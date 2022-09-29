ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: EPP Group adopted a position paper on solutions to fight inflation and rising energy prices
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) presented for CaleaEuropeană.ro a series of EPP solutions to the crisis generated by inflation and uncontrolled energy price rises, following his participation in a meeting of the European People’s Group in Athens.
The MEP reports that an EPP Group position paper was adopted on the solutions the European People’s Party is proposing to the European Commission to combat inflation, rising energy prices and the cost of living.
- In the fiscal area, the EPP group proposes that the Commission create the conditions for Member States to introduce new temporary exemptions or reductions in energy taxes and excise duties to mitigate the negative impact on households and businesses. The group also recommends, in the event of a prolonged crisis, exempting basic foodstuffs from VAT in order to reduce the daily living costs of citizens.
- The EPP Group calls for the use of voluntary joint procurement of energy products to reduce prices in negotiations and ensure security of supply for all Member States.
In the area of the energy market, the EPP Group supports the Commission’s proposals for an emergency temporary cap on market revenues from the sale of electricity, as a gesture of temporary solidarity aimed at reducing energy costs for households and businesses.
- In parallel with these emergency measures, the EPP Group supports accelerating investment in renewable energy production units, energy efficiency, but also infrastructure, especially in cross-border projects to avoid future energy shocks to the EU economy. On the installation of renewables, especially for households, Member States must strive for de-bureaucratisation – removing administrative barriers and simplifying permitting.
- In this respect, the installation of rooftop solar panels, heat pumps and small wind turbines across the Union needs to be stepped up to reduce gas consumption. All administrative barriers should be simplified or removed and significant subsidy schemes should be made available by Member States.
- Last but not least, the EPP Group calls for more support for renovations. Major renovations, such as insulating buildings, involve high costs that most households cannot afford. The EPP Group therefore calls for easier access to bank loans for homeowners.
CoR: Newly elected chair of COTER Commission, Emil Boc will focus his mandate on efficient use of EU budget and cohesion funds
Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and former Prime Minister of Romania, was elected chair of the European Committee of the Regions’ commission for Territorial Cohesion Policy and EU Budget (COTER) for a mandate of two and a half years, according to a press release of EPP-CoR Group.
Emil Boc (RO/EPP) has been a member of the CoR since 2019 and was rapporteur of many opinions on topics related to education, such as the European Education Area, the European Strategy for Universities, and how the EU is addressing the brain drain challenge. In his new role as chair of the COTER Commission, Mr Boc will focus his political activity on the use of the EU budget and cohesion funds, the decarbonisation of transports and the start of a forward-looking reflection to secure a strong and efficient cohesion policy also in the future.
Emil Boc commented on his election saying: “As COTER chair, one of my biggest priorities is to make sure that we will have an efficient sustainable and qualitative implementation of the current cohesion programmes and a strong cohesion policy in the future. We will dedicate a lot of attention to the upcoming debates. I will meet soon with the EU Commissioner for Cohesion Policy and Reforms Elisa Ferreira to discuss about our Joint Action Plan: we have to work closely with the Commission on how to provide the necessary support for local and regional authorities to speed up the implementation.”
He added that: “There are many EU Funds that are linked to Cohesion directly or indirectly and this impacts negatively the capacity of regional and local beneficiaries to use the EU in general and the Cohesion Fund in particular. Concrete support is needed from the European Commission and Member States national governments in boosting the administrative capacity of regional and local authorities as main beneficiaries of the Cohesion Policy.”
Addressing the members of COTER Commission he highlighted: “I want to ensure that our work as COTER and institution has a real impact in our territories, and that no region is left behind, no matter the size, demographic or geographic challenges. We must work together with all EU institutions and make sure that the voice of cities and regions and of our citizens is heard”. Cohesion is not a technicality but a political principle, it is the glue that keeps Europe united. The democratic future of Europe depends on the future of Cohesion policy. Especially in these difficult moments we need cohesion and solidarity to be able to properly and efficiently respond to our citizen’s needs.”
MEP Vasile Blaga: I hope that Romania’s handling of the war crisis will be the last argument in favour of Schengen accession
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) said, after the visit of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) to Romania, that he hopes that the way our country has managed the crisis generated by the war in Ukraine will be the “last argument” in favour of Romania’s political decision to join the Schengen area.
The MEP drew three conclusions from last week’s LIBE Committee mission to Romania.
According to Vasile Blaga, Romania has proved to be a model for the countries neighbouring the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – “a model of administrative capacity to manage the refugee crisis”, but also “a model of solidarity of Romanian citizens in the face of the tragedy of people from the neighbouring country who were forced to cross our border”.
He also mentioned the area of NGOs, whose contribution has been “at least significant, if not vital” in this crisis.
”The second conclusion relates to the continued need for EU funding for the countries affected by the crisis in Ukraine, including Romania. From the European Parliament, together with my colleagues, we will continue to press for more financial aid – both for the humanitarian area and for the economic sectors severely affected by the war on our borders”, added the MEP.
The last conclusion mentioned by the MEP was related to Romania’s accession to the Schengen area.
“The management of this crisis at Romania’s border highlights once again the technical capabilities that our country possesses and demonstrates for the thousandth time to the whole European area that putting Romania’s integration into the Schengen area in brackets all these years is a serious mistake and a great injustice done to both our country and Bulgaria and I hope that the way Romania has managed the crisis generated by the war in Ukraine will be the last argument in favour of the political decision to join Schengen”, Vasile Blaga said for CaleaEuropeana.ro.
MEP Vasile Blaga, after the German Chancellor’s announcement: “Romania is closer to Schengen integration”
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomed on Monday the first announcement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supporting Romania’s accession to the free movement area in a speech given by the German leader in Prague.
“We have an extremely good signal coming from Germany today. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated clearly that he supports the accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to the Schengen area. I hope that this signal coming from one of the main pillars of the European Union will create the basis for the support of the other EU states for the effective accession of Romania and the other two states to Schengen. It is the final element for the Romanians to gain full and equal rights with the other European citizens and, in addition, a historical reparation that Romania has been waiting for over 12 years”, the MEP said in a statement to CaleaEuropeana.ro.
According to the liberal MEP, “the postponement of a political decision on the acceptance of our country in Schengen is an unfair debt that the European Union has towards Romania and Romanians”.
