ENGLISH
“Open World Program”: How a US Congress body brings together future leaders from Eastern Europe to build knowledge-based democracy (Interview)
Interview conducted by Robert Lupițu
During their working visit to Romania last week, Ms. Jane Sargus and Ms. Maura Shelden, the ladies who run the Congressional Office for International Leadership (COIL), an agency of the US Congress, sat down for an interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro, to discuss their Open World Program where they bring together current and future Eastern European leaders in America and build a network of professionals on knowledge-based democracy.
After almost 25 years of existence and more than 30.000 people from Eastern Europe and post-Soviet countries selected, out of which two thirds were Russians before the war in Ukraine started, the program is shifting with a more special focus in countries like Romania, Poland, Hungary, the Baltics, Republic Moldova and in the Western Balkans, while also tailoring its approach on helping Ukraine.
“Seeing the possibility of success for Romania is just thrilling, and I truly believe Romania is choosing that and we’re there to help. So we support Romania’s effort to achieve what is self determined to be success, and that is what our agency does. We also do it because Congress wants to see us achieve success in the same range for the same reasons”, said Jane Sargus, Executive Director of COIL, while also adding that they are present for Moldova’s needs as well.
When it comes to Ukraine, Maura Shelden, Deputy Executive Director of COIL, emphasised that their program as changed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea according to the Ukrainian needs, citing the creation of a Ministry for Veteran Affairs, a national cemetery or medical delegations like battlefield medics and rehabilitation doctors.
“We’ve only recently started in Romania, Poland and Hungary. These are brand new. For 23 years we were doing post-Soviet countries, but now we have programs in Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, the Baltics. Now, Congress want us to be working in these border countries, not only just to support Ukraine, but to support the border countries of Ukraine”, Jane Sargus concluded.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Good afternoon! We have together with us Ms. Jane Sargus, Executive Director of the Congressional Office for International Leadership within the US Congress, and Ms. Maura Shelden, Deputy Executive Director of the Congressional Office for International Leadership. You run a Congressional agency designed to bring talented and future leaders together to the United States for sharing experiences and building networks in a democratic fashion. Firstly, how would you describe your activity for those who read us and have not heard until now about the program?
Jane Sargus: I would say that we are a program that is destined to provide access and an opportunity for these emerging leaders from the countries we work in, to come to the United States and to share best practices, to be partners in future projects, to see America from the inside of a home, not a hotel room. And who will become part of a growing network of a young generation of leaders who are already started being leaders or are on that path to be leaders. These people are the future of the world and we really care about providing them with our brand of knowledge-based democracy, interaction with American professionals who do the work they do, and an opportunity to have best practices traded. It’s definitely two ways. Every delegation that comes to the United States will have opportunities to talk about their work and what they do and then how Americans can benefit from that. But definitely everybody benefits from the exchange of information. Because, as we tell Congress. we show America warts and all. It’s a program where we don’t try to hide anything. We try to share what we think are the best things we can do, but also the challenges that we have in the US that compare with challenges over here.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Your program has almost 25 years of existence. You brought together more than 31,000 current and future leaders from Eastern Europe and from Eurasia. How does Open World Program work? From the candidacy, application, selection process until the end of the program and, of course, follow up and alumni community?
Jane Sargus: Good question. There are lots of pieces to that. So, the program is not an open application program. A person becomes a candidate for the program because they’re nominated by who we consider a trusted source. For example, we always work with our embassies in country, but we also work with American Councils in country. Together they become the source of our nominations. However, American Councils reaches out to NGOs and other government offices and says can you help us nominate? And so those people are part of a network of nominators. Nominators are really important because they are in the position to know who that emerging leader is. They work with them, they’ve seen them, they met them, they know who they are. The second part of your question had to do with becoming a nominated candidate. Well, those nominating organizations submit names. American Councils manages the whole nomination and then the vetting process. By the time it gets to the embassy for visa issuance, which is a J-1 Visa, all the candidates have been looked at and determined whether or not they’re eligible. We hardly ever get ineligible candidates because of the sources that we get our nominations from, but I suppose it could happen. After that, there is the beginning of the communication, so a delegation is five people from Romania with one facilitator. Facilitators, like Eliza (n.r. – Eliza Chirilă Pop, Country Director at American Councils for International Education – Romania), who know American culture has been there. Sometimes they are former flex students who end up becoming our facilitators, but people who can help bridge the distance between American culture and Romanian culture, because there are going to be vast differences.
That group of six people comes to Washington DC for two days. They meet with members of Congress, we have speakers on a variety of topics, but sometimes it could be just a leadership topic, or how American government is formed and what it looks like. They spend two days with that. Meeting with members of Congress is our way of engaging our bosses in the program. The program needs engagement with members who, in the end, decide whether or not we get funding for another year. So, this is an important process and it’s one of the things that makes it a congressional program. But truly, we also engage them because their constituents are the host families that keep our delegates in the host city.
Maura Shelden: I just wanted to mention that in between the nomination and the vetting, they do fill out an application where the nominator states why the person would benefit from the Open World Program and what they would manage to give back from that, back to Romania, and the applicants themselves have an opportunity to write a short essay about their motivation for being on the overall program. The vetting takes place either at the embassy or in Washington amongst ourselves and you’ll often see there’s too many great qualified people and so you make one group because some common themes emerge and then you save the other ones for maybe the next group. So it’s really not about calling people out, but rather sorting them into the right travel dates with like minded people.
Jane Sargus: We never have a shortage of wonderful candidates. We can also be reactive to the shifting political landscape when something changes like February 24, 2022. That day changed everything. Suspending our Russia program definitely created a gap of 1/3 of our capacity.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And how does alumni community work, in order for future and current leaders to stay in touch?
Jane Sargus: There are a couple of different ways but primarily we have our own alumni program. Usually, working with the embassy and or American Councils we have access to the alumni and certainly American Councils knows where all our folks are. We can fund certain kinds of events in any of our countries, usually with the help of the US Embassy. So, we can do an agreement that they will host an alumni event on our behalf in country. And that is important for a couple of reasons. Number one, the alum can see each other again, the group that traveled together, will be seeing each other again, but they’re also going to be meeting people who traveled after them from Romania. That means the network has an opportunity to multiply immediately. That’s what our program does. We introduce these leaders to each other and it has worked. It has been successful. (…) A large portion of the 30,000 alums we have right now are sadly in Russia and they are Russians. We are not in contact with them. But we are very actively in touch with everyone else, if we can.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: By 2020, Open World Program had hosted its 20,000th Russian delegate. It is a program that tried to bridge the gap between the democratic societies and Russia. However, Russia continues to sink in a more autocratic regime with its brutal and aggressive and war against Ukraine. Why do you think it was not possible to have a more open and democratic Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union, from the point of view of having this experience with a lot of Russians delegates in the last 25 years? Do you see a future in reconnecting with these people, depending, of course, on how this unlawful war will end?
Jane Sargus: You’ve asked the $64,000 question. Two parts: part one and part two. Regards to part two, when we will re-engage remains to be seen. We don’t know how this will play out. In the end, isn’t the question whether or not Russians are willing to engage in knowledge-based democracy and not if we decide to renew the program. It really depends on how Russia sees itself going forward. And if they’re not interested in knowledge-based democracy, which is basically all we’re doing, how we do engage is a tough ask.
On the first part of your question, I am not a Russia scholar. I would say that our impact in Russia, with the Russians that we have, might have been construed as being more an individual than a social impact. An individual impact is good. And it translates into a social impact. But at least initially, I would say we were very successful at the individual impact level. It’s a hard question, because I don’t know what our Russian alumni are thinking now. I have no idea. They’re not communicating with us. There’s probably a great deal of fear being in touch with the American government, it could be very dangerous for people, they support the war, they know the US does not. Who knows? It could be 100 reasons.
Maura Shelden: Whether the 20,000 delegates that came from Russia have changed their values because of the Open World Program or not, is moot at this point, because their president will not allow them the freedom to fully express themselves. There’s no free media. And now there’s even less and less contact with the outside world because of their president. Have you ever read Mikhail Bulgakov, the Ukrainian – Russian writer? He says that manuscripts don’t burn, meaning you can burn my books or censor my books, but the story is still out there and people know the story. To me, when it comes to Open World alumni from Russia, I think manuscripts don’t burn. They had this experience.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And the story is still there. After more than two decades since launching this program, we have almost all Eastern and Central Europe countries in NATO and the EU. Others try to follow the same path, while they also struggle for survival, and I mean, of course, Ukraine and Moldova. What did we do well in building democracies and resilient societies in this amount of time and what do you think are the lessons learned and needs to do better, from the angle of your program, of course?
Jane Sargus: We look to each country’s attitude towards moving forward on the program. So the country that we work in is the decider of its future. Our program doesn’t change anyone’s future. Our program provides an opportunity. If you want change, if you are that emerging leader to meet, grow, develop and establish contacts, partnerships and a network that will help you get there.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: And countries like Ukraine and Moldova are countries that want to follow the path that they chose to.
Janes Sargus: That they chose to. We’re not saying to Moldova you have to do this. We just provide opportunities, because once the program expanded beyond Russia, to all the post-Soviet states, it was still the same thing, an opportunity to provide you with what accountable governance governance looks like. That’s really it in a nutshell. You participate in our program and you see how laws work and how laws are made. We don’t decide that that country will be westward facing, they decide. They’re obviously on a path of self determination. But the success of our program could very well depend on that attitude. And the fact is, with very few exceptions, we are in countries that want change, that have a growing cohort of young leaders who want change, or a growing cohort of leaders who want to see a younger generation come up, move on and help lead in the future. Those are a country’s decision to do on a civic program.
Maura Shelden: That’s why we’re sitting in this room. We’re here listening. Right now you’re listening to us, but we spend our time listening to Romanians, Estonians, Lithuanians and Latvians. That’s why we came. And then, because of that nomination system, Romania and other countries have the opportunity to find their best and their brightest. It’s not for us to choose. It’s your country’s choice.
Janes Sargus: That’s the American version of democracy.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The last question is a package one. Romania is both NATO and EU member, has a strategic partnership with United States and has chosen its path. A democratic one, very clearly. The Republic of Moldova and Ukraine also want to do that. These countries represent a very good field of your program and help build more leaders. What can you say about your plans towards Romania, firstly, and also towards Moldova, which is very important for Romania, and Ukraine, which is fighting for its liberty?
Jane Sargus: I’m hearing from a variety of sources that Romania seeks to shore up its ability to lead a country forward towards deeper into the EU. That’s what I’m hearing that the leaders here want. I hear that from the NGOs, I hear that from the government and I hear it at the embassy. This a country that has no problem recognizing what it needs, and doesn’t even mind sharing it, which I think is the first step to really achieving your goals. If you are not trying to hide your deficiencies, as a country, that means you’re trying to work out with them and create capacity or find success in some way. In Romania there are many sectors that we could be working in. If I had all the money in the world, it would be incredible, because there’s no shortage of things, delegations and young people that would benefit mightily. We’re going to do our best under all circumstances. But I can see that there’s a lot to do. For me, that’s a very exciting prospect because we all want success. Seeing the possibility of success for Romania is just thrilling, and I truly believe Romania is choosing that and we’re there to help. So we support Romania’s effort to achieve what is self determined to be success, and that is what our agency does. We also do it because Congress wants to see us achieve success in the same range for the same reasons.
Moldova has been one of our countries for a number of years. We’re very close to Moldova, we see a lot what our work has to do. Moldova suffers a lot. When we were there last May, there was a great deal of tension and nervousness and fear, obviously, because they’re so close and they probably think they’re next. We’ve talked, listened and said what does Moldova need, how can we help you? And it is not just little civil society programs or anything like that. It’s a much stronger program to help them with cybersecurity, help them with border issues. But we listen, like Maura said, we listen, you tell us what you think your country needs, we will support that.
Maura Shelden: With Ukraine, our program changed according to their needs in 2014, with the initial invasion of Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea. We found ourselves working very closely with the Ukrainians. They’ve established the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, they were establishing NGOs that could assist veterans returning into the community. There haven’t been that type of support for vets. Really, up until that point, it was just family by family dealing on their own with with some of the traumas that veterans bring back to their homes. We worked with the parliament, we worked with the ministries and civil society organizations to really tackle that issue. After February 24, 2022, we do a lot of medical delegations like battlefield medics and rehabilitation doctors, the treatment of burns and other wounds found in the battlefield. We do lots of parliamentary delegations and parliamentary staff so that they are writing the legislation they need to keep moving forward and to seal any cracks that there might be where Russia has previously sort of seeped into. The dedication to the Ukraine program is stronger than ever, and we still bring large amounts of Ukrainians, including men from Ukraine, despite the fact that they’re under martial law. We have alumni at the highest levels of government, and so their men are allowed permission to take part in these 10 day programs. And they always returned. Sometimes they return straight to the battlefield. We have a good reputation and that’s why we have the honor of creating programs for Ukrainians.
Jane Sargus: The programs that Maura talked about came from Ukrainians. They said we need our own Department of Veterans Affairs, we need our own national cemetery. They came to us and asked us to do certain things. (…) It is really our chance to support a program that helps Ukrainians and that’s what we do. We’re not trying to help ourselves in that sense. What has happened is that Congress likes the outcomes. Congress is our boss. They like what we’re doing. Therefore they keep us in business, and they weigh in very much on where we go. That’s why we’ve only recently started in Romania, Poland and Hungary. These are brand new. For 23 years we were doing post-Soviet countries, but now we have programs in Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, the Baltics. Now, Congress want us to be working in these border countries, not only just to support Ukraine, but to support the border countries of Ukraine.
Maura Shelden: Because it’s both. Security right now relies on a safe and free Ukraine and until that, this whole region is unstable and we help in our civilian manner to support other initiatives. But what we can do is engage at the grassroots level on behalf of Congress.
ENGLISH
MEP Vasile Blaga: An EU-US trade war would come at the worst possible time, but “the EU must remain attractive to green energy investment”
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP) welcomed on Tuesday the European Commission’s plan to counter US anti-inflation policies, stressing that a trade war between the EU and the US would come at the worst possible time.
”It is probably hard enough for the European Union to give up strict single market policies, but the new economic logic into which Russia’s attack on Ukraine has thrown us all requires radical measures. And it is good that, albeit belatedly, the European Union is considering measures to keep innovation and production of renewable energy products in Europe. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in the US last year, with a $367 billion package of subsidies to boost manufacturing in the US, risks relocating much of the EU’s production or new investment in green energy. A trade war between the US and the EU would come at the worst possible time, given Russia’s aggression against Ukraine which should unite us all”, said Vasile Blaga.
The European Union is preparing a plan to relax state aid to support investment in green sectors. The aid also includes making it easier for companies to access tax credits.
The draft also includes an extension of the ”exemption” scheme, which allows differentiated state aid to certain sectors without prior approval from the Commission, making it easier for Member States to subsidise green hydrogen or biofuel production capacity.
“Everything is still in a planning stage, things are still under discussion. The European Union must also come up with a solution to prevent possible imbalances in the single market caused by the different financial possibilities of member states. The EU must also consider a financing component in the new plan”, said Vasile Blaga.
ENGLISH
Vasile Blaga considers that the result of the Austrian elections is more likely to hinder than help Romania in its efforts to join Schengen: Diplomatic efforts must continue
MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP), member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, said in an assessment submitted to CaleaEuropeană.ro that the results of the Austrian elections regarding Schengen enlargement ”are not optimistic” and that they ”rather hinder us than help us”.
”I see an unusual enthusiasm about the Austrian election result. The electoral decline of the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), Chancellor Nehammer’s party, is only relevant to Austria’s domestic politics. As for the consequences of the result on Schengen enlargement, they are not optimistic. It should be noted that the percentages lost by Nehammer’s party are taken up by the extreme right (FPO – Freedom Party) whose anti-migration discourse will probably become even more radical in the coming period”, said Blaga.
According to him, ”the election result shows us a trend in Austrian society, a response to a migration crisis situation which, of course, has no direct connection with Romania”.
Despite this, ”in the current context, the Austrian election result is more hindering than helpful”, mentioned the MEP.
”In my opinion, we need to focus less on the outcome of the Austrian elections and instead continue our diplomatic efforts. The Schengen issue must not die out, it must be kept alive, the diplomatic efforts must continue. Similarly, in the European Parliament, all delegations of Romanian MEPs must act and communicate in unison and permanently on the subject of Romania and Bulgaria’s integration into the Schengen area”, appealed Vasile Blaga.
The Austrian People’s Party (OVP), the ruling conservatives) lost its absolute majority in Sunday’s regional elections in Austria’s largest Land, falling by around 10 percentage points, while the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) achieved its best result ever.
The OVP, affected by corruption investigations as well as global crises, reached 39.8% – its worst result since 1945 – and lost its absolute majority in the Lower Austrian parliament and probably also in the regional government. By contrast, the FPO achieved 24.5%, its best result ever in the eastern province.
The Netherlands and Austria expressed last week, during a meeting between Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, their desire to jointly seek solutions in the fight against illegal migration during the special EU summit in February, as the two countries are currently arguing against the expansion of the Schengen area.
If Austria shows no signs of reconsidering its position, the Netherlands seems to be sending a double message. During his visit to Romania, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra met several officials in Bucharest, including his counterpart Bogdan Aurescu, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and President Klaus Iohannis, assuring them of his country’s support for Schengen accession of Romania.
ENGLISH
Exclusive | On the 60th celebration of the Élysée Treaty, the German and French Ambassadors in Romania affirm that Europe will help Ukraine “how long it takes and whatever it takes”
On the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Élysée which confirmed the reconciliation between France and Germany, two former enemies on the battlefields of the two world wars and two future allies in the creation of a united Europe, the French and German ambassadors in Romania, Laurence Auer and Peer Gebauer, say that “it’s never been as important to show that reconciliation and action following reconciliation is possible” and pledge that Paris and Berlin’s support for Romania’s Schengen accession will remain “firm and unwavering”.
In an exclusive joint interview with CaleaEuropeană.ro to celebrate six decades since the signing of the Élysée Treaty, the French and German heads of diplomatic missions assured that their countries and the European Union will support Ukraine “how long it takes and whatever it takes” because it is also in the interest of Europeans that Ukraine is victorious in regaining control of its territory.
“Our values and our freedom are at stake on the battlefield in Ukraine,” said Peer Gebauer.
On the eve of solemn and politically important moments in Paris, at the Sorbonne and the Élysée Palace, where President Macron and Chancellor Scholz will lead a new meeting of the Franco-German Council of Ministers, the two ambassadors expressed their countries’ support for the EU enlargement process, for further debate on reforming the EU voting system with a focus on qualified majority rather than unanimous voting, and welcomed EU-NATO cooperation.
On the Republic of Moldova, the ambassadors underlined the responsibility taken by France and Germany, together with Romania. Now, the work is under the responsibility of Moldova. (…) But it’s true that we are going to help the government. We are all ready to help”, said Laurence Auer.
The two ambassadors stressed that French and German support for Romania’s accession to the Schengen area will remain the same.
“It’s not only in the interest of Romania and of the Romanian people to become part of the Schengen family. It’s in our interest. It’s in the European interest. (…) Romania has proven itself to be always a very constructive partner of ours in the EU, in NATO, never blocking decisions, always being one of those countries that are part of the solution, not part of the problem. And I think we need more “Romanias” in that endeavor”, detailed Ambassador Gebauer.
On the other hand, Ambassador Auer mentioned the economic perspective, especially as Germany and France are major investors in Romania. I’m sure this position is backed by our companies. (…) They are losing money every day by the absence of accession to Schengen. So you have our both business communities backing your objective. So, the sooner the better. And our two countries back unconditionally Romania towards the accession”, she said.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Good afternoon, everybody. We kick off this year with a special interview on Calea Europeană. There are many moments in the history of the European Union, but some have a special significance like the friendship between France and Germany. We have today together with us the French ambassador to Romania, Mrs. Laurence Auer. Thank you for this interview, Madam Ambassador. And we also have together with us, Mr. Ambassador Peer Gebauer, the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania. Thank you very much for this interview for Calea Europeană. It’s a pleasure to be hosted by you on such an important occasion. We are at one year of Russia’s war Ukraine, but there are also moments of celebration in Europe and one of them is the reconciliation between France and Germany. Today we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty, but also the fourth anniversary of the Aachen Treaty that put Germany and France together in a partnership for Europe. Today, when we think of Germany and France we think to the powerhouse of the European Union. Not just in terms of influence in EU decision making process, but also in terms that the European unity we cherish and benefit from nowadays would have not been possible without the German – French reconciliation. Where does the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty, and the 4th of the Aachen Treaty, find the German – French partnership and the European Union as a whole?
Laurence Auer (French Ambassador): Thank you very much for inviting us. It’s a symbol that we can have a shared interview with Calea Europeană. It’s also a symbol that we can do it today with the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty. Today we have in the Élysée again the President (Emmanuel Macron), the Chancellor (Olaf Scholz), ministers, and it’s never been as important to show that reconciliation and action following reconciliation is possible. In my view today, in Europe, it’s all the more important that we can show exactly what is built by France and Germany together concretely for the citizens. It’s a new treaty that we have since 2019 with plenty of actions. But today for France we wanted to focus on topics, somehow security, but also industry, action, climate change and the youth, because we thought that we needed to invest in new perspective altogether. And to build on those topics which are key to the continent in agreement between those two founding fathers of the EU.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Yes, if we take a look to the photo chronicle of the European Union, we see President Charles de Gaulle and Chancellor Konrad Adenauer at the Élysée Treaty shaking hands for the for the future of Europe that we are living here today. But, of course, the main topic that drives the international agenda is Russia’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine. One year after a lot has happened and major decisions were taken at EU and transatlantic level, despite one another arguing that Berlin and Paris were previously not convinced that Russia will invade. What can the EU, Germany and France further do to help Ukraine while also keeping in mind that 2023 is the year that precedes the 2024 elections, and the EU has its own internal challenges to address. Do you envisage a “how long as it takes” approach to help Ukraine or a more balanced one?
Dr. Peer Gebauer (German Ambassador): I do expect a clear continuation of the “how long it takes and whatever it takes” approach that we have taken as an EU, as France and Germany. And this is the case because it’s not only in the interest of Ukraine, it’s in our own interest to make sure that Ukraine will win, will be victorious in regaining control over its own territory. You’re right, the brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine that we witness every day came as a shock to all of us, but it also provoked a very strong and united answer. A united answer that we continue to have to work for. It’s not for granted. And that’s why you are fully correct in asking how do we position ourselves, what we can expect to see in the shaping of our reaction. But again, as we are all convinced, and as we have realized, that as well our values and our freedom are at stake on the battlefield in Ukraine, I am very confident that we will continue to do whatever it takes and as long as it takes.
2024 will indeed have many interesting developments and elections coming up on the European level. But let’s, first of all, have a look at 2023 where I feel a lot of decisions will be made. This will be a decisive time ahead of us and that’s why it’s so important to continue to forge a strong answer.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Madam Ambassador, 2023 has begun with some important highlights. NATO and the EU have signed a new Joint Declaration for cooperation, stating that NATO is the cornerstone for Euro-Atlantic defense and security, while recognizing that the added value of the European defense, a concept promoted tirelessly by major EU countries, like France, a country that a year ago announced that it will also lead the NATO forward presence here in Romania. What does this Joint NATO-EU Statement mean for the European security architecture while also having in mind Russia’s war in Ukraine?
Laurence Auer: It is a very important statement because in this context of war, where we seek unity, solidarity, it is important to express this cooperation between NATO and the EU in concrete statements. We’ve been working during 2022 on what we call the Strategic Compass, a document which we worked on at the EU level and approved by European Council in March. In this view of the military and security challenges we identified the challenges such as civil and military cybersecurity. If you look at the question of satellites, drones, etc., we all know that the threats we face may be dealt by NATO, but also that we have to have global answers. And at the same time, the NATO Summit approved its Strategic Concept, with the recognition of the role of Eastern Europe, the role of the Black Sea in this new context, and I think it is very important that we liaise. There is no fights, there is only the necessity to be able to very quickly answer with a single answer towards the threats and also to the new neighborhood. I mean, the EU as launched in Prague, on the 7th of October 2022, the European Political Community which aims at being a political discussion with the members that are inside the EU but also outside. It’s quite also important in this geopolitical context that has so much changed in one year, that we have a quick answer, no questioning of who does what.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: Mr. Ambassador, 2023 marks also important milestones such as the 30th anniversaries of the Maastricht Treaty and the Single Market or the 20th anniversary of the Nice Treaty, treaties and moments that prepared Europe for its further integration reconciling East and West. And last year, Chancellor Scholz said that the centre of gravity in Europe moves towards Eastern Europe, while speaking about the reform of the unanimity rule. Recently, the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock deplored once again that EU countries are often not even able to draft a press release “because they cannot agree on the same wording”. She was referring, of course, to the veto power and the unanimity rule. Is there room for debate on this sensitive topic or given the opposition from other countries we can consider it as a safeguard for national interests in the EU?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: I strongly believe there’s room for debate and this debate is already going on because the vast majority of EU member states realizes that there is a reform need. Now, of course, for a smaller country being a member of the European Union should not go along with the fear of being overruled all the time, of being left out of the decision making process. There’s value that every voice is heard and every single member state has a very strong vote to give. It is important that this will remain an important pillar of our European decision making scheme. On the other hand, as you have pointed out in your question, there are more and more situations where we realize that the unanimity rule comes to its limits and we are just not able to act anymore. If we picture ourselves in a situation with even more member states, and we do want to push the enlargement agenda in that sense, the need for finding better ways of decision making is clearly there. There are various ways and instruments to address this. We can broaden the scope of majority voting in some areas without changing the treaties and I think this is something where the discussion is now mainly focused on. Then, of course, you can broaden the scheme even further by changing the treaties. This is always an uphill battle and certainly not something coming around in the next month. But there is a clear understanding that one country being able to block the rest is not an ideal situation. I think this understanding has broadened and that’s why I remain confident that we will see progress in the field of voting in the EU, in the months and years to come.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The EU took a special major decision in 2023, and Germany and France, together with Romania, played important roles. One day before the European Commission announced its Opinion that Moldova and Ukraine should be granted candidate status for the EU, President Macron, Chancellor Scholz, President Iohannis and Prime Minister Draghi were in Kyiv, and one week later the European Council granted Ukraine and Moldova candidate status. For Moldova, France and Germany, together with Romania, did actually more by creating the Support Platform. What can France, Germany and Romania do even more for the Republic of Moldova? Is there a possibility to have a decision on opening chapters of negotiations?
Laurence Auer: We are very proud for France and Germany to be really the head of this movement with Romania. We are co-chairing the Support Platform. It was a third edition of the Moldova platform that took place in France, after it took place in Bucharest and in Berlin. The next one will be in Moldova, in Chișinău. And we are preparing the summit of the European Political Community there. We are proud as well of the political decision. It was not only granting this candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, it was also a starting point and we have a lot of work. Now, the work is under the responsibility of Moldova. They should prepare a list of state of reforms that are doing. It’s not small work as you know, it takes time. But it’s true that we are going to help the government. We are all ready to help. I’m also proud because at the same time we pushed the opening of the negotiation with Albania and North Macedonia. It was also important because if you take the enlargement topic as a whole, it was also a geopolitical response to what happens to Ukraine and to the recognition of what we want to be, what we want to do together. I must add as well that in December, we have also decided to grant the same status to Bosnia. So as a whole, Western Balkans and Moldova and Ukraine are not let aside. And I feel the responsibility of France and Germany on all cases were evident. And we of course are going to do the same for until Romania joins Schengen.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: The final question has a special sensitivity for Romania. We all hoped that from January 1st, 2023, Romania would have been part of the Schengen area. Our national efforts towards this goal were somehow fueled by the support that France and Germany publicly stated, because we recall the speech that former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had in the Romanian Parliament and the speech of Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Prague. But Austria had a different opinion, and we received a veto instead. How can we overcome this deadlock this year? Will the support of Germany and France for Romania’s accession to Schengen remain undiminished and ironclad as it was last year?
Dr. Peer Gebauer: I can assure you that our support, and I’m sure I’m speaking here also on behalf of Laurence and on behalf of the French government, that our joint support for Schengen accession of Romania will remain steadfast and unwavering. We have been actively supporting enlargement of the Schengen area and we were also as disappointed as you were by the fact that we were not able to achieve this result at the last Justice and Home Affairs Council in December. I tell you why our support will remain as it is. It’s not only in the interest of Romania and of the Romanian people to become part of the Schengen family. It’s in our interest. It’s in the European interest. There is this geopolitical angle, Laurence has just touched upon it, with regard to EU enlargement. The same is true for Schengen enlargement. In times of crisis, it’s even more important to move closer together and to open up to one another. And this has a very practical relevance, for example, when it comes to our help flowing through Romania towards Ukraine or the other way around with regard to exports from Ukraine, which are facilitated through Romania. At some point in time we can hopefully put more emphasis on reconstruction in Ukraine. Again, it’s of utmost importance then to have open borders, to have a free flow of goods of support and of help. And that’s why it’s in our interest. And I will give you a second reason why it’s in our interest. Romania has proven itself to be always a very constructive partner of ours in the EU, in NATO, never blocking decisions, always being one of those countries that are part of the solution, not part of the problem. And I think we need more “Romanias” in that endeavor in the EU. It’s just not fair not to grant Romania what it deserves and what it has right to get. Romania has fulfilled all the conditions for being a member and that’s why we have now to deliver. You’re asking if there is room for achieving this goal. I believe there is. The discussions are going on and, of course, there are several layers that are relevant to this aspect. Of course, for Austria, the issue of migration is an important one. We will have a special European Council meeting in February also focusing on migration issues. Let’s see how we can move things ahead there so that there will be a bridge to cross and a way to open the Schengen area also for Romania and Bulgaria.
Laurence Auer: I could not say differently. What I can only add is that with a lot of soldiers here, with materials and humanitarian aid transiting from Romania, we have this initiative which is called Solidarity Corridors where the grains of Ukraine is transiting Romania. It is very important that the fluidity of the borders and the circulation of goods can be eased through the Schengen accession. I’m sure this position is backed by our companies. France is the second investor in Romania. They are losing money every day by the absence of accession to Schengen. So you have our both business communities backing your objective. So, the sooner the better. And our two countries back unconditionally Romania towards the accession.
CaleaEuropeană.ro: I think these are very powerful statements coming at the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty as a sign of friendship to Romania. Thank you very much. Madame l’Ambassadrice, merci beaucoup pour cet entretien! Herr Botschafter, vielen Dank für dieses Gespräch! And Happy Anniversary for the French and German partnership!
Dr. Peer Gebauer: Thank you very much! Mulțumim!
Laurence Auer: Thanks a lot. And thanks for all that you do!
This Sunday’s Franco-German summit begins with a ceremony at Sorbonne University to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Élysée Treaty between French leader Charles de Gaulle and German leader Konrad Adenauer on 22 January 1963, at which President Macron and Chancellor Scholz are due to give speeches.
The 23rd Franco-German Council of Ministers, which brings together the cabinets of both countries, takes place on Sunday afternoon and concludes with a joint declaration on the future of Europe. Later, the leaders of the two countries will dine together.
On 22 January 1963, President Charles de Gaulle and Federal Chancellor Konrad Adenauer signed the “Treaty of Franco-German Cooperation”, better known as the Treaty of Élysée. It is the foundation of the close Franco-German friendship, which is also an important basis for the development of the European Union. With the Treaty of Aachen, which was signed by Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron on 22 January 2019, the Élysée Treaty has been updated and set the course for the future to advance important topics such as digitalisation, education, climate and sustainable technologies.
MAE: România va deține în premieră președinția Consiliului Executiv al Organizaţiei pentru Interzicerea Armelor Chimice
Slovacia calcă pe urmele Poloniei și trimite Ucrainei avioane de luptă MiG-29
Șapte state membre, în frunte cu Germania și Spania, își intensifică opoziția față de eforturile Franței de a include energia nucleară în obiectivele UE privind energiile regenerabile
Parlamentul European este pregătit să negocieze cu Consiliul introducerea unui portofel digital (eID) la nivelul UE
Prima vizită prezidențială în EAU după 20 de ani. Klaus Iohannis merge în Emiratele Arabe Unite pentru întărirea cooperării bilaterale în materie de energie și securitate cibernetică
Premierul Nicolae Ciucă: Salut adoptarea legii de către Parlamentul de la Chișinău prin care limba română primește statutul de limbă oficială în R. Moldova
“Open World Program”: How a US Congress body brings together future leaders from Eastern Europe to build knowledge-based democracy (Interview)
Programul “Open World”: O agenție a Congresului SUA reunește viitorii lideri din România, Moldova, Ucraina și Europa de Est pentru a construi o democrație bazată pe cunoaștere (Interviu)
UE încurajează Albania să intensifice eforturile de obținere a rezultatelor pozitive în lupta împotriva corupției și a criminalității organizate, pe drumul său către aderare
Scholz și Netanyahu au convenit să extindă cooperarea germano-israeliană în materie de arme
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Războiul Rusiei în Ucraina, “semnal de alarmă” pentru industria de armament din Europa. MBDA, grupul care produce sistemul MAMBA amplasat de Franța în România, lansează un apel la cooperare europeană
Nicolae Ciucă, la semnarea proiectului privind gazoductul Tuzla-Podişor: Un pas decisiv, penultimul în seria demersurilor pentru exploatarea gazelor de la Marea Neagră în perimetrul Neptun Deep
Premierul Nicolae Ciucă: Este necesară elaborarea unui plan comun de acțiune în țările francofone contra dezinformărilor Rusiei
R. Moldova va primi un nou sprijin de 10 milioane de lire sterline pentru modernizare din partea Regatului Unit
”România, stat-far al Francofoniei”. Klaus Iohannis: Ne propunem să transformăm România într-un centru regional de formare în limba franceză a diplomaților și funcționarilor publici din țările francofone
Eugen Tomac a cerut Comisiei Europene să vină cu un plan concret pentru a sprijini R. Moldova în fața încercărilor de destabilizare din partea Rusiei
Rareș Bogdan le cere liderilor UE ”să decidă plata unor compensații” pentru fermierii români care ”au pierdut enorm după declanșarea invaziei ruse în Ucraina”
AUKUS: De pe coasta Pacificului, liderii SUA, Regatului Unit și Australiei au lansat programul submarinelor cu propulsie nucleară pentru a garanta securitatea globală
Israelul vrea să accelereze ”livrările de gaz către Europa prin Italia”, anunță Benjamin Netanyahu după discuții cu Giorgia Meloni
Cristian Bușoi prezintă contribuția comisiei pe care o prezidează în PE la măsurile adoptate de UE în domeniul energetic în contextul războiului rus din Ucraina: Lumea, așa cum o știam, s-a schimbat
Team2Share
Trending
-
COMISIA EUROPEANA1 week ago
Comisia Europeană: Aderarea României și Bulgariei la Schengen rămâne o prioritate. Suntem pregătiți să sprijinim o decizie în anul 2023
-
NATO1 week ago
MApN: România va cumpăra un batalion de tancuri Abrams printr-un acord guvern la guvern cu SUA
-
ONU1 week ago
Ministrul Apărării a reconfirmat într-o întâlnire cu secretarul general adjunct al ONU pentru operații de menținere a păcii angajamentul României de a contribui la eforturile ONU de gestionare a crizelor
-
ROMÂNIA1 week ago
Uniunea Securității: Sistemul de Informații Schengen reînnoit a devenit operațional în România și în alte 29 de țări din Europa
-
U.E.1 week ago
UE dorește să ”colaboreze cu parteneri de încredere” precum Canada pentru a elimina ”riscurile dependenței” de materiile prime din China