PPC Energie Introduces Zero-Cost Active Electricity Time Slots for Customers

PPC Energie is launching a first of its kind pilot program in Romania through which customers receive active electricity at zero cost during certain daytime hours, in order to benefit from photovoltaic energy production at the moments when it is generated.

Enrollment in the Zero Active Electricity pilot program is available to the first 5,000 eligible customers between 7–20 May 2026, with benefits to be granted from June to September 2026. In total, each customer will be able to benefit from approximately 70 hours of free active electricity per month across all four months.

„The Zero Active Electricity pilot program aims to pass on to PPC Energie customers the benefits of photovoltaic energy production and the digitalization of energy infrastructure. The greater the share of electricity customers can use during zero-cost time slots, the greater their savings will be”, declared Ionuț Dună, General Manager of PPC Energie.

The program is open to customers who have installed a smart meter integrated into the intelligent metering system at their consumption place. The time slots during which customers will benefit from active electricity at a cost of 0 lei/kWh will be communicated to them by email and through a notification in the myPPC app, at least 12 hours in advance.

The electricity supply contract will not change, and the contractual price and supply conditions remain unaltered. At this stage of the pilot program, customers who meet the eligibility criteria will receive an invitation to participate from PPC Energie, via their contact email address and through notifications in the myPPC app.

Customers will thus be able to reduce their electricity bill by scheduling the use of household appliances or charging their electric vehicle during those time slots. The reduction will be applied to the current monthly bill in the form of a commercial bonus corresponding to consumption during the free slots and will be calculated automatically on the basis of meter readings received by the supplier from the local distribution operator.

Further details about the pilot program are available here. The rules of the campaign are available here.

PPC Energie is the electricity and natural gas supplier dedicated to meeting the needs of today’s customer, with a focus on energy saving, efficiency, and sustainability. With a base of approximately 3 million residential customers, businesses, and institutions across the country and a network of approximately 80 modern stores, PPC Energie’s portfolio includes value-added products and services that provide customers with comfort and safety.