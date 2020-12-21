ENGLISH
Op-ed: Biden can help unite Europe. A closer political union is the rational outcome for Europe, and a globalist U.S. President can assist even passively
A closer political union is the rational outcome for Europe, and a globalist U.S. President can assist even passively, writes former Romanian PM Mihai-Răzvan Ungureanu, in a joint op-ed with two US experts. The op-ed released to CaleaEuropeană.ro is published as an epistemic response to a piece authored by Daniel Cohn-Bendit and Klaus Leggewie in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung calling for a German-French Federation as a “breath of fresh air” for Europe.
By Robert Braun, Mihai-Razvan Ungureanu and Dan Perry
The incoming Biden Administration is expected to break with its predecessor’s obsessively transactional foreign policy, enabling progress on issues ranging from global warming to international trade to human rights. An important consequence, not obvious from headlines at the moment, involves Europe.
Outgoing President Trump’s evident disdain for global cooperation, supranational governance and the European Union in particular has had a devastating effect on those who yearn for greater European political union. It emboldened the UK’s Brexiteers, Euroskeptic leaders in the east and nationalists in almost every country, creating a paralytic continental bad karma. Trump’s departure holistically offers a moment for the European Union to regain its ambition, boldness and creativity.
The EU embodied a successful economic vision, but failed to transform that business case into a shared political values to an extent that could drive action. The treaties of Maastricht and Rome ultimately amounted tp rhetorical flourishes and bureaucratic advances that could not sweep aside nationalist resistance. This is now best exemplified by the Polish-Hungarian effort to derail the European budget and halt political oversight over individual countries’ authoritarian practices.
If Europe is to make its mark in the world, it needs a bold vision for political union: tighter control over exploitive and corrupt practices of local and multi-national companies, an inclusive social net with universal basic income, a welfare system socially and economically strengthening unions and representation bodies, and safeguards for the independence of the free press, of universities and of civic-cultural institutions.
A unified Europe can be a beacon of progressive values and modernity to the world. This should be the response to those in the world who derided Europe as an ossified vessel of yesterday while benefitting from its values.
This will strengthen Europe, and make it a better partner to a rejuvenated, post-Trump United States – and to other democracies. It is a vision that the new U.S. Administration will be able to get behind.
Of course, this is not currently the direction of things, nor will it be without an electrifying course correction. In theory, there would be a variety of ways to shock the system. We’d like to throw our support in favor of constitutional unification of Germany and France, an idea floated recently by French MEP and 1960s student leader Daniel Cohn-Bendit and German political scientist Claus Leggewie.
France and Germany have fought bitter wars, and can view each other through a narrow lens of stereotype and historical grievance. They have different labor market politics and instincts about fiscal and monetary policy. They speak different languages, and each possesses a profound patriotic instinct that may seem at odds with a ceding of national sovereignty. France is also more interested than Germany in a European security mechanism independent of the United States.
And they both have fostered business interest, sometimes at the expense of others in the European Union, that were grounded in “nation first” ideals.
And yet, France and (West) Germany are the two largest founding members of the European Economic Community that grew into the EU of today. The differences between their political and economic structures are minor when one considers their common fealty to Western and European values of the post-Renaissance and Enlightenment. They are also the two strongest forces for political union among major EU members; there is a scenario where they agree to blaze the path.
A constitutionally unified, politically strong core would create economies of scale – combined population of 151 million and GDP of 6.73 trillion that make up 40% and 44% respectively of the bloc with the UK factored out – that would be irresistible, and prove that language need not be a barrier in a world in which English (ironically in light of Brexit) and innovation are unifying forces.
Different languages may pose a challenge. But Canada, even with succession initiatives in Quebec, proves community and understanding are more about shared values than similar languages. Respect for different cultures and strong compassionate leadership are at the core of New Zealand’s political success. There is real reason to assess that a successful Franco-German unification would soon draw in an essentially liberal and internationalist countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark, linguistic satellites like Austria and Luxembourg, and then large countries of the southern cone like Italy, Spain and Portugal.
What of former east bloc countries where populist nationalists currently hold sway? The euphoria of expansion was driven by both idealism and business interests, and while it yielded economic growth for the West it also left many in that region with resentments about a perceived neocolonialism, yielding a nationalist backlash. Deft political diplomacy and considerable sensitivity will be required to avoid a repeat. A strong European political union may create the political momentum to rejuvenate a progressive urban electorate in Eastern Europe as well. Western European politicians should also find ways to acknowledge that peoples east of Vienna are valuable beyond picking asparagus, caring for the elderly and doing menial jobs for less.
It seems far-fetched today. Nations tend to wait for crises to break established paradigms. We propose getting ahead of the curve. Germany and France can jump-start the process of European unification.
National identity – indeed tribalism – has been one of the building blocks of civilization. The question has always been granularity. Right now, what is needed for stability, prosperity and global impact is a European identity. It won’t be easy, because local identities are strong. But nothing ventured, nothing gained. Quite probably, very much lost.
* * *
Historian Mihai Razvan Ungureanu was prime minister and foreign minister of Romania. Social Theorist Robert Braun was a top aide to Hungary’s prime minister and is a senior researcher at Vienna’s Institute for Advanced Studies. Dan Perry was Europe-Africa Editor and Mideast Editor of the Associated Press news agency and is managing partner of the Thunder11 communications firm.
ENGLISH
Op-ed co-signed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and CoR President, Apostolos Tzitzikostas: Beyond Brexit: local governments must be the bridge builders to protect communities and future UK-EU relations
Op-ed co-signed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and CoR President, Apostolos Tzitizkostas, governor of Central Macedonia
Local and regional governments in the UK and the EU are bracing themselves for a Christmas and new year like no other. In any normal festive period, public services are stretched to the limit but this year we are in crisis mode managing the pandemic. Added into this potent mix is Brexit. With only a few weeks to the end of the transition period, hopes of full trade deal have all but disappeared. There will be a severe fallout and disruption for many communities but the question is who will lose the most, when and what can we do to help. The only certainty is that the UK leaving the EU will not prevent cities and regions building on four decades of partnership to mitigate not only the impact of Brexit, but reinforce cooperation to respond to shared challenges.
We should never forget that previous British governments helped build the EU – with its democratic decision-making, laws, funds and programmes – that we see today. Yet, the three and a half years of negotiations have followed a spirit of destruction, rather than construction, with even threats to violate international law. Negotiations have been slow, laborious, lacking in trust, and driven more by political ideology than economic pragmatism, with regions and cities expected to shoulder the consequences. Yet no one can afford a further collapse of regional economies, even more so during a pandemic. Research published by the London School of Economies and UK in a Changing Europe forecasts that a no-deal Brexit could be three times as worse as the pandemic on the UK economy.
A study by the EU’s Committee of the Regions showed that the impact on the EU27 regions will vary considerably. From trade flows, border controls to understanding who can and cannot work and settle in our communities, still today there are simply too many unknowns. Within the EU, sectors such as food, transport vehicles, machinery, and electronics will be particularly badly hit. Regions particularly exposed to trade disruptions span the continent – from every region in Ireland to parts of Poland, Slovakia, Czechia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece. The most vulnerable regions are, of course, within the United Kingdom itself, including London perhaps to a lesser extent. It is imperative that the British and EU governments alike, continually assess the regional impact and offer the right financial support to protect livelihoods and businesses.
This new deal will tell us only what the two sides can agree upon at this moment, under pressure of an economic disaster greater than the pandemic. This new deal will tell us relatively little about the medium- and long-term future. What can be done? As political city and region leaders, this is a question that we always have to ask ourselves. And when – as now – those at the top of our political system are failing or struggling, it becomes even more important for politicians at the regional and local level to try to improve things from the bottom up.
From supporting tourism to working together to tackle climate change, from finding solutions to maintaining the flow of trade across borders to migration, local and regional governments must continue work together to build sustainable resilient communities. Brexit will have consequences for all our regions and cities, who must continue to work together, pool expertise and look forward even without the formal supportive environment the European Union provided. A new group launched recently by the EU’s regions and cities is one platform on how we plan to maintain close cooperation.
If we consider sustainable development and climate change, the EU has been a champion globally to placing it firmly on the international agenda. It legally committed to being carbon-neutral by 2050 last year, a commitment city of London adheres too. As drivers of change, the transition to low-carbon sustainable living will always fall to local and regional governments. With the UN’s COP26 to be held in Glasgow next year, we will use this opportunity to solidify our relations, share knowledge and work together. We believe it is possible to consolidate what has been created over 47 years as members of the same community, and to transform it into a special relationship. Cooperation builds resilience – and, in a time of pandemic and climate change, resilience is sorely needed.
Brexit has always been a process, not an overnight change. Even after the current endgame is played out, it will take many more years to establish new boundaries, understand what this separation and its consequences will mean for all of us and our communities. Cities and regions, in the UK and the EU, will need to work shoulder-to-shoulder, to find ways to smooth and mitigate the impact on our respective communities. Brexit must not hamper our efforts to work on issues of mutual importance. We urge other parts of UK and European society to do as we are doing: reflecting on how to forge ambitious cross-Channel relationships that meet the needs of our citizens and our time. It is through dialogue, compromise and multilateralism, not inward looking nationalism, that we best represent the interests of our citizens. In this spirit as city and regional leaders, we are determined to work together beyond – and despite – Brexit.
ENGLISH
PSD leader on Romanian elections result: The European socialist family has supported our reconstruction and modernisation efforts. PSD is on the right track
PSD President Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the vote in the Romanian parliamentary elections is “the harshest democratic slap for a President who did not understand his duties”.
“Thank you all! It’s your victory! It’s the victory of those who resisted. You didn’t let yourself be intimidated. You didn’t give up an inch. You believed and fought to the end! I know that in recent months you have felt like me the injustice of the hatred spilled, week by week, from the presidential desk. The vote is the harshest democratic slap for a president who did not understand his attributions “, Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.
He added that the Romanians made it clear to Klaus Iohannis that he could no longer continue “with a government of political tricks that failed both in the management of the pandemic and in economic terms.”
“Specialists and solutions are needed, and PSD has shown that it is credited by Romanians with the confidence needed to get through the health and economic crisis. I thank the European parties in the socialist family for supporting our reconstruction and modernisation efforts, which show that PSD is on the right track”, Marcel Ciolacu also said.
The Party of European Socialists stated on Friday that it stands by its Romanian member party PSD against the dangerous language used by the right wing in the run-up to the general election and calls on the conservatives, in particular president Klaus Iohannis, to stop its scorched earth campaign against the PSD.
PSD has presented a strong programme for government to improve living standards and drive forward the recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The leadership of Marcel Ciolacu has brought the party closer to its European social democratic counterparts.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Commission’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines shows us the advantage of Romania’s membership of the European Union
Commission’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines shows us the advantage of Romania’s membership of the European Union, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) in a statement for CaleaEuropeană.ro.
He emphasized tha membership of the European Union ”helps us to return to a normal life as soon as possible, through vaccination, but also to overcome the COVID-19 crisis”.
”I cannot help noticing that regarding the COVID-19 crisis, European Union has address the needs of the Member States. I am talking about UE’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines, not only about EU’s budget and COVID-19 recovery package. European Commission approved a contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, which provides for the purchase of 300 million doses on behalf of all EU Member States and, last week, Ursula von der Leyen announced that European Commission approved a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, which provides for the purchase of 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. It is a clear signal that the European Union is determined to firmly manage the COVID-19 pandemic, unitary and determined”, explained the MEP Vasile Blaga.
The European Commission approved on November 25 a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, the Commission said in a statement.
The contract provides for the initial purchase of 80 million doses on behalf of all EU member states, plus an option to request up to a further 80 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against Covid-19.
The contract with Moderna will enlarge the already broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the contracts signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, BioNTech-Pfizer and the contract approved with CureVac.
This diversified vaccines portfolio will ensure Europe is well prepared for vaccination, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective.
Romania’s finance minister Florin Citu said on November 25 that the ministry has made a 12 million euro ($14.27 million) advance payment to the European Commission for COVID-19 vaccines.
Regatul Unit se îndreaptă vertiginos către un final al perioadei de tranziție fără garanții comerciale și de securitate în relație cu UE, după ratarea termenului limită al PE privind ratificarea unui acord post-Brexit
Centrul European de Prevenire și Control al Bolilor: Noua tulpină de coronavirus este “mai transmisibilă”, dar “nu există nicio indicație de severitate crescută”
Papa Francisc face apel la creștini să îi ajute pe cei nevoiași: Să nu ne lăsăm pradă consumerismului. Acesta ne-a sechestrat Crăciunul
Op-ed: Biden can help unite Europe. A closer political union is the rational outcome for Europe, and a globalist U.S. President can assist even passively
Premierul interimar Nicolae Ciucă asigură că s-au făcut pregătirile necesare pentru a demara pe 27 decembrie campania de vaccinare anti-COVID
Klaus Iohannis a depus o coroană de flori la Troiţa din Piaţa Universităţii în memoria victimelor Revoluţiei din 1989
România interzice zborurile din și către Regatul Unit începând de luni, de la ora 19:00
Reuniune de urgență a țărilor UE convocată de președinția germană: Statele membre discută un răspuns politic la criza generată de noua tulpină de coronavirus în Marea Britanie
România ar putea interzice zborurile din Regatul Unit pe fondul unor decizii similare luate de state din UE de teama răspândirii unei noi tulpini de COVID-19 mult mai virulente
Dragoș Pîslaru: România va absorbi cele 80 mld. de euro pentru modernizare dacă „se schimbă o pagină” în privința capacității de absorbție a banilor europeni
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Premierul interimar Nicolae Ciucă asigură că s-au făcut pregătirile necesare pentru a demara pe 27 decembrie campania de vaccinare anti-COVID
Dragoș Pîslaru: România va absorbi cele 80 mld. de euro pentru modernizare dacă „se schimbă o pagină” în privința capacității de absorbție a banilor europeni
Secretarul general al ONU, Antonio Guterres, salută într-un discurs susținut în Bundestag rolul Germaniei de ”forță a păcii” și ”pilon al multilateralismului”
COVID-19: Președinta Comisiei Europene propune începerea simultană a vaccinării în cele 27 de state membre: În mai puțin de o săptămână va fi autorizat primul vaccin
Angela Merkel deplânge lipsa ”devastatoare” a disciplinei în privința regulilor împotriva COVID-19: Este o diferenţă dacă părinţii mei mor la 80 de ani sau la 90 de ani
Brexit. Președintele CCIR, Mihai Daraban: Regatul Unit este una dintre puținele țări G20 cu care România are un excedent comercial. Ne dorim ca acest excedent să se păstreze și după 31 decembrie
Documentarul ”colectiv”, printre cele trei filme nominalizate la Premiul LUX al Publicului European. Câştigătorul va fi anunţat pe 28 aprilie 2021
Comisia Europeană a prezentat Strategia pentru o mobilitate sustenabilă și inteligentă, punând bazele procesului prin care sistemul de transport al UE își poate realiza transformarea verde și digitală
Eurodeputatul Nicu Ștefănuță, despre cele 80 de miliarde de euro alocate României de UE: Am pierdut acel Plan Marshall după al Doilea Război Mondial. Nu putem pierde acest Plan Marshall
Eurodeputatul Nicu Ștefănuță pledează pentru o modificare de tratat pentru a oferi UE mai multe prerogative în domeniul sănătății: Criza COVID-19 a arătat că niciun stat nu poate face față singur unor astfel de provocări
Trending
-
ROMÂNIA7 days ago
Nicolae Ciucă va fi decorat de SUA cu “Legiunea de Merit” în grad de ofițer pentru recunoașterea meritelor din timpul mandatului de șef al Statului Major al Apărării
-
NATO2 days ago
Secretarul general adjunct al NATO, Mircea Geoană, le-a oferit cadou de sărbători celor 30 de Aliați câte un borcan de miere bio din grădina de stupi a Alianței
-
REPUBLICA MOLDOVA7 days ago
Republica Moldova: Președintele ales Maia Sandu anunță că președintele Klaus Iohannis va efectua o vizită la Chișinău la sfârșitul acestui an
-
ROMÂNIA4 days ago
Eurostat: România a depășit Grecia la PIB pe cap de locuitor, atingând pragul de 70% din media UE, în vreme ce consumul per capita a ajuns la 79% din media europeană
-
SUA3 days ago
Barack Obama recomandă documentarul românesc “Colectiv”, pe care îl include pe lista filmelor sale preferate în anul 2020