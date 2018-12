Pentagonul a anunțat semnarea ordinului de retragere a trupelor americane din Siria

Pe Twitter, Donald Trump a subliniat că a avut o “conversaţie telefonică lungă şi productivă” cu omologul său turc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria….and he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right “next door.” Our troops are coming home!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018