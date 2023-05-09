ENGLISH
Op-ed | Solidarity, cohesion and democracy – Europe’s ambition starts at the local level
Op-ed co-signed by Vasco Alves Cordeiro, President of the European Committee of the Regions, and Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and president of the COTER Commission in the European Committee of the Regions
Celebrations are a time to take stock of what has been achieved, but also to reflect on what still needs to be done and to start drawing plans for the future.
On Europe Day, this May 9th, we celebrate the progress made since the famous declaration of Robert Schuman 73 years ago, when he called for solidarity and cooperation among countries as the condition for long-lasting peace in Europe. His words remain true and resonate most strongly today as we are facing yet another deadly war in Europe.
Solidarity and cooperation across all our territories and levels of government remain fundamental: European institutions, national governments, local and regional authorities need to work together and engage all citizens, remaining true to our fundamental democratic values.
Solidarity with Ukraine
It has been over a year that Russia launched its war machine on Ukrainian soil, bringing deaths and destructions. From day one, solidarity prevailed not only from European heads of state and governments but also from locally elected representatives. In the spirit of cooperation between cities and regions, the European Committee ensured that bridges were maintained and built with our Ukrainian friends, providing help, and welcoming millions of displaced people into our communities. We have used the occasion of the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv to reiterate our solidarity and support for the Ukrainian local and regional authorities and people.
At the same time, true to the words of Robert Schuman, we know that Ukraine needs to be rebuilt, with concrete achievements and through de facto solidarity. This is why we launched the European Alliance of Regions and Cities for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, bringing together both European and Ukrainian local and regional authorities. At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London later this month we will call for regional and local dimension to be part of the larger reconstruction platform.
Cohesion in our territories
The impact of the war is reverberating through our regions and cities. Rising energy prices and high inflation are adding to the long list of ongoing challenges for Europeans: the climate crisis, inequality and the socio-economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic being just a few of them.
For decades, the European Union has invested to ensure social, economic and territorial solidarity through cohesion policy. This policy has yielded concrete results in communities across all corners of Europe, from supporting green infrastructure and renewable energy projects, stimulating innovation and digital connectivity, and providing training and education programmes for citizens.
While the EU came up with quick crises responses and new funding schemes, the future of cohesion policy needs to be at the centre of attention of EU leaders and institutions when we discuss the future budget of the EU. We must ensure that cohesion policy remains the main investment policy, contributing not only to counter the effects of immediate crises and protect Europeans, but also to continue achieving the green and digital transitions.
Democracy at all levels
The way Europe will manage to strengthen cohesion will be crucial also to protect the foundation of the EU: We should never take for granted that democracy is the engine behind our political action, through representation and participation.
To strengthen the democratic legitimacy of the European project mayors, regional governors and other local councillors need to be more involved in EU decision making.
With the next European elections just a year away we must ensure a permanent democratic dialogue at all levels: in our cities, in our regions, in our national assemblies and in the EU institutions.
We call on all local and regional authorities across Europe to host debates and dialogues with citizens and representatives from all levels to discuss the challenges we face and the solutions we must pursue.
If it is about climate change, solidarity with Ukraine or the state of our democracies: We must make sure citizens stay at the heart of our common actions. Engaging with citizens, providing solutions and delivering on the promise of a stronger and fairer Europe is what we as Committee of the Regions stand for.
Global Shapers Bucharest Hub hosts a successful “Shaping Conversation” event on topic Accelerating ESG Transformation for Businesses and Society, under the patronage of the Swiss Embassy in Romania
Global Shapers Bucharest Hub, an initiative of World Economic Forum, hosted an insightful shaping conversation event, under the patronage of the Embassy of Switzerland in Romania, titled “Accelerating ESG Transformation for Businesses and Society.”
The event, held on March 28th, 2023, in collaboration with the Swiss Sponsors’ Fund (SSF), the Chamber of Commerce Switzerland-Romania (CCE-R), and One United Properties, was aimed at discussing the current state of ESG awareness and adoption, and the challenges and opportunities businesses face when integrating ESG into their strategies and operations.
His Excellency Mr. Arthur MATTLI, The Swiss Ambassador in Romania, opened the event with a welcome speech where he emphasized on the importance of sustainability reporting to secure a level playing field for businesses which shall ensure the transition to a sustainable economic system.
The panel was moderated by Moderator: Roxana Cojocaru, Chief Strategy Officer, Social Innovation Solutions and included notable members such as Alexandra Bocșe, State Secretary for Climate and Sustainability, Presidential Administration; Adrian Codirlașu, Vice President, CFA România; Zuzanna Kurek, Founder, Cornerstone Communications & ESG Expert; Csibi Magor, Partner and Head of Leadership Practice, TREND Consulting; and Mihai Toader-Pasti, Founder, towards 0 & IntreVecini, who shared their insights and experiences on the topic.
During the discussion, Alexandra Bocse highlighted the need for broad participation in implementing climate policies, stating that businesses must collect and analyze data through digitization to measure and evaluate their progress towards sustainability. Adrian Codirlasu stressed the importance of transparency in companies’ ESG practices and the risks of greenwashing. Zuzana Kurek emphasized that sustainability is not a cost but an investment in customer and shareholder retention and the relationship with the government. Csibi Magor highlighted that Generation Z is leading the way in demanding meaningful work with purpose and real sustainability, while Mihai Toader-Pasti outlined the importance of meeting the present needs without compromising the resources of future generations.
The panelists collectively agreed that the trend of increasing interest in ESG policies is evident across various sectors, including real estate, IT, and the financial industry. They also recognized the need for education on sustainability and ESG at the pre-university and university levels.
In conclusion, the event shed light on the importance of ESG policies in the business sector and society, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to achieve a sustainable future for everyone. It was a powerful conversation with thought-provoking insights from renowned experts in the field.
About Global Shapers Bucharest Hub
Global Shapers is an initiative of the World Economic Forum. The network currently comprises 377 hubs in 157 countries and has been present in Bucharest since 2013. The hub consists of 25 young professionals with diverse expertise, ranging from business and public policy to sport, NGOs, education, and media, working together to create impact.
Among the projects in which Global Shapers Bucharest Hub is a partner or co-organiser, alongside other organizations, are the Social Impact Award, Innovations for Tomorrow, Future Makers Competition, Shaping Conversations, Football. Girls. Flowers. Tablets.
130 years of social democracy in Romania. Marcel Ciolacu: PSD brought the country into the family of nations that base their existence on democracy, paving the way for NATO and EU membership
The Social Democratic Party has succeeded in bringing Romania into the family of nations that base their existence on democracy and respect for the rights and freedoms of citizens by opening the way to NATO and EU membership, PSD President Marcel Ciolacu pointed out.
He delivered a speech at the event marking 130 years of social democracy in Romania.
”I am proud that the PSD embodies progress and modernity. That even today the PSD is dedicated to defending democracy and the rights of the vulnerable, but also a strong supporter of employed women and men. Moreover, in today’s PSD we place people first in everything we do: in our fight for social justice, economic equality and respect for our history and values”, said the PSD leader.
He emphasised that “our history is our anchor and our values are our compass”.
”The Social Democratic Party was founded with a vision to help the hard working people whose work is the foundation of this country’s development and yet who are often forgotten. Our commitment was and is to fight for every Romanian to have the opportunity to prosper and live with dignity. Here in Romania, or anywhere in Europe. The road taken after 1989 was not an easy one. But it was the sure path to democracy. And the sure path to the free world! In fact, every step Romania took on the road to freedom and democracy was taken by the Social Democratic Party. The Social Democratic Party opened the way for Romania to join NATO and the European Union. The Social Democratic Party succeeded in bringing Romania into the family of nations that base their existence on democracy and respect for the rights and freedoms of citizens”, recalled Marcel Ciolacu.
He underlined that PSD has never shied away from the responsibility of governance, ”no matter how difficult times have been”.
”Romania must continue to grow economically in order to provide welfare to all its citizens. And we at the PSD have never avoided this responsibility. No matter how hard times have been. We assumed government after some – who called themselves “saviours” – ran away, leaving the country buried in huge debts. We assumed government in the midst of a health, economic, energy and social crisis. We committed ourselves to everything because this was the only way we could really help the Romanians in those difficult times! Since we joined the Coalition, we have shown that we can govern, that we fight for what we believe in and that we can achieve results. We increased the minimum wage, we regulated the energy market, thrown into chaos by a totally incompetent government, and we supported Romanian companies”, added the PSD President.
Ciolacu also said that the Social Democratic Party has ”left behind the old ways of conducting politics and we have become a modern, European party focused on supporting and growing the Romanian economy. Not only have we changed ourselves here at home, but we have taken an important place at the table of the social democratic parties in Europe”.
He also stressed the support Romania has given in the context of the Russian war in Ukraine.
”Moreover, from the very first moment, we have been fully involved in helping our neighbours, who are under attack by an abusive and tyrannical regime. We opened our ports and railways to supply Ukrainian wheat to the world. And our entire nation opened its homes and hearts to millions of refugees fleeing unimaginable violence and terror. We helped our brothers and sisters in the Republic of Moldova, including with energy and gas supplies. And the list goes on”, added the PSD leader.
In the light of the fact that “we are at the centre of a new strategic paradigm”, Romania “is and must be seen as the gateway to a new world”, thinks Ciolacu.
We are contributing to the reconstruction of Ukraine, we are promoters of the Three Seas initiative, we are partners in building a US-led Black Sea initiative, we continue to offer support to the Republic of Moldova, we are developing a sustainable way to bring energy to Europe and we are the frontline guardian of democracy. We will always stand by our friends and allies. And we are working together to build strong ties across the Baltic, Adriatic, Caspian and Black Seas. Beyond that, I believe we must have a strong response against extremism. We must reject extremism with all our strength, embrace democratic change and resolve our differences peacefully. The governing coalition has proven time and time again that, in order to make progress, differences can be reconciled and voices can be heard. Dear friends, we have fought too hard and come too far to allow the demise of communism to be replaced by the rise of Putinism. We must reject defeatism and remember what history has taught us. We will never go back there!” the PSD president added.
Op-ed | Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU: Why buying ammunition together will help bring a just peace in Ukraine
by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy
Ukraine is forced into a high-intensity war where its freedom and national survival are at stake. To fight back and be able to push out the Russian invader, Ukraine needs not just political support and money. Crucially, it needs weapons and ammunition, as weapons without ammunitions are useless.
Right now, the Russian stocks and use of artillery shells are much higher than Ukraine’s – and the price for this difference is paid in Ukrainian lives. We have said repeatedly that the defence of Ukrainian sovereignty is existential – for Ukraine, but also for the rest of Europe. We cannot want this goal without giving Ukraine the means to achieve it.
Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, the EU has shown that it ‘gets’ what is at stake and is ready to break taboos when the needs arise. One year ago, we began to finance, for the first time ever, the supply of lethal military equipment to a country under attack. Then in the autumn we started to train Ukrainian soldiers on our soil, under the EU flag. We are on track to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of this year. And right now, we are taking another big step, by working together to supply Ukraine with the ammunition it so urgently needs.
Last week, European leaders agreed to a three-track proposal that I put forward, together with Commissioner Breton. First, to finance the urgent provision of artillery ammunition from existing stocks or pending orders; second to jointly procure new artillery shells; and third to work with the EU defence industry to increase production capacities, to address our own needs and sustain our support for Ukraine.
In concrete terms, we will use €1 billion from the European Peace Facility, which is separate from the EU budget itrself, to reimburse member states who are ready to deliver ammunition to Ukraine immediately. This part will come from existing stocks or pending orders. We will use another €1 billion to reimburse the joint procurement of 155mm ammunition and, if requested, missiles, and do so from the EU defence industry and Norway. This will be done through the European Defence Agency (EDA) or through complementary joint acquisition projects led by a member state. The core objective is to deliver fast. And by buying together, we will give industry the clear signals it needs to deliver in the shortest possible timeframe.
The third track is about increasing the capacity of the European industry to meet increased demand, so that our armies can replenish their stocks while supplying Ukraine. It is easier to give what you have today if you are confident you are able to buy and receive new supplies tomorrow. On this track, the European Commission will support the increase of manufacturing capacities to address bottlenecks and efficient procurement procedures, including through financial incentives.
In the past 20 years Europeans have reduced their investments in defence industrial capacity, which we now need to ramp up again because of the radically changed security environment.
Concretely, we aim to provide Ukraine with 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition within one year, using a total of €2 billion under the European Peace Facility. With a reimbursement rate of 50% to 60%, this new package will enable us to leverage roughly €4 billion.
This decision demonstrates the EU’s ability to act quickly when we need to and it is proof that we remain determined to give Ukraine the means it needs for its legitimate self-defence.
This decision will raise the question of how giving ever more weapons can bring an end to this horrible war. The answer is that to defend itself and end the war, Ukraine needs both weapons and ammunition – for as long as Russia keeps attacking and bombing Ukraine.
Of course we, like Ukraine, want peace. But we do not just seek any kind of peace. We want a just and sustainable peace, based on the UN Charter where Russia withdraws its troops from all the territory of Ukraine that it currently occupies. This is also why we support President Zelenskyy’s peace formula.
In other words, how the war ends matters – not just that it ends per se, with Russia making territorial and other gains with its war of aggression.
We also want accountability and that is why the indictment by the International Criminal Court of President Putin is important: he must pay for the war crimes he is responsible for, including the forced abduction of so many children from Ukraine.
In this war, history and justice are on the side of Ukraine. But we need to accelerate the march of history. Our military support and our decision to buy ammunition together, serve the cause of a just peace in Ukraine. It is the right decision and a necessary one.
