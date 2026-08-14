PPC Renewables Romania launches a scholarship competition for students of the Faculty of Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics

PPC Renewables Romania launches a scholarship competition, in partnership with the Faculty of Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics (CSIE), addressed to students in the final year interested in developing their bachelor’s thesis on a topic in the field of energy. The initiative continues the company’s series of partnerships with academia, through which PPC Renewables Romania, part of the PPC group of companies in Romania, supports the training of young specialists that the energy sector needs.

Candidates in the final year of the CSIE can register for the scholarship competition until 25 September, then those who meet the eligibility conditions will be invited to an interview with a committee made up of PPC experts and members of the academic body of this faculty.

At the end of this selection process, PPC Renewables Romania will offer four scholarships worth 1,000 lei per month each, for a period of nine months, between November 2026 and July 2027.

Candidates will be able to choose one of the following four topics, which they will develop throughout the year and which they can defend in front of the undergraduate committee: Energy Consumption Forecasting, Energy Production Forecasting, GreenGrid Insights – from raw data to green energy performance indicators, and PowerTrade Analytics – analysis and simulation platform for trading in the energy market. More details about the scholarship competition are available on the CSIE website, here.

“We need solid partnerships with the university environment for the development of the Romanian energy sector and young specialists. We are part of the PPC Group, which aims to become a regional PowerTech leader, that is, more than a modern utility company, an organization that uses technology extensively for the benefit of customers and all parties involved. We need young people capable of working with real data, who can propose applied solutions to the challenges in the energy market. Through this scholarship competition, we offer the students of the Faculty of Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics the opportunity to test their ideas on concrete topics in the field of renewables energy”, said Adrian Dugulan, General Manager of PPC Renewables Romania.

The scholarship competition for CSIE students is the second educational project carried out this year by PPC Renewables Romania, after the partnership with the Faculty of Automation and Computers of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, as part of which the company has fully modernized a laboratory dedicated to IoT and Industrial IoT applications and awards eight annual scholarships to students in the final year.

PPC Group is rapidly developing its renewable energy portfolio in Greece, Romania, Italy and Bulgaria, with the aim of increasing total installed capacity from renewable sources from 7.2 GW at the end of 2025 to 18.8 GW by 2030. PPC Renewables Romania, part of the PPC Group, is the largest private renewable energy producer in Romania with a currently installed capacity of 1.6 GW and continues at a fast pace the development of the portfolio through large-scale projects, with the aim of reaching the target of 3.6 GW by the end of 2028 and tripling the installed capacity to 4.7 GW by 2030.

The Faculty of Cybernetics, Statistics and Economic Informatics (CSIE), established in 1967, is part of the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest and has a nationally and internationally recognized tradition in promoting the most modern methods of economic-mathematical and statistical analysis, as well as techniques for processing and communicating data in the economic field. Through the bachelor’s programs Economic Cybernetics, Economic Informatics (including teaching in English), Applied Artificial Intelligence in Economics and Business and Economic Statistics and Data Science, as well as through the master’s and doctoral programs, the faculty prepares specialists capable of applying mathematical modeling, statistical analysis and computer solutions in the study of economic phenomena.

The teaching and research activity is carried out within three academic departments – Computer Science and Economic Cybernetics, Statistics and Econometrics and Applied Mathematics – in an environment oriented towards scientific rigor and practical applicability, preparing graduates with solid skills in data analysis, optimization and economic intelligence.