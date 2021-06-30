Connect with us

MEP Vasile Blaga about the EU Cohesion Package: “Romania has the chance for the biggest investments in the last 30 years”

Published

55 mins ago

on

©Vasile Blaga/ Facebook

MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the publication in the Official Journal of the EU of the Cohesion Package, which consists of 3 regulations concerning the Territorial Cooperation Objective (Interreg), the European Regional Development Fund and the Cohesion Fund. The Cohesion Package totals EUR 330 billion for the financial period 2021-2027.

„Romania’s chance lies in attracting the maximum level of these funds, which, when added together, could result in the largest volume of investment in the last 30 years”, said the EPP MEP for CaleaEuropeană.

Parliament adopted on Wednesday three EU funds to strengthen the EU’s economic, social and territorial cohesion with a total of 243 billion euro.

The so-called “cohesion package” comprises the European Territorial Cooperation Goal (Interreg), the European Regional Development Fund and Cohesion Fund, as well as the Common Provisions Regulation, a set of norms governing EU regional, cohesion and social funds over the next seven years.

All three regulations will be published in the EU’s Official Journal on 30 June and will enter into force the following day.

In line with the new common provision rules, both Interreg and the Regional and Cohesion Funds will have to direct at least 30% of their resources to climate action, the circular economy and investments in sustainable growth and job creation. They also foresee specific measures for SMEs and outermost regions.

Diana Zaim este foto jurnalist, câștigătoare a Premiul Publicului la European Youth Event 2020, cel mai mare eveniment pentru tineri organizat de Parlamentul European. Absolventă a secției germană-portugheză în cadrul Universității din București, Diana urmează în prezent programul de master ”Relații Internaționale și Integrare Europeană” în cadrul SNSPA. Pasionată de promovarea valorilor europene, Diana este parte a comunității Model European Union, cea mai amplă simulare la nivel european a procesului decizional din cadrul Uniunii Europene.

MEP Vasile Blaga: EU COVID-19 certificate, a big step towards post-pandemic European reform

Published

2 days ago

on

June 28, 2021

By

With a few days to go before the entry into force of the COVID-19 Digital Green Certificate, MEP Vasile Blaga stressed that “only a correct and rigorous implementation will avoid any form of discrimination, which opponents of this digital certificate claim.”

“Based on this premise, we can say that 1 July marks the start of the single European Union rules on the mobility of citizens of the Member States”, said Vasile Blaga in a statement for the news platform Calea Europeană.

The liberal MEP says that the introduction of the COVID certificate is an extremely important step towards a return to normality, to the situation before the outbreak of the pandemic: “It is a big plus for the European labour market, for tourism and for the health security of the European Union”.

“The post-pandemic COVID reform will be highly successful by combining the uniform implementation of the COVID green certificate with the maintenance of EU-wide vaccination campaigns and the accelerated roll-out of national recovery and resilience plans”, added the Liberal MEP.

The certificate will be issued free of charge by national authorities and be available in either digital or paper format containing a QR code. The document will certify that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has a recent negative test result or has recovered from the infection. In practice, these will be three distinct certificates. A common EU framework will make certificates interoperable and verifiable across the European Union, as well as prevent fraud and forgery.

The system will apply from 1 July 2021 and be in place for 12 months. The certificate will not be a precondition for free movement and will not be considered a travel document.

VirtualCall – m-Training for Inactive Women Aiming their Employment as Call Center Agents at their Homes

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 15, 2021

By

INCSMPS implements, together with 5 EU countries, the ERASMUS+ project VirtualCall- m-Training for Inactive Women Aiming their Employment as Call Center Agents at their Homes (2020-1-TR01-KA202-094553 “Erasmus+ Project”) aiming “to e-train inactive women for their e-employment as call center representatives, to work from their homes”.

The training concept also includes e-stage possibility for efficient and complete result achievement. After such a program, individuals will be ready to start working, without needing extra steps.

The MAIN OBJECTIVE is “to increase the employability of inactive women in a profitable scheme for both employee and employer, under current market conditions”. 

OUTPUT: Integrated e-Training and e-Stage portal supported by Android APP will allow future call center representatives to be e-trained and practice by means of calling each other and simulating clients in changing roles. Grading/rating anonymously and repetition of e- learning modules depending on the strengths/weaknesses, re-studying while repeating e-courses and similar features will bring the possibility of satisfactory self-evaluation before starting to actual work. 

IMPACT: After having this kind of e-training and e-stage opportunity, home-based employment possibility for inactive women will not be a dream any more. Thus, this will surely open a new challenging door for inactive women, including women with physical disabilities; for them to work from their homes and integrate themselves into labor market. 

MEP Vasile Blaga: It’s vital that Romania continues to implement regional and local programmes through the EU cohesion package

Published

4 weeks ago

on

May 31, 2021

By

MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the positive vote of the Council of the European Union for the Cohesion Package 2021-2027 worth €330 billion, of which Romania will benefit from around €28 billion.

“The European Union’s main investment programme is cohesion policy. As far as Romania is concerned, the cohesion funds must continue to finance the development gaps between the older Member States and those that have integrated later. It is vital that Romania continues to implement regional and local programmes. At the same time, investments financed by the cohesion funds will to a large extent also ensure recovery from the pandemic, alongside the funds specifically earmarked through the NRDP”, said the NLP MEP for the news platform Calea Europeana.

According to MEP Vasile Blaga, “the two funding programmes must be complementary, both having sustainable objectives – from infrastructure funding to green transition and digitalisation projects”.

”The European Parliament will now vote on the Council’s position before it is published in the Official Journal of the European Union in June, most likely during the plenary session in Strasbourg”, added the EPP MEP.

The Council gave its final green light to the adoption of the cohesion package for the financial period 2021-2027.

The package is a set of regulations governing the structural and investment funds, which amount to more than €330 billion (in 2018 prices) or nearly one third of the EU’s long-term budget. The funds will finance regional and local projects designed to reduce economic and social disparities between member states and regions, while boosting a sustainable recovery from the pandemic by investing in green and digital priorities.

 

