MEP Vasile Blaga: EU energy sector reform called for by the EC is a zero priority for electricity price control

MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that “the reform of the EU energy sector called for by the President of the European Commission is a zero priority for electricity price control”.

„Any decision at this point on the EU energy sector is better than no decision. Either way, the galloping electricity price increases must be stopped and the EU must rethink the whole energy system. The decoupling of electricity prices from gas prices, as called for by the Austrian chancellor on Sunday, may be part of the solution to calm the electricity market. In the same context, the decision to cap prices adopted in most EU countries is proving to be nothing more than a desperate solution that only works in the short term and leaves deep scars on national budgets – generalised compensation is not predictable when electricity prices are rising uncontrollably and unpredictably. In the long term, however, capping does not solve the underlying problem”, the MEP told CaleaEuropeana.ro.

He also welcomes the position of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “This is a wake-up call that puts the urgency of reforming the EU’s energy sector on the agenda. We also expect urgent solutions to this problem from the meeting of energy ministers in Brussels on 9 September”, added the Romanian MEP.