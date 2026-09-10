PPC Energie launches PPC Ore Smart PRO, the dynamic tariff offer dedicated to small companies

PPC Energie extends its dynamic tariff offer to the small business segment, the only one of its kind in Romania at the moment, by launching PPC Ore Smart PRO. The offer is available to non-household customers with smart meters integrated into the smart metering system, with an estimated consumption of less than 200,000 kWh per year and involves a fixed price for electricity, valid for 12 months.

As in the case of PPC Ore Smart+, the offer for small companies sets a reduced price of electricity in certain time slots: every Saturday and Sunday of the year, (between 00:00 and 23:59), throughout the day, all year round; from Monday to Friday, during the night, between 00:00 and 05:59; and from Monday to Friday, between 11:00 and 14:59, between March 1 and October 31, when the production of energy from photovoltaic sources is high. During these intervals, the final price of electricity, all taxes included, varies between 1.00-1.09 lei/kWh, depending on the distribution area.

“After the success of PPC Ore Smart+ for the residential segment, the dynamic tariff offer in certain time slots, we are now extending this benefit to small companies, a segment in which every cost counts when planning the day ahead. We have noticed a real need in the market for lower electricity prices, especially among small entrepreneurs, who directly feel the impact of operational costs on their daily activity. That is why we offer small companies the lowest price in low-tariff intervals, for better control of electricity costs. Ore Smart offer remains a handy solution for anyone who wants to consume responsibly and at low prices,” said Ionuț Dună, General Manager of PPC Energie.

In the rest of the time slots, from Monday to Friday, between 06:00 and 10:59 and between 15:00 and 23:59, all year round, respectively between 11:00 and 14:59 between November 1 and February 28, the final price of electricity is 1.65-1.73 lei/kWh. The price remains fixed throughout the duration of the contract, of 12 months. The offer is not available for prosumers.

Ore Smart PRO is recommended for small companies that own consumption places with smart meters. More details about the prices applicable for PPC Ore Smart PRO are available here.

On the residential segment, in August, the consumption data of customers who have a contract on the PPC Ore Smart+ offer showed that approximately 22% of them reduced their share of consumption between 20:00 and 23:00 compared to the other two summer months, respectively one of winter.

PPC Ore Smart PRO is a suitable option for local producers in the food industry, for hostels, for beauty salons and for companies that have servers and IT equipment functional around the clock. The offer is also recommended for small convenience stores, restaurants, pharmacies, professional laundries and local public institutions that manage street lighting, etc.

Customers who have smart meters integrated into the smart metering system (SMI) no longer must submit their index, and the bills reflect the actual consumption. The installation of these meters is carried out by the distribution operator in each area, according to the schedule approved by the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

PPC Energie is the integrated electricity and natural gas supplier that takes care of the needs of approximately 3 million household customers, companies and institutions throughout the country. Through a network of about 80 modern stores, the company provides people with products and services designed for comfort, efficiency and safety.