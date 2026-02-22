ENGLISH
Nicușor Dan’s visit to the US – “an independence of mind in Romania”, says James Carafano (Heritage): Trump is “an old man in a hurry” who needs a capable Europe in the race with China and Russia
The participation of Romania’s President Nicușor Dan at the first Board of Peace meeting in Washington, chaired by US President Donald Trump, contributes “as a trust and confidence builder” between Bucharest and Washington and demonstrates “independence of thought and leadership in the region”, considers James Carafano, from The Heritage Foundation, a top conservative think tank close to the Republican Party and the MAGA movement of President Trump.
In an exclusive interview granted to CaleaEuropeană.ro in Washington after President’s Dan blitz visit to Washington, James Carafano – who holds the position of Senior Counselor of the Vice President of the Heritage Foundation – talks about Romania’s role in Europe and in its partnership with the United States, emphasizing what Bucharest should do to that respect.
“I see good signs from this government”, he added, from his office in the Heritage Foundation, close to the US Capitol, referring to the Government in Bucharest and to President Dan’s administration ability to put forward a security and economic deal between Romania and the US.
He also takes on some of the sensible issues in the transatlantic alliance, including ideological views of the US National Security Strategy, displaying the bigger picture that “the United States needs Europe and other allies to be structurally capable of sustaining, both theater competition with China mainly and with Russia at a lower scale”.
Romania is the anchor of the Eastern flank. What’s next?
Asked about his take on President’s Dan visit to Washington, Carafano went straight to one of his favorite theses – that Romania is one of the three super critical important countries that are the center-piece of NATO deterrence against Russia.
“One is obviously Poland. Poland is the new West Germany. It is right in the middle of the front line. It’s a massive obstacle. (…) The second most important country is Ukraine. It doesn’t matter if Ukraine is in NATO or not, because the Russians can never attack NATO and just drive by Ukraine and wave. Ukraine is a factor for the Russians, whether it’s part of NATO or not. It’s part of the future of NATO deterrence. And the third one is Romania. Romania is indispensable. It is the anchor of the eastern flank, right on the Black Sea. From a security standpoint, a strong Romania capability is important”, he argued.
From his point of view, this strategic position of Romania can be translated into the dynamics of cooperation with the US on the security side and the economic side, with the latter focusing on energy, critical minerals and economic development.
“I think it reflected in President Dan’s visit here, the things that Romania brings to the table that are valuable to the U.S., both from an economic and economic security perspective, conventional energy, nuclear energy, critical mineral development, both upstream, downstream, a platform for the future economic integration of Moldova and Ukraine into the larger economy of Europe, connecting to the Black Sea, developing the port Constanța. And these are all things which are just right in America’s wheelhouse, in America’s interest”, Carafano stated.
Big, beautiful and bold – How to get Trump’s interest
Asked how Romania can insert all of these under the auspices of the strategic partnership, The Heritage Foundation senior counselor unveiled an approach on US President Donald Trump interests.
“Trump likes deals that are big, bold and beautiful”, where the first combines all the massive economic and security related activities that the United States and Romania could do together
“Beautiful says, you know, that, you know, it is touching a lot of things which are critical in the United States”, he adds, while getting interrupted: “Like being here at the first Board of Peace meeting”.
Nicușor Dan’s attendance to the BoP meeting – “an independence of mind in Romania”
According to Carafano, the gesture of President Dan showing on for the initial Board of Peace meeting is “an independence of mind in Romania” that is respected in Washington.
“I think that helps as a trust and confidence builder. I also think it’s good for Romania. It’s demonstrating, you know, independence of thought and leadership in the region and that we’re not going to be told how to act on the world stage”, he said, referring to Nicușor Dan’s participation to the BoP first gathering.
Continuing with the third part – of being bold -, the Heritage Foundation’s expert refers to put a deal on the table that is good for the United States and good for Romania.
From big, beautiful and bold to… Romania – the gateway of the Middle Corridor into Europe
“And then you look at America’s other interests. Very interested in the Middle Corridor, connecting South Caucasus and Central Asia. Romania is critical because Romania is really the gateway, right, from the Middle Corridor into Europe”, James Carafano said, pointing about that the same view is available for the Middle East Corridor that is going to connect into Southern Europe.
According to him, Romania needs the boldness of vision to put all the package together. “I see good signs of that from this government. You’ve got to be proactive, and this is the one thing that we’ve seen across the board”, the American expert on security and foreign policy added, referring to the Government in Bucharest and to President Dan’s administration.
US stance on a Europe in “decline” towards “civilizational erasure”: It’s not ideology, it’s pragmatism
In the interview for CaleaEuropeană.ro, James Carafano rejected that there is a euro-atlantic conflict between values and interests that’s often portrayed, but he recognised that the current US administration and main European countries have different views about free speech and migration.
“The American concerns about the future of Europe, their competitiveness, their security, level of freedom in Europe are genuine because we genuinely want and need Europe as a strong partner. The overwhelming approach of this president in foreign policy is to be pragmatic. (…) And because it’s pragmatic, it doesn’t mean it’s devoid of values” he said.
Being pragmatic means that the US administration works with partners to advance America’s interests regardless of the political persuasions of its allies, said Carafano, after being asked if the criticism on Europe in the American National Security Strategy is a strategic mindset or a political rhetoric.
From his stance, Europe is not a continent in decline. It has a very promising future if it addresses fundamental challenges, like demographic and growth, with unacceptably high energy prices that are preventing real growth and preserving free speech.
“I’ve always said if Europe were a stock I would buy Europe stock”, Carafano stated, observing that even Europeans that do not agree with the US President see the challenges of the continent.
Trump wants strong, free and secure Europe. But not united?
The Heritage Foundation expert did not embrace the idea that the US is encouraging EU internal fragmentation, pointing out that the U.S. goal is a strong, free and secure Europe.
“This administration will work with anybody that can get Europe there. Because that’s in our interest. (…) A lot of people point to the negative comments in the national security strategy and ignore the sentence at the end which says Europe is a critical strategic partner for the United States”, he deplored, after the European media outlets and analysts have underlined the blasts received by Europe in the overarching strategic document of the US administration.
Carafano also referred to the visit of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Slovakia and Hungary, countries led by PMs Robert Fico and Viktor Orban, which are keener to Donald Trump and have political tensions with EU institutions.
“People say Rubio went to Slovakia and he went to Hungary because he likes them. But he also went there to say, how are you guys going to get off Russian energy? Because you being on Russian energy and Russian energy imports are just fueling the war against Europe”, he insisted.
Asked about the fact that from the phrase “a strong, free and secure Europe” the keyword “united Europe” is missing, James Carafano replied that American conservatives see Europe as a collection of nation states, criticizing the idea of a single governance structure.
“What American conservatives mean is a Europe that is whole, free and prosperous and secure. (..) Our idea of a Europe whole is these nation states cooperating and collaborating with each other to mutual benefit. It doesn’t mean about diminishing national sovereignty. And quite honestly, I would argue from our perspective that the diminishment of sovereignty is creating a lot of the problems in Europe”, he explained.
Carafano went further and criticized the European energy policy driven by Brussels. He challenged the idea that a consolidation of power would foster competitiveness, freedom and security.
“We have an energy policy which is really being driven by Brussels, which is giving higher prices, less energy and less reliable energy. It almost resulted in Europe becoming entirely, before the Ukraine war, entirely dependent on Russian gas”, the American security and foreign policy expert added.
From his point of view the idea of a European super state is “already dead”. “The notion that we are moving to some European super state, I think that idea is already dead. And that’s not me wishing it or me, you know, projecting myself on Europe”, Carafano underlined.
Trump is an “old man in a hurry” that spends more time on Europe and Middle East than China
Describing Donald Trump as an “old man in a hurry”, the Senior Counselor of The Heritage Foundation advocated for the pragmatic view of US foreign policy and acknowledged that the United States cannot go alone on the global stage.
“The United States could not go it alone. Matter of fact, there is no power in the world today that can recreate kind of what you had in the Cold War or in the age of imperialism with a hard sphere of influence over a significant area that you have military. We don’t have it. Nobody has it in the world today”, he emphasized.
Carafano called for a look at the US administration actions to see that it is not isolationist, but on the contrary – it focuses on three main theaters: Europe, Middle East and Asia.
At the same time, he questioned the much-claimed US pivot to Asia. “If you look at the President’s first year in office, he has spent way more time on European affairs and on Middle East affairs than he has on Asian affairs”, Carafano said.
“United States needs Europe and other allies to be structurally capable of sustaining both theater competition with China mainly and with Russia at a lower scale. It really reflects the essence of Trump’s second presidency. I call Donald Trump the old man in a hurry”, the foreign policy and security expert stressed.
As an old man in a hurry, Trump has three more years to leave his footprint on US global power play, which Carafano are peace through strength and economic growth and prosperity. “To do that, he needs to have friends and allies in all three theaters”, The Heritage Foundation Senior Counselor stated, contesting the notion that this US President is an “isolationist”.
INTERVIEW | Matthew Kroenig (Atlantic Council), after Nicușor Dan’s visit to the US: Romania must build a personal relationship with Trump to strengthen the strategic partnership
Romania, as an important US ally and major player on the Eastern flank, should learn from other transatlantic players and leaders and “build a bond” with US President Donald Trump, says Matthew Kroenig from the Atlantic Council, in an exclusive interview granted to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
Vice President of the Atlantic Council, Kroenig spoke to CaleaEuropeană.ro after President’s Nicușor Dan blitz visit to Washington and emphasised that Romania and the US “have the foundation for a good bilateral relationship”.
He considers that the comments made by Vice President Vance in Munich last year – “Romania cancelling elections as an example of European countries getting away from their democratic roots” – it’s not quite fair.
From Kroenig’s perspective, the trip of President Dan to the US to take part at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace shows that the US – Romania “relationship remains strong”.
Asked how Romania should leverage high-level political engagement with the US, Matthew Kroenig pointed out that President Trump “does value personal relationships even more than a traditional president”, offering as examples his relationships with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
“I think being able to build that personal relationship with Trump can transcend a lot of policy differences”, he explained, citing the security dimension and the economic and energy one as fields of further cooperation between Bucharest and Washington.
From the security point of view, Matthew Kroenig considers that Romania should continue to deliver on the allied burden sharing because President Trump sees it “as one of his major foreign policy wins of the first year”, namely the NATO Summit pledge to boost defence spending up to 5% of GDP.
On the economy and energy, the Vice President of the Atlantic Council explained that Trump pays attention to the economics and trade more than traditional presidents do because he is a “businessman”, while sweeping Biden’s administration priority on climate change with energy dominance plan.
“The economic and the energy issues are also going to be priorities for him”, he added.
On a wider perspective, namely EU-US relations, the Atlantic Council representative displayed confidence that the narrative of Europe’s civilizational erasure that was put down in the US National Security Strategy “is more at the level of rhetoric than action”.
The ideology filter that the Trump administration is projecting towards Europe is not unusual, according to Kroenig, with him pointing out that “American presidents have often found ideological allies in Europe”.
“I think the United States benefits from a strong and unified Europe, and that’s what the Trump administration is trying to do. I don’t think that they’re looking to fragment Europe along these ideological lines. I think there’s sincerely held beliefs by some people in the Trump administration that Europe is making mistakes, and European countries are going in the wrong direction”, the Atlantic Council VP said further.
Kroenig acknowledged that there is a possibility of the United States to have to deal with a two-tier strategic competition, a big one with China and threats to the European security posed by Russia, and argued that this can be part of the reason why NATO allies should do “most of what’s needed for conventional defense of Europe”.
At the same time, according to Kroenig, the United States continues “to provide critical but limited conventional support and nuclear deterrence” to Europe, while the main focus needs to be in the Indo-Pacific, “because China is more capable than Russia, and our allies in Asia are less numerous and less capable than our allies in Europe”.
Atlantic Council’s VP stressed that “Europe has an important role to play in the U.S.-China rivalry” because “it’s about the future of the global order”, adding economy, technology and values as part of the competition, not only a military one.
“Romania and European allies have an essential role to play when it comes to the technology competition, when it comes to the economic relationship. (…) Since this is a comprehensive competition and Europe is an economic and technology superpower, Europe’s role is going to be critical for those elements of the competition”, he concluded.
Minister Alexandru Nazare: Romania is not in an economic crisis, and Romanians do not need false alarms
Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare analyzed the data published today, February 13, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and emphasized that it shows a “cyclical adjustment, in the context of the historical deficit and the measures taken last year, and real growth in Romania’s economy.”
“Romanians need balance and concrete facts, not false alarms. (…) Romania is not in an economic crisis. The statistical definition published today describes two consecutive quarters of seasonally adjusted GDP decline and is not a verdict on the economy. A real recession implies widespread deterioration—rapidly rising unemployment, a sharp decline in production, and a collapse in investment. And the current data does not indicate such a picture. The economy is slowing down, but it is not contracting. (…) A small but real increase – and this is the real message for Romanians, not false alarms spread in the public sphere without a complete analysis of the data and context. (…) Thus, in contrast to the alarmist information so readily propagated in the public sphere, we must emphasize that Romania is far from the most pessimistic of scenarios,” he pointed out in a message posted on his official Facebook page.
- The statistical definition published today describes two consecutive quarters of seasonally adjusted GDP decline and is not a verdict on the economy.
- A real recession implies widespread deterioration—rapidly rising unemployment, a sharp decline in production, and a collapse in investment. The current data does not indicate such a picture. The economy is slowing down, but it is not contracting.
- All the data presented today are the expected result of a natural adjustment of the economy, through responsible measures imposed by the context of a long period of budgetary slippage.
- In 2024, certain episodes of economic growth were achieved in parallel with a sharp deterioration in budgetary balances, through measures with a high fiscal impact.
- This artificial stimulation was not sustainable and generated additional pressure on public finances. In fact, INS data indicate declines in GDP in the first two quarters of 2024, with -0.4% and -0.4% compared to previous quarters.
PPC Renewables Romania expands the Sălbatica 1 wind farm with a 60 MWh BESS system
PPC Renewables Romania, the largest private investor in renewable energy in Romania, will develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 60.12 MWh at the Sălbatica 1 wind farm. The project has a total value of RON 68.2 million, of which approximately RON 9.87 million will be covered by European funding through the Modernization Fund.
The project is part of PPC Renewables Romania’s plan to expand its renewable energy portfolio with projects that can help reduce Romania’s power generation capacity deficit and enhance system stability, through the predictable production profile ensured by battery energy storage, according to a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
Located in the South-East Region, Valea Nucarilor administrative area, Tulcea County, the Sălbatica 1 and Sălbatica 2 wind farms comprise a total of 70 modern wind turbines of 2 MW each, evenly distributed between the two parks. Once commissioned, the BESS system will contribute to the development of electricity storage capacities within the National Power System and to increasing the flexibility and efficiency of energy produced from renewable sources.
In addition to the development of the storage system, the project includes the construction of the necessary infrastructure elements, development of operational roads, access and fencing, implementation of safety lighting and monitoring systems, as well as the arrangement of areas for operation, maintenance and security, and site organization.
The project benefits from financing through the Modernization Fund – Supporting investments in the development of electricity storage capacities (batteries) connected to an existing renewable energy generation facility. The total investment amounts to RON 68,225,209.57. The maximum amount covered by the Modernization Fund represents 28.24% of eligible costs, namely RON 9,872,978.54, while the contribution from PPC Renewables Romania amounts to RON 58,352,231.03.
The PPC Group is rapidly expanding its renewable energy portfolio in Greece, Romania, Italy, and Bulgaria, with installed capacity increasing from 4.7 GW in the first half of 2024 to 6.4 GW by the end of September 2025.
The PPC Group’s objective is to reach an installed renewable energy capacity of 12.7 GW by 2028. In Romania, PPC Renewables, part of the PPC Group, is a leader in the renewable energy sector, currently operating over 1.5 GW of installed capacity and continues to rapidly expand its portfolio through large-scale projects, being the largest private producer of renewable energy in Romania.
