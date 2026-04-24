PPC Blue Romania supports institutionalized young people to obtain a driver’s license

PPC Blue Romania supported the “Energy for a new road” campaign, an initiative carried out in partnership with the T.I.B.E.R.I.U.S. Association, through which institutionalized young people are supported in obtaining a driver’s license, according to a press release sent to CaleaEuropeană.ro.

“Electric mobility does not stop at technology, it also means the progress we make, so that we have an impact on society. Such campaigns help us provide concrete, measurable support so that young people can benefit from a starting point. We are glad that we managed to extend the opportunity given by this project to a larger number of young people, offering them a valuable tool that can help them acquire the independence they need“, said Andreea-Dana Popescu, General Manager of PPC Blue Romania.

The T.I.B.E.R.I.U.S. Association aims to provide young people with access to professional opportunities, social integration, as well as economic independence. The amount collected under the “Energy for a New Road” campaign will be used to cover costs such as theoretical and practical training hours, exam fees, documents, as well as other logistical costs.

Within the project, 45 institutionalized young people from Bucharest, Ilfov, Giurgiu, Vâlcea, Brașov, Prahova and Constanța will be able to obtain their driving license.

PPC Blue Romania the company donated 0.10 lei for each kWh charged by electric vehicle users in the network operated under the PPC blue brand in Romania between December 2025 and February 2026. The total volume of energy charged was 1,521,497 kWh, so the amount donated by the company exceeded 150,000 lei.

In Romania, PPC blue operates over 1100 charging points in all counties of the country, with a total installed power of over 36 MW, doubling not only the number of points, but also the number of fast and ultra-fast charging stations. PPC blue offers integrated electric mobility solutions to residential customers, companies and public institutions across the country.

In 2025, drivers who charged their electric cars at PPC blue stations drove a total of more than 18,000,000 km, the equivalent of 453 laps around the Earth, recording an average of 0.20 kWh per km. Following the charging sessions, they contributed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2,945 tonnes/year.

The PPC blue app can be downloaded from the AppStore or Google Play. This allows you to view the available charging stations and choose the charging services that suit your users’ needs (subscriptions or Charge & Pay). Through the app, users can organize their trips and use both PPC blue charging stations in Romania and Greece. In fact, PPC Blue Romania is the first in the country to offer customers charging subscriptions with units included (1 unit = 1 kWh), also offering free towing service. Depending on the level of consumption, there are three options: PPC blueLite (60 charging units included), PPC bluePlus (120 charging units included) and PPC blueMax (200 charging units included). Customers can upload using the mobile app or an RFID card associated with the active profile.

Drivers benefit from a technical assistance service supported by a dedicated team, available 24/7 at 0800 801 158.

PPC blue installs charging infrastructure in Romania in shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants and hotels that want to attract electric car users, as well as in public spaces made available by municipalities interested in improving air quality by encouraging electric mobility.

PPC blue Romania is part of the PPC Group, with a tradition of over 70 years in Greece, a leader in the field of energy in South-Eastern Europe, which has made a commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection by promoting clean energy sources. E-mobility plays a central role in this vision for the future. DEI blue, the company dedicated to electric mobility launched by PPC in 2021 in Greece, has already made a name for itself through e-mobility services provided to individuals, companies and public administration throughout Greece. The objective of becoming the leading player in the new electric mobility market in the region, by making significant investments for the development, management and operation of the most extensive electric car charging network and by providing innovative services, describes PPC’s ambitious plan.