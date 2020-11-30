MEP Vasile Blaga: Commission’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines shows us the advantage of Romania’s membership of the European Union

Commission’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines shows us the advantage of Romania’s membership of the European Union, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) in a statement for CaleaEuropeană.ro.

He emphasized tha membership of the European Union ”helps us to return to a normal life as soon as possible, through vaccination, but also to overcome the COVID-19 crisis”.

”I cannot help noticing that regarding the COVID-19 crisis, European Union has address the needs of the Member States. I am talking about UE’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines, not only about EU’s budget and COVID-19 recovery package. European Commission approved a contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, which provides for the purchase of 300 million doses on behalf of all EU Member States and, last week, Ursula von der Leyen announced that European Commission approved a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, which provides for the purchase of 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. It is a clear signal that the European Union is determined to firmly manage the COVID-19 pandemic, unitary and determined”, explained the MEP Vasile Blaga.

The European Commission approved on November 25 a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, the Commission said in a statement.

The contract provides for the initial purchase of 80 million doses on behalf of all EU member states, plus an option to request up to a further 80 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against Covid-19.

The contract with Moderna will enlarge the already broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the contracts signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, BioNTech-Pfizer and the contract approved with CureVac.

This diversified vaccines portfolio will ensure Europe is well prepared for vaccination, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective.

Romania’s finance minister Florin Citu said on November 25 that the ministry has made a 12 million euro ($14.27 million) advance payment to the European Commission for COVID-19 vaccines.