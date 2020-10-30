ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Romania is an example in terms of minorities, and an over-regulation at EU level would be “harmful”
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) considers that Romania is an example in terms of minorities, and over-regulation at EU level would be ”harmful”.
“As for the Minority SafePack initiative, I fully support the democratic participation of citizens in EU decisions. But citizens’ initiatives, such as this one, cannot achieve the spirit and principles set out in the fundamental treaties of the European Union. In this sense, the initiative does not tell us that in order to make it happen, it is necessary to amend the EU treaties but also the constitutional order in the Member States. Likewise, the initiative speaks of collective rights on ethnic grounds given that at EU level there is not even a clear definition of a national minority. Moreover, the effects of the implementation of this initiative could generate an even greater polarization of societies, contrary to the EU objective – integration and cohesion “, underlined the MEP Vasile Blaga, according to the official press release, sent by CaleaEuropeana.ro
Minority Safe Pack is a package of law proposals for the safety of the national minorities, a set of EU legal acts that enable the promotion of minority rights, language rights, and the protection of their cultures. In short, it sums up our main objectives: safety for minorities and legislative package for minorities: ”We want the European Union to take responsibility and become a genuine promoter of cultural and linguistic diversity across Europe. We want the Copenhagen Criteria on protecting the rights of minorities to be observed also by the Member States of the EU.”
MEP Vasile Blaga: By supporting the CAP reform, the EP is firmly committed to the development of small rural communities and jobs in the agri-food sector
By supporting the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the European Parliament is firmly committed to the development of small rural communities and jobs in the agri-food sector, is the statement made by MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) for caleaeuropeana.ro.
“The reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, voted by the European Parliament at the last plenary in Brussels last week, offers an extremely strong signal of support for all farmers in the European Union. Parliament thus makes a strong commitment, especially to small farmers, but also to young farmers who, through their work, ensure the Union’s food security. In other words, the EU is committed to preserving and developing small rural communities and protecting and increasing the number of jobs in the agri-food sector. In short, the measures voted aim at the sustainability, flexibility and increased resistance to the crisis of the entire agri-food sector “, said the EPP MEP.
The strategic plans regulation was approved by 425 votes in favour to 212 against, with 51 abstentions. The regulation on common market organisation was approved by 463 votes in favour to 133 against, with 92 abstentions. The regulation on financing, management and monitoring of the CAP was approved by 434 votes in favour to 185 against, with 69 abstentions.
MEPs endorsed a policy shift that should better tailor the EU’s farm policy to the needs of individual member states but they insist on maintaining a level playing field across the Union. National governments should draft strategic plans, which the Commission will endorse, specifying how they intend to implement EU objectives on the ground. The Commission would be checking their performance, not only their compliance with EU rules.
Belarus opposition leader expresses “gratitude” to Romania and Klaus Iohannis for their solidarity: “We feel the support from Romania, Lithuania and Poland”
Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, the leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus, expressed her gratitude to Romania and President Klaus Iohannis for the support that Bucharest, together with Warsaw and Vilnius, has given to the democratic movement and the peaceful demonstrators that took the streets of Minsk and other Belarusian cities against the oppressive regime of Aleksandr Lukashenko.
Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, who took refuge in Lithuania, made this comments in an online intervention during a debate organized in Bucharest by the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania and the Centre for Conflict Prevention and Early Warning (CPC-EW) at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute.
“Given the opportunity, I would like to take the time to express my gratitude to our Romanian friends, who’s President (e.n. – Klaus Iohannis) on September 21st together with his Polish and Lithuanian colleagues signed a letter to the international community to help ensure that Belarusians receive the support we drastically need in our economical, political, and social transition. (…) The old saying, and friend in need is a friend indeed, has never seemed more resonant for Belarusians as our country is ruled by an autocrat giving order to use violence on peaceful demonstrators. We welcome, every bit of solidarity, as support, and we feel the support from Romania, Lithuania and Poland“, Tikhanovskaya said.
“Not so long ago, in 1989, Romania, Poland and Lithuania walked in the same shoes. Today, the time for Belarusians has come to unshackle ourselves, to acknowledge and let go the ghosts of our past and to look into the future“, she added.
Romania played has an active role in the European Union’s position on the situation in Belarus, the debate also taking place in the context of the Joint Declaration signed by the Presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania in support of a democratic Belarus, in which the three heads of state called on the European Union to identify economic support measures for a democratic Belarus.
The call of the three presidents has been included in the conclusions of the special European Council of 1-2 October, when the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union invited the European Commission to come up with proposals to support this country.
Previously, Romania provided 100,000 euros in support to Belarusian civil society and independent journalism. The Romanian ambassador to Minsk also joined his EU colleagues and visited Svetlana Aleksievich, a Nobel Prize winner and a member of the Democratic Opposition Coordinating Council, an entity that will receive the Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought from the European Parliament.
At the same time, in another gesture of solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, Romania decided to recall its ambassador from Minsk for consultations. Lithuania and Poland have decided to resort to this measure after Belarus recalled its ambassadors to Vilnius and Warsaw for consultations following EU sanctions on Belarusian officials accused of electoral fraud and human rights violations.
Also, both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies have adopted two declarations on the violation of fundamental human rights in Belarus, documents by which the Romanian Parliament expresses its solidarity with the Belarusian people, calls for an end to violence against peaceful protests in Belarus and considers necessary more articulated reaction ”from the international community in the event that the situation does not improve urgently.
Last but not least, Romania is among the countries requesting the inclusion of Alexandr Lukashenko on the list of sanctions of the European Union.
The situation in Belarus deteriorated following the presidential election on August 9, when the democratic opposition led by candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and civil society accused the regime of President Aleksandr Lukashenko of defrauding the election results.
Violent repression by the authoritarian regime in Minsk of the protests and demonstrations that followed, as well as suspicion of fraud in these elections, led the European Union to take a position in support of the democratic opposition and to take restrictive measures against Lukashenko regime officials.
There are major concerns at EU level and about Belarus’ interest in the size of nuclear energy and nuclear safety, given that the unsafe operation of the Astravets plant poses a major threat to the region and implicitly to the European Union.
The European Union has also warned that an additional list of sanctions could include Alexander Lukashenko, whose new presidential term is considered illegitimate by the Western community, which was adopted on October 12.
EXCLUSIVE Ian Brzezinski, Senior Fellow Atlantic Council: With a Trump or Biden administration, US military presence in Romania will increase
Conducted by Dan Cărbunaru and Robert Lupițu
The trajectory of the US – Romania relations it’s becoming very “operational” and, as an ally that has lived up to the expectations and its robust commitments, Romania will have important opportunities with both a Trump or a Biden administration in the White House and we will see a continuity in troops deployment in the region, US national security and foreign policy expert Ian Brzezinski with the Atlantic Council told CaleaEuropeană.ro in an exclusive interview.
Speaking from Washington ahead of the second and last presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden before the elections, Ian Brzezinski described how US’s foreign policy and commitment to the transatlantic link will develop under a second Trump administration or a Biden administration.
“This is an important election. And there are two very very different worldviews that are colliding together, that are reflected by President Trump and Vice President Biden. (…) The good news is that Romania has been caring and share 2% of GDP (on defence) and its robust commitments to international operations, including those led by NATO, gives the current president or the next president real license to pursue an internationalist agenda“, Brzezinski said.
A former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Europe and NATO Policy in 2001–2005 when Romania joined the North Atlantic Alliance, Brzezinski praised Romania’s commitment and laid out some advices on how to seize opportunities with a Trump or Biden administration, especially in the context that Romania and the United States will celebrate in 2021 the 10th anniversary of the Joint Declaration for the Strategic Partnership signed in the White House by former Presidents Obama and Băsescu.
“If Biden wins, I think when it comes down to the security relationship we will see continuity in terms of force deployments. So, we’re all very aware about the increases that President Trump made to our force posture in North Central Europe. I think those will be sustained and possibly, under Biden administration, augmented. There has been a growing momentum towards increasing our force presence in Romania, perhaps not as dramatically as we’ve seen in Poland, but I think in ways that are operationally and geopolitically significant. I think that momentum would carry into a Biden administration. I certainly hope it will. It will be significantly shaped by how, you know, Romania encouraged and facilitates that kind of cooperation and the role that it plays in NATO”, Brzezinski explained.
He also added that a Biden administration will bring to Europe an agenda that “will actually ask Europe to be doing more within Europe”.
“That will be a burden that will fall heavily on our west European allies and it’ll be a burden that will fall heavily on our central European allies, including Romania”, Brzezinski mentioned.
As for a second Trump administration, Brzezinski explained the opportunities coming out of the transition in power.
“A transition from a first Trump administration to the second Trump administration creates opportunity because new faces will come in, plans will be reevaluated and recalibrated, and it creates opportunity to kind of enhance one’s relationship“, he said.
The US national security expert extended his argument, mentioning that “when there’s a transition between two different administrations, a Trump to a Biden administration”, then “the opportunities are even greater”. In this context, he suggested that Romania should take the initiative and leverage its demonstrated commitments.
“The way to this kind of leverage and opportunity is through initiative. And here’s where I would go in the security realm, you leverage your new capabilities. For example, the Patriot air defense systems, the HIMARS missiles, not just to enhance Romania security, but the region security”, Brzezinski added.
While pointing out a special interest that a Biden administration will have for Ukraine, the US expert said: “What can Romania do to upgrade its security relationship with Ukraine, that is something that would be noticed by the new team, and something that would probably bring good benefits to the US Romania relationship“.
Furthermore, Ian Brzezinski spoke about US-Romania special partnership based on his experience as an US official in the area of NATO’s enlargement and operations when Romania became a full member of the Alliance.
“Romania has lived up to the expectations and in United States we know that we have a member state spending two point or 2% of its GDP on defense. It’s thinking constructively and actively acting proactively in the Black Sea region on its forces have deployed on allied multilateral including US led missions around the world. The experience I had with Romanian forces in Afghanistan was really really a profound one for me, because they were in areas of real risk, and the courage of those soldiers is something I will not forget, I would say”, stated Brzezinski.
He emphasized the recent visits in Washington by Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Defense and Minister of Economy, underlining that “those meetings underscored the growth of the US – Romanian economic relationship, the deepening of the US – Romanian military relationship and increased role that US-Romanian relationship is playing in regional cooperations, for example, through the Three Seas Initiative in Central and Eastern Europe”.
“The track the trajectory of US Romanian relations has been very very positive. It’s becoming, it’s not just rhetorical and symbolic, it’s actually very operational“, he also said.
Given that Romania and the new US administration, led either by Donald Trump or Joe Biden, will celebrate next year the tenth anniversary of the Joint Statement of the Strategic Partnership, Ian Brzezinski named a few opportunities for 2021: the gas and energy opportunities in the Black Sea, the increase of US military presence in Romania and in the region to deter Russia’s provocative actions, US investments in the Three Seas Initiative Fund co-sponsored by Romania and Poland and technological cooperation under the 5G Memorandum of Understanding.
“The 10 year anniversary provides an opportunity to kind of add additional energy and vigour into the strategic partnership that we have”, he also said.
Ian Brzezinski (born December 23, 1963) is an American foreign policy and military affairs expert. He is a Resident Senior Fellow, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, The Atlantic Council, United States of America. He is also Senior Fellow in the International Security Program and is on the Council’s Strategic Advisors Group (SAG). He brings to the Council and its International Security Program over two decades of experience in U.S. national security matters having served in senior policy positions in the Department of Defense and the U.S. Congress.
Mr. Brzezinski served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Europe and NATO Policy in 2001–2005, under President George W. Bush. His responsibilities included NATO expansion, Alliance force planning and transformation and NATO operations in the Balkans, the Mediterranean, Afghanistan and Iraq. Key highlights of his tenure include the expansion of NATO membership in 2004, the consolidation and reconfiguration of the Alliance’s command structure, the standing up of the NATO Response Force and the coordination of European military contributions to U.S. and NATO-led operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Balkans.
Among several honors awarded for his public service, Mr. Brzezinski has received the Romanian Medal for National Service, Order of Commander.
