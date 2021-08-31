ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: EU response to future health crises and progress of national recovery and resilience plans, important issues on EP agenda
MEP Vasile Blaga (EPP) argues that the September plenary session of the European Parliament should debate as a priority the EU’s instruments in the face of health and humanitarian crises, as well as the progress of National Recovery and Resilience Plans.
According to the MEP, the European Parliament is putting on the agenda extremely important issues for the future of the Union.
„I believe that an EU response to the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic is vital. The future of the Union must find us prepared for potential health threats similar to the coronavirus pandemic. We can all see that a health emergency of the scale of the present one can only be managed by joint measures taken by all Member States. This unfortunate experience of the last two years has shown us the fragility of the EU in the face of external health threats. We need to learn from this so that the negative social and economic effects will not be repeated in the future”, said Vasile Blaga in a statement to CaleaEuropeană.
A second priority, says the EPP MEP, is linked to an accelerated recovery of the EU economies: “National recovery and resilience plans must be urgently adjusted and approved so that investment policies become engines of development in each Member State and, as a whole, kick-start the EU economy as a whole. The European Parliament must closely follow, also during this session, the progress of the national recovery plans and the way each Member State spends the money allocated by the NRRP to achieve the objectives listed in the Recovery and Resilience Facility”, added Vasile Blaga.
MEP Vasile Blaga: The crisis in Afghanistan, especially in its social dimension, must have a firm response from the EU
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that the current crisis in Afghanistan must be a priority on the agenda of the European institutions, which have resumed their work after the summer break.
In a statement for CaleaEuropeană, MEP Vasile Blaga said that the crisis in Afghanistan, especially in its social dimension, “must have a clear and firm response from the European Union.”
“The European Parliament has put the crisis in Afghanistan on its agenda this session. I expect that all the debates on the situation in Afghanistan will lead to solutions to the serious humanitarian situation that is about to unfold in Afghanistan. The EU, but also the Member States, owe a debt of gratitude to Afghan citizens who suddenly see their security and that of their families threatened”, added the EPP MEP.
The European Union this week began discussing the implications of recent events in Afghanistan for security and migration within the 27-nation Union.
The Foreign Affairs Committee, Development Committee and Parliament’s Delegation for relations with Afghanistan will hear from Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, who will present an assessment of the latest developments in Afghanistan. European Commission representatives are also expected to address MEPs.
Afghanistan has been rocked by deadly violence and a brutal terror attack against Kabul airport over the past few days, in the midst of U.S. and international troops evacuating from the country by 31 August.
After working on infrastructure projects for NASA and the British Air Force F-35 aircraft, Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure will modernize Campia Turzii Air Base, together with the consortium represented by Leviatan Design
The British company Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, with extensive experience in the field of infrastructure and logistics projects of the British Royal Air Force and with collaborations at NASA level, will participate as a subcontractor in the infrastructure project in the operational area of the air base at Câmpia Turzii, according to the announcement on the public procurement platform SICAP.
The tender for the first phase of the project, worth 514 million lei, on “Realization of infrastructure – operational area in barracks 1833 Câmpia Turzii” was won by the joint venture Telekom Romania Communications SA – Ubitech Construcții SRL – Petrodesign SA and Leviatan Design SRL, as leader of this partnership.
“Our consortium has the necessary experience, both from a national perspective, through similar specific projects it has carried out, and from an international perspective, through the partners we collaborate with”, said Cătălin Podaru, director of Leviatan Design, the company that participated in the pre-feasibility study for the multi-roller infrastructure at Câmpia Turzii.
Among the key international partners involved in the Câmpia Turzii project is Lagan Aviation & Infrastructure, part of the Lagan Construction Group Ltd, established in 1962. The Brits build infrastructure to the highest safety standards for Romania’s most important strategic-military partners: Among the most recent major British-managed projects are aviation projects at Dublin Airport and RAF Marham, an important strategic base for the British Royal Air Force, for the operation of F35 multi-role aircraft. The contract to upgrade infrastructure and facilities at RAF Marham is worth £135 million.
Recently, the company has successfully delivered projects at Heathrow, London City Airport, RAF Akrotiri and RAF Gibraltar. In recent years, the company has also executed a £23 million runway resurfacing contract at RAF Northolt.
The group also has a specialist US airport team based in Virginia, Washington DC, currently working at Ronald Reagan National Airport and the Wallops Flight Facility for NASA.
This company’s expertise in infrastructure projects for F-16 aircraft is important for defence projects at Câmpia Turzii, as the Romanian base hosts F-16 aircraft of the Romanian and allied air forces, as well as American MQ-9 Reaper drones.
The Campia Turzii Air Base is one of the key strategic points in Romania’s defence and security infrastructure, being treated as such even by allies. In May this year, the US Air Force announced that the United States will invest $152 million in 15 infrastructure upgrades at Romania’s Câmpia Turzii Air Base.
The first works have already started in May-August 2021. The US Air Force plans to spend $130 million this year on “mission optimisation” at the Romanian air base. This amount is reflected in the Department of Defense budget for this year and represents the largest US military investment in Europe for 2021.
Other new modernisation projects are due to start at the end of 2021.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW Ursula von der Leyen: With the European Green Deal, Europe is leading the way. Romania has made considerable progress in laying the foundation of a low-carbon economy
Interview conducted by Dan Cărbunaru and Robert Lupițu
Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan must allocate at least 37% of its funding to actions to combat climate change, and the European Commission hopes to “be able to approve it as soon as possible”, said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European executive, in an exclusive interview for CaleaEuropeană.ro focused on the European Green Deal.
“With the European Green Deal, Europe is leading the way. If others follow our lead, the world will be able to keep warming below 1.5 degrees celsius. (…) The EU is a global leader in climate action but we know that a global effort is needed to tackle climate change and build more resilient, sustainable economies, and that is why we are working to mobilise the global effort”, she said, including in the context of the UN’s “Code Red for Humanity” report, which stresses that climate change is inevitable and irreversible and that human activity is affecting the climate in an unprecedented way.
The European Commission President said that Romania had made considerable progress between 1990 and 2019 in laying the foundations for a low-carbon economy, adding that our country would be able to use €67 billion from cohesion funds, recovery funds and the just transition fund to decarbonise the economy.
“Romanians deserve and want to live a healthier life, in a healthy environment, and to breathe cleaner air“, said Ursula von der Leyen, adding that she expects the Romanian authorities to take the necessary measures for waste management and air quality.
She also assured that the European Union is ready to help Romania to green its car fleet, describing the automotive industry as “an important one for Romania”.
She also announced that she would present proposals for decarbonising the natural gas market and acknowledged that the use of natural gas is “a cornerstone” for Romania.
“Gas is not a long-term solution to bring us closer to climate neutrality by 2050, but for Romania it can be a stepping stone, a transitional solution to move away from coal, because gas produces fewer emissions,” said Ursula von der Leyen, giving further assurances: “The Commission will stand by Romania in ensuring a fair transition for local communities, especially those in the Valea Jiului.”
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Shortly after you took office in 2019, the European Commission launched what you described to be “Europe’s man on the moon moment” – the European Green Deal. At the same time, the environment issue is at the top of EU citizens, including the next generation, concerns. How would you describe the progress the European Union has made in the last two years on fighting climate change?
Ursula von der Leyen: Europe has made extraordinary progress over the past two years. First, all 27 EU Member States and the European Parliament have democratically agreed on ambitious climate targets. They became legally binding, in our first-of-a-kind European Climate Law. And with the European Green Deal package that we presented in July, Europe is the first continent with a clear, comprehensive roadmap to reach its climate targets.
And a lot has changed in the past two years around the world, too. A year ago, we still had an American administration in office that hardly wanted to do anything for climate protection. And the Paris Agreement was under pressure. Now the USA is back by our side. In the past few months, many important industrialised countries have committed themselves to the goal of climate neutrality and have provided concrete dates for reaching it. Globally renowned companies have announced billions in investments in climate-friendly production and products.
This is all going in the right direction. But of course we must continue to push hard. We are encouraging all other countries, most of which have ambitious goals, to also come with a clear roadmap, on how to achieve them. That is the spirit in which we will approach the UN’s COP-26 climate conference in Glasgow this autumn.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: This summer, while the European Commission was adopting the “Fit for 55%” Package, Europe has been ravaged by unprecedented floods, mainly in Germany and Western Europe, but also in Romania. Will the European Commission help the countries affected by these natural disasters?
Ursula von der Leyen: These tragic events are indeed painful reminders that we simply cannot afford the rising costs of climate change. Extreme weather events are happening all over the globe, more and more often. The world can no longer allow the overexploitation of nature.
We are by the side of the countries affected by these catastrophes in the suffering. And we will be by their side in the reconstruction. We have provided support to the countries that needed it, through the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism – by sending rescuers, or materials such as boats or planes, for instance. And we can also support with the EU Solidarity Fund, which can help fund the reconstruction.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In your first SOTEU speech, you used the example of crops destroyed in Romania by the most severe drought in decades to sound the alarm on the climate issue. How would you appreciate the situation in Romania and the efforts of the authorities to reach climate neutrality?
Ursula von der Leyen: Romania has made considerable progress in laying the foundation of a low-carbon economy. Between 1990 and 2019, its greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 57%. But it still has a lot to do to reduce the emission intensity of its economy and bring it in line with our climate objectives.
I am confident that you can make it. And Europe will support you. The EU budget, including our recovery plan NextGeneration, the cohesion funds and the Just Transition Fund, will provide EUR 67 billion to Romania over the next years. This will allow for significant investments in the greening and the decarbonisation of the economy.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The European Commission has announced in its June infringements package that Romania is targeted by four infringements procedures on environment, mainly on waste management. Last year, after an EU’s Court of Justice, the European Commission asked Romania to take the necessary measures to improve air quality in Bucharest. Are you satisfied with Romania’s actions and measures to tackle these issues?
Ursula von der Leyen: Romanian people deserve and want to live healthier lives, in a healthy environment, and to breathe cleaner air. Indeed, we have launched infringements to make sure Romania complies with our European rules in these important sectors, which have a direct impact on people’s quality of life and on their health. We are now expecting Romania to take the necessary measures, on waste as well as on air quality in Bucharest.
And we are talking here about serious matters. Air pollution causes 400,000 premature deaths in Europe every year. Such loss of life can be prevented. Let’s work on that together.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Another source of air pollution in Romania is the urban traffic combined with the fact that Romania has one of the largest market of imported second-hand vehicles. Is the European Commission ready to help Romania in finding proper solutions to this problem and how can Romania overturn its existing car park into a greener one?
Ursula von der Leyen: The EU is indeed ready to help Romania to green its car fleet. First, Romania will significantly benefit from the EUR 72 billion Social Climate Fund that we will put in place. The objective of the Fund is to support people with low incomes and to facilitate investments in clean technologies. It can support Romanian citizens to buy cleaner, electric cars, for example.
Overall, the EU budget will support the transition to a more climate-friendly, more sustainable economy in Europe with around EUR 500 billion over the next years. We will support the car industry – important for Romania – in the shift to zero-emission mobility. We will help European car manufacturers to lead the global market in clean vehicles.
NextGenerationEU also foresees massive investments in private and public charging points and in new filling stations for clean fuels. This investment is in all Member States’ national recovery plans. I am confident that Romania will manage the transition to cleaner cars – with EU support. This is very important for achieving our European Green Deal objectives. And, as we see from the problems with air quality, this is essential for people’s health.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In the European Union there is also an ongoing debate about the use of nuclear energy in meeting the climate goals. The leaders of seven countries, including France and Romania, have asked the European Commission to consider ways of including nuclear energy to EU’s green policy. What is your take on this specific matter knowing also that Romania and the United States have reached an agreement to build new reactors in Cernavodă?
Ursula von der Leyen: The Member States decide themselves on their energy mix. The decision to operate or to shut down a nuclear power plant is up to them. Our priority at the Commission is to ensure that those Member States choosing to use nuclear energy apply the highest nuclear safety standards. They are enshrined in the Euratom legal framework and in particular in the revised Nuclear Safety Directive which governs the whole lifecycle of nuclear installation from design to end of decommissioning.
This is very important for the safety of our people and for our environment.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In order to be put in place, the European Green Deal needs financing and this moves us to Next Generation EU, to the National Recovery and Resilience Plans and to the Just Transition Fund. In Romania’s case, the Prime Minister recently pointed out that 95% of NRRP is already negotiated. What can you emphasize about Romania’s NRRP, generally, and specifically when it comes to the green and environment guidelines?
Ursula von der Leyen: We have received Romania’s recovery plan on 31 May. We are now assessing it based on the clear criteria set out in the NextGenerationEU regulation. In particular, as regards green objectives, the plan needs to allocate a minimum of 37% of the funding to climate action and it needs to respect the environmental “do no significant harm” principle. The national recovery plan will be key for supporting Romania’s green transition. We are pleased with the very good cooperation with the Romanian authorities and I hope we will be able to approve the plan very soon, so that NextGenerationEU funds can start flowing to Romania.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Leave no one behind and each country’s right to identify its own energetic mix – these two principles are very important for Romania, especially with the intention to use natural gas as an energy transition and to help the regional coal industry in the Jiu Valley. What is the European Commission position on these Romanian priorities?
Ursula von der Leyen: As I said, each EU country is free to choose its own energy mix. But we are all bound by common climate and energy transition targets, which must be reflected in energy mixes in each EU Member State.
Gas is not a long-term solution to get us to climate neutrality by 2050, but for Romania it can be a stepping stone, a transitional solution to move away from coal, as gas produces less emissions. Later this year, we will present proposals for the decarbonisation of the gas market.
The EU is supporting a fair industrial transformation for all. This is at the heart of the European Green Deal.
So the Commission will be at Romania’s side to ensure a just transition for local communities, especially in the Jiu Valley. We are working with the regional authorities and provide funding under the EU’s Just Transition Mechanism. This comes on top of support already provided via Cohesion Policy and our Modernisation Fund. I am confident that Romania can achieve a timely and socially fair transition away from coal.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Moving to the global arena, the European Union has put itself in the avant-garde of fighting climate change, setting an example. But when it comes to global carbon footprint, there is only one EU country in the top 10 worldwide: Germany. Therefore, while following its path to reach climate neutrality, what can the European Union do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions due to global trade and imports?
Ursula von der Leyen: First, I believe that the rest of the world is also waking up to the facts: the cost of not acting against global warming is rising dramatically everywhere. We have recently seen heavy rain and flooding in China, but also deadly temperatures in Canada and melting permafrost in Siberia, to name a few examples. So the fight against climate change is a truly global effort.
With the European Green Deal, Europe is leading the way. If others follow our lead, the world will be able to keep warming below 1.5 degrees celsius.
And to encourage the rest of the world to set a price on carbon and to invest in climate-friendly production, we proposed a carbon border adjustment mechanism. Carbon must have a price everywhere. Europe’s industry and businesses are now investing heavily in climate-friendly technologies. It would not be fair if companies from third countries undermine these efforts by flooding our EU internal market with cheap but carbon-intensive products. Companies should pay a price for the carbon they bring to Europe. However, when producers from outside the EU come to our market with clean products, they won’t have to pay anything.
Finally, the reality – and the strength of the EU – is that we are the world’s biggest single market. Of course we have to stay competitive. And the good news is, our industry is moving forward. European enterprises are already driving the green transition. They are developing clean new technologies and products. And in doing so they create sustainable, local and well-paid jobs across Europe. Romania for instance can play a big role in the zero-emmission car sector.
The transition brings tremendous opportunities for our industry to establish markets for sustainable, clean products, worldwide. They have understood that the European Green Deal is their chance to get ahead of their global competitors, and get ‘first-mover’ advantage. Because the quicker we move, the bigger the demand will be across the world for pioneering technologies created in Europe.
The EU is a global leader in climate action but we know that a global effort is needed to tackle climate change and build more resilient, sustainable economies, and that is why we are working to mobilise the global effort.
