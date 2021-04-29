MEP Vasile Blaga: EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement is ”solid” but also has “imperfections”

In the context of the approval in the European Parliament of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, MEP Vasile Blaga says it is a “solid” agreement, but with “imperfections”.

“It is a solid agreement governing partnership relations with an old partner and friend of the European Union. There are, however, some elements that could be improved – namely a difference in treatment regarding the level of the work visa fee for Romanian citizens, along with Bulgarian, Estonian, Slovenian and Lithuanian citizens”, Vasile Blaga told for the news platform Calea Europeană.

Seasonal workers from Romania can work in the UK this year on a visa for up to six months, according to an announcement by the British Embassy in Bucharest. Those interested can apply for a visa up to three months in advance to work as seasonal workers in the UK. The cost of the visa is £244.

The UK authorities have reduced the fee for applications from certain countries for a visa to work in the UK by £55, but there is no exemption for Romania.

“This has been raised by several other Romanian MEP colleagues. It is, of course, a historical consequence of Romania’s later integration into the European Union, but this cannot remain so. It represents discrimination by a third country against European citizens who have the same status as other EU citizens”, the Liberal MEP stressed in his statement.

According to the MEP, he will continue to take steps to ensure that Romanian citizens are not treated differently in terms of visa fees in the UK: “The European Commission is aware of the situation and we hope that, after the many approaches made, it will use all the instruments at its disposal to resolve this inequality,” added the EPP MEP.