PM Ciolacu: We see certain political leaders suggesting that Romania should leave the EU, forgetting that we received over 54 billions euros from the EU
Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Friday said that there are political leaders who suggest Romania should leave the European Union, forgetting the benefits that the EU membership offers.
He added that politicians who forget how important the “NATO umbrella” is, especially in the context of a security crisis, should be asked what alternatives they support.
“Now, we can see how important our NATO membership is. We also see certain political leaders who come up and suggest that Romanians should leave the European Union, forgetting that from the European Union Romania has received over 54 billion euros, which are found in the infrastructure and the development of the country, forgetting how important NATO and the NATO umbrella are at this moment, especially in a major regional security crisis for the whole of Europe, with a conflict in Europe in the year 2023. When you see them express such opinions, maybe you ask them what they will put in place. Maybe they have other concepts,” Ciolacu told a news conference, according to Agerpres.
Regarding his social media post on Thursday after threats from the governor of Kherson regarding the attack of the Giurgiulesti bridge, Ciolacu said that the Romanian government had to have a reaction.
“I think the threat was only a test and it was mandatory for the Romanian government to have a reaction. I saw that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also had one. I had one too, as the prime minister and also as a Romanian. We are under an obligation to offer security to Moldova. Remember that there are Romanians like me, just like you, living in Moldova. And I was under that obligation,” said Ciolacu.
Marcel Boloș, successful approval as Minister of Finance: Fiscal-budgetary consolidation and sustainability of public finances, important for joining the Eurozone
Fiscal-budgetary consolidation and the sustainability of public finances, two important objectives for joining the euro area, will be high on the agenda of the Ministry of Public Finance, said Marcel Bolos, confirmed on Wednesday as head of the ministry.
Marcel Boloș was endorsed with 30 votes “for”, 10 “against” and 3 “abstentions” by the members of the relevant committees of the two Houses of Parliament.
From this point of view, close monitoring of the evolution of the budget deficit, together with improved collection of budget revenues, together with better methods for combating tax evasion or even in the area of eliminating budget waste – these are objectives and measures that we must consider in order to lay the foundations for fiscal-budgetary consolidation. This is an extremely important criterion, including for joining the euro area, and that is why Romania needs to pursue this objective closely in the coming period, and it is a priority for the Ministry of Finance in order to enter into a logic that ensures the implementation of this objective, an extremely important criterion for joining the Eurozone,” said Boloș.
Eurozone accession is foreseen in the programme for government, although no clear timetable is given. The objectives include: the adoption of the euro by updating the strategic documents based on and agreed in 2019 by all the institutions concerned – the National Plan for the adoption of the euro and the Report substantiating this plan – according to a new Roadmap appropriate to post-pandemic economic and social conditions; and increasing real convergence with the European economies by achieving a GDP per capita at standard purchasing parity of at least 80% of the EU27 average by 2024.
Implementing the European minimum wage, increasing the purchasing power to 82% of the EU average and updating the strategy for joining the Eurozone, among the economic priorities of the Ciolacu government
Reducing inflation to protect the purchasing power of Romanians, financial recalibration of vital public systems such as Education and Health, increasing public and private investment through extensive use of European funds are the three major objectives at the heart of the programme for government of the new PSD-PNL Executive led by Marcel Ciolacu, according to the document presented yesterday by the Social Democrat leader.
At the same time, the Ciolacu Cabinet programme for government is based on 10 values and principles, promoting Romania’s economic recovery, reindustrialisation of the country, the adoption of the European minimum wage, more jobs and higher wages, and a halt to price increases.
“These three main objectives will help us to organically increase the income of Romanians, building on the results of a solidarity-based and fair economy, capable of producing more and better paid jobs”, says Marcel Ciolacu. “We are fighting so that Romanians are no longer Europe’s ‘modern slaves’ with the lowest earnings in the EU,” he adds.
Being designated as Prime Minister is an honor & a huge responsibility. Our government will be about ECONOMY & REFORMS. The implementation of the NRRP is key. We will move faster. The stability of the country depends our coalition success. pic.twitter.com/BwjiQr5Ngk
— Marcel Ciolacu (@CiolacuMarcel) June 14, 2023
Values and principles of governance:
- A programme for Romanians: support for people, support for job creation in the economy.
- Halting price rises, halting governance on debt.
- Productivism – developing production, investment and jobs here in Romania.
- Rebalancing the country’s trade balance: higher exports, lower imports.
- Ensuring the balance between boosting the economy and social justice through Solidarity (strengthening the middle class) and Fairness (leaving no one behind).
- Reindustrialisation of Romania through state aid schemes for all companies generating output locally, regardless of ownership.
- Fighting so that Romanians are no longer Europe’s “modern slaves” with the lowest incomes in the EU.
- Restoring the social safety net, severely damaged during the pandemic, so that the burden of the crisis is no longer left on the shoulders of the needy.
- Adopting the European minimum wage to minimize the risk of poverty for Romanian workers.
- Investing heavily in green energy for ZERO utility bills for hospitals, schools and kindergartens, farms, SMEs.
Economic and social targets to be met by December 2024:
- Bring inflation down to 8% in the first 6 months of government.
- Incentives for the population and the economy of 10% of GDP, 5 times more than the governments of 2020 and November 2021 have given back to the economy.
- We are supporting over 100,000 companies producing in Romania, 99% of which are SMEs (63,000 just through the programmes run by the MPF and the EF 2014-2020 and 2021-2027 periods and the NRRP).
- We are doubling public investment in the economy – to RON 126 billion in 2024, compared to RON 59 billion in 2021 when we took office.
- We reach 82% of the EU average in GDP per capita relative to purchasing power-standard (in 2022 the indicator is 77%, according to Eurostat).
- At the end of 2024 we aim for a GDP of €360 billion, €120 billion more (50% increase) than in 2021 when we take office.
- We stop governing based on debt. We reduce debt to GDP to 46% in 2024 from 49% when we took office in 2021.
- On 1 January 2025, no full-time employee with a dependent child will earn less than €500 net per month.
- On 1 January 2025, no young person aged < 26 years employed full-time in Romania will earn less than €500 net per month.
- On 1 January 2025, more than 1.5 million individual employment contracts will pay more than €1,000 net.
- On 1 January 2025, average net earnings in Romania will exceed €1,000 net.
- Reducing regional gaps by 15% by the end of 2024.
- Over 1.2 million Romanians lifted out of severe material and social deprivation.
Joining the euro area, a major economic goal without a clear timetable
This objective is set out in the government programme, although no precise timetable is given. The objectives include:
- adoption of the euro by updating the strategic documents based on and agreed in 2019 by all the institutions concerned – the National Plan for the adoption of the euro and the Report substantiating this plan – according to a new Roadmap appropriate to post-pandemic economic and social realities.
- increasing real convergence with the European economies by achieving a GDP per capita at standard purchasing parity of at least 80% of the EU 27 average by 2024″.
Funding of the proposed measures (budget, EU funds, NRPP and private pension funds)
The money for all the measures would come, according to the Programme for Government, from:
- State budget – public investments of 239 billion lei in 2023 and 2024 (investments financed from national funds and from European funds and PNRR).
- Accelerating the collection of recoverable debts (11.5 billion lei, i.e. 33% of the value of debts to be recovered on 30 September 2022) and reducing tax evasion by 7 billion lei.
- European funds worth RON 10 billion of the amounts already allocated through the Modernisation Fund.
- Public-private partnerships for at least 5 major investment objectives. Three billion euros (15 billion lei) can only be accessed from private pension funds in Romania on feasible PPP projects.
- Funding from Development Banks.
- FDI inflows of €24 billion (120 billion RON) in 2023 and 2024.
Members of the Government led by Marcel Ciolacu:
* Prime Minister – Marcel Ciolacu;
* Deputy Prime Minister – Marian Neacșu (proposed by PSD);
* Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior – Cătălin Predoiu (proposed by PNL);
* Minister of Foreign Affairs – Luminița Odobescu (proposed by PNL);
* Minister of National Defence – Angel Tîlvâr (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Justice – Alina Gorghiu (proposed by PNL);
* Minister of Transport and Infrastructure – Sorin Grindeanu (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Finance – Marcel Boloș (proposed by PNL);
* Minister for Investment and European Projects – Adrian Câciu (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development – Florin Barbu (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism – Radu Oprea (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Energy – Sebastian Burduja (proposed by PNL);
* Minister for the Environment – Mircea Fechet (proposed by PNL);
* Minister of Development – Adrian Veștea (proposed by PNL);
* Minister for Research, Innovation and Digitalization – Ivan Bogdan-Gruia (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity – Marius Budăi (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Health – Alexandru Rafila (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Education – Ligia Deca (proposed by PNL);
* Minister for Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities – Gabriela Firea (proposed by PSD);
* Minister of Culture – Raluca Turcan (proposed by PNL).
Op-ed | Solidarity, cohesion and democracy – Europe’s ambition starts at the local level
Op-ed co-signed by Vasco Alves Cordeiro, President of the European Committee of the Regions, and Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca and president of the COTER Commission in the European Committee of the Regions
Celebrations are a time to take stock of what has been achieved, but also to reflect on what still needs to be done and to start drawing plans for the future.
On Europe Day, this May 9th, we celebrate the progress made since the famous declaration of Robert Schuman 73 years ago, when he called for solidarity and cooperation among countries as the condition for long-lasting peace in Europe. His words remain true and resonate most strongly today as we are facing yet another deadly war in Europe.
Solidarity and cooperation across all our territories and levels of government remain fundamental: European institutions, national governments, local and regional authorities need to work together and engage all citizens, remaining true to our fundamental democratic values.
Solidarity with Ukraine
It has been over a year that Russia launched its war machine on Ukrainian soil, bringing deaths and destructions. From day one, solidarity prevailed not only from European heads of state and governments but also from locally elected representatives. In the spirit of cooperation between cities and regions, the European Committee ensured that bridges were maintained and built with our Ukrainian friends, providing help, and welcoming millions of displaced people into our communities. We have used the occasion of the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv to reiterate our solidarity and support for the Ukrainian local and regional authorities and people.
At the same time, true to the words of Robert Schuman, we know that Ukraine needs to be rebuilt, with concrete achievements and through de facto solidarity. This is why we launched the European Alliance of Regions and Cities for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, bringing together both European and Ukrainian local and regional authorities. At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London later this month we will call for regional and local dimension to be part of the larger reconstruction platform.
Cohesion in our territories
The impact of the war is reverberating through our regions and cities. Rising energy prices and high inflation are adding to the long list of ongoing challenges for Europeans: the climate crisis, inequality and the socio-economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic being just a few of them.
For decades, the European Union has invested to ensure social, economic and territorial solidarity through cohesion policy. This policy has yielded concrete results in communities across all corners of Europe, from supporting green infrastructure and renewable energy projects, stimulating innovation and digital connectivity, and providing training and education programmes for citizens.
While the EU came up with quick crises responses and new funding schemes, the future of cohesion policy needs to be at the centre of attention of EU leaders and institutions when we discuss the future budget of the EU. We must ensure that cohesion policy remains the main investment policy, contributing not only to counter the effects of immediate crises and protect Europeans, but also to continue achieving the green and digital transitions.
Democracy at all levels
The way Europe will manage to strengthen cohesion will be crucial also to protect the foundation of the EU: We should never take for granted that democracy is the engine behind our political action, through representation and participation.
To strengthen the democratic legitimacy of the European project mayors, regional governors and other local councillors need to be more involved in EU decision making.
With the next European elections just a year away we must ensure a permanent democratic dialogue at all levels: in our cities, in our regions, in our national assemblies and in the EU institutions.
We call on all local and regional authorities across Europe to host debates and dialogues with citizens and representatives from all levels to discuss the challenges we face and the solutions we must pursue.
If it is about climate change, solidarity with Ukraine or the state of our democracies: We must make sure citizens stay at the heart of our common actions. Engaging with citizens, providing solutions and delivering on the promise of a stronger and fairer Europe is what we as Committee of the Regions stand for.
