly successful by combining the uniform implementation of the COVID green certificate with the maintenance of EU-wide vaccination campaigns and the accelerated roll-out of national recovery and resilience plans”, added the Liberal MEP.
The certificate will be issued free of charge by national authorities and be available in either digital or paper format containing a QR code. The document will certify that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has a recent negative test result or has recovered from the infection. In practice, these will be three distinct certificates. A common EU framework will make certificates interoperable and verifiable across the European Union, as well as prevent fraud and forgery.
The system will apply from 1 July 2021 and be in place for 12 months. The certificate will not be a precondition for free movement and will not be considered a travel document.
ENGLISH
VirtualCall – m-Training for Inactive Women Aiming their Employment as Call Center Agents at their Homes
INCSMPS implements, together with 5 EU countries, the ERASMUS+ project VirtualCall- m-Training for Inactive Women Aiming their Employment as Call Center Agents at their Homes (2020-1-TR01-KA202-094553 “Erasmus+ Project”) aiming “to e-train inactive women for their e-employment as call center representatives, to work from their homes”.
The training concept also includes e-stage possibility for efficient and complete result achievement. After such a program, individuals will be ready to start working, without needing extra steps.
The MAIN OBJECTIVE is “to increase the employability of inactive women in a profitable scheme for both employee and employer, under current market conditions”.
OUTPUT: Integrated e-Training and e-Stage portal supported by Android APP will allow future call center representatives to be e-trained and practice by means of calling each other and simulating clients in changing roles. Grading/rating anonymously and repetition of e- learning modules depending on the strengths/weaknesses, re-studying while repeating e-courses and similar features will bring the possibility of satisfactory self-evaluation before starting to actual work.
IMPACT: After having this kind of e-training and e-stage opportunity, home-based employment possibility for inactive women will not be a dream any more. Thus, this will surely open a new challenging door for inactive women, including women with physical disabilities; for them to work from their homes and integrate themselves into labor market.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: It’s vital that Romania continues to implement regional and local programmes through the EU cohesion package
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the positive vote of the Council of the European Union for the Cohesion Package 2021-2027 worth €330 billion, of which Romania will benefit from around €28 billion.
“The European Union’s main investment programme is cohesion policy. As far as Romania is concerned, the cohesion funds must continue to finance the development gaps between the older Member States and those that have integrated later. It is vital that Romania continues to implement regional and local programmes. At the same time, investments financed by the cohesion funds will to a large extent also ensure recovery from the pandemic, alongside the funds specifically earmarked through the NRDP”, said the NLP MEP for the news platform Calea Europeana.
According to MEP Vasile Blaga, “the two funding programmes must be complementary, both having sustainable objectives – from infrastructure funding to green transition and digitalisation projects”.
”The European Parliament will now vote on the Council’s position before it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union in June, most likely during the plenary session in Strasbourg”, added the EPP MEP.
The Council gave its final green light to the adoption of the cohesion package for the financial period 2021-2027.
The package is a set of regulations governing the structural and investment funds, which amount to more than €330 billion (in 2018 prices) or nearly one third of the EU’s long-term budget. The funds will finance regional and local projects designed to reduce economic and social disparities between member states and regions, while boosting a sustainable recovery from the pandemic by investing in green and digital priorities.
Gheorghe Falcă, bilanț la doi ani de activitate în Parlamentul European: “România a fost forța motrice a integrării europene”
PAC: Daniel Buda, vicepreședintele Comisiei AGRI din PE, îi invită pe fermieri să colaboreze cu autoritățile naționale în elaborarea Planului Național Strategic pentru ca nevoile din teren să se regăsească în acest plan
Eurodeputatul Dan Motreanu: Noua PAC va consolida drepturile lucrătorilor sezonieri
Comisia Europeană invită statele membre să-și înainteze cererile de sprijin tehnic pentru proiectele de reformă din cadrul CFM 2021-2027 și NextGenerationEU
MEP Vasile Blaga about the EU Cohesion Package: “Romania has the chance for the biggest investments in the last 30 years”
Comisia Europeană revizuiește normele UE pentru a consolida drepturile consumatorilor într-o lume remodelată de digitalizare
Miniștrii de externe ai statelor G20 au adoptat o declarație privind securitatea alimentară, cu scopul de a eradica foametea
Eurodeputatul Vasile Blaga, despre Pachetul de Coeziune al UE: ”Romania are șansa celor mai mari investiții din ultimii 30 de ani”
Agenția Internațională a Energiei face apel la relansarea energiei hidro, ”gigantul uitat al electricităţii curate”, pentru atingerea neutralității climatice
Angela Merkel, primul cancelar din istoria Germaniei distins cu “Medalia Harnack” pentru servicii remarcabile aduse științei și cercetării
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Armin Laschet, candidatul CDU-CSU la funcția de cancelar al Germaniei, semnalează: Vom sista gazele primite prin Nord Stream 2 dacă Moscova abuzează de gazoduct
Premierul Florin Cîțu: Vrem ca relația economică din România și Germania să devină și mai puternică. Ne vom bate pentru investiţii pe piaţa internaţională
Bogdan Aurescu, la finalul turneului diplomatic româno-austro-lituanian în Caucazul de Sud: Vom continua să pledăm pentru o mai mare implicare a UE în regiune, în beneficiul perspectivelor de viitor ale celor trei țări
Secretarul general al ONU a reiterat în plenul PE necesitatea unui plan global de vaccinare anti-COVID
Klaus Iohannis, despre stadiul aprobării PNRR: Situația este destul de bună. Discuțiile cu Comisia sunt foarte benefice
Comisia Europeană aprobă PNRR-ul de 39,4 mld. de euro al Franței. Parisul va primi 5,1 mld. de euro prefinanțare pentru redresare
Președintele CoR, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, la plenara inaugurală a CoFoE: Cetățenii trebuie să înțeleagă că Bruxelles și UE nu sunt departe de ei. Europa e pretutindeni
MAE, reprezentat la plenara inaugurală a CoFoE de secretarul de stat Iulia Matei: Vom avea datoria comună de a propune cele mai bune soluții pentru o UE mai puternică pentru cetățeni
Alin Mituța, la plenara inaugurală a Conferinței privind Viitorul Europei: E o șansă enormă pe care noi, românii, o avem pentru a face o Europă a viitorului care să arate așa cum ne-am dori
Plenara inaugurală a CoFoE. Dubravka Šuica, vicepreședinte al CE: Pentru prima dată, voi, cetățenii, aveți această Conferință pe picior de egalitate cu reprezentanții aleși
Team2Share
Trending
-
NATO6 days ago
Germania a trimis două avioane de luptă în România pentru a se alătura forțelor britanice în apărarea spațiului aerian al NATO la Marea Neagră
-
EUROPARLAMENTARI ROMÂNI6 days ago
Eurodeputatul PMP Traian Băsescu solicită, în plenul Parlamentului European, ridicarea MCV pentru România
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA1 week ago
Declarație comună SUA-UE privind vizele pentru români: Sunt salutate progresele celor patru state UE care nu fac parte încă din programul Visa Waiver
-
CONSILIUL EUROPEAN5 days ago
Summitul UE, tensionat de legea anti-LGBT din Ungaria: Viktor Orban, invitat să activeze articolul 50 din tratat și să părăsească Uniunea Europeană
-
ROMÂNIA6 days ago
Buzăul primește titlul de ”Cel mai bun brand de oraș din Europa”, învingând Parisul în finală