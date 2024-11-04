ENGLISH
On “One Health” Day, InfoCons launches the InfoCons Consumer Protection App at Global level – the Consumer Passport – for Health and Environmental Protection
This Monday, on the occasion of “One Health” Day, celebrated each year on November 3, InfoCons is launching the unique InfoCons Consumer Protection App at Global level – from a health and environmental protection perspective — the “One Health” Consumer Passport App.
The Global InfoCons App is a useful and free tool, available in 33 languages and can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, and App Gallery. It empowers consumers to make informed choices by providing One Health information, such as: scanning food product barcodes to view ingredients, the number and types of food additives, allergens, and quantities of sugar, salt, and calories. Users can personalize the app according to specific health issues and dietary needs, setting limits on salt, sugar, allergens, additive types and quantities. It also provides real-time alerts for food and non-food products across the European Union.
Additionally, InfoCons has launched the project “InfoCons European One Health = One Consumer’s Protection!”.
The One Health principle embodies health—human, animal, and environmental—elements that are inherently interconnected. But this indissoluble link between fields must place humans at the forefront. People deserve to live in a healthy environment, with healthy animals, within a sustainable framework, and consume healthy foods. This brings consumer protection principles back to the forefront, echoing President Kennedy’s 1962 speech with renewed urgency and relevance: “By definition, consumer status includes us all. Consumers are the largest economic group, influencing and affected by most economic decisions, public or private. Yet, they are the only important group whose views are often unheard.”
He outlined four fundamental consumer rights: the right to safety, the right to information, the right to choose, and the right to be heard.
In this new “One Consumer’s Protection” phrase, the consumer is seen as a person, and the person is a consumer, but one who is mindful of resources, health, and the environment. This integration of fields aims to unify areas of discussion, debate, and research to prevent issues and foster a holistic One Health principle—envisioning one Earth that supports life in the universe.
The concept of One Health goes beyond infectious diseases that spread from animals to humans. It involves the understanding that all “health”—physical, emotional, social, financial, and mental—is linked to our natural and built environments, whether these environments are clean, sparsely populated, “wild” areas or densely populated urban communities. One Health is about uniting health systems and surveillance—from animals to humans—for the protection of consumers and the environment we live in. Today, with so many consumer protection organizations, consumers often don’t know where to turn if they want to file a complaint.
One Health = One Consumer’s Protection InfoCons – European Organization for Consumer Protection and Promotion of Programs and Strategies , a full member of the World Organization Consumers International , founding member of the Federation of Consumer Associations , and member of ANEC .
ENGLISH
INTERVIEW Jakub Mazur (President of METREX): EU metropolitan areas want to be an influential body in shaping the future and competitiveness of the EU
The European Union’s metropolitan areas and experts in the field want to be an active voice and influential body in shaping the future of the EU, including European economic competitiveness, which can build on the potential of metropolitan regions, said Jakub Mazur, President of the Network of European Metropolitan Regions and Areas (METREX), in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro.
Mazur was in Bucharest this week for the METREX fall conference. At the initiative of the Bucharest Metropolitan Area Inter-municipal Development Association (ADIZMB), the Romanian capital hosted the fall edition of the METREX Conference, a European-wide event that brings to the forefront the importance of metropolitan areas in the sustainable and strategic development of Europe, from October 23-25.
Following two successive conferences in Bucharest, METREX launched its manifesto for unlocking Europe’s metropolitan potential, in collaboration with the Bucharest Metropolitan Area lntercommunity Development Association (ADIZMB).
The meeting took place in a crucial context for the sustainable development and competitiveness of European capitals and metropolitan areas, with a focus on the integration of regional and metropolitan experiences from Central and Eastern Europe as part of the solution to the current challenges of the European Union.
In the interview, Mazur spoke about the decision to organize the event in Bucharest, the METREX vision of the strategic role of metropolitan areas in strengthening relationships and implementing innovative solutions, and the role and potential these regions have in transforming Europe.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: We have today with us Mr. Jakub Mazur, who is the president of Metrex. Metrex is the Network of European Metropolitan Regions and Areas. We are in Bucharest today after two consecutive conferences where Metrex launched its manifesto for unlocking Europe’s metropolitan potential. Now, the destination is Bucharest for this conference organized by Metrex and the Bucharest Metropolitan Area lntercommunity Development Association (ADIZMB). Mr. Mazur, the first question would be why Bucharest for this conference?
Jakub Mazur: It is a pleasure to be in your wonderful city. The first reason is obvious, because it is a wonderful city. It’s the capital of the country, and Romania is a booming country, just like Central Europe. I come from Poland, so I know these problems. I have been through them. And as we are thinking about our members, we are always very committed to what we are doing at metropolitan level. A few years ago Bucharest joined us and the metropolitan area. Gianina Pănătău is the good spirit of what happens in Metrex. So, when we were talking and discussing about the next location, she said: ‘you need to support us to bring new knowledge, but I need you to discover what is happening in Romania, in Bucharest’. I have to say it was the best decision we made, because not only are we experiencing the Central European approach, but we can see the political aspect and the political level, but also the pragmatic level. This brings not only knowledge and experience but also solutions which are invaluable for all our members. What we have to say here in Bucharest, but also in Brussels, is that we are a group of professionals, experts, not politicians. We are people who want to have an impact, who want to be active. On the manifesto, we have brought some solutions, but also ideas that address most of the challenges facing the European Union.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Bucharest is indeed a highly developed metropolis, as it has a higher GDP per capita than other Western capitals such as Rome, Madrid or Berlin. But there is a development gap. How do you address the development gap in Central and Eastern European metropolitan areas compared to Western Europe and how does your manifesto address this issue?
Jakub Mazur: There are two different questions. One is about the difference in experience. Bucharest has only 35 years of experience. It’s like a kind of young institution when we talk about the metropolitan level, not just capital or city development. So, we look at the advanced, informal metropolitan associations in Amsterdam, but many of them are formal, like the Paris region, which is 1030 municipalities together. We have Italian municipalities which historically have sometimes hundreds of years of experience. It is very difficult to compare because of the level or the stage of development and the advanced policies. I see an opportunity for newcomers, new members or maybe new politicians, new specialists, new experts, because we are skipping some stages. We learn from the best practices of western metropolitan regions, areas, experiences, metropolitan policies and we try to adapt them to these new metropolitan regions and we are very successful. Secondly, the manifesto is about how we can be more efficient, because we know that the metropolitan dimension is an answer to many challenges that our regions, cities, countries or the whole European Union are facing. So we think: “Ok, we are discussing the next funding, the next perspective for 2028-2034, but this discussion cannot take place without us”. Therefore, we want to be an active part, not just to consult, but to be an influential body, shaping the next perspective and having some political impact on good solutions, because it’s not about power, it’s about solutions coming from the top down, and knowledge comes from the bottom up. So, as experts, as mayors, as professionals who spend sometimes 20-30 years to make our work excellent, we know what Brussels officials need, because they make policy without asking the right people. Competitiveness means that the European Union can use our regions and our metropolitan dimensions, so that this dimension, urban-rural, brings a certain quality, a quality that is like an experienced brand for the European Union, with a certain added value that lies between these two dimensions. What is really important for us, as people active on the European scene, is to be at the table, to be recognized, to be heard and to put all these good practices, all these good ideas coming from different countries, from different regions into policies and then into financial instruments.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: How do you see the collaboration between European metropolitan regions, including experts in this field, and national administrations, together with European ones, to attract European funds to support this sustainable development?
Jakub Mazur: This is a problem. Sometimes, especially from the municipal perspective, we may not be against it, but we don’t see it the same way the state government used to see these policies and solutions coming. We know that the European Union is about state government, so everything that comes to us, to the regions, to the metropolitan areas, comes through the capitals of our countries. That means we are a bit concerned about what is going on. So the decision-making process, especially the decision-making process that translates into the financing part of these solutions or maybe the financing of these solutions, is very difficult because we have too many steps. So what is our main objective? To create a shortcut, a fast track for those solutions that are essential for the European Union, but also for Europe. At this conference we have guests from England, a country which, after Brexit, is no longer part of the European Union, but which is still very concerned about what is happening in the field of transportation, of mobility. We have guests from the United States who share the knowledge, the different approach, the different policies and the different way of financing solutions. We know that our uniqueness on a European scale is our experience and our ability to motivate and involve local communities. Local communities in the metropolitan region means rural and urban and something in between. As main actor, we need to combine many municipalities. That means mayors, councillors, local NGOs, activists, universities, businesses. They play an active role in the development of countries, in the development of the whole European Union. So the process comes from Brussels to Bucharest and then to some regional solutions and instruments. We would like this voice to be heard in a direct style. As we had discussions with the previous European Commission. We want to have very constructive meetings that will shape financial instruments dedicated not just to the mission cities, not just to one of the 500 instruments that we have, but dedicated to solutions that bring resilience, competitiveness. So all these policies that are essential for the European Union.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: I would like to come back to your urge and appeal to see urban areas and metropolitan areas as actors in this new model of competitiveness in Europe, also in light of the fact that the Draghi report was published just a few weeks ago. What specific measures does Metrex consider essential to strengthen the capacity of Europe’s metropolitan authorities and regions in this context of advancing competitiveness and also moving at a faster pace towards development and innovation?
Jakub Mazur: This is a very good question, because we are trying to standardize the data. We know that we are different, different in different countries, so there is no one solution. We cannot copy-paste, we have to adapt every time. So we try to measure not only economic factors and growth indicators. This is easy. Bucharest has 170% of the purchasing power compared to other more developed cities, but that’s just a simple economic indicator that says nothing. So it’s about our values which are essential in Europe. It is about solidarity, it is about leaving no one behind, it is about how we develop housing, mobility, ecological transition, energy transition. So what we are trying to do in terms of competitiveness is foreign direct investment for the regions. This is essential because it brings a job. But with that comes housing, education and transportation. So it is largely on our shoulders. So we need to find solutions not only to create economic development, but also social development. It is about creating a community.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Don’t you see a connection between them? I mean, in Europe, we still have to separate the economic model from the social model. Can’t we merge them? Because we need them to merge.
Jakub Mazur: You get the idea. And I always like to invite our colleagues from the World Bank or the European Investment Bank and financial institutions. Because they are trying to tell us to have a very pragmatic approach. It is not just about ideas. It’s not just about our policies or our strategies that we put on pretty papers with colorful pictures. It’s about the business plan that contains all this. For me, it’s more an ecosystem how we can create together with universities. For example, Bucharest is very successful because it’s an academic city. It is a capital. It brings other companies, not only from Romania, because there is a lot of talent here. You have a lot of young people. It is still an accessible city for many companies coming from the global market. What we lack is the funding market. So, there is not a huge one, compared to Asia, the United States or North America, there is not such a huge capacity of capital working for us. Because we know that, as European regions and metropolitan areas, we are able to implement, take huge loans, invest them and then have a return on investment that brings benefits not only to economic development, but more importantly that is a trademark or maybe a brand for the society of European regions. Because we bring quality of life and that attracts investment. So with investment, we have jobs. With jobs, we have economic stability. You have universities that develop not only students who “produce”. They have unique knowledge that is exported not only here in Europe but also abroad and they bring additional value because we have a diverse society and a diverse community, including migrants. We know the problem for Europe, including the solutions and the expectations of this modern, very demanding community that is coming to us to bring a higher quality of society, a higher quality of life and a higher quality of solutions that can be brought. What is the end result? The self-sufficiency that is essentially necessary in many dimensions, but also this kind of resilience. I know that word is out of fashion. Overrated, one might say. The same with sustainability. We try to use these words in different ways. For me, in my experience, also coming from Poland, in the last 20 years, especially after the accession to the European Union, the region is extremely attractive for economic development. Many of our metropolitan regions are ready to welcome, adapt and integrate newcomers in a very positive way. We know that, because of climate change, because of the war that is taking place, perhaps because of the upcoming election results in the United States, we will have more problematic situations. Only metropolitan regions with strong cities are able and prepared to find solutions. What is it about? Regulations and legal frameworks and financing. It sounds easy, but unfortunately it is not. We hope that, with the new European Parliament and Commissioners dedicated to all these areas, we will be present, we will have our strong voice and, with our updated manifesto, we will be able to create good solutions, really good solutions that bring competitiveness and really stable development to our regions and countries, cities, small home counties.
ENGLISH
Romanian Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu: Rating agencies confirm Romania’s macroeconomic stability
Romanian Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, welcomes the data presented by Fitch rating agency, which confirms Romania’s sovereign rating and stable outlook.
“Rating agencies confirm Romania’s macroeconomic stability! After the Fitch rating agency confirmed Romania’s sovereign rating and stable outlook in August, today Standard and Poor`s is doing the same,” Marcel Ciolacu said in a message posted on Facebook.
According to Agerpres, “The agency believes that Romania’s economy will grow by 1.6% in 2024 and by just under 3% on average in 2025-2027, given that our country will benefit from important European funds from both the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism.”
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu emphasizes that these data are ”proof of Romania’s macroeconomic stability and development prospects in the coming years.”
“We still have a lot of work to do. Budget consolidation over the next 7 years must be achieved by rationalizing expenditure and increasing revenue collection, by digitalizing the ANAF and reducing tax evasion. And continuing investments. NOT through tax increases and austerity policies, as we all experienced in 2009-2011! The Standard and Poor`s analysis confirms that this is the right path for Romania: production, investment, jobs, purchasing power and macroeconomic stability”, concluded Marcel Ciolacu.
ENGLISH
INTERVIEW | Ambassador Peer Gebauer on German Unity Day: We will remain a pillar of stability in Europe. Energy and defense, major pillars of growth in German-Romanian cooperation
Germany will remain a pillar of stability in Europe, despite the advance of the far-right on the political scene of the most powerful economy in the European Union, at a time when the European Union is looking for solutions to revive its competitiveness, and Berlin’s support for Ukraine will not follow a change of course, but will remain constant because the only solution for peace is not the one dictated by Russia, but the one that brings security to Ukraine and Europe. The assurances come from the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in Romania, Peer Gebauer, and were expressed in an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of German Reunification and the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. In the interview, the German diplomat also explained the security rationale behind Germany’s decision to introduce temporary border controls, which are a “much less invasive form of border control” than the Schengen external border, and emphasized that Berlin “worked hard” for Romania’s accession to Schengen because it is in Europe’s interest that this happens. Peer Gebauer also looked at bilateral relations, mentioning “a lot of potential” for cooperation “in the fields of energy and defense”. Regarding the election season in Romania, the German ambassador referred to the legacy of a Romania of trust in the EU and NATO of President Klaus Iohannis, who is at the end of his term in office, and emphasized that it is in the interest of Germany, Europe and Romania that the future leadership in Bucharest supports a “pro-European and pro-transatlantic course”.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, we meet at a time of celebration for your country, especially, but also to the benefit of Europe. 34 years since the German Reunification and 35 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Germany is seen as not just A pillar but THE pillar of European stability and prosperity. Therefore, when we see the far right winning or coming second in German regional elections and the shrinking of the federal coalition we tend to worry. Is it justified? Do we have something to worry about when it comes to German leadership in Europe?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Indeed, the unification, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the opening of the Iron Curtain, are still up until today and for the future causes of joy and of pride for us in Germany and in Europe, because they showed that people can overcome dictatorships and move towards free, liberal and open societies. I think this is still a success we can be proud of. You’re right when you point out to the phenomenon of far right-wing parties gaining strength in Germany, in these regional elections that you have referred to, but also in many other countries in Europe. I believe it’s an expression of growing insecurity and unease about the many challenges that we have been facing over the last years: financial crisis, migration challenges, the pandemic, and now the brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine with all the implications, rising energy costs, etc. The rise of nationalistic right-wing parties is an expression of this uneasiness. At the same time, we see in Germany, but also across Europe, that the parties of the middle, the mainstream of the political arena is still the strongest part. We have no majorities for far right-wing parties. And there is a clear belief by all democratic parties that there is the need to continue a pro-European, pro-transatlantic course. This is true for Germany and the other countries that one could mention. So, you don´t need to worry. Of course, I understand that people ask questions, but Germany will remain a pillar of stability in Europe.
Draghi report: Europe no longer guaranteed to be a global industrial leader
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Nowadays, in the EU, we seem to have a new problem fixer – the Draghi report on the European competitiveness. The report was launched by the former Prime Minister of Italy and the former President of the ECB, together with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. German reactions to the report were somehow diffused, depending on different ministries. And I want to know, how does Germany view the recommendations from the Draghi report, when it comes to defense, when it comes to regulation, to digital, to climate, to all the aspects in which Europe is lagging when it comes to energy, when it comes to the global competition with China and the US.
Dr. Peer Gebauer: I share the assessment in your question. Germany and Europe, all of us, we are facing many challenges. We tend to lose ground when it comes to competitiveness, whether it be vis-a-vis the US, China or other parts of the world, which is why we very strongly welcome the renewed focus on competitiveness. In this regard, the Draghi report is of utmost importance, and it is welcomed by Germany. Because competitiveness is the base to move ahead in Europe, and to move ahead not by simply adjusting minor things here and there, but by strongly changing course towards more competitive-oriented policies. In this sense, the Draghi report is very much welcomed. The areas that he’s focusing on in his report, strong innovation, the combination of a green transition with a stronger competitiveness, a strong focus on security, and at the same time resilience, are the key areas. Obviously, it’s a comprehensive document and a very thoughtful one. There are many individual proposals and ideas that now will have to be discussed in the European framework. One issue, obviously, will be the question of financing this renewed focus on competitiveness. Of course, we will see discussions. I don’t see this as a weakness, I think it’s a strength in Europe that we have the possibility to discuss. And by discussing, by striving for compromise, we’ve always managed to take everybody on board. I think this will be also the case when it comes to implementing the ideas of the Draghi report. So once again, we welcome very much to have this report and we are eager to now start into a speedy discussion on how to best take up the ideas and how to move forward in this regard.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: If we look at the German leadership, but also at the German industry when it comes to the issue of competitiveness, of strategic sovereignty and so on, Germany has a term that it says we want economic security as a broader umbrella. Under this position, what role do you see that Germany should play in shaping the future of Europe, using maybe this Draghi report as a starting point?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Economic security is a keen interest of not only Germany, but I assume pretty much every country on our continent and in the world. Indeed, we have put a strong emphasis on securing what we have achieved in Germany, in Europe, in decades of economic growth, of prosperity, of peace. We now feel and realize that a lot of what has made us strong is now under heavy pressure. When it comes to our industrial base in Europe, we realize that we have no guarantee for the future that we will continue to be leaders in this or that segment and area. So the focus of today’s time, I think, is not only on security, but maybe even more on making sure that we regain our strength. That we regain our competitiveness. That we manage to go through the green transition – which, of course, is relevant and decisive when it comes to the future of our planet -, that we go through this transition by keeping our strength and our base. Because only then we will manage to shape the future in a positive way. Security is one angle, but I think you might add to it the economic innovation, the economic change that is necessary, the shaping of a transition which is necessary and that implies that we also take bold and courageous decisions, sometimes also take risks. Just leaning back and saving what we have will not do the trick for the next years to come.
German border controls due to security threats: a “much less invasive form of control” than at Schengen external border
CaleaEuropeană.ro: On this part, I must confess that we have seen in recent weeks Germany on the spotlight on different topics, and one which is also important for Romania is of course the issue of internal security and migration. Germany has recently reintroduced border controls due to migration concerns, drawing criticism from Poland and Greece that is has abolished the Schengen Area. Could you elaborate on the reasons behind this decision and how it fits within the broader EU framework for internal security?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Let me start by saying that Germany knows and fully believes in the need for a European answer to cross-border challenges within Europe. We are very much benefiting from an openness on our continent and that’s why we always put a strong focus on finding European solutions. That is why we were very supportive of the adoption of the Common European Asylum System that has been agreed on recently and is now to be implemented. What we’ve seen in the recent weeks in Germany, the reintroduction of border controls, has to do with the fact that there have been many challenges for Germany and for the German society in the last months and years, mainly security threats. We had terrible terror attacks recently that were committed in the context of irregular migration. We have seen a very heavy burden on the financial situation of communities, also on the capacity to house refugees. We have right now 3.5 million refugees in Germany, that’s quite a high number, even for a large country like my country. It’s almost four percent of the population, this gives you an indication how challenging it is. It was perceived to be necessary, and I agree with that, that we temporarily take additional measures. The border controls that you’ve been referring to are not something new. We have seen these frequently. For example, during the Euro 2024 Football Championship. The same is true for the Olympic Games in Paris. Germany, and in the case of Paris, France, introduced temporary border control simply to manage the flow of fans, of supporters. There is a strong angle of security involved. Why? Because by controlling the borders you make sure that terrorist threats, organized crime or human traffickers cannot just freely move across the borders. In this sense, the recent decision by the German government has proven to be quite effective and for example a number of human traffickers have been caught and irregular crossings have been stopped in this sense. The border controls are not to be compared with the border controls you still have, for example, between Romania and Hungary. There you have a border where everybody has to stop, every truck is checked, every visitor and passenger has to show the passport. When we talk about border controls between Germany and the neighboring countries, it’s a broader network of making sure that you have a better understanding of who’s crossing, and only on an individual base, people are stopped and checked. In this sense, I think it’s a much less invasive form of border controls than you have at the outside border of the Schengen area.
Romania deserves to be in the Schengen area. Germany has “worked hard” for this goal, which is “in Europe’s interest”, “not an act of mercy”
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And it’s based, probably, as you were developing, on intelligence cooperation and sharing information within the Schengen area with other countries.
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Absolutely, this is a key element also when it comes to how to best involve our neighbors. It only functions if we closely cooperate with our neighbors. German politicians in charge have started this process of closely liaising with our neighboring countries. We have found ways to make sure that we explain better, that there is no winner and loser in this game, but that we all join forces to tackle challenges that concern us all. Because it’s not a German problem or a Polish problem or an Austrian problem alone. There are issues that affect us all in Europe and that’s why cooperation is always key. I wouldn’t see these measures that have been introduced recently as aimed against anyone. But they’re actually meant to be embedded in the European approach to tackle the challenging question of irregular migration. With regard to the Schengen area, I think you’ve implied it also in your question, what does it mean for Romania and how do we move forward there? Let me just reiterate that Germany continues to unwaveringly support Romania and Bulgaria when it comes to the lifting of the land border controls. I’ve said it before, but I would like to repeat it: Romania has done all its homework. Romania deserves to be in the Schengen area and not to be restricted in this regard. That’s why we will continue to fully support Romania. I believe that we will soon see how the new Austrian government will position itself and this will hopefully open doors also with regard to the goal of Romania, which we fully support.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Do you see more windows of opportunities or potential obstacles when it comes to fulfilling this last piece of fully entering Schengen by Romania and Bulgaria? Because we still have land border controls, we’ve managed to enter the Schengen area by air and by sea.
Dr. Peer Gebauer: It is a great success that the sea and air border controls have been lifted and I would like to congratulate Romania on that. But yes, the land border issue is still a pressing one. I tend to be optimistic, which is why I say: yes, I see more opportunities and less obstacles. As a diplomat you always must be a believer in possibilities and I can only compliment those in charge here in Romania on taking a very prudent, professional and clear stance when it comes to negotiating with the partners. I think this will pay off. Although we have no guarantee I remain more an optimist on this topic.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: On this part, do you feel that you as a major partner of Romania can do something more than you already did? I’m asking you this because probably this topic of Romania and Bulgaria joining Schengen would not have been that high on the table if it wouldn’t have been for Chancellor Scholz’s speech in Prague.
Dr. Peer Gebauer: I agree. He publicly stated two years ago that he was clearly in favor of a speedy accession of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area. So yes, Germany can take some credit for having been an active supporter. And active means not that when the decision is up for a vote we raise our hand in favor of Romania, but that Germany continuously worked hard towards all the partners to achieve this goal for Romania. And why? Because Romania deserves it and because it is in the interest of Germany and of Europe to complete the Schengen area in this regard. It’s not an act of mercy, but it’s in the interest of all of us. Germany will continue to be actively supportive. If there’s a way to be helpful also when it comes to convincing those that are still not yet convinced, Germany will do its part.
There will be no “change in the German course of action” in supporting Ukraine. The only possible peace solution, the one that brings “peace and security to Europe and to Ukraine in particular”
CaleaEuropeană.ro: This subject of Romania and Bulgaria coming closer to Schengen was also a strategic decision after Romania played a very important role in helping Ukraine, as also Germany did. This moves me to the other topic, one that also Germany is somehow in the spotlight, because we know that Germany has been a strong supporter of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, despite being criticized for a slower pace in delivering military help and the recent reluctant position on sending long range missiles with which Ukraine can strike military targets on Russia’s territory. What has changed in Germany’s approach to this support since the war began, and what will remain constant?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: What we have seen right at the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine is a clear commitment of Germany to do whatever it takes and as long as it takes to support Ukraine, in close liaison and cooperation with all our allies and partners. This is of utmost importance because we face a Russia which is not merely striving to conquer parts of Ukraine and then will be satisfied and stop. Russia has publicly declared on several occasions that it wants to turn back the clock, that it wants to re-establish the world order of the Cold War, which means that not only Ukraine is in danger. But also the ability to choose one‘s own fate is endangered for Romania and the other Central and Eastern European countries by Russia saying that it wants to turn back the clock. If you want to avoid that Russia has a say, for example, on the future of Romania’s NATO membership, then we must stop Russia and we must do everything for Putin not to be successful in his war against Ukraine. Simply hoping for it to stop would not help, it would simply prolong the conflict, so it is a wise and right approach by Germany, Romania and all its partners and allies to support Ukraine the best way we can. You’ve pointed out the fact, and I agree, that Germany has been a very strong supporter of Ukraine in these last two and a half years. We are indeed the second largest donor militarily, but also regarding other help, humanitarian goods, financial support and so on and so forth. The same is true for Romania. I applaud and praise the recent decision to give a Patriot system to Ukraine. This is literally saving lives and supporting a partner and neighbor in need and that’s something that cannot be appreciated high enough. What will we see in the future, as you’re referring also to the debate about long-range weapons delivery or the agreement to use those within the core land of Russia? You have, as a political leader these days, very complex decisions to make. You must take into consideration what is available, what do I need for the defense of my own country, of NATO territory, what effects will my decisions have. The German Chancellor and the German government have always publicly stated that it’s most relevant to liaise closely with our partners, not to have our unity of support for Ukraine somehow be dismantled. The Chancellor puts a great emphasis on closely liaising with the partners, particularly of course with the US, France, UK. You’ve seen this when the debate about the battle tanks came up and Germany acted in concert with the other allies by delivering the tanks. I think this approach is very understandable and this is also marking the debate about the use of long-range weapons. From outside it’s often very difficult to have the full picture on what will happen, but I remain very convinced that wise decisions will be taken, decisions in the interest of Ukraine, of Europe, of Germany. These decisions are on the table every day and there’s a development we have been seeing over the last two years in terms of what has been delivered. I can only express my understanding for a prudent and sober approach which does not rush into quick or hasty decisions, without coordinating closely with our allied partners.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Practically, Germany pleads for a more coordinated and allied decision not on bilateral or lower level?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Germany is a great supporter of this approach which we have seen in the last years, and which has made our Western answer to the Russian aggression, I believe, a strong one. I think we will continue to act this way, this will be the German position. And, I remain very sure that there will not be a change in the German course of action as you’ve asked in your question, but a continuation in our comprehensive support for Ukraine.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: In an interview for the German Public Radio, Chancellor Scholz spoke about a future peace conference between Ukraine and Russia and I quote: “I believe that now is the moment when we must discuss how we get out of this war situation faster than the current impression is”. How should we interpret this and how can we establish that we have reached that moment?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: What he said, of course, speaks for itself, so there is no need for me to interpret him. But we all realize that this war having taken place already two and a half years has claimed many victims. We see that you have no guarantee that Ukraine can continue this courageous fight without limits forever. We also sense that there are political developments here or there and elections that bring insecurity on where we will be standing in the next two, three, four years. I think it’s wise, and that’s why it’s right what the Chancellor said, to do as much as we can to see if there is a peaceful way out of this war. But at the same time, and the Chancellor makes this clear every time he expresses his views on this Russian aggression against Ukraine, we cannot settle for a dictated peace, dictated by Russia, a peace on Russia’s terms. This would not bring peace and liberate Ukraine. It would make Ukraine a Russian dependency. Merely stopping the fighting at this moment would not give any guarantee that the fighting would not continue at the later stage after Russia has regained its military strength and capacity. Whatever solution we are working for, it must be a solution that brings stable peace and security to Europe and to Ukraine in particular. The hope of some people who say if you just call it quits and let the weapons be quiet then we’ll have peace again, this hope is naive. Russia will not stop. We have seen it in the past: After the previous aggressions of Russia, the annexation of the Crimea and then the invasion into the Donbas, the efforts of solving the conflict were only valid for some time, while Russia used the time to rebuild its troops, its military capacities and then again waged a full-fledged aggression. We must find a way of finding peace, but one that is not leading to the conflict breaking out again, but leading to a stable peace.
Defense and energy, the main pillars of increased cooperation Germany – Romania
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Nonetheless, the conflict that Russia waged against Ukraine has been a wake-up call for us in terms of defense and in terms of war economy as many European leaders already said. If we move from the European spectrum, the help for Ukraine and moving towards the bilateral relation between Germany and Romania, we could say that somehow Romania and Germany have responded to that call when it comes to cooperation, when it comes to joint European financing for different types of weapons and so on. And moving to this part, we know that this bilateral relationship between Germany and Romania has grown stronger in recent years. What are the key areas where you see further growth, particularly in the economic and security sectors?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: The bilateral relations between Germany and Romania are indeed as close and, I would say, as important as never before. We are allies and partners in NATO, in the EU and we have broadened the cooperation and the exchanges on all levels. On the very top level of our political leaders, with our Chancellor having visited Romania twice in the last two years, our Federal President having been here twice in the last years, our Foreign Minister also having been here twice, as well. This is a density of political contacts we have not seen at any stage before. That’s a positive development, and one that is very important, because Romania and Germany are very much in sync when it comes to analyzing the situation and have a great potential to broaden cooperation. This is what you’ve been referring to with your question, the cooperation areas where we can even intensify our going together. I see a lot of potential in the field of energy and defense. Why Energy? Because Romania is home to so many different energy sources, conventional and renewable ones and at the same time, is located at the crossroads of energy lanes, pipelines and connections between the Asian continent and the rest of Europe. I am very much convinced Romania will play a crucial role as an energy provider and energy hub for Europe. And given the energy needs that we have in Germany with our industry, it’s an obvious opportunity we can tap into to broaden this energy cooperation.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: We could consider this energy cooperation as the future rising star within the bilateral relationship?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: I’m sure it will be a major pillar of our bilateral relations. I’m very positive, because it will complement the already existing broadness of our cooperation in the automotive sector, in retail and so many other areas where we very closely cooperate. Germany, as you know, is the largest investor and the largest trade partner for Romania and we both benefit tremendously from this partnership. The second area is certainly the defense industry that you have also mentioned in your question. We see a tremendous need for Europe to beef up its capacities to defend ourselves and we have spoken about Ukraine. Let me reiterate just once more, it’s about helping Ukraine but it’s not an act of mercy. It’s about also securing our liberty and to protect our open societies against the Russian aggression. Anybody who believes that Russia would stop after conquering Ukraine is obviously wrong and naive. Russia will continue. We need to make sure that we strengthen our defense capacities. The only thing that will stop Putin is his realization that he will not be able to do any harm in Europe and against European interests, including Moldova. We need to strengthen our capacities, our defense industry. A lot of programs have been set on track in this regard. The European defense industry plan and strategy, that are just being debated in Brussels and implemented, indicate where we are heading. The Commission will put a strong focus on this area, and you have rightly pointed out that there are already programs where European money can be used for joint ventures of European partners. Germany and Romania are also benefiting from these programs. There are several projects involving German defense industry companies and Romania. We are working hard on them to make these come to life in a sense, to see German-Romanian corporations producing goods such as propellent powder, ammunition, counter-UAV, air defence, tanks etc. here in Romania. This would be excellent news in terms of business opportunities. It would be excellent news in terms of also having technology transfer and establishing Romania as a defense industry hub. And it would be excellent news when it comes to making sure that Europe is strong enough to defend itself.
Klaus Iohannis’ legacy: A reliable, pro-Western and pro-Atlantic Romania/ Pro-European and pro-transatlantic candidates are in our and Romania’s interest
CaleaEuropeană.ro: You gave us some interesting headlines when it comes to German and Romanian cooperation and coming to the last question, we know that Romania is heading towards a significant political change after the upcoming elections. I’m saying significant political change because we have both presidential and parliamentary elections. The presidential era of President Iohannis will come to its end after two mandates allowed by the Constitution. How do you foresee this transition shaping Romania’s relationships with the EU, NATO and particularly with Germany? And in what ways do you expect Romania’s new leadership to approach its commitments within NATO, the EU and Germany?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: It’s an interesting year for Romania, indeed, with many elections that have taken place, that will take place towards the end of the year and of course we are closely following. Romania, for the last years, has been in the international context a very stable and reliable partner in the EU, in the transatlantic alliance. And it is certainly part of the legacy of President Iohannis that he shaped this stable course and that he stood for a reliable and pro-western, pro-Atlantic Romania. The change will be coming at the end of the year, and we believe that there will be not a change with regard to Romania´s course of action within the EU and the transatlantic alliance. Of course, I have no idea who will win the presidential race as there are a lot of contenders. And I cannot foresee how the parliamentary elections will evolve. But we have a very good feeling about pretty much all of the candidates standing for a pro-European, pro-transatlantic course, which is necessary, which is in our interest, and which is in the interest of Romania. We are rather relaxed about the specific outcome of the elections, because we believe that it is the choice of the Romanian people, no matter whom they vote for, no matter what party they vote for, that it is the choice of the Romanian voters to stay on track of this pro-European, pro-NATO course also in the future.
