PPC blue launches the “Charge & Win” campaign, rewarding electric car charging outside peak hours

PPC blue, the electric-mobility division of the PPC Group in Romania, is launching the “Charge & Win with PPC blue” campaign, an initiative that encourages electric-vehicle drivers to shift their charging outside the peak hours of the National Power System. Through this campaign, which runs from 5–31 August 2026 across the entire PPC blue network in Romania, the company responds to the authorities’ call for a temporary and voluntary flexibilisation of electricity consumption during the critical 19:00–22:00 interval.

The measure follows a request from the Ministry of Energy for the implementation of temporary, voluntary measures to reduce consumption during the evening hours, in order to maintain the balance and security of the National Power System. PPC blue supports this effort and encourages, on a voluntary basis, moving charging sessions before 19:00 or after 22:00, while the charging service remains available without interruption throughout the day.

“Electric mobility can become an active partner of the energy system, not merely a consumer. Through the ‘Charge & Win’ campaign we are joining the authorities’ effort to relieve pressure during peak hours and giving drivers one more reason to charge when there is an abundance of green energy in the grid. It is a simple, voluntary solution that brings benefits to both users and the system as a whole,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, General Director of PPC Blue Romania.

The campaign rewards charging sessions carried out between 11:00 and 15:00, when photovoltaic energy production is high. In this way, part of the consumption is shifted towards the hours with an abundance of green energy, helping to reduce the evening load peak. The mechanism is simple: any charging session started between 11:00 and 15:00, exceeding 5 kWh and meeting the conditions of the campaign rules, is automatically entered into the prize draw, and for each kWh charged the participant receives one chance to win. The more energy a driver charges during this interval, the more chances they have to win a prize.

At the end of the campaign, through a prize draw, PPC blue offers 26 prizes consisting of eMAG gift vouchers with a total value of 7,500 lei: one prize of 1,000 lei, five prizes of 500 lei each and twenty prizes of 200 lei each. Entry is automatic, with no additional steps required from users.

Through such initiatives, PPC blue strengthens its role as a responsible charging-infrastructure operator and contributes to a more balanced use of the electricity grid. In Romania, PPC blue currently operates more than 1,400 charging points in all counties of the country, with a total installed capacity of over 46 MW, thus consolidating its position as one of the largest charging-infrastructure operators in Romania. PPC blue provides integrated electric-mobility solutions to residential customers, companies and public institutions throughout the country.

The PPC blue app can be downloaded from the AppStore and Google Play. It allows users to view the available charging stations and choose the charging services best suited to their needs (subscriptions or Charge & Pay). Through the app, users can plan their trips and use both PPC blue charging stations in Romania and in Greece. Moreover, PPC Blue Romania is the first company in the country to offer customers charging subscriptions with included units (1 unit = 1 kWh), also providing a free towing service. Depending on the level of consumption, there are three options: PPC blueLite (60 charging units included), PPC bluePlus (120 charging units included) and PPC blueMax (200 charging units included). Customers can charge using the mobile app or an RFID card linked to their active profile.

Drivers benefit from a technical assistance service supported by a dedicated team, available 24/7, at the number 0800 801 158.

The full rules of the “Charge & Win with PPC blue” campaign are available at https://www.ppcblue.ro/ro/informatii-utile.

PPC Blue Romania is part of the PPC Group, with a tradition of over 70 years in Greece, a leader in the energy sector in South-Eastern Europe, which has made a commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection by promoting clean energy sources. Electric mobility plays a central role in this vision for the future. DEI blue, the electromobility brand launched by PPC in 2021 in Greece, has already made a name for itself through e-mobility services provided to individuals, companies and public administrations throughout Greece. The objective of becoming the most important player in the new electric mobility market in the region, by making significant investments in the development, management and operation of the most extensive electric vehicle charging network and by providing innovative services, describes PPC’s ambitious plan.