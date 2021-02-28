ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Jobs are a top priority for the EPP Group
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that jobs are the zero priority for the largest political group in the European Parliament, the European People’s Group.
“The discussion about jobs is even more important as a result of the effects of the health crisis of the last year which, according to studies, has directly affected one in five jobs in Europe. No less than 15 million EU citizens are unemployed and this is directly reflected in their standard of living and the EU’s economic performance. It is also dramatic that 18 percent of young Europeans under the age of 25 do not have a job. The EU must find solutions for them, to make the employment of these young people a priority, we cannot afford to lose a generation “, mentioned the MEP Vasile Blaga.
The European People’s Party wants jobs to become the top priority of the European Union and all European institutions and the governments of the Member States.
A debate organized by the EPP Group in the European Parliament entitled “Jobs, jobs, jobs” will take place on Wednesday, with the participation of the President of the European Commission and representatives of national governments.
Vasile Blaga also mentions that the EPP expects concrete proposals from the European Commission and not general ideas on how to create more jobs at European level.
“There is a great need for an economic and social transformation and the crisis we are going through has made this reality all the more urgent. We are in a year in which the economic effects of 2020 will be even more obvious and the impact on jobs even stronger. How many companies in the fields directly affected by the health crisis will still have the resources to recover, to reopen, to keep their employees? The EU Member States must give up selfish impulses and we must all accept that together we are stronger. Any decision taken at the European level must answer positively to the question of whether it leads to the creation of new jobs “, underlines MEP Vasile Blaga.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: “Like the common vaccination strategy, the EU needs a unique strategy in implementing vaccination certificates”
Like the common vaccination strategy, the EU needs a unique strategy in implementing the vaccination certificate, according to MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP).
Vasile Blaga proposes the development of a common EU policy on vaccination certificates leading to the elimination of uneven traffic restrictions in the EU.
”The economic revitalization of the European Union cannot be achieved without a solid strategy on the free movement of EU citizens, and this can be done much faster by implementing vaccination certificates. For example, the relaunch of tourism could be directly helped by the success of the European vaccination campaign in conjunction with the implementation of vaccination certificates at the Union level. In practice, a common EU policy on specific vaccination certificates is a much more viable alternative to the current restrictions on free movement – restrictions that are currently heterogeneous at Member State level “, says MEP Vasile Blaga.
Leaders from the European Union’s (EU) 27-member states came to together for a virtual summit on Thursday with the aim of solving pressing coronavirus-related health and logistical problems confronting the bloc.
Cristian Bușoi
ITRE Chair Cristian Bușoi calls on EC Vice President Frans Timmermans to make sure the Guidelines of the Single Used Plastic Directive will not go beyond the Directive’s scope
The ITRE Committee Chair, Cristian Busoi, (EPP) has addressed two written parliamentary questions to Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President of the European Commission regarding critical concerns about the Guidelines of the Single Used Plastic Directive.
“The latest version of the Guidelines shared with the Member States shows a tendency on Commission’s side to widen the Guidelines’ scope compared to the Directive text. Our goal is to help the Member States to implement the Directive at national level effectively. Given the concerns raised by member states, the industry, and civil society, all preoccupied with the European citizens’ interest, I expect the European Commission to offer more clarity on this process and make sure the Guidelines do not go beyond the scope of the Directive. ” stated ITRE Chair, Cristian Busoi, according to a press release.
The two questions are:
1) According to the latest version of the Guidelines, the Commission intends to go beyond the Directive’s scope and objectives. Can you confirm that this will not be the case? When the Commission plans to issue the Guidelines having in mind that they are essential for implementing the SUPD.
2) What are the economic costs of replacing the single-use paper packaging in quick-service restaurants with other materials, which use 0% plastic?
Subsequently, together with 32 colleagues from the European Parliament belonging to four European Political Groups, EPP MEP Cristian Busoi signed a joint letter addressed to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President European Commission in charge of the European Green Deal, Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, and Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, expressing their concerns about the long-waited Guidelines meant to support the Member States for effective implementation of the Single Used Plastic Directive (EU) 2019/904
Cristian Bușoi
ITRE Chair Cristian Bușoi and other MEPs call on the European Commission to make sure that the Plastic Single-Use Guidelines are consistent and fully aligned with the Directive’s objectives
Together with 32 colleagues from the European Parliament belonging to four European Political Groups, EPP MEP Cristian Busoi signed a joint letter addressed to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President European Commission in charge of the European Green Deal, Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, and Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market, expressing their concerns about the long-waited Guidelines meant to support the Member States for effective implementation of the Single Used Plastic Directive (EU) 2019/904, according to a press release.
The latest version of the Guidelines, shared with the Member States, shows a tendency on Commission’s side to widen the Guidelines’ scope compared to the Directive text. The signatory MEPs strongly believe that such an approach will create more problems for the Member States and the industries concerned than serving the public better.
Based on the conclusions of the recent study conducted by Ramboll, comparing single-use, paper-based food and drink packaging used in European quick-service restaurants, to reusable tableware made by plastic, crockery, glass and metal, 33 mebers of the European Parliament call on the European Commission to pay particular attention to an essential conclusion of this study confirming that single-use paper packaging in quick service restaurants is better for the environment than reusable tableware.
The arguments presented in the letter are overwhelming: multiple-use tableware has 177% more negative impact on climate change, consumes 267% more water and 237% more fossil fuels, and generates 137% more fine particulate matter. Additionally, but equally important: paper single-use dishes are sourced and manufactured in Europe, opposite to plastic, ceramic or glass dishes that are sourced and/or manufacture out of Europe, mainly in Asia and China; paper/board containers are coming from EU sustainable forests; paper fibres can be re-used up to seven times for paper or board production; the disposable paper has a recycling rate as high as 85.6% in Europe.
The members of the European Parliament consider strange that the European Commission assimilates these materials with plastic waste, despite these facts and the reality that paper disposable is in 55th place of the list of products found on beaches and account for only 0.27% of the marine litter examined.
“According to the latest version of the Draft Guidelines, shared with the Member States, a polymeric layer measuring just a couple of microns is considered a main structural component of the final product. This goes way beyond rationality and scientific arguments. It also ignores the human health factor. Single-use paper dishes and packaging offer the best protection for food, prevent cross-contamination, and pay an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19, which the European Environment Agency also recognizes. Therefore, together with my colleagues, we call on the Commission to reconsider the Guidance interpretation, including the single-use paper products within the Directive scope”, declared Cristian Busoi, Chair of ITRE Committee.
Team2Share
MEP Vasile Blaga: Jobs are a top priority for the EPP Group
MEP Vasile Blaga: “Like the common vaccination strategy, the EU needs a unique strategy in implementing vaccination certificates”
Charles Michel, prima vizită în Republica Moldova: Europa este de partea voastră. Puteți conta pe noi
Eurodeputatul Vasile Blaga: Locurile de muncă reprezintă o prioritate absolută pentru Grupul PPE din Parlamentul European
Maia Sandu, mesaj pentru președintele Consiliului European: ”Suntem un popor european, cu vocație europeană și viitor european”
Eurodeputatul Cristian Bușoi: Bolile rare reprezintă o prioritate-cheie în noul Program de Sănătate al UE
Președintele Consiliului European, în prima sa vizită oficială în RM: UE este cel mai de încredere partener al Republicii Moldova
Echipa de medici români trimisă în Slovacia, apreciată de Comisia Europeană: ”Când vecinii au nevoie de ajutor, punem în practică solidaritatea europeană”
Comisarul european pentru gestionarea crizelor, despre dozele donate de România Republicii Moldova: Mulțumesc României pentru oferta sa generoasă și rapidă
Ambasadoarea Uniunii Europene în Venezuela, expulzată de regimul Maduro, va părăsi țara marți
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Liderii europeni doresc avansarea lucrărilor pentru implementarea Uniunii Sănătății și a Strategiei Farmaceutice pentru Europa
Dezbatere | Eurodeputații Cristian Bușoi și Nicu Ștefănuță: UE, în pragul disoluției dacă nu ar fi cumpărat împreună vaccinurile. PE, implicat în campania europeană de vaccinare
Oleg Roibu, director juridic eMAG, consideră că noile norme propuse de Comisia Europeană pentru platformele digitale sunt ”echilibrate”: Majoritatea prevederilor sunt deja implementate de eMAG
Dezbatere: Eurodeputații Cristian Bușoi si Nicu Ștefănuță: Este inadmisibil să avem prețuri diferențiate la tratamente. România are nevoie de o politică a medicamentului inteligentă
Eurodeputatul Dragoș Tudorache: Comisia Europeană trebuie să intervină dur pentru protejarea pieței unice digitale împotriva distorsionării concurenței de către giganții tehnologici
Charles Michel, după reuniunea virtuală a liderilor UE: Prioritatea noastră principală acum este accelerarea producției și livrării de vaccinuri anti-COVID. 50 milioane de doze vor fi fost livrate în UE până la finele lunii
Cristian Bușoi, președintele Comisiei ITRE din PE, pledează pentru ”investiții masive în cercetare, inovare și tehnologii digitale”: Vor contribui la dezvoltarea economiilor statelor UE și la îmbunătățirea vieții cetățenilor
Valeriu Gheorghiță: România, pe locul 2 în UE la administrarea schemei complete de vaccinare anti-COVID
Dragoș Pîslaru: Soliditatea PNRR constă în stimularea sinergiilor între măsurile celor șase piloni de reformă și dezvoltare ai Mecanismului de Redresare și Reziliență
Israelul și Egiptul au convenit să construiască un gazoduct offshore pentru a creşte exporturile de gaze naturale lichefiate către Europa
Trending
-
Corina Crețu2 days ago
Eurodeputatul Corina Crețu consideră ”revoltătoare decizia de a lua 2% din cotele de venit din bugetul național care erau alocate municipiilor”: Sper că Guvernul va compensa prin a aloca mai multe fonduri europene direct municipiilor
-
NATO1 week ago
România, primul aliat NATO dotat cu rachete HIMARS: Elementele primului sistem lansator HIMARS au ajuns în Portul Constanța
-
Corina Crețu4 days ago
Corina Crețu salută propunerea CE de a prelungi cu 10 ani măsura privind eliminarea taxelor de roaming, astfel încât românii aflați la muncă în străinătate să poată comunica fără povara unor costuri suplimentare
-
Daniel Buda7 days ago
Eurodeputatul Daniel Buda îi invită pe tineri să aplice pentru programul de stagii al Consiliului UE: Aveți șansa să aduceți o schimbare în Europa
-
POLITICĂ7 days ago
Ambasadorii României în SUA și Germania, George Maior și Emil Hurezeanu, rechemați de președintele Klaus Iohannis