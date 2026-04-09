PPC Energie launches the maintenance service for photovoltaic systems dedicated to companies, a complete solution for safety and energy efficiency

PPC Energie, an integrated energy provider, expands its portfolio of advanced solutions dedicated to companies by launching preventive and corrective maintenance services for photovoltaic systems for companies that own installations with a capacity of more than 20 kWp.

The new product targets both existing business customers of PPC Energie and companies that have photovoltaic systems installed by any other supplier on the market. For companies that intend to take the first step in increasing energy efficiency and reducing operational costs, PPC Energie offers turnkey photovoltaic solutions, which will include one of the available maintenance plans.

To ensure the optimal performance and extended lifespan of photovoltaic plants, PPC Energie offers companies three predefined Operation and Maintenance (O&M) packages, for installations with powers between 20 kWp and 400 kWp. Available packages include at least one annual set of preventive maintenance services, which help to maintain the warranty for the systems.

For installations with powers below 100kWp, the Standard package is available, and for those over 100 kWp, the Plus and Advanced packages can also be contracted, which additionally include one or two observation interventions/year, as well as the panel cleaning service. Also, for these packages, corrective maintenance interventions, additional panels cleaning services, vegetation grooming are optionally proposed. More details about the maintenance packages are available here.

For installations larger than 400 kWp, PPC Energie proposes customized preventive and corrective maintenance solutions, adapted to the specifications of each project.

For these maintenance operations, PPC Energie also uses photovoltaic panel thermography, an advanced diagnostic method that allows the rapid identification of efficiency losses and potential failures, before they affect energy production.

“By adding the operation and maintenance service for photovoltaic systems to PPC Energie’s portfolio, we aim to expand the ecosystem of value-added solutions offered to business customers, ensuring performance, reduced risks and continuity in operation. Through the operation and maintenance service, we ensure that the investment is capitalized to the maximum, and energy costs create competitive advantages in a dynamic market”, said Laurențiu Brumaru, Director of Delivery Factory PPC Energie.

PPC’s portfolio of advanced enterprise solutions includes turnkey photovoltaic systems to enhance business competitiveness and sustainability, smart LED lighting solutions to optimize consumption, modernization of owned energy infrastructure for professional asset management, and industrial equipment designed to minimize energy losses and risks. In 2025, PPC Energie signed the first contracts for the installation of energy storage systems at customers’ sites, offering complete consulting and installation solutions. All these services are supported by specialized consulting and high standards of execution to improve the performance and reduce energy costs of business customers. More details are available here: