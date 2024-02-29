PNL: The EPP Congress in Bucharest will bring together 2,000 delegates from 40 countries, including the Presidents of the European Commission and European Parliament and EPP state leaders

More than 2,000 delegates from over 40 countries, including the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Parliament, heads of state and government, European People’s Party leaders, and European Commissioners from the EPP political family, will meet next week in Bucharest, according to an announcement on Wednesday made by the National Liberal Party, co-host of the political event.

The European People’s Party (EPP) Congress will take place on 6 and 7 March at Romexpo.

“The EPP’s visit to Bucharest is a sign of solidarity of the whole European Union with Romania and the states in the vicinity of the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine,” PNL said in a statement.

The EPP Congress will prepare the 6-9 June elections for the European Parliament, adopt the manifesto of the European People’s Party and elect the candidate at the head of the list for the European elections and, implicitly, the candidate for the European Commission presidency.

The main event of the Congress will be the nomination of the candidate to head the European Commission, namely Ursula von der Leyen, the current chief of the European executive, who is also the only candidate.

The meeting in Bucharest is hosted by the National Liberal Party in partnership with the European People’s Party.

Bucharest already hosted a congress of the European People’s Party in October 2012.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will be the leaders delivering the closing remarks at the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, where the EU’s largest political family will set out its strategy and election manifesto for the 6-9 June European Parliament elections and nominate their lead candidate for President of the European Commission.

The announcement was made earlier this month by the party’s leader, German Manfred Weber, who is also chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, during a discussion with Romanian journalists.

The election manifesto of PNL is also expected to be presented in the context of the EPP Congress in Bucharest.

The Congress will be inaugurated by EPP President Manfred Weber and PNL President Nicolae Ciucă, with all the heads of state and government of the EPP member parties who will be present in Bucharest delivering speeches.