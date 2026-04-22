PPC supports an educational video project dedicated to children, launched on Earth Day, at the Constanta Casino

The PPC group of companies in Romania supports the production of an immersive animated film for children about the energy circuit – from production to consumption – and its benefits for everyday life. The educational film was launched on the occasion of Earth Day and aims to help children understand the importance of a sustainable future.

The video will be available to those who visit the Constanta Casino until the end of 2026.

The project, developed by Les Ateliers Nomad, runs in the space dedicated to immersive exhibitions in the basement of the Constanta Casino. The space was created especially for young audiences and children, but adults can also enjoy productions made with the help of augmented reality techniques.

The 10-minute animated film tells the story of Max, a curious robot dog who embarks on an unexpected adventure when the city he lives in suddenly runs out of power. The lack of energy becomes the perfect excuse for an immersive visual journey through the entire electricity circuit: from production, distribution and consumption. Along the way, Max discovers how the sun and wind are sources of green energy that can power entire cities, how energy flows through power grids, and how it reaches the power outlet at home.

“We are happy to support a project that speaks the language of the generation that will shape the energy future. Through captivating animations and an accessible story, the material aims to awaken in children the curiosity about the role of energy in everyday life, to explain, in a way that the little ones understand, the complete route of electricity. If we manage to show children that energy does not simply appear when one pushes the power on switch button, but travels a long and fascinating route, we have taken an important first step. At PPC we believe that today’s education builds tomorrow’s sustainable habits, , said Oana Gherasim – Director of Communication PPC Romania.

“The Casino in Constanta has the ambition to become a space open to education and discovery, especially for the youngest visitors. We gladly support projects that combine creativity with learning and contribute to the formation of a generation that is more aware and responsible towards the environment“, said Anamaria Mișa – General Manager of the Casino in Constanta.

PPC supports the Constanta Casino and the cultural projects carried out in this space and also other cultural initiatives and institutions relevant to the local community, such as the Constanta State Theater and the Oleg Danovski National Opera and Ballet Theater from 2024, including the SEAS festival – Summer Performing Arts Season.

In the Dobrogea area, PPC is present through the distribution operator Rețele Electrice Romania, through large renewable energy parks of PPC Renewables Romania, through over 120 electric charging points of PPC Blue Romania in Constanta and Tulcea counties and through modern stores and customer support services of PPC Energie.

PPC is one of the main integrated companies in the energy sector in Romania, part of PPC Group, a leader in energy and technology in South-Eastern Europe. In Romania, PPC’s activities cover renewable energy production, electricity distribution and supply, as well as electric mobility solutions. PPC Renewables Romania is the largest private producer of green energy, with an installed capacity of over 1.5 GW. Reţe Electrice Romania operates approximately 136,000 km of networks in Muntenia, Banat and Dobrogea, constantly modernizing and digitizing the infrastructure to increase its resilience and flexibility. With approximately 80 modern stores and a wide range of digital services, PPC Energy is an integrated provider that offers “Energy For Everything” to its approximately 3 million customers across the country. PPC Blue Romania operates one of the largest charging networks for electric vehicles in the country, with over 1,100 fast and ultra-fast points.