MEP Vasile Blaga: European COVID-19 certificate will improve EU health security

MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the European Parliament’s positive vote in plenary for the EU COVID-19 certificate which will make it easier for European citizens to travel this summer.

“Although there is a large group of citizens who are skeptical about this certificate, I would like to clarify a few points. Firstly, I would like to emphasize that the European COVID 19 Certificate will certify that the person holding it has been vaccinated, has a negative test, or has antibodies obtained from the disease. What is important here is the authenticity and certainty of this in a context where the EU is increasingly faced with cases of falsification of PCR tests or vaccination certificates. We are therefore eliminating forgeries that endanger the health security of the Union”, said the MEP for the news platform Calea Europeana.

The MEP also rejects the idea of discrimination put forward by those who oppose the introduction of the certificate: “The introduction of the other variants, negative test, and positive antibody test, definitively eliminates the idea that the unvaccinated will be restricted in their freedom of movement within the European Union. In fact, the current conditions will not change radically. The European COVID-19 certificate will, in fact, be a uniform EU certification that will simplify procedures and ultimately enhance EU health security,” added Vasile Blaga.

No less important is the provision approved by the European Parliament on free testing at Member State level, another provision that eliminates discrimination among European citizens: “There are many reasons why some citizens will not be tested: economic or otherwise. This is why the European Parliament has emphasized that the EU Member States must provide universal, accessible, timely and free testing to their citizens”, said Vasile Blaga.

“Looking at the measure as a whole, it is the duty of the Member States to move quickly to adapt their national legislation to the framework established at the European level so that this year’s summer holidays can run almost normally”, concluded the EPP MEP.