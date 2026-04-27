PPC Energie and PPC blue launch the first offer in Romania that combines 100% green energy with full electric mobility benefits

PPC Energie introduces PPC Energie bluePASS in its portfolio, the first offer in Romania that integrates 100% renewable energy with concrete benefits for electric car drivers.

The PPC Energie bluePASS package includes 100% renewable electricity and a free monthly subscription to the PPC blue app for charging the electric car: 60 kWh for one consumption place, 120 kWh for two consumption places or 200 kWh for three or more consumption places. In addition, there is a free towing per year and a 15% discount on the purchase of a charging station, with payment in up to 36 installments. In addition, PPC Energie customers benefit from electronic invoicing and have access to the PPC myRewards loyalty program, available in the myPPC app.

The offer from the PPC Energie portfolio is available at an active energy price of 0.529 lei/kWh and 0.35 lei/day (VAT included) energy subscription. The final price, with all taxes included, for PPC Energie bluePASS starts at 1.20 lei/kWh, depending on the distribution operator in the area where the customer concludes the energy contract.

Combining all the benefits included, the estimated financial advantage by choosing this offer is starting at 1260/lei per year. Customers with several consumption places can benefit from savings of approximately 300 lei/month and PPC blue subscription of up to 200 kW/h per month for the third activated consumption place.

The offer is valid until May 31, 2026 and is aimed at both new and existing household and micro business customers.

“PPC Energie bluePASS represents our vision of what the energy of the future should look like: green and with concrete value for the customer. We don’t just offer a supply contract – we are building an ecosystem of benefits that supports the transition to electrification in general and to electric mobility in particular. We continue to innovate and have managed to design an offer in which we can bring together as many of the benefits from the PPC Energie portfolio and that of our colleagues at PPC Blue Romania through a simple, transparent and advantageous mechanism”, said Ionuț Dună, General Manager of PPC Energie.

In turn, Andreea Popescu, General Manager of PPC Blue Romania, added: “We wanted the transition to electric mobility to be as simple as possible. That is why we built together with our colleagues from PPC Energie a bridge between the two worlds, home energy and on-road charging, in a single contract, accessible to any electric car driver.”

All PPC blue benefits remain active as long as the customer maintains the PPC Energy bluePASS product. Monthly subscriptions of 60, 120 or 200 kWh, depending on the number of consumption seats, are valid for 30 days from activation and are automatically renewed every month.

The bluePASS PPC Energy package is a suitable option for people who own an electric car or are planning to purchase one and want easy access to an extensive network of charging stations.

More details about the PPC Energy bluePASS commercial offer can be found here.

PPC Energie is the electricity and natural gas supplier dedicated to meeting the needs of today’s customer, concerned with energy saving, efficiency and sustainability. With a base of approximately 3 million households, companies and institutions across the country and a network of approximately 80 modern stores, PPC Energie’s portfolio includes value-added products and services that offer customers comfort and safety.

PPC Blue Romania is part of the PPC Group, with a tradition of over 70 years in Greece, a leader in the field of energy in Southeast Europe, which has made a commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection by promoting clean energy sources. Electric mobility plays a central role in this vision for the future.

DEI blue, the brand dedicated to electric mobility launched by PPC in 2021 in Greece, has already made a name for itself through the electric mobility services offered to individuals, companies and public administration throughout Greece. The objective of becoming a leader in the new electric mobility market in the region, by making significant investments for the development, management and operation of the most extensive electric car charging network and by providing innovative services, describes PPC’s ambitious plan.

PPC Blue Romania operates one of the largest charging networks for electric vehicles in the country, with over 1,100 fast and ultra-fast points.