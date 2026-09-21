Nicușor Dan meets former US Ambassadors in New York. Adrian Zuckerman: “Romania intends to be a contributor, not a spectator, on the eastern flank”

President Nicușor Dan met Monday in New York with a group of former U.S. ambassadors to Romania and other countries, as part of a discussion hosted by Alianta ahead of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. According to a press release from Alianta, the meeting brought together former American diplomats, Romanian government officials and private-sector representatives for talks on Romania’s strategic role on NATO’s Eastern Flank, its relationship with the United States and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation. Former U.S. Ambassador to Romania and Alianta Chairman Adrian Zuckerman described the meeting as taking place at a “consequential moment” for Romania, Ukraine and the transatlantic alliance.

President Dan is leading Romania’s delegation during the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week and is scheduled to deliver Romania’s national statement on September 23. His agenda in New York also includes meetings with international leaders, American business and financial representatives, and participation in a UN Security Council meeting focused on Ukraine.

The discussion hosted by Alianta brought together senior Romanian government officials, private-sector representatives, and former United States ambassadors to Romania and other countries. The conversation focused on Romania’s economic and commercial opportunities, its strategic role in Europe, and the continued strengthening of Romania’s relationships with the United States and its European partners.

Participants included Jim Carafano of The Heritage Foundation; Ambassador Carla Sands, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark; Ambassador Georgette Mosbacher, former U.S. Ambassador to Poland; Ambassador John Rakolta, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Ambassador Ronald Gidwitz, former U.S. Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union; Ambassador James Gilmore, former U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE and former Governor of Virginia; Ambassador Hans Klemm, former U.S. Ambassador to Romania; Ambassador Kathy Kavalec, former U.S. Ambassador to Romania; and Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman, former U.S. Ambassador to Romania and Chairman of Alianta.

President Dan was joined by senior Romanian officials and advisers, including Dacian Cioloș, former Prime Minister of Romania; Alexandru Nazare, Minister of Finance; Ana-Maria Geană, State Adviser for Romanians Abroad; Eugen Tomac, Presidential Adviser; Vlad Ionescu, Presidential Advisor On Foreign Relations; Diana Iancu, Presidential Advisor; and Andrei Muraru, Romania’s Ambassador to the United States.

The participants engaged in a substantive discussion on strengthening Romania’s domestic economic development and advancing the country’s interests internationally. Particular attention was given to expanding commercial ties, attracting investment, strengthening the bilateral relationship between Romania and the United States, and deepening cooperation between Romania and its European partners.

The discussion also reflected Alianta’s cooperation with RePatriot in recognizing the Romanian diaspora as a strategic asset—a source of capital, talent, and trust, rather than simply a cultural connection.

Romania’s geographic and strategic position on Europe’s eastern flank was recognized as an important factor in the security of Romania, Europe, and the broader transatlantic community. President Dan emphasized Romania’s role as a contributor to transatlantic and Eastern Flank security, as well as the importance of strengthening European and international cooperation.

Alianta supports the continued development of the Romania–United States Strategic Partnership, as well as Romania’s relationships with its European allies and partners. Economic cooperation, commercial engagement, and strategic coordination are essential foundations for the security, prosperity, and democratic resilience of both countries.

The discussions also underscored Romania’s continued role in supporting peace, security, democratic institutions, and the international rules-based order. President Dan emphasized Romania’s commitment to multilateral cooperation and to supporting peace and security in the region, including in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“President Dan came here at a consequential moment for Romania, for Ukraine, and for the transatlantic alliance. He made clear that Romania intends to be a contributor, not a spectator, on the eastern flank. Treaties are signed by states. Alliances are built by people” said Ambassador Zuckerman.

Ambassador Zuckerman emphasized that democracy, liberty and freedom are fundamental principles—not transactional commodities. They cannot be sold, bargained away, or compromised for short-term advantage. Alianta remains committed to strengthening democratic values, individual freedoms, security, and the international partnerships that provide hope and opportunity for people in Romania, the United States, Europe, and around the world.

Alianta is committed to strengthening the relationship between Romania and the United States and advancing cooperation among Romania, the United States, and their European partners. Through dialogue among government, business, diplomatic, and civic leaders, Alianta works to promote stronger economic, commercial, strategic, and cultural ties.