MEP Vasile Blaga about the EU Cohesion Package: “Romania has the chance for the biggest investments in the last 30 years”

With a few days to go before the entry into force of the COVID-19 Digital Green Certificate, MEP Vasile Blaga stressed that “only a correct and rigorous implementation will avoid any form of discrimination, which opponents of this digital certificate claim.”

“Based on this premise, we can say that 1 July marks the start of the single European Union rules on the mobility of citizens of the Member States”, said Vasile Blaga in a statement for the news platform Calea Europeană.

The liberal MEP says that the introduction of the COVID certificate is an extremely important step towards a return to normality, to the situation before the outbreak of the pandemic: “It is a big plus for the European labour market, for tourism and for the health security of the European Union”.

“The post-pandemic COVID reform will be highly successful by combining the uniform implementation of the COVID green certificate with the maintenance of EU-wide vaccination campaigns and the accelerated roll-out of national recovery and resilience plans”, added the Liberal MEP.

The certificate will be issued free of charge by national authorities and be available in either digital or paper format containing a QR code. The document will certify that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has a recent negative test result or has recovered from the infection. In practice, these will be three distinct certificates. A common EU framework will make certificates interoperable and verifiable across the European Union, as well as prevent fraud and forgery.

The system will apply from 1 July 2021 and be in place for 12 months. The certificate will not be a precondition for free movement and will not be considered a travel document.