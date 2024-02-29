ENGLISH
PNL: The EPP Congress in Bucharest will bring together 2,000 delegates from 40 countries, including the Presidents of the European Commission and European Parliament and EPP state leaders
More than 2,000 delegates from over 40 countries, including the President of the European Commission, the President of the European Parliament, heads of state and government, European People’s Party leaders, and European Commissioners from the EPP political family, will meet next week in Bucharest, according to an announcement on Wednesday made by the National Liberal Party, co-host of the political event.
The European People’s Party (EPP) Congress will take place on 6 and 7 March at Romexpo.
“The EPP’s visit to Bucharest is a sign of solidarity of the whole European Union with Romania and the states in the vicinity of the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine,” PNL said in a statement.
The EPP Congress will prepare the 6-9 June elections for the European Parliament, adopt the manifesto of the European People’s Party and elect the candidate at the head of the list for the European elections and, implicitly, the candidate for the European Commission presidency.
The main event of the Congress will be the nomination of the candidate to head the European Commission, namely Ursula von der Leyen, the current chief of the European executive, who is also the only candidate.
The meeting in Bucharest is hosted by the National Liberal Party in partnership with the European People’s Party.
Bucharest already hosted a congress of the European People’s Party in October 2012.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will be the leaders delivering the closing remarks at the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, where the EU’s largest political family will set out its strategy and election manifesto for the 6-9 June European Parliament elections and nominate their lead candidate for President of the European Commission.
The announcement was made earlier this month by the party’s leader, German Manfred Weber, who is also chairman of the EPP group in the European Parliament, during a discussion with Romanian journalists.
The election manifesto of PNL is also expected to be presented in the context of the EPP Congress in Bucharest.
The Congress will be inaugurated by EPP President Manfred Weber and PNL President Nicolae Ciucă, with all the heads of state and government of the EPP member parties who will be present in Bucharest delivering speeches.
ENGLISH
Robert Lupițu, editor-in-chief of CaleaEuropeana.ro, to deliver an EU Affairs Journalism course as Visiting Scholar at the University of Florida
CaleaEuropeana.ro, a leading platform for European affairs reporting in Romania and Europe, is pleased to announce that Robert Lupițu, the Editor-in-Chief, has been invited to be a Visiting Scholar at the Center for European Studies of the University of Florida (UF), in the United States of America. In this capacity, Robert Lupițu will be teaching a course titled “EU Integration in Practice: Reporting on the European Union” between 26th of February and 1st of March 2024, at UF, in Gainesville.
The course, which will offered to students at the University of Florida, aims to provide practical and meaningful insights into the field of European Union reporting and journalism. Drawing on Robert’s experience in covering European affairs the course will explore key topics such as EU institutions, policymaking processes, current events, and journalistic best practices in reporting on the EU.
Still a young journalist in his early 30s, but with ten years of experience in the field, Robert’s career as a journalist is bound by major EU and NATO meetings coverage, including summits that have decided EU leadership, EU budget, sanctions on Russia or NATO’s biggest collective reinforcement since the end of the Cold War, while he is also the Romanian journalist that takes part, since 2018, at each edition of the Munich Security Conference.
“I am honoured to have the opportunity to share my insights and experiences with the students at the University of Florida and I would like to thank the Center for European Studies and professor Amie Kreppel, director of UF Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, for inviting me. 2024 is a year with great resonance in Europe and in the US, with elections on both sides of the North Atlantic and a landmark in the history of Eastern Europe joining both EU and NATO, with Romania marking 20 years of NATO accession and 20 years since finalising EU accession negotiations. Reporting on the European Union is a way of life, because never in the history of the European continent, local, regional, national, and European matters have been inter-linked as in present times”, Robert Lupițu said.
The “EU Integration in Practice: Reporting on the European Union” course examines contemporary journalism in a European context. The class will explore the opportunities and challenges of covering political, economic, and social issues explicitly from a ‘European’ rather than a ‘local’ and ‘national’ perspective. Students in the course will discuss the role of journalism in the context of European integration and the media impact.
The Center of European Studies is housed within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The University of Florida (UF) is a prestigious public research university located in Gainesville, Florida. Established in 1853, UF is one of the oldest universities in the state and is consistently ranked among the top public universities in the United States.
ENGLISH
The Romanian Space Agency hosted the 78th Steering Committee and 33rd Coordination Committee of the European Partnership for Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST)
On February 19-21, the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA) hosted in Bucharest the 78th Steering Committee and 33rd Coordination Committee of the European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking Partnership (EU SST) at the National Military Club. Delegates from constituting Member States of EU SST addressed strategic developments in the field of space surveillance and tracking, emphasizing the importance of ensuring space safety and sustainability, and of fostering the competitiveness of the European industry and start-ups in the SSA domain.
According to a press release issued to CaleaEuropeană.ro, Romanian officials, representing ROSA, the Ministry of Defense (MoD), Special Telecommunication Service, and COMOTI – the National Institute for Research and Development in Turbomachinery, presented Romania’s contributions to European and international efforts to maintain safety standards in both military and civilian use of space.
The Chair, Dr. Pascal Faucher, in his opening remarks, presented efforts and main achievements of the EU SST Partnership, thanked Romanian delegates for the wonderful organization and extended greetings to Dr. Ulpia Botezatu for the Romanian presidency of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee, of the subsidiary bodies of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.
ENGLISH
Marcel Ciolacu underlines the importance of the European elections on 9 June: I want to live in a free Romania and a free Europe. These elections will be about principles, defending values, and the rule of law
During the event “Living better with Europe” at the Palace of Parliament, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed his desire to live in a free Romania and Europe.
Stressing the importance of the 9 June elections throughout Europe, he pointed to the need for dialogue between the major European families to defend democracy. Ciolacu said that his government was striving to implement social democratic values in Romania and to represent the specificity of the country within the European Union.
The Prime Minister also discussed the economic and social challenges facing Europe, stressing the importance of finding the best solutions to defend the European economy and national economies. He highlighted the changes in European political philosophy, stressing that priorities have adapted to the new demands.
Ciolacu also spoke about the importance of Romania’s membership in the European Union and NATO for the country’s security and prosperity, mentioning the important contribution of European funds to Romania’s development.
The Prime Minister highlighted Romania’s efforts in supporting the Republic of Moldova and President Maia Sandu in the European path of the neighbouring country. He also stressed the importance of a strong social democratic party in Moldova.
Finally, Marcel Ciolacu stressed that the upcoming elections will be about principles, defending values and the rule of law, but also about the economy, expressing his confidence that Europe mainly needs social democracy at this time.
The “Living Better with Europe” event, held at the Palace of Parliament, under the auspices of PSD and PES activists Romania, hosted leading figures from the European social democratic family such as Iratxe García Pérez, the chair of the S&D Group in the European Parliament, and the group’s vice-chair Gabriele Bischoff.
Concrete & Design Solutions
Maia Sandu, la summitul Ucraina-Europa de Sud-Est: A fi alături de Ucraina înseamnă să susținem și țările noastre, să asigurăm pacea, securitatea și un viitor democratic pentru continentul nostru
PNL: The EPP Congress in Bucharest will bring together 2,000 delegates from 40 countries, including the Presidents of the European Commission and European Parliament and EPP state leaders
Miniștrii sănătății din G7 s-au angajat să încheie cu succes negocierile în curs privind normele globale referitoare la pandemie
Comisarul european pentru sănătate: UE a devenit un lider în lupta împotriva bolilor rare. Să ne asigurăm că toți pacienții primesc tratamente accesibile
UE dorește să ”schimbe paradigma, de la răspuns de urgență la pregătire pentru apărare”, urmând să prezinte o strategie europeană pentru industria din domeniu (Politico)
Curtea de Conturi Europeană arată o rată scăzută de punere în aplicare în statele membre a recomandărilor din Raportul anual privind statul de drept
Raport Freedom House: Din cauza conflictelor armate și a alegerilor marcate de manipulare, democrația a înregistrat un regres semnificativ în 2023 în întreaga lume
Eurodeputații militează pentru un rol ”mai puternic” al Parlamentului European în gestionarea crizelor globale cu care se confruntă UE
Marcel Boloș: Până la finalul anului Portul Constanța va avea două scannere operaționale. Nu putem lăsa frauda să submineze fundamentul economiei
Nicolae Ciucă: România are cele mai solide garanții de securitate; Dacă nu sprijinim Ucraina și se rupe linia frontului, Rusia poate ajunge la gurile Dunării
V. Ponta: Discuţiile din Parlament privind bugetul încep la 14 ianuarie
Mapamond: Care vor fi principalele evenimente ale anului 2013
Angela Merkel: “Mediul economic va fi mai dificil în 2013”
Barometru: Cluj-Napoca înregistrează cea mai ridicată calitate a vieții din România, alături de Oradea și Alba Iulia
Ambasadorul SUA Adrian Zuckerman: România va deveni cel mai mare producător și exportator de energie din Europa
Huffington Post: România a fost condusă din 1989 de “o clică incompetentă de escroci foşti comunişti”
Premierul Italiei, Mario Monti, a demisionat
9 mai, o triplă sărbătoare pentru români: Ziua Europei, a Independenţei României şi sfârşitul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea care interzice pentru 10 ani exportul de buștean în spațiul extracomunitar
Acord fără precedent în istoria UE: După un maraton de negocieri, Angela Merkel, Mark Rutte, Klaus Iohannis și ceilalți lideri au aprobat planul și bugetul de 1,82 trilioane de euro pentru relansarea Europei
Din PE, Iulia Navalnaia transmite Occidentului: Dacă vreți să-l învingeți pe Putin, trebuie să deveniți inovatori. Încetați să mai fiți plictisitori
Au fost semnate contractele de execuție pentru construcția spitalelor regionale de urgență din Iași și Cluj. Marcel Ciolacu: Îndeplinim o promisiune făcută românilor de clasa politică de mai bine de 15 ani
Nicolae Ciucă susține o coaliție transpartinică pentru promovarea egalității de gen: Există o legătură directă între o democrație solidă și respectarea drepturilor femeilor
Marcel Ciolacu, la AmCham CEO Business Forum: Dorim ca SUA să devină partenerul principal non-UE al României. În contextul provocărilor de securitate atât de mari, nu mai avem ” timp de proiecte mici”
La doi ani de la invazia Rusiei în Ucraina, Jens Stoltenberg afirmă clar că țara asediată „va adera la NATO”: „Nu este o chestiune de dacă, ci de când”
Bruxelles-ul va debloca fonduri europene de 137 miliarde de euro pentru Polonia în contextul reformelor privind statul de drept
Coaliția de guvernare a decis comasarea alegerilor locale cu cele europene pentru 9 iunie. Românii vor mai vota pentru prezidențiale în septembrie și pentru parlamentare în decembrie
”Living Better with Europe”. Chestorul PE Victor Negrescu: În cei 17 ani de apartenență la UE, România a înregistrat un sold pozitiv de 62 de miliarde de euro comparativ cu obligațiile financiare de țară membră
Marcel Ciolacu subliniază importanța alegerilor europene din 9 iunie: Vreau să trăiesc într-o Românie și într-o Europă liberă. Aceste alegeri vor fi despre principii, pentru apărarea valorilor, a statului de drept
Interviu | Ambasadorul Italiei la București: Modelul nostru de cooperare economică de succes ar trebui să evolueze spre a treia fază, axată pe sectoarele inovatoare care servesc tranziția ecologică și digitală
Trending
- ENGLISH1 week ago
The Romanian Space Agency hosted the 78th Steering Committee and 33rd Coordination Committee of the European Partnership for Space Surveillance and Tracking (SST)
- INTERVIURI1 week ago
INTERVIU Mathieu Michel, secretar de stat belgian: A venit timpul ca UE să încetinească reglementarea și să accelereze implementarea. Acest lucru este strâns legat de competitivitate
- EUROPARLAMENTARI ROMÂNI1 week ago
”Living Better with Europe”. Chestorul PE Victor Negrescu: În cei 17 ani de apartenență la UE, România a înregistrat un sold pozitiv de 62 de miliarde de euro comparativ cu obligațiile financiare de țară membră
- NATO1 week ago
CSAT a decis ”măsuri de întărire a Forțelor Armate, inclusiv prin asigurarea cadrului legal adecvat care să răspundă cerințelor de apărare a României” în contextul războiului rus din Ucraina
- INTERNAȚIONAL1 week ago
MAE: Ambasadorul României la Moscova a depus flori la memorialul dedicat lui Navalnîi, România fiind alături de toți oamenii din Rusia care tânjesc după democrație și libertate