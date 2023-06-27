Nicolae Ciucă, after the approval of the second payment request: The almost €3 billion will significantly boost the country’s modernisation

Senate President Nicolae Ciucă welcomed the approval of the second payment request related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, of almost €3 billion, ”European money that will significantly boost the country’s modernisation in all key areas, especially infrastructure, health and education”.

”I have always said that Romania must continue to meet the targets and milestones of the NRRP, because investments are the best tool we have to fight inflation and price increases”, reiterated National Liberal Party Chairman.

He pointed out that, over the last year, ”the absorption rate of European funds has increased from 54% to a record 77%, which means that, for one year, 31 million euros entered Romania every day”.

”The National Liberal Party continues its commitment to make every effort so that Romania can absorb as much European money as possible, for the development of communities and the increase of living standards”, Nicolae Ciucă assured.

The European Commission has today endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of part of the milestones and targets linked to Romania’s second payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.

On 16 December 2022, Romania submitted to the Commission a payment request based on the 49 milestones and 2 targets set out in the Council Implementing Decision for the second payment. After looking at the evidence provided by the Romanian authorities, the Commission considered 47 milestones and 2 targets out of the 49 milestones and 2 targets to be satisfactorily fulfilled.

The 47 milestones and 2 targets that have been satisfactorily fulfilled demonstrate progress in the implementation of Romania’s recovery and resilience plan.

The Commission has found that two milestones related to energy investments (specifically, milestone 129 and milestone 133) have not been satisfactorily fulfilled.

Romania’s recovery and resilience plan includes a wide range of investment and reform measures organised in fifteen thematic components. The plan is supported by more than €29 billion in grants and loans, 13% of which (€3.7 billion) was disbursed to Romania as pre-financing in December 2021 (€1.8 billion in pre-financing from grants) and in January 2022 (€1.9 billion in pre-financing from loans). On 27 October 2022, Romania received the first instalment of €2.6 billion (€1.8 billion in grants and €0.8 billion in loans) net of pre-financing.