ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Romanian authorities must continue “at an alert and accelerated rhythm” the communication campaign to get people vaccinated
The communication and information campaigns carried out by the Romanian authorities must continue at an even faster pace in order to convince as many people as possible to be vaccinated, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) on Thursday, amid the worsening of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination rate in Romania, the second-lowest in the EU.
“Romania is currently going through the most severe wave of the Covid 19 pandemic. At this moment, we have a clear picture of the consequences of the low vaccination rate in Romania. The vaccines available in Romania are, at least at this moment, the only solution to protect citizens from the severe complications of the disease,” Blaga said in a statement to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
He referred to European statistics, which show that countries with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest numbers of deaths and serious cases.
“Portugal, the country that currently has the highest vaccination rate in Europe, 83% with the full two dose schedule, the average daily death rate is 4. I recall that Portugal started the vaccination campaign in February with an average of 290 deaths per day. There is no rational argument for rejecting vaccination”, stressed the Romanian MEP.
According to Blaga, Romania had the chance, through its membership in the EU, to have access to vaccines at the same time as the other Member States.
„There is no reason, other than non-vaccination, why we now have so many victims of Covid 19. Moreover, let us not forget that a health system suffocated by Covid patients is a system that cannot handle patients with other pathologies”, concluded Vasile Blaga.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga about the adoption of NRRP : We are in “block start” for the launch of development projects
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomes the adoption of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan by the European Commission and underlines that this stage represents for Romania “the step forward for development and reforms.”
“Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan was approved by the European Commission the other day. We are therefore in a block start for the launch of development projects. Among the 15 components foreseen in the RRF, I would like to point out that those related to infrastructure development, health, education and digitalization are fundamental for the coming years. The almost EUR 30 billion must set these vital projects in motion for Romania. Commission experts’ estimates of the impact on Romania’s economy talk about GDP growth of between 1.8 and 2.9% in the coming years,” said the Liberal MEP in a statement to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
The MEP also referred to three key areas in the RRF: „We have €7.6 billion earmarked for transport infrastructure, €2.5 billion for health and €3.6 billion for education. I find these three areas a priority for Romania and the fact that such large amounts are coming for clear projects through the RRF is absolutely salutary. If we add to this funding, which is, admittedly, also conditional on certain reforms, the EUR 49 billion allocated to Romania through the Cohesion Fund to reduce the gap with the EU, we realise that we have all the conditions for accelerated development in the coming years. We just need to not miss these opportunities and this must make us all responsible, especially politicians – from the Government to local representatives”, added the EPP MEP.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: The crisis in Afghanistan, especially in its social dimension, must have a firm response from the EU
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) argues that the current crisis in Afghanistan must be a priority on the agenda of the European institutions, which have resumed their work after the summer break.
In a statement for CaleaEuropeană, MEP Vasile Blaga said that the crisis in Afghanistan, especially in its social dimension, “must have a clear and firm response from the European Union.”
“The European Parliament has put the crisis in Afghanistan on its agenda this session. I expect that all the debates on the situation in Afghanistan will lead to solutions to the serious humanitarian situation that is about to unfold in Afghanistan. The EU, but also the Member States, owe a debt of gratitude to Afghan citizens who suddenly see their security and that of their families threatened”, added the EPP MEP.
The European Union this week began discussing the implications of recent events in Afghanistan for security and migration within the 27-nation Union.
The Foreign Affairs Committee, Development Committee and Parliament’s Delegation for relations with Afghanistan will hear from Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, who will present an assessment of the latest developments in Afghanistan. European Commission representatives are also expected to address MEPs.
Afghanistan has been rocked by deadly violence and a brutal terror attack against Kabul airport over the past few days, in the midst of U.S. and international troops evacuating from the country by 31 August.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: EU response to future health crises and progress of national recovery and resilience plans, important issues on EP agenda
MEP Vasile Blaga (EPP) argues that the September plenary session of the European Parliament should debate as a priority the EU’s instruments in the face of health and humanitarian crises, as well as the progress of National Recovery and Resilience Plans.
According to the MEP, the European Parliament is putting on the agenda extremely important issues for the future of the Union.
„I believe that an EU response to the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic is vital. The future of the Union must find us prepared for potential health threats similar to the coronavirus pandemic. We can all see that a health emergency of the scale of the present one can only be managed by joint measures taken by all Member States. This unfortunate experience of the last two years has shown us the fragility of the EU in the face of external health threats. We need to learn from this so that the negative social and economic effects will not be repeated in the future”, said Vasile Blaga in a statement to CaleaEuropeană.
A second priority, says the EPP MEP, is linked to an accelerated recovery of the EU economies: “National recovery and resilience plans must be urgently adjusted and approved so that investment policies become engines of development in each Member State and, as a whole, kick-start the EU economy as a whole. The European Parliament must closely follow, also during this session, the progress of the national recovery plans and the way each Member State spends the money allocated by the NRRP to achieve the objectives listed in the Recovery and Resilience Facility”, added Vasile Blaga.
INSCOP: Peste 80% dintre români sunt pesimiști privind viitorul țării și consideră că lucrurile se îndreaptă într-o direcție greșită
Vicepreședintele PMP, Gheorghe Ialomițianu, solicită Guvernului să ”majoreze salariul minim” ținând cont de ”recomandările mediului de afaceri”
Liderul Delegației PSD din PE, Dan Nica, solicită Comisiei Europene un plan concret care să permită țărilor UE afectate de creșterea prețurilor la energie să intervină rapid la nivel național
Președintele Klaus Iohannis: Viitorul generațiilor de medici depinde de reforma profundă în sistemul de sănătate
Japonia: Liberalul Fumio Kishida este noul premier al celei de-a treia economii a lumii
EYE 2021, cel mai mare eveniment pentru tineri oganizat de Parlamentul European, începe astăzi sub motto-ul ”Viitorul ne aparține”
Agenția Internațională a Energiei îndeamnă statele să majoreze investițiile în producția de hidrogen curat pentru atingerea neutralității climatice
În ultimul său discurs de Ziua Reunificării Germaniei, Angela Merkel a lansat un apel la cetățeni să se apere de ură și radicalizare: “Ordinea democratică este în primejdie”
Franța va îngheța prețul gazelor și va scădea taxele pe electricitate pentru a reduce factura la energie a francezilor
UE plănuiește creșterea prezenței sale în Afganistan și se bazează pe „rolul strategic” al Qatarului pentru evitarea colapsului socioeconomic al țării
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
UE plănuiește creșterea prezenței sale în Afganistan și se bazează pe „rolul strategic” al Qatarului pentru evitarea colapsului socioeconomic al țării
Florin Cîțu a primit a treia doză de vaccin anti-COVID: Îi încurajez pe toți românii să se vaccineze. Ați văzut presiunea pe spitalele din România
De Ziua Unității Germane, Germania amintește că singura cale de a face față provocărilor actuale este ca Europa să acționeze ca un întreg
Klaus Iohannis, declarația zilei în aplauzele sălii la ceremonia decernării Premiului Carol cel Mare: Adevărata putere a UE nu este dată de viteze diferite, ci de o abordare incluzivă
La Aachen, Klaus Iohannis l-a citat pe arhitectul francez al UE Jean Monnet în pledoaria sa pentru relația transatlantică: SUA și UE sunt pilonii democrației globale
Klaus Iohannis, la primirea Premiului Carol cel Mare: Finalizarea procesului de aderare a României la Schengen trebuie să fie un obiectiv al Uniunii Europene
IMAGINEA ZILEI pentru istoria integrării europene a României: Klaus Iohannis a fost laureat cu Premiul Carol cel Mare
Klaus Iohannis a devenit primul lider român laureat al Premiului Carol Cel Mare: Ca oameni ai timpului nostru, avem datoria morală de a susține Uniunea Europeană. “Spiritul de la Sibiu”, dovadă a profilului pro-european al României
Klaus Iohannis intră în galeria marilor oameni de stat din Europa: El a fost laureat sâmbătă cu “Premiul Carol cel Mare” pentru rolul său de creator de punți de legătură între vestul și estul Europei
Tanczos Barna: Avem o oportunitate uriaşă de a finanţa proiectele pe digitalizare prin PNRR. Avem 1,9 mld. de euro la dispoziție
Team2Share
Trending
-
ROMÂNIA5 days ago
Klaus Iohannis intră în galeria marilor oameni de stat din Europa: El a fost laureat sâmbătă cu “Premiul Carol cel Mare” pentru rolul său de creator de punți de legătură între vestul și estul Europei
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA7 days ago
Moment istoric pentru apartenența României la UE: Președinta Comisiei Europene a dat undă verde, la București, PNRR-ului de 29,2 miliarde de euro
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA1 week ago
Președinta Comisiei Europene vine astăzi pentru prima oară în România: Ursula von der Leyen va aproba PNRR-ul de 29,2 miliarde de euro în prezența lui Klaus Iohannis și a lui Florin Cîțu
-
NATO1 week ago
NATO: Avioane militare canadiane au interceptat două avioane de luptă ale Rusiei în apropierea spaţiului aerian al României
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA7 days ago
Ursula von der Leyen, reverență pentru ”medici, infirmiere și întreg personalul spitalicesc” din România: Vă mulțumesc pentru profesionalismul și dedicarea de care ați dat dovadă