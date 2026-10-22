PPC blue and Cometex expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure

PPC Blue România, part of the PPC group in Romania, has signed a strategic partnership with retail park developer Cometex, part of the Altex group, to install ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations at several Altex locations and across the entire national network of 19 retail parks in the Cometex portfolio.

The collaboration between PPC blue and Cometex aims to support the transition to electric mobility and to make modern charging solutions easily accessible to customers, located close to retail spaces, actively contributing to the development of sustainable infrastructure and to building a cleaner, more responsible urban environment.

To date, 20 charging points have been installed in Giurgiu, Slatina, Bucharest, Câmpina, Mediaș and Huși. In Giurgiu, the network includes both a high-speed hub with 8 charging points and a total installed capacity of 450 kW, located at Aurora Retail Park, and 2 charging points with a total capacity of 50 kW at Plaza Giurgiu. In Slatina and Bucharest, there are 2 charging points each, with a total capacity of 82 kW, at Altex Slatina Greenfield and Altex Iris Titan, respectively. In Câmpina, Mediaș and Huși, electric vehicle owners have access to 2 charging points each, with a capacity of 50 kW, at Altex Câmpina Greenfield, Mediaș Retail Park, Drobeta Turnu Severin Retail Park and Huși Retail Park, and at Aurora Retail Park Bacău with a capacity of 100 kW. In the coming period, another 16 charging points will be completed in Târgu Neamț and Pantelimon, further expanding the network nationwide.

Under the partnership, more than 300 new charging points are set to be installed, with an estimated total installed capacity of more than 20 MW, including at Bricostore locations.

At the same time, PPC blue will gradually take over the charging station network developed by Cometex, ensuring service continuity for retail park customers and a consistent shopping experience. This integration will add more than 87 new charging points to the PPC blue network.

The retail parks are located in cities such as Bacău, Brașov, Caracal, Dej, Deva, Drobeta Turnu-Severin, Turnu Măgurele, Hunedoara, Huși, Giurgiu, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Slatina, Satu Mare, Vatra Dornei and Vălenii de Munte, contributing to the revitalisation and modernisation of local retail infrastructure.

“Electric mobility is taking shape through solid partnerships, well-targeted investments and solutions that are easily accessible to users. Our collaboration with Cometex reflects our commitment to integrating charging stations in key, easily accessible locations, such as retail parks and shopping centres visited by customers every day. By constantly expanding our network, both in cities where we are already present and in new locations, we are actively helping to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient transport. Together with our partners, we are building a national electric mobility infrastructure tailored to users’ real needs.” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, General Manager of PPC Blue România.

“At Cometex, we develop retail parks designed as meaningful projects for local communities, with accessibility, comfort and sustainability built in from the design stage. For us, a modern shopping centre is more than a place to shop – it is a place that brings together services and facilities designed to improve the customer experience and meet mobility needs. Car parks are no longer just spaces for vehicles; they are becoming infrastructure that supports these new habits. Through our partnership with PPC blue, we are adding an essential facility for electric vehicle users and strengthening our commitment to developing modern, sustainable retail destinations for the local communities in which we invest.” said Adrian Urdă, General Manager of Cometex.

In Romania, PPC blue operates more than 1,400 charging points in every county, with a total installed capacity of more than 46 MW. PPC blue provides integrated electric mobility solutions to residential customers, businesses and public institutions across the country.

The PPC blue app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. It shows available charging stations and lets users choose the charging services that best suit their needs (subscriptions or Charge & Pay). Through the app, users can plan their trips and use PPC blue charging stations in both Romania and Greece. In fact, PPC Blue România is the first company in the country to offer customers charging subscriptions with included units (1 unit = 1 kWh), along with a free towing service. Depending on consumption, there are three options: PPC blueLite (60 charging units included), PPC bluePlus (120 charging units included) and PPC blueMax (200 charging units included). Customers can charge using the mobile app or an RFID card linked to their active profile.

Drivers benefit from a 24/7 technical assistance service provided by a dedicated support team, available at 0800 801 158.

In Romania, PPC blue installs charging infrastructure at shopping centres, supermarkets, restaurants and hotels wishing to attract electric car users, as well as in public spaces made available by municipalities interested in improving air quality by encouraging electric mobility.

PPC Blue România is part of PPC Group, which has a tradition of more than 70 years in Greece and is a leader in the energy sector in South-Eastern Europe, committed to sustainable development and environmental protection through the promotion of clean energy sources. Electric mobility plays a central role in this vision for the future. DEI blue,PPC’s electric mobility brand launched in Greece in 2021, is the country’s leading provider of EV charging infrastructure and services, serving individuals, businesses and public-sector organizations nationwide. PPC’s ambitious plan is defined by its goal of becoming the leader in the region’s new electric mobility market, by making significant investments in the development, management and operation of the most extensive electric vehicle charging network, and by providing innovative services.

Cometex is one of the leading retail park developers in Romania and a 100% Romanian-owned company specialising in the development, operation and management of shopping centres nationwide, with a focus on urban areas with sustainable growth potential. The company currently operates a network of 19 retail parks in 18 Romanian cities, contributing to the development of modern retail infrastructure and to strengthening local communities.

Cometex projects bring together well-known national and international brands such as Ador Mobila, Altex, Animax, Askona, Banca Transilvania, Best Simob, C&A, Casa Eduard, Deichmann, dm, Dr. Max, Energy Plus, Fressnapf, JYSK, Kaufland, KiK, Martes Sport, Maxi Pet, McDonald’s, Media Galaxy, Mobexpert, Nativo, Naturlich, Noriel, PENNY, Pepco, Practi, Raiffeisen Bank, Rotakt, Sinsay, Sportisimo, Staer, Takko, TEDi, Top Magazin and Zoo Center, alongside local and national food & beverage operators.