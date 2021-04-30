ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: European COVID-19 certificate will improve EU health security
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the European Parliament’s positive vote in plenary for the EU COVID-19 certificate which will make it easier for European citizens to travel this summer.
“Although there is a large group of citizens who are skeptical about this certificate, I would like to clarify a few points. Firstly, I would like to emphasize that the European COVID 19 Certificate will certify that the person holding it has been vaccinated, has a negative test, or has antibodies obtained from the disease. What is important here is the authenticity and certainty of this in a context where the EU is increasingly faced with cases of falsification of PCR tests or vaccination certificates. We are therefore eliminating forgeries that endanger the health security of the Union”, said the MEP for the news platform Calea Europeana.
The MEP also rejects the idea of discrimination put forward by those who oppose the introduction of the certificate: “The introduction of the other variants, negative test, and positive antibody test, definitively eliminates the idea that the unvaccinated will be restricted in their freedom of movement within the European Union. In fact, the current conditions will not change radically. The European COVID-19 certificate will, in fact, be a uniform EU certification that will simplify procedures and ultimately enhance EU health security,” added Vasile Blaga.
No less important is the provision approved by the European Parliament on free testing at Member State level, another provision that eliminates discrimination among European citizens: “There are many reasons why some citizens will not be tested: economic or otherwise. This is why the European Parliament has emphasized that the EU Member States must provide universal, accessible, timely and free testing to their citizens”, said Vasile Blaga.
“Looking at the measure as a whole, it is the duty of the Member States to move quickly to adapt their national legislation to the framework established at the European level so that this year’s summer holidays can run almost normally”, concluded the EPP MEP.
MEP Vasile Blaga: EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement is ”solid” but also has “imperfections”
In the context of the approval in the European Parliament of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, MEP Vasile Blaga says it is a “solid” agreement, but with “imperfections”.
“It is a solid agreement governing partnership relations with an old partner and friend of the European Union. There are, however, some elements that could be improved – namely a difference in treatment regarding the level of the work visa fee for Romanian citizens, along with Bulgarian, Estonian, Slovenian and Lithuanian citizens”, Vasile Blaga told for the news platform Calea Europeană.
Seasonal workers from Romania can work in the UK this year on a visa for up to six months, according to an announcement by the British Embassy in Bucharest. Those interested can apply for a visa up to three months in advance to work as seasonal workers in the UK. The cost of the visa is £244.
The UK authorities have reduced the fee for applications from certain countries for a visa to work in the UK by £55, but there is no exemption for Romania.
“This has been raised by several other Romanian MEP colleagues. It is, of course, a historical consequence of Romania’s later integration into the European Union, but this cannot remain so. It represents discrimination by a third country against European citizens who have the same status as other EU citizens”, the Liberal MEP stressed in his statement.
According to the MEP, he will continue to take steps to ensure that Romanian citizens are not treated differently in terms of visa fees in the UK: “The European Commission is aware of the situation and we hope that, after the many approaches made, it will use all the instruments at its disposal to resolve this inequality,” added the EPP MEP.
MEP Vasile Blaga: Tourism recovery must be a major component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in all EU countries
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) reiterates the importance of recovering the tourism sector with the help of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.
„I believe that the relaunch of tourism is key to overcoming the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is no less important to outline a common strategy for the whole of the European Union on tourism by establishing uniform criteria for travel safety and limiting restrictive measures as much as possible. Quarantine, considered to be the last resort for the spread of COVID 19″, said the EPP MEP.
The resolution on an EU strategy for sustainable tourism, adopted by 577 votes to 31, and 80 abstentions on Thursday, notes that the COVID-19 outbreak has paralyzed the EU’s tourism sector, with 6 out of 27 million jobs at risk. MEPs highlight that the tourism and travel sectors account for around 10% of the EU’s GDP. They, therefore, urge EU countries to include them in their recovery plans and to consider temporarily reducing VAT on these services.
„Safe and clean” tourism
Due to the pandemic, travelers want “safe, clean and more sustainable tourism”, Parliament says, calling on member states to fully implement common criteria for safe travel without delay. These should include an EU Health and Safety protocol for testing before departure, and establish that quarantine requirement should be applied only as a last resort.
A common vaccination certificate should facilitate travel and act as an alternative to PCR tests and quarantine requirements, MEPs say. A new certificate should follow privacy and data protection rules and could start being used once there is sufficient evidence that those who have been vaccinated do not transmit the virus.
The resolution also urges the Commission to introduce an EU hygiene certification seal, which could certify minimum COVID-19 virus prevention and control standards and could help restore consumer trust in the tourism and travel sectors.
Beyond the pandemic
MEPs welcome the ‘Re-open EU’ portal and urge EU countries to send clear information to the Commission when they apply or lift restrictions on free movement.
MEP Mircea Hava supports decentralized management of the EU funds to better fight against climate change
MEP Mircea Hava (PNL, EPP) supports decentralized management of the EU funds and of environmental projects in an EP report on cohesion policy and regional environment strategies in the fight against climate change.
”Today, I had the opportunity to reinforce the importance of my amendments and those of my colleagues from the EPP in the report of Mr Tonino Picula, from Croatia, representing the S&D Group. The document highlights the role of cohesion policy and regional environmental strategies in the fight against climate change. (…) By more than 20 amendments that represent my contribution to this report, I have equated the success of this bet of humanity with the obligation that the management of environmental projects and funds to be radically decentralized, to be administered fairly by those who know what they are facing. I am referring to local and environmental authorities. It’s a way of working in which we don’t have to be guided by what is seen from the plane, but by the problems that everyone knows and experiences. Because this is where strategies are built and real investments are made”, said Mircea Hava.
MEP Mircea Hava called on the European Commission to monitor and publish reports using a common standard for all Member States about the progress of national governments and local and regional authorities in addressing climate change at all levels, as well as to assess the interlinkages between environmental policies and the economy.
Mircea Hava also argued that the structure of Cohesion Policy must be linked with other policies aimed at fighting against climate change in order to achieve the climate neutrality by 2050 at the latest.
”Disasters and climate phenomena in recent years have a common trigger: all of us! We are the ones who are responsible for this damage and the only ones who can fix it. We need to implement environmental projects, like a bandage, over every wound produced by pollution. In a reality with only one alternative, we are obliged to act locally and save ourselves globally. For Europe to succeed in becoming an example in climate protection, it needs rigor, methods, tools at all levels, in all Member States” concluded MEP Mircea Hava.
Team2Share
