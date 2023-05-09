Op-ed | Solidarity, cohesion and democracy – Europe’s ambition starts at the local level

Op-ed co-signed by Vasco Alv​​es Cordeiro, President of the European Committee of the Regions, and Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and president of the COTER Commission in the European Committee of the Regions

Celebrations are a time to take stock of what has been achieved, but also to reflect on what still needs to be done and to start drawing plans for the future.

On Europe Day, this May 9th, we celebrate the progress made since the famous declaration of Robert Schuman 73 years ago, when he called for solidarity and cooperation among countries as the condition for long-lasting peace in Europe. His words remain true and resonate most strongly today as we are facing yet another deadly war in Europe.

Solidarity and cooperation across all our territories and levels of government remain fundamental: European institutions, national governments, local and regional authorities need to work together and engage all citizens, remaining true to our fundamental democratic values.

Solidarity with Ukraine

It has been over a year that Russia launched its war machine on Ukrainian soil, bringing deaths and destructions. From day one, solidarity prevailed not only from European heads of state and governments but also from locally elected representatives. In the spirit of cooperation between cities and regions, the European Committee ensured that bridges were maintained and built with our Ukrainian friends, providing help, and welcoming millions of displaced people into our communities. We have used the occasion of the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv to reiterate our solidarity and support for the Ukrainian local and regional authorities and people.

At the same time, true to the words of Robert Schuman, we know that Ukraine needs to be rebuilt, with concrete achievements and through de facto solidarity. This is why we launched the European Alliance of Regions and Cities for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, bringing together both European and Ukrainian local and regional authorities. At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London later this month we will call for regional and local dimension to be part of the larger reconstruction platform.

Cohesion in our territories

The impact of the war is reverberating through our regions and cities. Rising energy prices and high inflation are adding to the long list of ongoing challenges for Europeans: the climate crisis, inequality and the socio-economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic being just a few of them.

For decades, the European Union has invested to ensure social, economic and territorial solidarity through cohesion policy. This policy has yielded concrete results in communities across all corners of Europe, from supporting green infrastructure and renewable energy projects, stimulating innovation and digital connectivity, and providing training and education programmes for citizens.

While the EU came up with quick crises responses and new funding schemes, the future of cohesion policy needs to be at the centre of attention of EU leaders and institutions when we discuss the future budget of the EU. We must ensure that cohesion policy remains the main investment policy, contributing not only to counter the effects of immediate crises and protect Europeans, but also to continue achieving the green and digital transitions.

Democracy at all levels

The way Europe will manage to strengthen cohesion will be crucial also to protect the foundation of the EU: We should never take for granted that democracy is the engine behind our political action, through representation and participation.

To strengthen the democratic legitimacy of the European project mayors, regional governors and other local councillors need to be more involved in EU decision making.

With the next European elections just a year away we must ensure a permanent democratic dialogue at all levels: in our cities, in our regions, in our national assemblies and in the EU institutions.

We call on all local and regional authorities across Europe to host debates and dialogues with citizens and representatives from all levels to discuss the challenges we face and the solutions we must pursue.

If it is about climate change, solidarity with Ukraine or the state of our democracies: We must make sure citizens stay at the heart of our common actions. Engaging with citizens, providing solutions and delivering on the promise of a stronger and fairer Europe is what we as Committee of the Regions stand for.