MEP Vasile Blaga: Jobs are a top priority for the EPP Group

MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that jobs are the zero priority for the largest political group in the European Parliament, the European People’s Group.

“The discussion about jobs is even more important as a result of the effects of the health crisis of the last year which, according to studies, has directly affected one in five jobs in Europe. No less than 15 million EU citizens are unemployed and this is directly reflected in their standard of living and the EU’s economic performance. It is also dramatic that 18 percent of young Europeans under the age of 25 do not have a job. The EU must find solutions for them, to make the employment of these young people a priority, we cannot afford to lose a generation “, mentioned the MEP Vasile Blaga.

The European People’s Party wants jobs to become the top priority of the European Union and all European institutions and the governments of the Member States.

A debate organized by the EPP Group in the European Parliament entitled “Jobs, jobs, jobs” will take place on Wednesday, with the participation of the President of the European Commission and representatives of national governments.

Vasile Blaga also mentions that the EPP expects concrete proposals from the European Commission and not general ideas on how to create more jobs at European level.

“There is a great need for an economic and social transformation and the crisis we are going through has made this reality all the more urgent. We are in a year in which the economic effects of 2020 will be even more obvious and the impact on jobs even stronger. How many companies in the fields directly affected by the health crisis will still have the resources to recover, to reopen, to keep their employees? The EU Member States must give up selfish impulses and we must all accept that together we are stronger. Any decision taken at the European level must answer positively to the question of whether it leads to the creation of new jobs “, underlines MEP Vasile Blaga.