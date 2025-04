OECD SecGen: Romania is on track of completing the accession process by early 2026. It will be a crucial step in boosting its economy

Romania’s accession to the OECD will be a crucial step in strengthening the economy and attracting sustainable investments, emphasized Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, underlining the significance of this process for the country’s long-term development.

Speaking at the conference “Romania and the OECD – The Main National Project After NATO, the EU, and Schengen”, the official delivered a clear message about the opportunities that OECD membership brings: access to international best practices, robust economic policies, and a more stable and predictable investment climate.

In a pre-recorded message delivered to the high-profile conference "Romania and the OECD – The Country's Main Project After NATO, the EU, and Schengen", OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann praised Romania's significant progress in its accession journey to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The event, organized by Calea Europeană in partnership with key business and economic organizations, is held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

Cormann emphasized Romania’s ambitious and transformative efforts since becoming an OECD accession candidate in January 2022. He highlighted the country’s compliance with OECD legal instruments and best practices across 25 technical committees. So far, 12 committees have concluded their reviews with positive opinions in areas such as competition, consumer policy, labor, healthcare, and regional development.

“Romania has demonstrated a strong commitment to aligning its policies and practices with OECD standards, and this progress is a testament to the government’s dedication to reforms”, Cormann stated.

Another positive opinion on corporate governance policy is expected in early April, marking another step toward full membership.

“The remaining committees are either in the process of completing their reviews or have already provided Romania with recommendations for changes to legislation, policies or practices in order to align with OECD standards and best practices from where I’m here speaking to you today, we are on track to complete all technical reviews over the next 12 months or so, and to meet the Romanian government’s ambitious, but now eminently achievable objective of completing the accession process by early 2026 over the past three years, the accession process has supported significant progress across a range of Romania’s reform priorities”, he said, reinforcing Romania’s steady progress.

He pointed to Romania’s notable milestone of joining the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in July 2023 as a critical achievement. “The fight against bribery is crucial for ensuring fair competition and transparency. Romania’s accession to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention marks a major step forward in tackling corruption and strengthening its business environment”, he explained. The evaluation of its implementation, conducted last October, outlined further priorities to strengthen anti-bribery measures and promote fair competition in international business.

Beyond institutional reforms, Romania has made remarkable economic strides. Cormann noted that the country’s income and living standards have risen significantly, from 37% of the OECD average 25 years ago to 76% in 2023. He reiterated key recommendations from the OECD’s 2024 Economic Survey of Romania, including improving regulatory certainty, strengthening tax law enforcement, and enhancing women’s participation in the labor market. “Sustained reforms will help ensure that Romania continues on its path of economic convergence and prosperity,” he added.

The OECD Secretary-General underlined that accession would bring tangible benefits to Romania’s business environment, attracting investment, fostering competition, improving corporate governance, and advancing labor market policies.

“OECD membership will enhance Romania’s attractiveness as a destination for investment. It will provide businesses with a more predictable and transparent regulatory environment, helping to stimulate innovation and economic growth”, Cormann emphasized.

He encouraged continued engagement between Romania’s business community, trade unions, and civil society in shaping the accession process. “Close collaboration with the private sector and other stakeholders will be essential to maximizing the benefits of OECD membership”, he added.

Cormann also underscored Romania’s role in strengthening OECD’s global outreach, particularly through its involvement in regional programs for Southeast Europe, Eurasia, and Africa. “Romania’s unique perspective and policy experiences will contribute to OECD’s work in bridging advanced, emerging, and developing economies,” he said.

Closing his message, Cormann commended Romania’s unwavering political commitment to OECD accession and expressed his anticipation for the country’s future seat at the OECD Council. “Romania’s membership will deliver real, tangible benefits to its people and further solidify its place in the global economic landscape. We look forward to welcoming Romania as a full member of the OECD family”, he concluded.

Romania’s accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) represents the next major national strategic objective after joining NATO, the European Union, and gaining full access to the Schengen Area.

The accession process could be finalized next year, as Romania has already met more than half of the necessary criteria to align with the highest international economic and institutional standards.

Romania officially submitted its candidacy for OECD membership during previous expansion rounds, in April 2004 and November 2012, and has renewed its request annually since 2016.

On January 25, 2022, the OECD Council decided to begin accession discussions with all six candidate countries: Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru, and Romania.

In June 2022, the OECD Council adopted Romania’s Accession Roadmap alongside those of the four other candidate states. Subsequently, in December 2022, Romania submitted its Initial Memorandum on accession to the organization.

Currently, Romania is in the technical evaluation phase of the process, which involves providing additional information, organizing thematic missions, and presenting assessments in the 25 key OECD sectoral committees essential for accession.

As of March this year, Romania has undergone preliminary or final evaluations by 24 of the 25 OECD sectoral committees. Of these, Romania has received 12 formal approvals from the following committees: Senior Budget Officials, Regional Development Policy, Steel Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Competition Policies, Digital Policy, Consumer Protection, Education, Social Affairs, Employment and Labor, Regulatory Policy, Health, and Fisheries.

Romania aims to complete its committee evaluations throughout 2025, with the goal of joining the OECD in 2026.