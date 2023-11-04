ENGLISH
PNL leader Nicolae Ciucă: Moody’s reconfirmed rating shows Romania has a strong economy, a result of measures taken under the liberal government
The President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciucă, is of the opinion that the report published by the Moody’s Agency shows that Romania has a robust economy, arguing that “this solid economic situation is the result of the measures taken during the Liberal government.”
“The third largest international financial institution notes the performance of the Romanian economy. Moody’s agency reconfirmed the country’s Baa3 rating for long-term debt and P-3 for short-term debt. These indicators show that Romania has a robust economy, which has dealt with the challenges last year and has the capacity for sustainable growth in the coming years. This solid economic situation is the result of the measures taken during the Liberal government,” Ciucă wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
He claims that last year “Romania set historical records in terms of foreign direct investments, absorption of European funds,” noting that “the value in money of the economic growth of the previous year was as much as the entire GDP of Romania in 2004.”
“The Moody’s report confirms that these are firm foundations for continuing to increase labour productivity and robust economic growth in the coming years, as well as for further reducing the difference between the living standards of Romanians and the European average. Moody’s is the third largest international agency, according to Fitch (in September) and Standard & Poor’s (in October), which certify the solidity of the Romanian economy and our capacity for growth,” wrote Nicolae Ciucă.
Moody’s rating agency on Friday reconfirmed Romania’s government debt rating at Baa3 for long-term debt and P-3 for short-term debt, as well as the stable outlook, according to Agerpres news agency.
The confirmation of the ratings reflects, in the agency’s opinion, Romania’s robust medium-term growth prospects, supported by the funds allocated by the European Union and foreign direct investment flows.
In the agency’s opinion, Romania’s economy will register a growth of 2% in 2023, 3.2% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025, in line with the growth potential of the economy, the favorable prospects being supported by high levels of direct foreign investments and fund allocations under the European Union programmes.
Automecanica Mediaș launches in Brussels the first electric bus produced in Romania: It aligns with the European concept of green transportation
Automecanica Mediaș launches in Brussels the first electric bus produced in Romania, the prototype will be exhibited at Busworld Europe, the largest international exhibition in the field of buses and coaches, informs a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.
Currently in its 50th edition, the event will take place this year at Brussels Expo, from 7-12 October 2023. More than 500 exhibitors will welcome around 40,000 visitors during the 6-day event.
“Several Romanian MEPs, as well as local and central government representatives from Romania were pleasantly surprised by this Romanian presence at a world leading exhibition hosted in Brussels and announced their presence at the exhibition and at the Romanian Automecanica Mediaș stand,” the source quoted above said.
The Romanian Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium, as well as the Permanent Representation of Romania to the European Union also welcomed the Romanian presence at this exhibition and expressed their wish to visit the exhibition and the Romanian stand, the company’s press release also states.
The chairman of Automecanica Mediaș, Andrei Scobioală, said at the press conference held on Friday, October 6, in Brussels:
“The bus features all the technical characteristics that top manufacturers in this field have introduced to the market. Its production in Romania will stimulate horizontal development in other companies and aligns with the European concept of green transportation, emphasizing high quality, energy efficiency, and avant-garde urban design. Automecanica’s bus family portfolio includes various lengths ranging from 6 to 18 meters. The company’s short and medium-term strategy aims to introduce the prototype for trams to customers starting in 2024, followed by the electric prototype of a high-speed light train in 2025, and the metro prototype in 2026.”
The Automecanica Mediaș industrial platform, founded in 1941, with a long industrial tradition, through major investments in the last year and an important contribution of know-how, is moving into a new phase, that of the production of buses and electric urban transport vehicles.
Automecanica Mediaș and its research and development centre, with a very good experience and know-how in this field, has attracted specialists with a strong international experience, thus obtaining the realization of a state-of-the-art prototype, with a high quality and competitive level and an exceptional design, appreciated also by the members of the competing companies, present at this event.
Transgaz organized in Sibiu the 2023 edition of the Central European Natural Gas Congress in Central, South-East Europe and the Balkans
SNTGN Transgaz SA organized the 2023 edition of the Central European Natural Gas Congress on 27-29 September 2023 in Sibiu, at a defining moment for Europe’s energy security, in the autumn of the second year of conflict in Ukraine, according to a press release for caleaeuropeana.ro.
The growing importance of SNTGN Transgaz SA’s prestige at European level, supported by its management strategies, by the strategic investments made in the modernisation and development of the energy infrastructure, by its active participation in projects of regional and European interest and by dynamic partnerships with companies in the sector, was completed with the organisation of this Congress.
Partners in the organisation of the Congress were OMV Petrom, ROMGAZ, DELGAZ grid, CEEnergy News, INSPET, CIS GAZ, IRIGC IMPEX, SUTECH. The event was attended by high-level guests, including: CONSTANTIN DUDU IONESCU – State Counsellor, Presidential Administration, VIRGIL POPESCU – Deputy, Chamber of Deputies, Committee for Environment and Ecological Balance, ANTAL ISTVÁN-LORÁNT – Senator, Committee for Energy, Energetic Infrastructure and Mineral Resources, CRISTINA PRUNĂ – Deputy, Chamber of Deputies, Committee for Industries and Services, BENDE SANDOR – Deputy, Committee for Economy, Industries and Services, MIHNEA CLAUDIU DRUMEA – Secretary of State at the General Secretariat of the Government, DANIELA CÎMPEAN – President of Sibiu County Council, MIHAI LUPU – President of Constanta County Council, Mircea Dorin CREȚU – Prefect of Sibiu County, RĂZVAN POPESCU – Director General ROMGAZ, FRANCK NEEL – President of the Oil and Gas Employers Federation, KATERYNA KOVALENKO – Director of the Strategy Department LLC TSO of Ukraine, KLEOPATRA AVRAAM – Senior Manager Strategic Planning, DESFA Greece, KIRIL RAVNACHKI – Member of the Board of Administration Bulgartransgaz, MARKO JANICIJEVIC – Senior Sales Manager Gas Connect Austria GmbH, BASILIO PETKIDIS – CEO Mediterranean Gas SA, GABOR SZOKODI – Director for Trading and Business Development FGSZ Hungary, VADIM CEBAN – Chairman of the Board of Administration Moldovagaz, VASILE CÂRSTEA – Director General DEPOGAZ Ploiesti, CIPRIAN PĂLTINEANU – Director General INSPET, IOAN DAN GHEORGHIU – President CNR -CME, DUMITRU CHISĂLIȚĂ – President of Intelligent Energy Association, ADRIAN TĂNASE – Director General BVB, as well as His Excellency MOAYAD FATHALLAH MOHAMED EL DALIE – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Romania.
The Director General of SNTGN Transgaz SA, Mr. Ion STERIAN, declared on the occasion of the opening of the event:
“It is a great honour for Transgaz, for my colleagues in Transgaz, for the whole area of gas exploitation, transmission, distribution and supply, to have the license for this year to organize, here in Romania, the Central European Gas Congress. And it was not by chance that we chose the place where we organised it: Transylvania, because Transylvania is part of Central Europe. I would like to thank all the guests who attended and participated in this Congress, the ambassadors who made a great effort to travel from Bucharest to Sibiu, the other guests from the TSOs of Central Europe, the Balkans, Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary. I would like to thank all the partners who came together with us to organise this event. I am glad that together we have managed to put Romania once again on the rightful place on the European stage in the energy sector”.
Over the course of two days, in eight panels, delegates attending the Congress discussed current topics of real interest, such as: Diversification of natural gas supply sources and transmission routes in Central, South Eastern Europe and the Balkans, geostrategic uncertainty in the European energy market, the future of natural gas in the European energy mix in the medium and long term, strengthening European energy security, as well as the financing of investments in the development of gas infrastructure in Central, Eastern Europe and the Balkans, process optimisation in the energy industry using new digital technologies, hydrogen as a long-term and large-scale energy carrier and the LNG market in Central, Eastern Europe and the Balkans.
The topics have been chosen to cover all the important issues for the gas sector today, and for its medium and long term future, such as hydrogen. The central element of the topics is energy security, both from the perspective of diversification of supply sources and from the perspective of gas infrastructure development, so that collaboration between European Transmission System Operators is facilitated.
In the context of increasing energy security in gas supply at European level, diversification of gas supply sources and transmission routes are vectors for enhancing energy security and solidarity, and expertise and collaboration between European Transmission Operators becomes essential. Therefore, facilitating a framework for interaction at regional level was an opportunity to develop potential partnerships in the energy sector.
The venue was chosen with dual symbolism in mind: on the one hand, Sibiu was the city that put Romania on the European map several times, both when it was the European Capital of Culture and when it was the place that brought together European leaders when Romania held the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and on the other hand, it reminds us of the fact that the headquarters of SNTGN Transgaz SA is located in Mediaș, Sibiu county, and that the first natural gas transmission pipeline in our country and in Europe was built in the centre of the country in 1914.
In 2022, the Central European Natural Gas Congress was hosted by Slovakia and held under the aegis of the Slovak Gas and Oil Association and under the patronage of Eustream, the Slovakian company that is Transgaz’ counterpart. Transgaz has been granted a licence to organise the Central European Natural Gas Congress and to use its name and logo for a period of 12 months beginning with 1 July 2023.
TRANSGAZ takes over today the operation of the National Gas Transmission System of the Republic of Moldova by its subsidiary, Vestmoldtransgaz
Today, the 19th of September 2023, SNTGN TRANSGAZ SA, by its subsidiary of the Republic of Moldova, Vestmoldtransgaz SRL (VMTG), the company which operates, maintains and dispatches the gas transmission pipeline Ungheni-Chisinau and is certified according to the ownership unbundling model, takes over the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities in the Republic of Moldova from Moldovatransgaz SRL, according to a press release issued to caleaeuropeana.ro.
On 4 September 2023, Vestmoldtransgaz signed the contract on the lease of the gas transmission networks of this country under which it will take over, starting with the 19th of September, the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities in the Republic of Moldova from the operator Moldovatransgaz SRL – a contract that was approved by the Energy Regulatory Authority of the Republic of Moldova.
„By taking over the operation, maintenance, gas transmission and dispatching activities from Moldovatransgaz, Vestmoldtransgaz will manage the entire gas infrastructure of the Republic of Moldova. The investments Transgaz made on the territory of Romania, the NTS developments in the North-Eastern part of the country: the Gas Pipeline OnestiGheraesti-Letcani, the upgrading of the compressor stations Silistea and Onesti 2, the construction of the compressor stations Onesti 1 and Gheraesti, the 2/2 Interconnection Iasi-Ungheni are strategic investments amounting to approximately EUR 430 million. These investments have created the conditions for diversifying the sources and routes of natural gas supply, increasing the degree of security of natural gas supply for this winter and for the coming years, as well as the possibility of extending the NTS of Moldova in order to connect households and industrial consumers that do not yet have access to these resources to the gas distribution networks to be developed later. Now, after having taken over the NTS operation, Vestmoldtransgaz is planning to reupdate the 10-Year NTS Development Plan, which will be published on the company’s website as soon as possible. Transgaz achieves growing international recognition and boosts the confidence of our investors, who are investors in a Romanian multinational company in the energy sector. I trust Transgaz’ and Vestmoldtransgaz’ teams and I am confident that the good practices that have turned our company into a leading company in Romania will be rapidly adopted and put in place in the Republic of Moldova, thus contributing to the increase in this country’s energy security”, said Ion Sterian, Transgaz’ Director General.
The designation of VMTG as sole operator of the gas transmission system of the Republic of Moldova is the consequence of Moldovatransgaz’ failure to meet the unbundling and certification requirements according to the Third EU Energy Package, of Directive 2009/72/EC concerning common rules for the internal market in electricity and of Law 108/27.05.2016.
