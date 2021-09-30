MEP Vasile Blaga: Romanian authorities must continue “at an alert and accelerated rhythm” the communication campaign to get people vaccinated

The communication and information campaigns carried out by the Romanian authorities must continue at an even faster pace in order to convince as many people as possible to be vaccinated, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) on Thursday, amid the worsening of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination rate in Romania, the second-lowest in the EU.

“Romania is currently going through the most severe wave of the Covid 19 pandemic. At this moment, we have a clear picture of the consequences of the low vaccination rate in Romania. The vaccines available in Romania are, at least at this moment, the only solution to protect citizens from the severe complications of the disease,” Blaga said in a statement to CaleaEuropeană.ro.

He referred to European statistics, which show that countries with the highest vaccination rates have the lowest numbers of deaths and serious cases.

“Portugal, the country that currently has the highest vaccination rate in Europe, 83% with the full two dose schedule, the average daily death rate is 4. I recall that Portugal started the vaccination campaign in February with an average of 290 deaths per day. There is no rational argument for rejecting vaccination”, stressed the Romanian MEP.

According to Blaga, Romania had the chance, through its membership in the EU, to have access to vaccines at the same time as the other Member States.

„There is no reason, other than non-vaccination, why we now have so many victims of Covid 19. Moreover, let us not forget that a health system suffocated by Covid patients is a system that cannot handle patients with other pathologies”, concluded Vasile Blaga.