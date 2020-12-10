ENGLISH
Op-ed co-signed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and CoR President, Apostolos Tzitzikostas: Beyond Brexit: local governments must be the bridge builders to protect communities and future UK-EU relations
Op-ed co-signed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and CoR President, Apostolos Tzitizkostas, governor of Central Macedonia
Local and regional governments in the UK and the EU are bracing themselves for a Christmas and new year like no other. In any normal festive period, public services are stretched to the limit but this year we are in crisis mode managing the pandemic. Added into this potent mix is Brexit. With only a few weeks to the end of the transition period, hopes of full trade deal have all but disappeared. There will be a severe fallout and disruption for many communities but the question is who will lose the most, when and what can we do to help. The only certainty is that the UK leaving the EU will not prevent cities and regions building on four decades of partnership to mitigate not only the impact of Brexit, but reinforce cooperation to respond to shared challenges.
We should never forget that previous British governments helped build the EU – with its democratic decision-making, laws, funds and programmes – that we see today. Yet, the three and a half years of negotiations have followed a spirit of destruction, rather than construction, with even threats to violate international law. Negotiations have been slow, laborious, lacking in trust, and driven more by political ideology than economic pragmatism, with regions and cities expected to shoulder the consequences. Yet no one can afford a further collapse of regional economies, even more so during a pandemic. Research published by the London School of Economies and UK in a Changing Europe forecasts that a no-deal Brexit could be three times as worse as the pandemic on the UK economy.
A study by the EU’s Committee of the Regions showed that the impact on the EU27 regions will vary considerably. From trade flows, border controls to understanding who can and cannot work and settle in our communities, still today there are simply too many unknowns. Within the EU, sectors such as food, transport vehicles, machinery, and electronics will be particularly badly hit. Regions particularly exposed to trade disruptions span the continent – from every region in Ireland to parts of Poland, Slovakia, Czechia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece. The most vulnerable regions are, of course, within the United Kingdom itself, including London perhaps to a lesser extent. It is imperative that the British and EU governments alike, continually assess the regional impact and offer the right financial support to protect livelihoods and businesses.
This new deal will tell us only what the two sides can agree upon at this moment, under pressure of an economic disaster greater than the pandemic. This new deal will tell us relatively little about the medium- and long-term future. What can be done? As political city and region leaders, this is a question that we always have to ask ourselves. And when – as now – those at the top of our political system are failing or struggling, it becomes even more important for politicians at the regional and local level to try to improve things from the bottom up.
From supporting tourism to working together to tackle climate change, from finding solutions to maintaining the flow of trade across borders to migration, local and regional governments must continue work together to build sustainable resilient communities. Brexit will have consequences for all our regions and cities, who must continue to work together, pool expertise and look forward even without the formal supportive environment the European Union provided. A new group launched recently by the EU’s regions and cities is one platform on how we plan to maintain close cooperation.
If we consider sustainable development and climate change, the EU has been a champion globally to placing it firmly on the international agenda. It legally committed to being carbon-neutral by 2050 last year, a commitment city of London adheres too. As drivers of change, the transition to low-carbon sustainable living will always fall to local and regional governments. With the UN’s COP26 to be held in Glasgow next year, we will use this opportunity to solidify our relations, share knowledge and work together. We believe it is possible to consolidate what has been created over 47 years as members of the same community, and to transform it into a special relationship. Cooperation builds resilience – and, in a time of pandemic and climate change, resilience is sorely needed.
Brexit has always been a process, not an overnight change. Even after the current endgame is played out, it will take many more years to establish new boundaries, understand what this separation and its consequences will mean for all of us and our communities. Cities and regions, in the UK and the EU, will need to work shoulder-to-shoulder, to find ways to smooth and mitigate the impact on our respective communities. Brexit must not hamper our efforts to work on issues of mutual importance. We urge other parts of UK and European society to do as we are doing: reflecting on how to forge ambitious cross-Channel relationships that meet the needs of our citizens and our time. It is through dialogue, compromise and multilateralism, not inward looking nationalism, that we best represent the interests of our citizens. In this spirit as city and regional leaders, we are determined to work together beyond – and despite – Brexit.
ENGLISH
PSD leader on Romanian elections result: The European socialist family has supported our reconstruction and modernisation efforts. PSD is on the right track
PSD President Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the vote in the Romanian parliamentary elections is “the harshest democratic slap for a President who did not understand his duties”.
“Thank you all! It’s your victory! It’s the victory of those who resisted. You didn’t let yourself be intimidated. You didn’t give up an inch. You believed and fought to the end! I know that in recent months you have felt like me the injustice of the hatred spilled, week by week, from the presidential desk. The vote is the harshest democratic slap for a president who did not understand his attributions “, Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.
He added that the Romanians made it clear to Klaus Iohannis that he could no longer continue “with a government of political tricks that failed both in the management of the pandemic and in economic terms.”
“Specialists and solutions are needed, and PSD has shown that it is credited by Romanians with the confidence needed to get through the health and economic crisis. I thank the European parties in the socialist family for supporting our reconstruction and modernisation efforts, which show that PSD is on the right track”, Marcel Ciolacu also said.
The Party of European Socialists stated on Friday that it stands by its Romanian member party PSD against the dangerous language used by the right wing in the run-up to the general election and calls on the conservatives, in particular president Klaus Iohannis, to stop its scorched earth campaign against the PSD.
PSD has presented a strong programme for government to improve living standards and drive forward the recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The leadership of Marcel Ciolacu has brought the party closer to its European social democratic counterparts.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: Commission’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines shows us the advantage of Romania’s membership of the European Union
Commission’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines shows us the advantage of Romania’s membership of the European Union, said MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) in a statement for CaleaEuropeană.ro.
He emphasized tha membership of the European Union ”helps us to return to a normal life as soon as possible, through vaccination, but also to overcome the COVID-19 crisis”.
”I cannot help noticing that regarding the COVID-19 crisis, European Union has address the needs of the Member States. I am talking about UE’s centralised approach on procuring COVID-19 vaccines, not only about EU’s budget and COVID-19 recovery package. European Commission approved a contract with pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, which provides for the purchase of 300 million doses on behalf of all EU Member States and, last week, Ursula von der Leyen announced that European Commission approved a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, which provides for the purchase of 160 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. It is a clear signal that the European Union is determined to firmly manage the COVID-19 pandemic, unitary and determined”, explained the MEP Vasile Blaga.
The European Commission approved on November 25 a sixth contract under the EU Vaccines Strategy, this time with the pharmaceutical company Moderna, the Commission said in a statement.
The contract provides for the initial purchase of 80 million doses on behalf of all EU member states, plus an option to request up to a further 80 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against Covid-19.
The contract with Moderna will enlarge the already broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the contracts signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, BioNTech-Pfizer and the contract approved with CureVac.
This diversified vaccines portfolio will ensure Europe is well prepared for vaccination, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective.
Romania’s finance minister Florin Citu said on November 25 that the ministry has made a 12 million euro ($14.27 million) advance payment to the European Commission for COVID-19 vaccines.
ENGLISH
S&D Group and MEP Victor Negrescu host an international conference on the future EU budget and the European Recovery Plan (LIVE, 19th November, 11:00)
The Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament is organizing on Thursday, at the initiative of MEP Victor Negrescu (PSD, S&D), an international conference on the future European budget and on the economic recovery plan.
The conference, which will start at 11:00 (Bucharest time) and will be broadcast LIVE on CaleaEuropeană.ro, is an invitation to dialogue on how European funds should be used at European and national level.
At the conference organized with the support of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats on the future EU Budget and the European recovery plan, the European Commissioner for Budgets, Johannes Hahn, will address a video message. Also, among the participants will be Margarida Marques, MEP and rapporteur of the S&D Group for the future multi-annual budget, Dan Nica, leader of the Romanian Delegation to the S&D Group, Radu Magdin, study coordinator, Roxana Mînzatu, member of the Romanian Parliament, European funds expert and former Minister of European Funds, and Adrian Câciu, economic analyst.
In order to set out these objectives, the S&D MEP Victor Negrescu initiated a complete and complex study on the impact of the European relaunch plan on Romania and the identification of development objectives that the progressive group in the European Parliament will support at the level of the European institution.
Dacian Cioloș: “Centrul European de Securitate Cibernetică, prima agenție UE de pe teritoriul României. Expertiza IT a românilor a primit recunoașterea UE”
Dan Motreanu, vicepreședintele Comisiei pentru sănătate publică din PE: Vaccinul anti-COVID al BioNTech – Pfizer ar putea primi aviz pentru a fi comercializat în UE până la finalul acestui an
BCE majorează cu 500 mld. de euro Programul de Achiziții Urgente în Pandemie pentru a contracara consecințele valului al doilea de COVID-19
Op-ed comun. Președintele CoR, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, și primarul Londrei, Sadiq Khan: După Brexit: autoritățile locale trebuie să construiască punți pentru a proteja comunitățile și viitoarele relații dintre Regatul Unit și UE
Op-ed co-signed by London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and CoR President, Apostolos Tzitzikostas: Beyond Brexit: local governments must be the bridge builders to protect communities and future UK-EU relations
Angela Merkel, la ultimul summit european în calitate de lider al președinției germane a Consiliului UE: “Sper ca la sfârșitul zilei să fi înregistrat un progres pentru Europa”
Brexit: Comisia Europeană a prezentat un set de măsuri de contingență specifice pentru a se pregăti pentru un posibil scenariu fără acord
COVID-19: Manfred Weber îi reamintește lui Boris Johnson: Cercetarea pentru dezvoltarea vaccinului folosit de Regatul Unit a fost finanțată de UE, fără de care nu ar fi existat un vaccin
Dragoș Pîslaru: Găzduirea Centrului de Cyber, doar începutul pentru România, care trebuie să înceapă pregătirile pentru obținerea viitoarei Agenții de cercetare și inovare biomedicală
Eurodeputatul Nicu Ștefănuță anunță suplimentarea cu 7,2 milioane de euro a bugetului Parchetului European condus de Laura Codruța Kövesi
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Daily Mail: “29 de milioane de români şi bulgari s-ar putea muta în Regatul Unit”
Comisia Europeană a prezentat Strategia pentru o mobilitate sustenabilă și inteligentă, punând bazele procesului prin care sistemul de transport al UE își poate realiza transformarea verde și digitală
Eurodeputatul Nicu Ștefănuță, despre cele 80 de miliarde de euro alocate României de UE: Am pierdut acel Plan Marshall după al Doilea Război Mondial. Nu putem pierde acest Plan Marshall
Eurodeputatul Nicu Ștefănuță pledează pentru o modificare de tratat pentru a oferi UE mai multe prerogative în domeniul sănătății: Criza COVID-19 a arătat că niciun stat nu poate face față singur unor astfel de provocări
Premierul Ludovic Orban: Peste 5 miliarde de euro finanțare europeană în perioada 2021-2027 pentru infrastructura de apă şi canalizare
Cristian Bușoi, raportorul PE pentru Programul EU4Health: În PNRR trebuie incluse proiecte de sănătate competitive și care pot fi implementate în patru ani pentru a primi finanțare de la UE
Premierul Ludovic Orban: Finalizarea gazoductului BRUA, o investiţie extrem de importantă pentru România şi pentru Europa, permiţând diversificarea surselor de aprovizionare cu gaz natural ale UE
Faza I a gazoductului BRUA, finalizată. Președintele Klaus Iohannis: O etapă esențială a întăririi securității energetice atât a țării noastre, cât și a Uniunii Europene
Premierul Ludovic Orban: În următoarea perioadă, România va beneficia de finanțări extrem de importante de la nivel european
Coaliția “Votez pentru Sănătate” organizează dezbaterea “De ce avem nevoie de un parteneriat strategic pentru sănătate?” (LIVE, 26 noiembrie, ora 11:00)
Dacian Cioloș: Europa este ținută ostatică de două țări, iar Bruxelles-ul trebuie să arate că știe să ia decizii ferme pentru a apăra libertatea și democrația
Trending
-
U.E.19 hours ago
Țările UE au decis: România va găzdui, în premieră, o agenție europeană. Bucureștiul va fi gazda Centrului european de competenţe în domeniul securităţii cibernetice
-
MAREA BRITANIE2 days ago
O britanică de 90 ani devine prima persoană din lume vaccinată anti-COVID în cadrul unei campanii naționale de vaccinare
-
MAREA BRITANIE2 days ago
Brexit: Boris Johnson apreciază că pozițiile Regatului Unit și UE privind viitoarea relație sunt încă foarte îndepărtate: Sunt întotdeauna optimist, dar trebuie să fiu onest, situaţia este delicată
-
MAREA BRITANIE2 days ago
Brexit: Guvernul britanic a acceptat eliminarea din proiectul de lege privind piața internă a unor prevederi contestate de UE, care încălcau Acordul de retragere
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA1 week ago
Ursula von der Leyen, mesaj pentru România după alocarea a 3 miliarde de euro pentru sprijinirea lucrătorilor: Europa vă este alături