Popularii europeni din Parlamentul European salută raportul CE privind statul de drept în UE: O măsură benefică pentru protejarea drepturilor cetățenilor noștri

MEP Vasile Blaga (PNL, EPP), member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, considers the new migration and asylum pact presented by the European Commission to be a “step forward”, but not “perfect”.

“The new migration management plan proposed by the European Commission is a step forward but perfectible, especially in the points that seem small but that can have a boomerang effect”, the MEP said for the European Path news platform.

The European Commission is proposing a new Pact on Migration and Asylum, covering all of the different elements needed for a comprehensive European approach to migration. It sets out improved and faster procedures throughout the asylum and migration system. And it sets in balance the principles of fair sharing of responsibility and solidarity. This is crucial for rebuilding trust between Member States and confidence in the capacity of the European Union to manage migration.

Vasile Blaga mentions that the Pact proposed by the European Executive is a “realistic basis”: “The new pact for migration and asylum is not perfect, it lacks some clarifications, but it is a realistic basis, which differentiates between refugees and migrants economically, which insists the mechanism for returning those who do not receive refugee status in Europe, on respect for the human rights and dignity of those arriving in the EU but also on improving databases at EU level. “

Vasile Blaga pints out that the European Executive emphasizes the fight against migrant traffickers and regional cooperation with the source states of migration, which means that “now the work of the European Parliament on this pact begins and it will have to go quite fast, the new legislation being a priority on the agenda of the German presidency and the next one, the Portuguese one ”, says Vasile Blaga.

Last but not least, the Liberal MEP points out that a stronger and more functional Schengen is one of the important points of the new Pact and that a strong Schengen cannot exist without Romania: “It is time for this great injustice done to Romania to be kept outside Schengen, even 14 years after accession, to be repaired “, he concluded.